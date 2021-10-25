Local Equestrian: Seven-time Division A defending champion Chi-Hi returns to state show with two teams aiming for strong finishes

The Chi-Hi equestrian team is going for its eighth straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division A state championship this weekend as the team competes at the WIHA State Show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Chi-Hi has dominated Division A competition at the state meet in recent years, taking the top spot each season for seven years in a row from 2013-19 before last year’s meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program is back again this year led by its five seniors Meagan Frazer, Kelly Kroll, Hanna Salter, Carson Sedivy and Hannah Tambornino. Chi-Hi will have two teams in the competition made up of a total of 17 riders and one manager/groom in Division A and C due to the nature of their large team with the C team made up of the program’s younger riders.

“We have come a long way in building this team and making it stronger,” Chi-Hi assistant coach Angie Southworth said. “Other coaches are noticing our athletes and have made comments to us about how well our students are developing strong foundations in their skills.”

Chi-Hi advanced to state by virtue of its top-two finish in district competition recently and is joined by Bloomer, Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial, Elk Mound and Mondovi among other local teams to compete in their respective divisions.

The 2020 competitive season was canceled amid the pandemic with many venues being closed to competition. But Chi-Hi spent the season hosting practices to stay sharp as well as its own fun exhibition days for the riders to showcase their skills, being able to do it outdoors in a safe way. Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said being able to maintain some action in 2020 helped her team stay sharp and be ready entering this season even as the team has some new riders and new horses while some have worked through injury or illness to get ready to show was they can do on the big stage in Madison.

“We are a team and this group does a really great job of supporting and cheering for each other,” Southworth said. “Our more experienced riders are always there to help demonstrate and lead by example for our newer riders.”

Juniors Alexis Caneff and Natalie Schueller, sophomores Clare Berg and Melanie Krumenauer, freshman Elly Sedivy and eighth-graders Elly Sedivy, Jana Swansen and Allison Widiker make up the Division A team that will be in action this weekend in addition to the seniors while junior Gabby Tillman, freshman Lydia Marquardt, seventh-grader Alyana Hazelton and sixth-graders Gabriella Elbert and Taylor Geissler will compete for the Division C team. Junior Adalyn Geissler will be working with both teams as team manager.

Competition gets underway Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. with trail and ranch riding for all divisions. Saturday features competition in Western Showmanship, Saddle Seat Showmanship, Hunt Seat Showmanship, Bareback Equitation/Horsemanship, Walk/Trot/Equitation/Horsemanship, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hunt Seat Equitation, Hunter Hack Equitation, Western Horsemanship and Discipline Rail. The show concludes on Sunday with Reinsmanship, Barrels, Flags, Pole Bending, Speed and Action and the Two-Person Relay Race.

“One of the advantages our team has is our diverse coaching group,” Southworth said. “We are really lucky to have specialists in each of the disciplines that our athletes compete in. As coaches, we work really well together to support our athletes.”

