COLFAX — Ask any golfers and they'll tell you the sport is as much mental as physical.

Just as important as hitting a good shot is moving on when a bad one occurs.

Now in her third season as a varsity golfer, Chi-Hi's Addy Seaholm has taken that message to heart. The mental side of the game has now joined the physical ability the junior has and Seaholm is a contender to finish near the top each time she takes the course.

That was the case on Tuesday as Seaholm finished in a tie for third place, one stroke behind teammate Sarah Chaffee and Hudson's McKenna Zignego at a Big Rivers event hosted by Menomonie at Whitetail Golf Course.

Seaholm finished even with River Falls' Mahlia McCane, each shooting a 42 to finish just behind Zignego and Chaffee at 41 each. It was the latest in a season's worth of strong performances for Seaholm, who was second at last week's Big Rivers meet hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota and sixth in an 18-hole event hosted by Hudson.

“I think my mental game has gotten a lot better this season," Seaholm said. "I feel way better if I have a bad hole being able to move onto the next. I know that’s been a struggle for me in the past. It’s just really good to come into the season better than where I ended last year.”

Seaholm started Tuesday's meet on the second hole and double bogeyed the par-3 109-yard hole. She followed with back-to-back bogeys to be at 4-over through three holes. But Seaholm overcame the tough start to shoot two over in the final six holes with five pars to go with a double on the par-4 eighth.

Both Seaholm and Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson said the junior has made strides in her mental game, not only moving on quicker from bad shots but thinking less about the tough ones.

“It’s definitely been a change of how I played in the past but I found it way easier and relaxing," Seaholm said. "(I think) I’m going to do this, I hit the ball and we’re going onto the next shot.”

Seaholm and Chaffee entered the season as the only returners for the Cardinals, but both were All-Big Rivers second team selections a season ago and advanced to Division 1 sectionals individually. Seaholm said both she and Chaffee logged plenty of course time during the summer and it has helped both take a step forward in their respective games.

“I think it’s just being a lot more comfortable, showing up to every meet and golfing a lot more over the summer," Seaholm said. "I couldn’t even tell you how many times Sarah and I were at the course just working and trying to keep getting better.”

Chaffee was five over with five pars, three bogeys and one double bogey, also on the eighth hole.

With a new roster of players vying for varsity time outside of Seaholm and Chaffee, Hanson said the work the juniors have put in is a shining example of how to lead a team.

“We use them as an example to the girls all the time," Hanson said.

As a team the Cardinals finished with a 188 to take third, trailing only River Falls (182) and Hudson (184) in a tight race for first. Senior Sadie Elwood shot a 51 to tie for 18th, sophomore Ella Petz was 28th with a 54 and sophomore Isabelle Collicott finished in 34th with a 59 as the team's unscoring golfer. For having so many golfers new to varsity this season, Hanson has been happy with how those newcomers have played.

“We’ve had kids at all different areas come up and play well," Hanson said. "It’s been difficult as a coach to try and find the kid that’s going to play well on that particular evening and put them in a spot to be successful.”

Hanson pointed to Petz, a sophomore in her first season of golf, as a player that has quickly made a name for herself in a competitive group.

“She shot 47 on the back the other day at Killkarney (in Hudson)," Hanson said. "She’s really starting to come into her own and that’s been a huge get for us. Just someone to come up and take that spot rather than just rotating and finding that kid she’s taken ahold of it.”

Following Wednesday's Big Rivers meet at River Falls Golf Course, the Cardinals have only a few more meets in the regular season. A trip to Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson is set for next Tuesday before regionals are on the horizon on Sept. 28 at Lake Hallie Golf Course. Both regionals and sectionals are close to home with sectionals taking place on Oct. 3 at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire.

Chi-Hi has not had a golfer advance to state since the program returned in 2013.

Seaholm and Chaffee give the program two legitimate chances to change that.

“I’m just really hoping to keep finishing strong, hoping to have a few PRs at these next few meets and go low," Seaholm said. "I’m really excited.”

