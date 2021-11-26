Friday Prep Roundup: Verona boys hockey rallies past Chi-Hi in season opener

VERONA — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team led early before falling to Verona 4-2 on Friday evening.
Ben Carlson and Drew Bowe each scored in the first period for the Cardinals (0-1) as Chi-Hi raced out to a 2-0 lead less than six minutes into the contest. Carlson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal two minutes and 58 seconds in before Bowe scored on the power play off an assist from Jackson Bohland at the 5:24 mark.
Verona (1-0) got on the board at 12:22 in the first on the first of three goals by Reece Cordray.
Cordray scored again early in the second and Tre Grignon added a goal in the final two minutes to put Verona in front before Cordray capped his hat trick in the final minute of the game.
Bridger Fixmer stopped 21 saves in net for the Cardinals.
Boys Basketball
Wausau West 79, Stanley-Boyd 48
At Wausau, the Orioles fell to the Warriors in a nonconference matchup.
Henry Hoel scored 17 points for the Orioles (0-1) including three three-pointers and Brady Potaczek scored 14 points.
Amillion Buggs led Wausau West (1-0) with 18 points and was one of four Warriors to finish in double figures.