Powered by two of the top-four individual finishers, the Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in second on Tuesday at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Addy Seaholm finished second and Sarah Chaffee was fourth to lead the Cardinals to score a 191, eight strokes behind Hudson (183) in first place. Seaholm shot a 42 to finish two shots back of Hudson's McKenna Zignego (40) for the top spot as the junior Seaholm shot 6-over including a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.

Sophomores Ella Petz and Isabelle Collicott each shot 53s to finish in a large tie for 18th place individually.

Bloomer's Bohl second at CloverCroix

At Colfax, Kaitlyn Bohl was second for the Blackhawks in a CloverCroix Conference event at Whitetail Golf Course.

Bohl shot a 44 to finish four strokes behind Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (40) in first. Bloomer sophomore Aubrie Bohl (51) tied for fourth, senior Kelsey Kettner was eighth (57) and sophomore Kynnley Durch was ninth (59) as the Blackhawks were second as a team with a 211 behind Colfax/Elk Mound (199).

Stanley-Boyd was third with a 294, led by Allie Goodman (61), Chloe Isenberger (70), Emily Brenner (77) and Piper Gilles (86).

Volleyball

Cadott 3, Elmwood/Plum City 0

At Plum City, the Hornets scored a nonconference victory (25-11, 25-11, 25-15).

Haley Mathison led the Hornets with 12 kills to go with four blocks. Emma Kowalczyk had seven blocks and 10 digs, Kendall Webster also had 10 digs with five kills and Tarynn Donahue had seven assists and four aces.

Elk Mound 3, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Elk Mound, the Mounders outlasted the Orioles for a nonconference victory (21-25, 30-28, 22-25, 25-23, 9-15).

New Auburn 3, Lake Holcombe 2

At Holcombe, the Trojans won the first two sets but had to hold off the Chieftains for an East Lakeland win (25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-7).

Ava Story had 12 kills for Lake Holcombe. Ella Hartzell and Chloe Lee had six and five assists, respectively, and 17 and 16 digs, respectively, for the Chieftains.

Girls Tennis

Menomonie 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Menomonie, the Mustangs earned a Big Rivers dual sweep over the Cardinals.

The closest match for Chi-Hi came at No. 3 singles where Jullian Wik won the second set in a 1-6, 6-4, 2-10 loss to Lauren Alexander.

Medford 4, Bloomer 3

At Medford, the Blackhawks won three singles matches in a nonconference loss to the Raiders.

No. 1 Emma Harms (5-7, 7-5, 10-3), No. 2 Chloe Grant (6-3, 6-3) and No. 3 Eva Nelson (6-1, 6-2) scored singles victories for the Blackhawks.

