RIVER FALLS — The Chi-Hi girls basketball team put a bow on its eighth straight conference championship, earning the Big Rivers crown outright with a 61-45 victory over River Falls.
Caelan Givens led the Cardinals (17-5, 11-1) with 19 points while Aaliyah McMillan added 17 points and Alexis Zenner scored 15 in the victory.
Bailey Reardon had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-11, 4-8).
Tied 26-26 at halftime, Chi-Hi outscored River Falls by a 35-19 margin in the second half to clinch the outright title. The team earned at least a share of the Big Rivers crown with a win at Menomonie on Thursday.
"These girls have worked so hard for this, from the time they began playing together, most of them in elementary school," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "This was a hard-fought victory against a very good team. We're playing well right now and are excited to first celebrate this victory, then take this momentum into the playoffs."
Chi-Hi is a No. 4 seed in the Division 1 playoffs and opens the postseason next Friday at home against No. 13 Oshkosh West.
Hayward 48, Bloomer 43
At Bloomer, the Hurricanes denied the Blackhawks an unbeaten Heart O'North Conference season with a tight victory.
Sierra Raine scored 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Bloomer (18-4, 13-1).
Emily Neff led all scorers with 22 points for Hayward (14-6, 11-2), who outscored the Blackhawks 25-20 in the second half.
Bloomer returns to action next Friday as a No. 3 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and hosts the winner of Tuesday's No. 11 Ellsworth/No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville contest.
Lake Holcombe 81, Winter 65
At Holcombe, three Chieftains finished with at least 23 points in an East Lakeland win over the Warriors.
Brooke Lechleitner led the way for Lake Holcombe (13-6, 8-3) with 23 points with Megan Lechleitner and Allison Golat-Hattamer close behind with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Orianna Lebal gave the Chieftains four scorers in double figures with 11 points.
Rheanna Brad had 19 for Winter (3-17, 0-11).
Lake Holcombe opens the Division 5 postseason on Tuesday as a No. 9 seed at No. 8 Prairie Farm.
New Auburn 36, Cornell 35
At New Auburn, the Trojans edged the Chiefs in an East Lakeland finale.
Nadia Rada finished with a game-high 25 points including three 3-pointers and a 10 of 13 effort from the free throw line for the Trojans (3-15, 3-9) and Faith Baker added nine.
Erin Crowell scored 14 points for Chiefs (5-15, 4-8) and Bryanna Bonander added 11.
Cornell led 20-15 at halftime before the Trojans mounted the comeback.
Both teams open the Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday with the No. 13 Cornell at No. 4 Clear Lake and No. 15 New Auburn at No. 2 Prentice.
