Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 1 0
Menomonie 0 0 1 0
River Falls 0 0 1 0
Sueprior 0 0 1 0
Chippewa Falls 0 0 0 1
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 1
Hudson 0 0 0 1
Rice Lake 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Games

La Crosse Central 60, Eau Claire North 21

Menomonie 34, Lake Mills 10

Friday's Games

Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7

Eau Claire Memorial 47, La Crosse Logan 22

Medford 14, Rice Lake 0

River Falls 35, New Richmond 28

Onalaska 21, Hudson 14

Superior 42, Somerset 6

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Colby 1 0 1 0
Eau Claire Regis 1 0 1 0
Neillsville/Granton 1 0 1 0
Stanley-Boyd 1 0 1 0
Spencer/Columbus 0 0 0 1
Altoona 0 1 0 1
Cadot 0 1 0 1
Fall Creek 0 1 0 1
Osseo-Fairchild 0 1 0 1

Thursday's Game

Neillsville/Granton 41, Fall Creek 6

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis 57, Cadott 0

Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14

Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Stratford 41, Spencer/Columbus 0

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 1 0 1 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 0 1 0
Cumberland 1 0 1 0
Hayward 1 0 1 0
Northwestern 1 0 1 0
Barron 0 1 0 1
Cameron 0 1 0 1
Ladysmith 0 1 0 1
Saint Croix Falls 0 1 0 1
Spooner 0 1 0 1

Friday's Games

Bloomer 22, Saint Croix Falls 7

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40, Cameron 0

Hayward 42, Barron 18

Cumberland 56, Ladysmith 26

Northwestern 28, Spooner 14

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

North Lakeland W L W L
Clear Lake 0 0 1 0
Elmwood/Plum City 0 0 1 0
Grantsburg 0 0 1 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 0 1 0
Turtle Lake 0 0 1 0
Webster 0 0 0 0
Flambeau 0 0 0 1
Unity 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6

Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16

Clear Lake 30, Glenwood City 0

Elmwood/Plum City 36, Pepin/Alma 24

Grantsburg 17, Amery 7

Spring Valley 28, Unity 21

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Bruce 0 0 1 0
Luck 0 0 1 0
New Auburn 0 0 0 0
Prairie Farm 0 0 0 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 0 1
Clayton 0 0 0 1
Frederic 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Luck 72, Mellen 32

Northwood/Solon Springs 61, Alma Center Lincoln 32

Siren 56, Clayton 8

Shell Lake 15, Frederic 14

Prairie Farm at Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, late

Bruce at Winter/Birchwood, late

Saturday's Game

New Auburn at Mercer/Butternut

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 0 0 1 0
Athens 0 0 1 0
Gilman 0 0 1 0
Greenwood 0 0 1 0
Loyal 0 0 0 1
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 1
Thorp 0 0 0 1
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Gilman 50, Crandon 0

Augusta 14, Thorp 8

Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0

Whitefish Bay Dominican 48, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0

Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8

Greenwood 38, Tomahawk 0

Stevens Point Pacelli 42, Owen-Withee 22

Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Other State Scores

Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0

Algoma 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Amherst 42, Antigo 6

Appleton East 21, D.C. Everest 14

Arrowhead 45, Waukesha South 7

Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Auburndale 38, Pittsville 0

Berlin 49, Mosinee 14

Black Hawk 38, Fennimore 7

Brookfield East 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6

Chilton 29, Crivitz 6

Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Columbus 19, Omro 7

Darlington 20, Westby 12

Dominican 48, Assumption 19

Edgerton 28, McFarland 7

Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8

Gillett 32, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6

Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7

Homestead 42, West Bend West 0

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 9

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6

Lakeland 35, Cudahy 33, OT

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0

Little Chute 23, Marinette 6

Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0

Manawa 7, Markesan 0

Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0

McDonell Central 42, Port Edwards 40

Medford Area 14, Rice Lake 0

Menasha 30, Waupaca 0

Menomonee Falls 23, Germantown 7

Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2

Mondovi 54, Eleva-Strum 0

Necedah 48, Wild Rose 8

New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn Area 14

Onalaska 21, Hudson 14

Osceola 41, Arcadia 8

Platteville 12, Cuba City 7

Potosi 50, Hillsboro 6

Reedsburg Area 20, Oregon 6

Regis 57, Cadott 0

Rhinelander 21, Prescott 0

River Ridge 41, Iowa-Grant 12

Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6

Shiocton 21, Ashland 6

Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16

Spooner 42, Northwestern 35

Stratford 41, Spencer 0

Superior 42, Somerset 6

Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16

University School of Milwaukee 10, Catholic Central 9

Verona Area 41, Janesville Parker 7

Waterford 15, Kenosha Bradford 0

Waunakee 54, Monona Grove 6

Wausau East 23, Merrill 6

West De Pere 42, Shawano 0

Wilmot Union 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 13

Winneconne 32, Southern Door 3

Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7

Xavier 48, Green Bay West 6

Box Scores

Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14

Altoona006814
Stanley-Boyd6187738

First Quarter—S-B: Bo Chwala 2 run (Kick failed), 0:32.

Second Quarter—S-B: Safety, 5:01.

S-B: Cooper Nichols 66 kick return (Brady Potaczek pass from Lucas Krueger), 4:49.

S-B: Carsen Hause 1 run (Potaczek run), 2:36.

Third Quarter—A: Paxton Gluch 2 run (Pass failed), 4:20.

S-B: Nichols 40 pass from Hause (Michael Karlen kick good), 2:45.

Fourth Quarter—A: Nate McMahon 35 pass to Gluch (McMahon pass to Donovan Adrian), 11:05.

S-B: Nichols 6 run (Karlen kick good), 8:27.

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 10-116, Potaczek 14-57, Chwala 9-42, Hause 5-20, Jake Nesterek 1-15, Russell Dorn 3-4, Michael Karlen 1-(-3). Altoona: Gluch 27-98, McMahon 16-43, Adrian 3-34, Dawson Sahm 1-(-3), Caden Amidon 1- (-3). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Hause 11-17-115-1-0, Krueger 0-1-0-0-0. Altoona: McMahon: 1-7-35-1-0, Gluch 1-1-46-0-0.Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 2-58, Dustin Bergman 1-20, Potaczek 3-15, Karlen 1-9, Krueger 1-7, Carter Vait 3-8. Altoona: McMahon 1-46, Gluch 1-35. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 251-115-366. Altoona: 169-81-250.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6

LH/C02020040
Flambeau00066

Second Quarter—LH/C: Aden Story 5 run (Failed conversion).

LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 43 pass from Kaden Kinney (Failed conversion).

LH/C: Josh Jones 42 pass from Kaden Kinney (Caleb Balow run).

Third Quarter—LH/C: Kaden Kinney 14 run (Sauerwein run).

LH/C: Sauerwein 23 run (Kick failed).

LH/C: Sauerwein 11 run (Kick failed).

Fourth Quarter—Flambeau: 3 run (Kick failed).

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 11-91, Aden Story 5-18, Brock Flater 3-10, Caleb Balow 5-5, Josh Jones 1-4, Kaden Kinney 4-3, Team 7-24. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 5-8-98-2-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 1-43, Josh Jones 2-43, Caleb Balow 1-8, Aden Story 1-4. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 155-98-253. Flambeau: 108-16-124.

