Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|2
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial 62, La Crosse Central 44
Menomonie 32, Holmen 16
Friday's Games
Medford 42, Chippewa Falls 0
La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 20
New Richmond 14, Rice Lake 13
Onalaska 28, River Falls 21
Superior 36, Merrill 0
Saturday's Game
Montini Catholic (Ill.) at Hudson
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cadott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Altoona
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Fall Creek
|0
|2
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 55, Fall Creek 16
Friday's Games
Cadott 29, Altoona 14
Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7
Colby 44, Neillsville/Granton 7
Osseo-Fairchild 38, Spencer/Columbus 37
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cumberland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hayward
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ladysmith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spooner
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Cameron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Ladysmith 44, Barron 27
Spooner 50, Cameron 20
Northwestern 49, Hayward 0
Cumberland 20, Saint Croix Falls 18
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Almond-Bancroft 13, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
Unity 42, Amery 8
Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Gilman 27, Flambeau 0
Abbotsford 46, Grantsburg 23
Webster 36, Owen-Withee 6
Turtle Lake 26, Pepin/Alma 6
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
New Auburn 50, Mellen 22
Luck 56, Shel Lake 28
Alma Center Lincoln 60, Mercer/Butternut 26
Clayton 12, Winter 8
Northwood/Solon Springs 40, Frederic 30
Siren 44, Prairie Farm 0
Bruce 38, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 22
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Gilman 27, Flambeau 0
Thorp 12, Glenwood City 6
Augusta 18, Athens 6
Abbotsford 46, Grantsburg 23
Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Wis. Rapids Assumption 20
Bangor 41, Loyal 0
Greenwood 28, Viroqua 14
Webster 36, Owen-Withee 6
State Scores
Alden-Hebron, Ill. 30, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 0
Bangor 41, Loyal 0
Berlin 51, Wautoma 0
Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 0
Colby 44, Neillsville 7
Edgar 42, Mauston 0
Fond du Lac 42, Stevens Point 7
Freedom 35, Clintonville 0
Medford Area 42, Chippewa Falls 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 16, Milwaukee Hamilton 0
Mondovi 26, Osceola 0
New Holstein 49, North Fond du Lac 0
Oregon 21, Beaver Dam 14
Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
Potosi/Cassville 47, Royall 6
Randolph 10, Pardeeville 8
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8
St. John's NW Military Academy 25, Deerfield 6
Wausau East 24, Southern Door 7
Xavier 44, Green Bay East 0
Box Scores
Medford 42, Chi-Hi 0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Medford
|14
|14
|7
|7
|42
First Quarter—M: Nate Retterath 9 run (conversion failed), 3:15.
M: Blaine Seidl blocked punt recovery (conversion good), 1:12.
Second Quarter—M: Ean Wilson 29 run (Kick good), 7:57.
M: Wilson 2 run (Kick good).
Third Quarter—M: Wilson 1 run (Kick good).
Fourth Quarter—M: Blake Studinger 2 pass from Retterath (kick good).
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 4-22, Bohde Torkelson 5-19, Ben Steinmetz 5-19, Reinhart Bromeisl 4-19, Tyler Bohland 5-17, Evan Dennis 2-7, Bruce Sanborn 3-5, Hayden Goodman 1-0, Jack Meyer 1(-31). Medford: Ean Wilson 20-177, Emmet Grunwald 11-45, Nate Retterath 3-14, Nate Doriot 1-6, Colton Surek 1-2, Blaine Seidl 1-0 Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 4-12-31-0-1. Medford: Nate Retterath 6-7-52-1-0 Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2-17, Tyler Bohland 1-15, Bruce Sanborn 1-4. Medford: Justin Sullivan 2-29, Logan Nelson 2-15, Blaze Kesan 1-6, Blake Studinger 1-2. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 77-31-108. Medford: 244-52-296
Wausau Newman, 51, McDonell 12
|Wausau Newman
|28
|23
|0
|0
|51
|McDonell
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
First Quarter—WN: Ben Bates 8 pass to Gavin Wulf, (McCarty kick good), 10:31.
WN: Bates 28 pass to McCarty (McCarty kick good), 10:03.
WN: Bates 43 pass to McCarty (McCarty kick good), 5:54.
WN: Bates 7 pass to Dylan Ackermann (McCarty kick good), 2:51.
Second Quarter—WN: Safety (McCarty kick good), 11:44.
M: Tanner Opsal 16 pass to Dale Tetrault, (pass failed), 8:52.
WN: Bates 1 run (McCarty kick good), 6:24.
WN: Joe Stephan 23 run (McCarty kick good), 2:18.
Fourth Quarter—M: Opsal 6 run (run failed), 11:52.
Rushing—Wausau Newman: Brennan Shaughnessy 6-115, Joe Stephan 4-68, Josh Klement 6-34, Thomas Bates 2-13, Connor Krach 9-8, Ben Bates 1-1. McDonell: Ethan Goulet 2-17, Tanner Opsal 9-(-3), Dale Tetrault 1-(-3), Landon Moulton 1(-4).. Passing—Wausau Newman: Ben Bates 19-28-243-4-0, Krach 1-4-7-0-0. McDonell: Opsal 12-23-130-1-2, Goulet 1-1-6-0-0, Andrew Bauer 1-3-(-4)-0-1. Receiving—Wausau Newman: Charlie McCarty 5-94, Shaughnessy 2-47, Stephan 4-40, Dylan Ackermann 3-33, Nick Brenner 3-20, Gavin Wulf 1-8, James Bates 1-7, Thomas Bates 1-2. McDonell: Tetrault 6-72, Noah Hanson 1-22, Ben Biskupski 2-18, Kendren Gullo 2-15, Nate Hauser 1-6, Landon Moulton 1-3, Carter Stelter 1-(-4). Total Yards—Wausau Newman: 239-250-482. McDonell: 7-132-139.
Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7
|Stanley-Boyd
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Marathon
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
First Quarter—S-B: Brady Ingersoll 41 pass from Carsen Hause (Mikey Karlen kick).
Third Quarter—M: Noah Gage 14 run (Jaden Koeller kick).
Fourth Quarter—S-B: Hause 8 run (Karlen kick).
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Bo Chwala 9-25, Cooper Nichols 8-17, Lucas Smith 1-11, Carter Hause 4-10, Brady Potaczek 7-7, Carter Vait 1-0, Mikey Karlen 1(-1), Team 1-(-2). Marathon: Noah Gage 29-114, Jared Sweno 8-31, Clarke Mouw 1-2, Mike Hahn 1-0. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 16-24-168-1-1. Marathon: Clarke Mouw 4-14-60-0-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4-49, Brady Ingersoll 1-41, Carter Vait 2-21, Lucas Smith 3-20, Wyatt Milas 1-19, Brady Potaczek 1-7, Mikey Karlen 1-6, Lucas Krueger 2-4, Bo Chwala 1-1. Marathon: Jaden Koeller 1-23, Jake Sweno 1-22, Noah Gage 2-15. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd 67-168-235. Marathon: 145-60-205.
New Auburn 50, Mellen 22
|Mellen
|8
|6
|8
|0
|22
|New Auburn
|22
|0
|14
|14
|50
First Quarter—NA: Nick Walker 41 run (run failed), 8:43.
NA: Zachary Fedie 4 run (Domonic Johnson run), 6:28.
NA: Caleb Edinger 59 run (Michael Pederson run), 3:40.
M: Luke Zakovec 13 pass from Joren Kruzan (Kruzan run), 1:09.
Second Quarter—M: Michael Stovall 35 pass from Luke Zakovec (Run failed), 1:01.
Third Quarter—NA: Caleb Edinger 4 run (Edinger run), 7:31.
M: Michael Stovall 70 kickoff return (Michael Stovall pass from Luke Zakovec), 7:19.
NA: Domonic Johnson 4 run (run failed), 12.7.
Fourth Quarter—NA: Nick Walker 72 run (Zachary Fedie run), 10:25.
NA: Domonic Johnson 2 run (Kick failed), 8:03.
Rushing—Mellen: Joren Kruzan 9-29, Luke Zakovec 4-7, Michael Stovall 4-5, Team 3(-37). New Auburn: Nick Walker 13-196, Caleb Edinger 8-105, Zachary Fedie 8-60, Domonic Johnson 15-47, Caleb Gotham 4-17, Braden Johnson 3-12, Matt Elmhorst 4-8, Ethan Lotts 1-8, Michael Pederson 2-1. Passing—Mellen: Luke Zakovec 11-22-117-1-2, Joren Kruzan 1-4-13-1-0. New Auburn: Domonic Johnson 0-1-0-0-1. Receiving—Mellen: Michael Stovall 3-63, Joren Kruzan 6-57, Luke Zakovec 1-13, Tommy Zakovec 1-3, Jake Yanko 1(-6). Total Yards—Mellen: 4-130-134. New Auburn: 454-0-454.