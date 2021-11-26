Friday Prep Roundup: Verona boys hockey rallies past Chi-Hi in season opener

VERONA — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team led early before falling to Verona 4-2 on Friday evening.

Ben Carlson and Drew Bowe each scored in the first period for the Cardinals (0-1) as Chi-Hi raced out to a 2-0 lead less than six minutes into the contest. Carlson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal two minutes and 58 seconds in before Bowe scored on the power play off an assist from Jackson Bohland at the 5:24 mark.

Verona (1-0) got on the board at 12:22 in the first on the first of three goals by Reece Cordray.

Cordray scored again early in the second and Tre Grignon added a goal in the final two minutes to put Verona in front before Cordray capped his hat trick in the final minute of the game.

Bridger Fixmer stopped 21 saves in net for the Cardinals.

Boys Basketball

Wausau West 79, Stanley-Boyd 48

At Wausau, the Orioles fell to the Warriors in a nonconference matchup.

Henry Hoel scored 17 points for the Orioles (0-1) including three three-pointers and Brady Potaczek scored 14 points.

Amillion Buggs led Wausau West (1-0) with 18 points and was one of four Warriors to finish in double figures.

Girls Basketball

Rhinelander 61, Stanley-Boyd 46

At Schofield, the Orioles fell to the Hodags in a nonconference matchup.

Kayte Licht had a team-high 12 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-3) and Lily Hoel also finished in double figures with 11 points while Leslie Derks and Jessica Hazuga each had eight points.

Audrey Schiek had 16 points for Rhinelander (2-0).

