Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hudson
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Results
Menomonie 33, Lake Mills 7
La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire North 8
Friday's Results
Chi-Hi 38, Holmen 24
Hudson 48, Kenosha Indian Trail 20
Eau Claire Memorial 20, La Crosse Logan 14
Rice Lake 46, Medford 32
River Falls 35, New Richmond 7
Superior 42, Oshkosh North 6
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fall Creek
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Altoona
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
Fall Creek 26, Neillsville/Granton 12
Friday’s Games
Stanley-Boyd 35, Altoona 20
Colby 36, Osseo-Fairchild 22
Spencer/Columbus 27, Stratford 7
Saturday's Game
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Spooner
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ladysmith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barron
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cumberland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hayward
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
Ladysmith vs. Flambeau - Cancelled
Spooner 34, Saint Croix Falls 6
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 50, Somerset 19
Northwestern 43, Ashland 28
Amery 47, Barron 16
Elk Mound 35, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Lakeland 43, Hayward 13
Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 28
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Unity
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday’s Game
Spooner 34, Saint Croix Falls 6
Friday’s Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Augusta 0
Clear Lake 16, Cameron 6
Unity 28, Spring Valley 27
Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 28
8-Man Small Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man Small Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mercer/Butternut
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday’s Games
Winter/Birchwood vs Bruce
Friday’s Games
Mercer/Butternut 48, New Auburn 26
Luck 40, Mellen 14
Shell Lake 38, Frederic 22
Siren vs Clayton
Prairie Farm 54, Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs 0
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Greenwood
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loyal
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Athens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday’s Games
Westby 52, Thorp 7
Gilman 48, Wabeno/Laona 0
Dominican 9, Wis. Rapids Assumption 6
Loyal 24, Ellsworth 8
Abbotsford 78, Crandon 0
Greenwood 20, Owen-Withee 12
Rib Lake/Prentice 28, Athens 6
Box Scores
CHI-HI 38, HOLMEN 24
|Chi-Hi
|0
|10
|21
|7
|38
|Holmen
|3
|0
|7
|14
|24
First Quarter—H: Jonah Johnson 29 FG, 7:37.
Second Quarter—CH: Nate Custer 31 FG, 8:58.
CH: Matt Pomietlo 1 run (Custer kick), 4:05.
Third Quarter—CH: David Dvoracek 69 pass from Nolan Hutzler (Custer kick), 10:37.
CH: Cole Koxlien 70 fumble return (Custer kick), 7:55.
H: Cam Weber 28 run (Custer kick), 4:55.
CH: Pomietlo 23 run (Custer kick), 2:13.
Fourth Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 1 run (Custer kick), 11:45.
H: Brett Holden 1 run (Johnson kick), 8:48.
H: Holden 1 run (Johnson kick), 1:42.
Rushing—Holmen: Holden 26-127, Weber 11-98, Caleb Matl 10-54, Ben Hesch 6-30, Shane Roth 4-13. Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 16-107, Kyler Holmlund 2-7, Tyler Bohland 4-6, Ben Steinmetz 1-4, Dvoracek 1-1, Hutzler 4-(-14). Passing—Holmen: Weber 4-7-75-0-1. Chi-Hi: Hutzler 10-16-198-1-0. Receiving—Holmen: Tatum Grass 3-64, Hesch 1-11. Chi-Hi: Dvoracek 1-69, Pomietlo 4-50, Ben Carani 1-31, Bohland 2-22, JD Czech 2-19. Total Yards—Holmen: 322-75-397. Chi-Hi: 115-198-313. Fumbles—Holmen: 1-0. Chi-Hi: 0-0.
BLOOMER 50, SOMERSET 19
|Somerset
|0
|13
|0
|6
|19
|Bloomer
|20
|6
|24
|0
|50
First Quarter—B: Zach Ruf 13 run (Conversion failed).
B: Caleb Ruf 67 run (conversion failed).
B: Caleb Ruf 45 run (Zach Ruf run).
Second Quarter—S: Jack Peterson 65 run (Kick good).
S: William Piletich 15 run (Conversion failed).
B: Zach Ruf 3 run (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—B: Caleb Ruf 7 run (Zach Ruf run).
B: Zach Ruf 7 run (Zach Ruf run).
B: Zach Ruf 19 run (Pass conversion good).
Fourth Quarter—S: Roy Hale 2 run (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 18-172, Caleb Ruf 17-141, Leif Iverson 7-18, Braedon Hoecherl 1-4, Jesse Buchli 1-3, Dalton Cook 1-2, Kyle Schmidt 1-1. Somerset: Jack Peterson 22-174. Passing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 3-7-46-0-0. Somerset: William Liletich 0-2-0-0-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 3-46. Total Yards—Bloomer: 417-46-463. Somerset: 202-0-202. Fumbles—Bloomer: 1-1. Somerset: 2-2.
