Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sueprior
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
La Crosse Central 60, Eau Claire North 21
Menomonie 34, Lake Mills 10
Friday's Games
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7
Eau Claire Memorial 47, La Crosse Logan 22
Medford 14, Rice Lake 0
River Falls 35, New Richmond 28
Onalaska 21, Hudson 14
Superior 42, Somerset 6
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altoona
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cadot
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Neillsville/Granton 41, Fall Creek 6
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis 57, Cadott 0
Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14
Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Stratford 41, Spencer/Columbus 0
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ladysmith
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spooner
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Bloomer 22, Saint Croix Falls 7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40, Cameron 0
Hayward 42, Barron 18
Cumberland 56, Ladysmith 26
Northwestern 28, Spooner 14
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6
Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16
Clear Lake 30, Glenwood City 0
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Pepin/Alma 24
Grantsburg 17, Amery 7
Spring Valley 28, Unity 21
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Luck 72, Mellen 32
Northwood/Solon Springs 61, Alma Center Lincoln 32
Siren 56, Clayton 8
Shell Lake 15, Frederic 14
Prairie Farm at Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, late
Bruce at Winter/Birchwood, late
Saturday's Game
New Auburn at Mercer/Butternut
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Gilman 50, Crandon 0
Augusta 14, Thorp 8
Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0
Whitefish Bay Dominican 48, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0
Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8
Greenwood 38, Tomahawk 0
Stevens Point Pacelli 42, Owen-Withee 22
Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Other State Scores
Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0
Algoma 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Amherst 42, Antigo 6
Appleton East 21, D.C. Everest 14
Arrowhead 45, Waukesha South 7
Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Auburndale 38, Pittsville 0
Berlin 49, Mosinee 14
Black Hawk 38, Fennimore 7
Brookfield East 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6
Chilton 29, Crivitz 6
Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Columbus 19, Omro 7
Darlington 20, Westby 12
Dominican 48, Assumption 19
Edgerton 28, McFarland 7
Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8
Gillett 32, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7
Homestead 42, West Bend West 0
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 9
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6
Lakeland 35, Cudahy 33, OT
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0
Little Chute 23, Marinette 6
Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0
Manawa 7, Markesan 0
Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0
McDonell Central 42, Port Edwards 40
Medford Area 14, Rice Lake 0
Menasha 30, Waupaca 0
Menomonee Falls 23, Germantown 7
Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2
Mondovi 54, Eleva-Strum 0
Necedah 48, Wild Rose 8
New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn Area 14
Onalaska 21, Hudson 14
Osceola 41, Arcadia 8
Platteville 12, Cuba City 7
Potosi 50, Hillsboro 6
Reedsburg Area 20, Oregon 6
Regis 57, Cadott 0
Rhinelander 21, Prescott 0
River Ridge 41, Iowa-Grant 12
Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6
Shiocton 21, Ashland 6
Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16
Spooner 42, Northwestern 35
Stratford 41, Spencer 0
Superior 42, Somerset 6
Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16
University School of Milwaukee 10, Catholic Central 9
Verona Area 41, Janesville Parker 7
Waterford 15, Kenosha Bradford 0
Waunakee 54, Monona Grove 6
Wausau East 23, Merrill 6
West De Pere 42, Shawano 0
Wilmot Union 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 13
Winneconne 32, Southern Door 3
Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7
Xavier 48, Green Bay West 6
Box Scores
Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14
|Altoona
|0
|0
|6
|8
|14
|Stanley-Boyd
|6
|18
|7
|7
|38
First Quarter—S-B: Bo Chwala 2 run (Kick failed), 0:32.
Second Quarter—S-B: Safety, 5:01.
S-B: Cooper Nichols 66 kick return (Brady Potaczek pass from Lucas Krueger), 4:49.
S-B: Carsen Hause 1 run (Potaczek run), 2:36.
Third Quarter—A: Paxton Gluch 2 run (Pass failed), 4:20.
S-B: Nichols 40 pass from Hause (Michael Karlen kick good), 2:45.
Fourth Quarter—A: Nate McMahon 35 pass to Gluch (McMahon pass to Donovan Adrian), 11:05.
S-B: Nichols 6 run (Karlen kick good), 8:27.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 10-116, Potaczek 14-57, Chwala 9-42, Hause 5-20, Jake Nesterek 1-15, Russell Dorn 3-4, Michael Karlen 1-(-3). Altoona: Gluch 27-98, McMahon 16-43, Adrian 3-34, Dawson Sahm 1-(-3), Caden Amidon 1- (-3). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Hause 11-17-115-1-0, Krueger 0-1-0-0-0. Altoona: McMahon: 1-7-35-1-0, Gluch 1-1-46-0-0.Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 2-58, Dustin Bergman 1-20, Potaczek 3-15, Karlen 1-9, Krueger 1-7, Carter Vait 3-8. Altoona: McMahon 1-46, Gluch 1-35. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 251-115-366. Altoona: 169-81-250.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6
|LH/C
|0
|20
|20
|0
|40
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
Second Quarter—LH/C: Aden Story 5 run (Failed conversion).
LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 43 pass from Kaden Kinney (Failed conversion).
LH/C: Josh Jones 42 pass from Kaden Kinney (Caleb Balow run).
Third Quarter—LH/C: Kaden Kinney 14 run (Sauerwein run).
LH/C: Sauerwein 23 run (Kick failed).
LH/C: Sauerwein 11 run (Kick failed).
Fourth Quarter—Flambeau: 3 run (Kick failed).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 11-91, Aden Story 5-18, Brock Flater 3-10, Caleb Balow 5-5, Josh Jones 1-4, Kaden Kinney 4-3, Team 7-24. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 5-8-98-2-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 1-43, Josh Jones 2-43, Caleb Balow 1-8, Aden Story 1-4. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 155-98-253. Flambeau: 108-16-124.