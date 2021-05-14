Friday Prep Track and Field Roundup: Warwick sweeps hurdle events as Chi-Hi wins seven events in River Falls

Jaycee Stephens (100 hurdles) and Tad Weiss (3,200) were fourth in their respective events for the Hornets. Lindeman (1,600), Tice (800), Carissa Woodford (pole vault), Falkenberg (pole vault) and Sedlacek (triple jump) were each fifth.

Cooper Nichols was victorious in the 400 in 54.68 for Stanley-Boyd and the pole vault at 10-0 while taking second in the 100 and 200. Carsen Hause won the high jump at 5-8 and the boys 400 relay team of Mike Karlen, Brady Potaczek, Chase Sturm and Landon Karlen (47.46) were also winners for the Orioles.

Travis Christoph was second to Nichols in the pole vault, Leslie Derks finished second in the 1,600, Jade Fredrickson was second in the 300 hurdles and Chase Sturm earned a runner-up spot in the shot put. Frederickson and Maralyn Boettcher were third and fifth, respectively, in the 100 and Boettcher was also third in the 200 and long jump. Mike Karlen and Landon Karlen were third and fourth in the long jump, respectively, and Potaczek was third in the triple jump. Janelle Schesel (800), Kailyn Schillinger (pole vault), Peter Nulph (discus) and Fredrickson (long jump) were fourth in their events and Fredrickson was also fifth in the 200.