MADISON -- The McDonell boys basketball team got off to a good start, but top-seeded Sheboygan Area Lutheran put together a good run in the middle of the first half to take a 29-25 halftime lead in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal at the Kohl Center this morning.
Lutheran used an 11-3 run after the Macks had taken a 13-11 lead on a basket by Cory Hoglund and had a 22-16 advantage after a three-point play by Delvin Barnstable.
Charlie Bleskachek turned an offensive rebound into a basket just before the halftime buzzer to get the Macks within a basket after they trailed by as many as seven points.
JD Bohaty made three 3-pointers and has a team-high nine points ini the first half.
