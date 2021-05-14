Friday Prep Track and Field Roundup: Warwick sweeps hurdle events as Chi-Hi wins seven events in River Falls

RIVER FALLS — Brayden Warwick swept both hurdle events to lead the Chi-Hi track and field team to seven event wins overall on Friday at a Big Rivers Conference meet.
Warwick won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.01 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.85 for the Cardinals. Jazmine Johnson was victorious in the girls 100 hurdles in 17.69 and was second in the 300. Megan Ludy took the top spot in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet, 9-inches, Madison Hunt was victorious in the long jump at 15-3.5, the boys 3,200 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Logan Scott, Mason Howard and Lukas Wagner was first in 8:35.82 and Kansas Smith won the high jump at 5-6.
Ava Reuter was the runner-up in the shot put and fifth in the discus and Clare Matott (400), Ella Spitz (800) and Howard (800) were third in their respective events.
Christian Crumbaker was fourth in the high jump and 400, Spitz was fourth in the 1,600, Iverson Beckwith came home fourth in the pole vault, Ethan Faschingbauer was fourth in the long jump and Trey Henning was fourth in the discus with Thomas Clary fifth.
Benjamin Cihasky earned fifth-place finishes in the 400 and 1,600 events and Scott was fifth in the 800.
The Chi-Hi boys (54.5 points) and girls (45.75) were each third as the host Wildcats swept the boys (89) and girls (106.25) top spots.
McDonell's Anderson wins three races at DeJung Invitational
At Cadott, Dan Anderson ran to victory in three races for the Macks at the William DeJung Invitational.
Anderson won the 800 (2:10.81), 1,600 (5:01.62) and 3,200 (10:09.84) for the Macks while Ellie Eckes led a 1-2-3 finish in the girls 3,200, winning the race in 14:09.75 with Ann David second and Christie Abbe third. Destiny Baughman won the high jump at 10-0 and was also second in the triple jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Paige Smiskey was second in the shot put while Eckes was third in the 1,600 and Harrison Smith was third in the 3,200. Sydney Flanagan was fourth in the 100 and 200 sprints, Jake Siegenthaler finished fourth in the high jump, Ann David was fifth in the high jump and Flanagan was fifth in the long jump.
The host Hornets won four events including three relay races. The girls 3,200 team of Autumn Yeager, Hailey Wellner, Lucy Lindeman and Taylor Lindsay (12:27.12), the boys 800 team of Andrew Falkenberg, Kaleb Sonnentag, Christian Nowak and Nick Fasbender (1:43.42) and the boys 1,600 team of Sonnentag, Fasbender, Brad Irwin and Peter Weir (3:47.47) were each first in their races. Weir also earned a win in the 300 hurdles in 44.02.
Two more relays earned runner-up finishes with the girls 400 team of Haylee Rowe, Julia Sedlacek, Mallory Kyes and Lexxie Rowe and the girls 1,600 combo of Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Sedlacek and Kaileigh Tice. Sedlacek was also second in the 100 hurdles, Irwin was runner-up in the long jump and Lucy Lindeman was second in the discus. Weir was second in the 110 hurdles with teammates Wyatt Engel in third and Sonnentag in fifth.
Jaycee Stephens (100 hurdles) and Tad Weiss (3,200) were fourth in their respective events for the Hornets. Lindeman (1,600), Tice (800), Carissa Woodford (pole vault), Falkenberg (pole vault) and Sedlacek (triple jump) were each fifth.
Cooper Nichols was victorious in the 400 in 54.68 for Stanley-Boyd and the pole vault at 10-0 while taking second in the 100 and 200. Carsen Hause won the high jump at 5-8 and the boys 400 relay team of Mike Karlen, Brady Potaczek, Chase Sturm and Landon Karlen (47.46) were also winners for the Orioles.
Travis Christoph was second to Nichols in the pole vault, Leslie Derks finished second in the 1,600, Jade Fredrickson was second in the 300 hurdles and Chase Sturm earned a runner-up spot in the shot put. Frederickson and Maralyn Boettcher were third and fifth, respectively, in the 100 and Boettcher was also third in the 200 and long jump. Mike Karlen and Landon Karlen were third and fourth in the long jump, respectively, and Potaczek was third in the triple jump. Janelle Schesel (800), Kailyn Schillinger (pole vault), Peter Nulph (discus) and Fredrickson (long jump) were fourth in their events and Fredrickson was also fifth in the 200.
Grace Tallier and Bailey Angell each won two events to lead Gilman as Tallier earn victories in the 100 (13.50) and long jump (15-0) and Angell swept the throws by winning the discus (92-01) and shot put (31-11.75). Tallier was also second in the 200 and fourth in the 400. Andrew Hecker finished third in the high jump and fifth in the 400 and long jump, Dominic Franzen was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 and Zach Marion came home fifth in the shot put.
Pepper Werner finished fourth in the high jump to lead Thorp.
Fall Creek swept the top spot in the team standings, winning the boys (162.5) and girls (122.5) titles. Stanley-Boyd (132) was second in the boys chase with Cadott fourth (83.5), McDonell fifth (80.5) and Gilman eighth (29.5). The McDonell girls were third (92), followed by Cadott in fourth (79), Stanley-Boyd in fifth (75), Gilman sixth (57.5) and Thorp ninth (eight).