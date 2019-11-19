{{featured_button_text}}

CORNELL — The Thorp girls basketball team jumped out to a 26-12 halftime lead on the way to a 47-30 victory over Cornell on Tuesday evening in the season-opening contest for both teams.

Katylyn Stunkel and Brittany Rosemeyer had 13 points each for the Cardinals (1-0) while Addie Paskert had 11 points and Danielle Stroinski finished with eight points in the win.

Bryanna Bonander had a team-high seven points for the Chiefs (0-1) and Erin Crowell scored six points.

Cornell plays at Augusta on Thursday while Thorp returns to action on Dec. 6 at Altoona.

Eau Claire Immanuel 59, Cadott 53

At Cadott, the Lancers beat the Hornets in a nonconference opener for both teams.

Jada Kowalczyk had a team-high 19 points for Cadott (0-1). Elly Eiler also finished in double figures for the Hornets with 11 points, followed by nine points from Meadow Barone.

Riley Naumann led Eau Claire Immanuel (1-0) with 19 points, followed closely by 18 points from Emma Miller and 13 points by Sheridan Noeldner.

Cadott returns to action on Dec. 2 at Independence.

