Local Scoreboard: Friday, August 20
Local Scoreboard: Friday, August 20

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 1 0
Menomonie 0 0 1 0
New Richmond 0 0 1 0
Rice Lake 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 0 1
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 1
Hudson 0 0 0 1
Superior 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0

La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0

Friday's Games

Sun Prairie 48, Hudson 7

Menomonie 28, River Falls 6

Rice Lake 38, Medford 6

New Richmond 24, Saint Croix Central 14

Ellsworth 50, Superior 22

La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 0 0 0 0
McDonell 0 0 0 0
Phillips 0 0 0 0
New Auburn 0 0 0 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 0 0
Bruce 0 0 0 0

No Games This Week

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Regis 0 0 1 0
Elk Mound 0 0 1 0
Mondovi 0 0 1 0
Stanley-Boyd 0 0 1 0
Fall Creek 0 0 0 1
Neillsville/Granton 0 0 0 1
Osseo-Fairchild 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Eau Claire Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford 10

Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18

Colby 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Durand 33, Spring Valley 14

Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Mondovi 72, Eleva-Strum 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Boyceville 0 0 1 0
Clear Lake 0 0 1 0
Turtle Lake 0 0 1 0
Cadott 0 0 0 1
Colfax 0 0 0 1
Elmwood/Plum City 0 0 0 1
Glenwood City 0 0 0 1
Spring Valley 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Game

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 51, Glenwood City 28

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Durand 33, Spring Valley 14

Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Pepin/Alma 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Clear Lake 20, Cameron 6

Turtle Lake 30, Webster 0

Whitehall 47, Colfax 8

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Barron 0 0 1 0
Cumberland 0 0 1 0
Northwestern 0 0 1 0
Bloomer 0 0 0 1
Cameron 0 0 0 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 0 1
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 1
Spooner 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Somerset 26, Bloomer 14

Amherst 42, Saint Croix Falls 19

Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Clear Lake 20, Cameron 6

Barron 26, Ladysmith 6

Northwestern 42, Ashland 7

Prescott 33, Spooner 0

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Almond-Bancroft 0 0 0 0
Athens 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0
Lake Holcombe 0 0 0 0
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 0
Thorp 0 0 0 0

No games this week

Statewide Scores

X

Box Scores

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Stanley-Boyd    19     18    8    6    51
Cadott00000

First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 6 run (Pass failed), 7:22.

Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 43 pass from Carsen Hause (Pass failed), 5:59.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 7 INT return (Karlen kick), 5:34.

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 33 FG, 11:54.

Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 38 pass from Carsen Hause (Karlen kick), 8:20.

Stanley-Boyd: Jacob Nesterick 20 run (Hause run), 7:12.

Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 64 pass from Carsen Hause (Hause run), 5:21.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Landon Hoel 3 run (Kick failed), 5:35.

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Chase Sturm 4-46, Jacob Nesterick 4-29, Landon Karlen 2-9, Michael Karlen 5-5, Carsen Hause 6-4, Cooper Nichols 4-4, Landen Hoel 2-1, Jared Fitzl 1-0, Cordell Schneider 1-0, Logan Burzynski 1-(-1), Jackson Gindt 1-(-2), Jacob Nesterick 2-(-27). Cadott: Gavin Tegels 12-28, Tristan Drier 7-9, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-5, Nick Fasbender 1-3, Nolan Blum 1-1, Easton Goodman 2-(-7), Jordan Peters 1(-13). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 8-14-207-3-0. Cadott: Gavin Tegels 1-7-21-0-2. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 2-107, Landon Karlen 2-43, Cooper Nichols 1-38, Lucas Smith 1-8, Michael Karlen 1-6, Jacob Nesterick 1-5. Cadott: Tegan Ritter 1-21. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 72-207-279. Cadott: 27-21-48.

Somerset 26, Bloomer 14

Somerset6    0    8    12    26
Bloomer860014

First Quarter—Somerset: Ethan Waskul 38 run (Run failed).

Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 2 run (Connor Crane run).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 23 run (Run failed).

Third Quarter—Somerset: Jack Casey 3 run (Casey run).

Fourth Quarter—Somerset: Gabe Allen 2 fumble recovery. (Conversion failed).

Somerset: 14 pass from Rory Hoff (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Somerset: Jack Casey 20-87, Ethan Waskul 2-36, Rory Hoff 3(-27). Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 19-139, Jay Ryder 3-12, Bowen Rothbauer 1-2, Jack Strand 6-(-42). Passing—Somerset: Rory Hoff 5-8-116-1-1. Bloomer: Jack Strand 5-17-63-0-1. Receiving—Somerset: N. Tooakson 1-20, D. Leccia 1-8. Bloomer: Connor Cran 2-32, Jay Ryder 2-23, Evan Rogge 1-8. Total Yards—Somerset: 69-116-185. Bloomer: 94-63-157.

