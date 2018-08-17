Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Football Stock Photo

Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 1 0
Superior 0 0 1 0
Hudson 0 0 1 0
Menomonie 0 0 1 0
Rice Lake 0 0 1 0
River Falls 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Results

Menomonie 33, Lake Mills 7

La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire North 8

Friday's Results

Chi-Hi 38, Holmen 24

Hudson 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 20

Eau Claire Memorial 20, La Crosse Logan 14

Rice Lake 46, Medford 32

River Falls 35, New Richmond 7

Superior 42, Oshkosh North 6

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Colby 1 0 1 0
Fall Creek 1 0 1 0
Stanley-Boyd 1 0 1 0
Cadott 0 0 0 0
Eau Claire Regis 0 0 0 0
Spencer/Columbus 0 0 1 0
Altoona 0 1 0 1
Neillsville/Granton 0 1 0 1
Osseo-Fairchild 0 1 0 1

Thursday's Games

Fall Creek 26, Neillsville/Granton 12

Friday’s Games

Stanley-Boyd 35, Altoona 20

Colby 36, Osseo-Fairchild 22

Spencer/Columbus 27, Stratford 7

Saturday's Game

Cadott at Eau Claire Regis

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 0 0 1 0
Northwestern 0 0 1 0
Spooner 0 0 1 0
Ladysmith 0 0 0 0
Barron 0 0 0 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 0 1
Cumberland 0 0 0 1
Hayward 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Games

Ladysmith vs. Flambeau - Cancelled

Spooner 34, Saint Croix Falls 6

Friday’s Games

Bloomer 50, Somerset 19

Northwestern 43, Ashland 28

Amery 47, Barron 16

Elk Mound 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Lakeland 43, Hayward 13

Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 28

North Lakeland Conference Football Standings

North Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 0 0 1 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 0 1 0
Unity 0 0 1 0
Webster 0 0 0 0
Cameron 0 0 0 1
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 1

Thursday’s Game

Spooner 34, Saint Croix Falls 6

Friday’s Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Augusta 0

Clear Lake 16, Cameron 6

Unity 28, Spring Valley 27

Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 28

8-Man Small Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man Small Lakeland W L W L
Luck 1 0 1 0
Mercer/Butternut 1 0 1 0
Bruce 0 0 0 0
Clayton 0 0 0 0
Prairie Farm 0 0 1 0
New Auburn 0 1 0 1

Thursday’s Games

Winter/Birchwood vs Bruce

Friday’s Games

Mercer/Butternut 48, New Auburn 26

Luck 40, Mellen 14

Shell Lake 38, Frederic 22

Siren vs Clayton

Prairie Farm 54, Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs 0

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Greenwood 1 0 1 0
Abbotsford 0 0 1 0
Gilman 0 0 1 0
Loyal 0 0 1 0
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 0 0 1
Athens 0 0 0 1
Thorp 0 0 0 1
Owen-Withee 0 1 0 1

Friday’s Games

Westby 52, Thorp 7

Gilman 48, Wabeno/Laona 0

Dominican 9, Wis. Rapids Assumption 6

Loyal 24, Ellsworth 8

Abbotsford 78, Crandon 0

Greenwood 20, Owen-Withee 12

Rib Lake/Prentice 28, Athens 6

Box Scores

CHI-HI 38, HOLMEN 24

Chi-Hi01021738
Holmen3071424

First Quarter—H: Jonah Johnson 29 FG, 7:37.

Second Quarter—CH: Nate Custer 31 FG, 8:58.

CH: Matt Pomietlo 1 run (Custer kick), 4:05.

Third Quarter—CH: David Dvoracek 69 pass from Nolan Hutzler (Custer kick), 10:37.

CH: Cole Koxlien 70 fumble return (Custer kick), 7:55.

H: Cam Weber 28 run (Custer kick), 4:55.

CH: Pomietlo 23 run (Custer kick), 2:13.

Fourth Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 1 run (Custer kick), 11:45.

H: Brett Holden 1 run (Johnson kick), 8:48.

H: Holden 1 run (Johnson kick), 1:42.

Rushing—Holmen: Holden 26-127, Weber 11-98, Caleb Matl 10-54, Ben Hesch 6-30, Shane Roth 4-13. Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 16-107, Kyler Holmlund 2-7, Tyler Bohland 4-6, Ben Steinmetz 1-4, Dvoracek 1-1, Hutzler 4-(-14). Passing—Holmen: Weber 4-7-75-0-1. Chi-Hi: Hutzler 10-16-198-1-0. Receiving—Holmen: Tatum Grass 3-64, Hesch 1-11. Chi-Hi: Dvoracek 1-69, Pomietlo 4-50, Ben Carani 1-31, Bohland 2-22, JD Czech 2-19. Total Yards—Holmen: 322-75-397. Chi-Hi: 115-198-313. Fumbles—Holmen: 1-0. Chi-Hi: 0-0.

BLOOMER 50, SOMERSET 19

Somerset0130619
Bloomer20624050

First Quarter—B: Zach Ruf 13 run (Conversion failed).

B: Caleb Ruf 67 run (conversion failed).

B: Caleb Ruf 45 run (Zach Ruf run).

Second Quarter—S: Jack Peterson 65 run (Kick good).

S: William Piletich 15 run (Conversion failed).

B: Zach Ruf 3 run (Conversion failed).

Third Quarter—B: Caleb Ruf 7 run (Zach Ruf run).

B: Zach Ruf 7 run (Zach Ruf run).

B: Zach Ruf 19 run (Pass conversion good).

Fourth Quarter—S: Roy Hale 2 run (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 18-172, Caleb Ruf 17-141, Leif Iverson 7-18, Braedon Hoecherl 1-4, Jesse Buchli 1-3, Dalton Cook 1-2, Kyle Schmidt 1-1. Somerset: Jack Peterson 22-174. Passing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 3-7-46-0-0. Somerset: William Liletich 0-2-0-0-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 3-46. Total Yards—Bloomer: 417-46-463. Somerset: 202-0-202. Fumbles—Bloomer: 1-1. Somerset: 2-2.

