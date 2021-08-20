Local Scoreboard: Friday, August 20

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Richmond
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0
La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0
Friday's Games
Sun Prairie 48, Hudson 7
Menomonie 28, River Falls 6
Rice Lake 38, Medford 6
New Richmond 24, Saint Croix Central 14
Ellsworth 50, Superior 22
La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McDonell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|0
No Games This Week
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mondovi
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fall Creek
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0
Eau Claire Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford 10
Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18
Colby 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Durand 33, Spring Valley 14
Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Mondovi 72, Eleva-Strum 6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boyceville
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colfax
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Glenwood City
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spring Valley
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 51, Glenwood City 28
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0
Durand 33, Spring Valley 14
Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 6
Pepin/Alma 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12
Clear Lake 20, Cameron 6
Turtle Lake 30, Webster 0
Whitehall 47, Colfax 8
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Barron
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spooner
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Somerset 26, Bloomer 14
Amherst 42, Saint Croix Falls 19
Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Clear Lake 20, Cameron 6
Barron 26, Ladysmith 6
Northwestern 42, Ashland 7
Prescott 33, Spooner 0
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Almond-Bancroft
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
No games this week
Statewide Scores
Box Scores
Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|19
|18
|8
|6
|51
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 6 run (Pass failed), 7:22.
Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 43 pass from Carsen Hause (Pass failed), 5:59.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 7 INT return (Karlen kick), 5:34.
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 33 FG, 11:54.
Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 38 pass from Carsen Hause (Karlen kick), 8:20.
Stanley-Boyd: Jacob Nesterick 20 run (Hause run), 7:12.
Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 64 pass from Carsen Hause (Hause run), 5:21.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Landon Hoel 3 run (Kick failed), 5:35.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Chase Sturm 4-46, Jacob Nesterick 4-29, Landon Karlen 2-9, Michael Karlen 5-5, Carsen Hause 6-4, Cooper Nichols 4-4, Landen Hoel 2-1, Jared Fitzl 1-0, Cordell Schneider 1-0, Logan Burzynski 1-(-1), Jackson Gindt 1-(-2), Jacob Nesterick 2-(-27). Cadott: Gavin Tegels 12-28, Tristan Drier 7-9, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-5, Nick Fasbender 1-3, Nolan Blum 1-1, Easton Goodman 2-(-7), Jordan Peters 1(-13). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 8-14-207-3-0. Cadott: Gavin Tegels 1-7-21-0-2. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 2-107, Landon Karlen 2-43, Cooper Nichols 1-38, Lucas Smith 1-8, Michael Karlen 1-6, Jacob Nesterick 1-5. Cadott: Tegan Ritter 1-21. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 72-207-279. Cadott: 27-21-48.
Somerset 26, Bloomer 14
|Somerset
|6
|0
|8
|12
|26
|Bloomer
|8
|6
|0
|0
|14
First Quarter—Somerset: Ethan Waskul 38 run (Run failed).
Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 2 run (Connor Crane run).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 23 run (Run failed).
Third Quarter—Somerset: Jack Casey 3 run (Casey run).
Fourth Quarter—Somerset: Gabe Allen 2 fumble recovery. (Conversion failed).
Somerset: 14 pass from Rory Hoff (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Somerset: Jack Casey 20-87, Ethan Waskul 2-36, Rory Hoff 3(-27). Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 19-139, Jay Ryder 3-12, Bowen Rothbauer 1-2, Jack Strand 6-(-42). Passing—Somerset: Rory Hoff 5-8-116-1-1. Bloomer: Jack Strand 5-17-63-0-1. Receiving—Somerset: N. Tooakson 1-20, D. Leccia 1-8. Bloomer: Connor Cran 2-32, Jay Ryder 2-23, Evan Rogge 1-8. Total Yards—Somerset: 69-116-185. Bloomer: 94-63-157.