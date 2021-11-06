Girls Swimming Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi advances individual, relay team to state

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Chi-Hi girls swim team will send an individual and relay team to state after strong finishes on Saturday at Division 1 sectionals.

Peyton Watson is moving on individually after second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly events and the team of Hailey Golden, Megan Edland, Ella Spitz and Watson will also move on after taking third in the 400 freestyle relay.

Watson was runner-up in the 50 free (24.63 seconds) and 100 butterfly (56.42) with quick times while the team of juniors combined to take third place in 3:44.14 to move onto next Saturday's state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Edland (5:26.25) and Spitz (5:28.74) finished second and third, respectively, in the 500 freestyle and the team of Golden, Ava Heinz, Spitz and Watson was third in 1:43.11, with those times just missing out on qualifying for state.

Edland and Spitz were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 freestyle while Annika Topritzhofer was eighth in the 100 backstroke. Golden tied for ninth in the 50 freestyle and was 10th in the 100 freestyle.

Chi-Hi finished fifth as a team with 209 points as Stevens Point won the sectional championship with 307.5 points.

Division 2

Ladysmith-co-op sends Lechleitner, Bunton to state in three events

At Menomonie, the Ladysmith/Bloomer/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe co-op is sending Brooke Lechleitner and Madeline Bunton to state in two solo events and together on a relay.

Bunton won the 500 freestyle (5:27.62) and was third in the 200 freestyle (2:01.82) to finish among the top swimmers from around the state to move onto the state meet Friday in Waukesha. Lechleitner was second in the 50 freestyle (24.34) and third in the 100 freestyle (54.51) to advance. Bunton and Lechleitner also teamed up with Michelle Gaddy and Madilyn Kempen to qualify for state in the 200 medley relay after finishing fourth in 1:58.18.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Lechleitner, Sarah Allard, Kempen and Bunton took third, just missing out on state. Kempen and Allard were sixth and 10th, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle relay team of Gaddy, Allard, Sanaa Trott and Sadie Heath was ninth and Kempen took 10th in the 100 breaststroke.

Rhinelander finished first in the team standings with 371 points as the Ladysmith co-op was fourth with 196 points.

