HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gained ground in the East Lakeland Conference title race on Friday evening with a 55-53 victory over conference co-leader Birchwood.
Brooke Lechleitner scored 12 points while Megan Lechleitner and Emma Elmberg each added 11 for the Chieftains, who snapped a mini two-game losing streak.
Maegan Kostka scored seven points as well for Lake Holcombe, who overcame a 36-31 halftime deficit.
Abby Greisen and Mady Schultz each scored 16 points for Birchwood (9-7, 7-2).
Lake Holcombe plays at New Auburn on Tuesday.
Chi-Hi 61, Rice Lake 45
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals held the Warriors to 13 points in the first half of a Big Rivers Conference win.
Caelan Givens scored 25 points to lead Chi-Hi while Aaliyah McMillan finished with 15 points and Alexis Zenner scored eight.
Brynn Olson had nine points for Rice Lake.
Chi-Hi faces a quick turnaround, hosting Wausau West on Saturday evening.
New Auburn 65, Winter 49
At Winter, the Trojans ended a six-game losing streak with an East Lakeland win over the Warriors.
Nadia Rada scored 23 points while Emily Bischel added a season-best 21 points. Zoey Rada added eight and Faith Baker scored seven as the Trojans swept the season series with Winter.
Rhianna Brad had 18 points for Winter.
Bruce 49, Cornell 47
At Bruce, the Red Raiders edged the Chiefs in East Lakeland play.
Erin Crowell scored 19 points for Cornell (5-11, 4-5) while Bryanna Bonander and Cheyenne Peloquin added eight and seven points.
Brandi Gauthier had 14 for Bruce (8-10, 5-4).
Cornell hosts Flambeau on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.