INDEPENDENCE — The Cadott girls basketball team forced overtime on two occasions before prevailing over Independence 46-40 in double overtime on Monday evening in a nonconference battle.

Elly Eiler led Cadott (1-1) with 10 points while Jada Kowalczyk and Meadow Barone each had eight points in the victory for the Hornets. Overall eight different players scored for Cadott with Autumn Bremness's putback off an offensive rebound sealing the win in the second overtime.

Ziy Conner scored 18 points for the Indees (2-1).

Cadott plays at Gilmanton on Tuesday.

Durand 57, Bloomer 48

At Durand, the Panthers pulled away to a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.

Samantha Buchholtz led the way for the Blackhawks (1-2) with 17 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and registering three steals. Emma Seibel added nine points while Vanessa Jenneman, Larissa Fossum and Abby Iverson had six points apiece.

Leah Sabelko scored 15 points for Durand (1-1).

Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday to open Heart O'North Conference play.

