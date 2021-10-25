Local Equestrian: Seven-time Division A defending champion Chi-Hi returns to state show with two teams aiming for strong finishes

The Chi-Hi equestrian team is going for its eighth straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division A state championship this weekend as the team competes at the WIHA State Show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Chi-Hi has dominated Division A competition at the state meet in recent years, taking the top spot each season for seven years in a row from 2013-19 before last year’s meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program is back again this year led by its five seniors Meagan Frazer, Kelly Kroll, Hanna Salter, Carson Sedivy and Hannah Tambornino. Chi-Hi will have two teams in the competition made up of a total of 17 riders and one manager/groom in Division A and C due to the nature of their large team with the C team made up of the program’s younger riders.
“We have come a long way in building this team and making it stronger,” Chi-Hi assistant coach Angie Southworth said. “Other coaches are noticing our athletes and have made comments to us about how well our students are developing strong foundations in their skills.”
Chi-Hi advanced to state by virtue of its top-two finish in district competition recently and is joined by Bloomer, Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial, Elk Mound and Mondovi among other local teams to compete in their respective divisions.
The 2020 competitive season was canceled amid the pandemic with many venues being closed to competition. But Chi-Hi spent the season hosting practices to stay sharp as well as its own fun exhibition days for the riders to showcase their skills, being able to do it outdoors in a safe way. Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said being able to maintain some action in 2020 helped her team stay sharp and be ready entering this season even as the team has some new riders and new horses while some have worked through injury or illness to get ready to show was they can do on the big stage in Madison.
“We are a team and this group does a really great job of supporting and cheering for each other,” Southworth said. “Our more experienced riders are always there to help demonstrate and lead by example for our newer riders.”
Juniors Alexis Caneff and Natalie Schueller, sophomores Clare Berg and Melanie Krumenauer, freshman Elly Sedivy and eighth-graders Elly Sedivy, Jana Swansen and Allison Widiker make up the Division A team that will be in action this weekend in addition to the seniors while junior Gabby Tillman, freshman Lydia Marquardt, seventh-grader Alyana Hazelton and sixth-graders Gabriella Elbert and Taylor Geissler will compete for the Division C team. Junior Adalyn Geissler will be working with both teams as team manager.
Competition gets underway Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. with trail and ranch riding for all divisions. Saturday features competition in Western Showmanship, Saddle Seat Showmanship, Hunt Seat Showmanship, Bareback Equitation/Horsemanship, Walk/Trot/Equitation/Horsemanship, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hunt Seat Equitation, Hunter Hack Equitation, Western Horsemanship and Discipline Rail. The show concludes on Sunday with Reinsmanship, Barrels, Flags, Pole Bending, Speed and Action and the Two-Person Relay Race.
“One of the advantages our team has is our diverse coaching group,” Southworth said. “We are really lucky to have specialists in each of the disciplines that our athletes compete in. As coaches, we work really well together to support our athletes.”
Photos: Top Fall Prep Sports Photos
Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Chi-Hi Girls Golf Invitational 8-23-21
Marathon at Stanley-Boyd football 8-27-21
Lake Holcombe football at Thorp 8-27-21
Husky Cross Country Invitational 8-28-21
Bloomer football at Eau Claire Regis 8-28-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-2-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-2-21
Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-3-21
Greenwood at McDonell football 9-4-21
Eau Claire Regis at Chi-Hi girls tennis 9-9-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi girls swimming 9-9-21
Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn football 9-10-21
Cornell Volleyball Triangular 9-14-21
Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-16-21
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys soccer 9-16-21
New Richmond at Chi-Hi football 9-17-21
Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell football 9-18-21
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-18-21
Cadott Cross Country Invitational 9-21-21
Chi-Hi volleyball at Menomonie 9-23-21
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer football 9-24-21
Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell football 9-24-21
Chippewa Falls Cross Country Invitational 9-28-21
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-28-21
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd volleyball 9-28-21
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi football 10-1-21
Bloomer volleyball invitational 10-2-21
Chi-Hi boys soccer at Menomonie 10-7-21
Clear Lake at Cadott football 10-8-21
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 10-8-21
Cornell at Lake Holcombe volleyball 10-12-21
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi girls swimming 10-14-21
Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
Gilman at McDonell football 10-15-21
Big Rivers Conference cross country championships 10-16-21
Northwestern at Bloomer volleyball 10-19-21
Clayton at McDonell volleyball 10-21-21
Chi-Hi football at Stevens Point 10-22-21
Division 3 cross country sectionals at Boyceville 10-23-21
Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 10-23-21
Up Next
Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Show
The McDonell and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams each earned regional championships on Saturday night. The Macks prevailed in a five-set Division 4 thriller against Eau Claire Immanuel while the Orioles swept Abbotsford for a Division 3 title.
The Cadott football team has taken matters into its own hands to snap a 16-year postseason drought, winning its last two games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2005. The Hornets play at Unity on Friday to start the Division 6 playoffs.
The Bloomer volleyball team has a rich recent history of playoff success and started the Division 2 postseason on Tuesday strong with a straight-set victory over Northwestern in the regional quarterfinals in Bloomer.
The Bloomer volleyball team scored a straight-set win over Osceola on Thursday evening in a Division 2 regional semifinal contest (25-21, 25-15, 25-15). Stanley-Boyd was also victorious to advance to Saturday's Division 3 regional finals.
Members of the Chi-Hi equestrian team are front row (kneeling): Taylor Geissler, Gabriella Elbert, Allison Widiker and Ellison Sedivy. Standing row: Natalie Schueller, Lydia Marquardt, Jana Swansen, Alyana Hazelton, Clare Berg, Melanie Krumenauer, Gabby Tillman and Alexis Caneff. Back Row (on horses): Kelly Kroll, Meagan Frazer, Carson Sedivy, Hannah Tambornino, Hanna Salter. Missing: manager Adalyn Geissler