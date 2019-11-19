CORNELL — The Thorp girls basketball team jumped out to a 26-12 halftime lead on the way to a 47-30 victory over Cornell on Tuesday evening in the season-opening contest for both teams.
Katylyn Stunkel and Brittany Rosemeyer had 13 points each for the Cardinals (1-0) while Addie Paskert had 11 points and Danielle Stroinski finished with eight points in the win.
Bryanna Bonander had a team-high seven points for the Chiefs (0-1) and Erin Crowell scored six points.
Cornell plays at Augusta on Thursday while Thorp returns to action on Dec. 6 at Altoona.
Eau Claire Immanuel 59, Cadott 53
You have free articles remaining.
At Cadott, the Lancers beat the Hornets in a nonconference opener for both teams.
Jada Kowalczyk had a team-high 19 points for Cadott (0-1). Elly Eiler also finished in double figures for the Hornets with 11 points, followed by nine points from Meadow Barone.
Riley Naumann led Eau Claire Immanuel (1-0) with 19 points, followed closely by 18 points from Emma Miller and 13 points by Sheridan Noeldner.
Cadott returns to action on Dec. 2 at Independence.