Local Equestrian: Chi-Hi edges Menomonie for eighth straight WIHA Division A state title

The Chi-Hi equestrian team took home its eighth consecutive Division A state championship this past weekend in Madison at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Show at the Alliant Energy Center.

Chi-Hi won the title with a score of 377, edging Menomonie (365) for the top spot while Plymouth (Division B), Waunakee (Division C) and Union Grove (Division D) won their respective titles.

The Chi-Hi team of Clare Berg, Alexis Caneff, Meagan Frazer, Kelly Kroll, Melanie Krumenauer, Hanna Salter, Natalie Schueller, Carson Sedivy, Elly Sedivy, Jana Swansen, Hannah Tambornino and Allison Widiker took home the top prize. Carson Sedivy also earned one of the Aimee Thompson Memorial Scholarships.

"The weekend was an exciting way for our seniors to end their season and team career," Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said. "It was also a valuable learning experience for the younger members of the two teams. The weekend started off slow with some troubles in a couple of our trail patterns on Friday night and we ended the day only 1 point ahead of Menomonie in Division A. Saturday our showmanship, equitation and horsemanship events allowed us to move ahead a little and on Sunday we struggled to get the top spots in some of our speed events and fell behind Menomonie for a while. It came down to the last two events — Speed & Action and Two Person Relay. Those races rely on control and technique which is something we spend a lot of time on in practice and it may have helped.

"Menomonie has a talented team and it made for a great competition."

Carson Sedivy won the ranch riding, walk/trot and speed and action events and was also fourth in the barrels. Elly Sedivy finished first in the trail, hunter hack and reinsmanship and was second in walk/trot and saddle seat equitation. Kroll was victorious in the saddle seat equitation, second in the saddle seat showmanship, fourth in ranch riding, bareback equitation, hunter hack and western horsemanship and fifth in discipline rail. Natalie Schueller earned a victory in the hunt seat showmanship to go with second-place finishes in the western showmanship and bareback equitation and thirds in the hunter hack and western horsemanship.

"One of the really hard parts about this sport is that we are not only dealing with people but animals that can make or break their ride," Chi-Hi assistant coach Angie Southworth said. "Horses are just like people and have good and bad days. Our athletes need to learn to handle their emotions and develop their skills as well as handle the horse's emotions. I am so impressed with how our athletes handled the nervousness of our horses at this big event."

Caneff won the saddle seat showmanship, was third in the western showmanship and hunt seat showmanship and fourth in the hunt seat showmanship event. Berg finished runner-up in the reinsmanship event while Widiker was second in hunt seat equitation and flags, third in speed and action, fourth in western showmanship and fifth in western horsemanship. Salter finished fourth in pole bending and Tambornino was fourth in speed and action. Frazer finished fifth in the hunt seat equitation, Krumenauer came home fifth in the western showmanship and Swansen was fifth in ranch riding. In addition, the team of Tambornino and Widiker was second in the two-person relay and the team of Salter and Carson Sedivy was third.

Chi-Hi also had a team in action in Division C with Taylor Geissler, Alyana Hazelton, Lydia Markquart, Gabby Tillman and Gabriella Elbert competing. Hazelton finished third in the trail event while Geissler was ninth in both the barrels and speed and action events. Geissler and Marquardt teamed up to take seventh in the two-person relay.

"We had some trouble with a couple anxious horses on our Division C team and that affected their ability to earn points, but overall they had some great rides," coach Schueller said.

The team was honored earlier this week with a celebration through the halls of Chi-Hi.

"It is a long three days when you add in the time to care for the horses before and after a full day of competition events," coach Schueller said. "After a weekend like this, these athletes fully understand the hard work and commitment required to compete in this sport."

