{{featured_button_text}}
Football Stock Photo

Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 2 0
Menomonie 0 0 2 0
Superior 0 0 2 0
River Falls 0 0 1 1
Hudson 0 0 0 1
Chippewa Falls 0 0 0 2
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 2
Rice Lake 0 0 0 2

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial 62, La Crosse Central 44

Menomonie 32, Holmen 16

Friday's Games

Medford 42, Chippewa Falls 0

La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 20

New Richmond 14, Rice Lake 13

Onalaska 28, River Falls 21

Superior 36, Merrill 0

Saturday's Game

Montini Catholic (Ill.) at Hudson

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Colby 2 0 2 0
Eau Claire Regis 2 0 2 0
Stanley-Boyd 1 0 2 0
Cadott 1 1 1 1
Neillsville/Granton 1 1 1 1
Osseo-Fairchild 1 1 1 1
Spencer/Columbus 0 1 0 2
Altoona 0 2 0 2
Fall Creek 0 2 0 2

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 55, Fall Creek 16

Friday's Games

Cadott 29, Altoona 14

Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7

Colby 44, Neillsville/Granton 7

Osseo-Fairchild 38, Spencer/Columbus 37

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 2 0 2 0
Cumberland 2 0 2 0
Northwestern 2 0 2 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 1 1 1
Hayward 1 1 1 1
Ladysmith 1 1 1 1
Spooner 1 1 1 1
Barron 0 2 0 2
Cameron 0 2 0 2
Saint Croix Falls 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Ladysmith 44, Barron 27

Spooner 50, Cameron 20

Northwestern 49, Hayward 0

Cumberland 20, Saint Croix Falls 18

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Clear Lake 0 0 2 0
Turtle Lake 0 0 2 0
Webster 0 0 1 0
Elmwood/Plum City 0 0 1 1
Grantsburg 0 0 1 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 0 1 1
Unity 0 0 1 1
Flambeau 0 0 0 2

Friday's Games

Almond-Bancroft 13, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12

Unity 42, Amery 8

Clear Lake 34, Boyceville 14

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Gilman 27, Flambeau 0

Abbotsford 46, Grantsburg 23

Webster 36, Owen-Withee 6

Turtle Lake 26, Pepin/Alma 6

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Bruce 0 0 2 0
Luck 0 0 2 0
New Auburn 0 0 2 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 1 1
Clayton 0 0 1 1
Prairie Farm 0 0 1 1
Frederic 0 0 0 2

Friday's Games

New Auburn 50, Mellen 22

Luck 56, Shel Lake 28

Alma Center Lincoln 60, Mercer/Butternut 26

Clayton 12, Winter 8

Northwood/Solon Springs 40, Frederic 30

Siren 44, Prairie Farm 0

Bruce 38, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 22

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 0 0 2 0
Gilman 0 0 2 0
Greenwood 0 0 2 0
Athens 0 0 1 1
Thorp 0 0 1 1
Loyal 0 0 0 2
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 2
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 0 0 2

Friday's Games

Gilman 27, Flambeau 0

Thorp 12, Glenwood City 6

Augusta 18, Athens 6

Abbotsford 46, Grantsburg 23

Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Wis. Rapids Assumption 20

Bangor 41, Loyal 0

Greenwood 28, Viroqua 14

Webster 36, Owen-Withee 6

State Scores

Alden-Hebron, Ill. 30, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 0

Bangor 41, Loyal 0

Berlin 51, Wautoma 0

Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 0

Colby 44, Neillsville 7

Edgar 42, Mauston 0

Fond du Lac 42, Stevens Point 7

Freedom 35, Clintonville 0

Medford Area 42, Chippewa Falls 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 16, Milwaukee Hamilton 0

Mondovi 26, Osceola 0

New Holstein 49, North Fond du Lac 0

Oregon 21, Beaver Dam 14

Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

Potosi/Cassville 47, Royall 6

Randolph 10, Pardeeville 8

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 8

St. John's NW Military Academy 25, Deerfield 6

Wausau East 24, Southern Door 7

Xavier 44, Green Bay East 0

Box Scores

Medford 42, Chi-Hi 0

Chi-Hi00000
Medford14147742

First Quarter—M: Nate Retterath 9 run (conversion failed), 3:15.

M: Blaine Seidl blocked punt recovery (conversion good), 1:12.

Second Quarter—M: Ean Wilson 29 run (Kick good), 7:57.

M: Wilson 2 run (Kick good).

Third Quarter—M: Wilson 1 run (Kick good).

Fourth Quarter—M: Blake Studinger 2 pass from Retterath (kick good).

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 4-22, Bohde Torkelson 5-19, Ben Steinmetz 5-19, Reinhart Bromeisl 4-19, Tyler Bohland 5-17, Evan Dennis 2-7, Bruce Sanborn 3-5, Hayden Goodman 1-0, Jack Meyer 1(-31). Medford: Ean Wilson 20-177, Emmet Grunwald 11-45, Nate Retterath 3-14, Nate Doriot 1-6, Colton Surek 1-2, Blaine Seidl 1-0 Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 4-12-31-0-1. Medford: Nate Retterath 6-7-52-1-0 Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2-17, Tyler Bohland 1-15, Bruce Sanborn 1-4. Medford: Justin Sullivan 2-29, Logan Nelson 2-15, Blaze Kesan 1-6, Blake Studinger 1-2. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 77-31-108. Medford: 244-52-296

Wausau Newman, 51, McDonell 12

Wausau Newman28230051
McDonell060612

First Quarter—WN: Ben Bates 8 pass to Gavin Wulf, (McCarty kick good), 10:31.

WN: Bates 28 pass to McCarty (McCarty kick good), 10:03.

WN: Bates 43 pass to McCarty (McCarty kick good), 5:54.

WN: Bates 7 pass to Dylan Ackermann (McCarty kick good), 2:51.

Second Quarter—WN: Safety (McCarty kick good), 11:44.

M: Tanner Opsal 16 pass to Dale Tetrault, (pass failed), 8:52.

WN: Bates 1 run (McCarty kick good), 6:24.

WN: Joe Stephan 23 run (McCarty kick good), 2:18.

Fourth Quarter—M: Opsal 6 run (run failed), 11:52.

Rushing—Wausau Newman: Brennan Shaughnessy 6-115, Joe Stephan 4-68, Josh Klement 6-34, Thomas Bates 2-13, Connor Krach 9-8, Ben Bates 1-1. McDonell: Ethan Goulet 2-17, Tanner Opsal 9-(-3), Dale Tetrault 1-(-3), Landon Moulton 1(-4).. Passing—Wausau Newman: Ben Bates 19-28-243-4-0, Krach 1-4-7-0-0. McDonell: Opsal 12-23-130-1-2, Goulet 1-1-6-0-0, Andrew Bauer 1-3-(-4)-0-1. Receiving—Wausau Newman: Charlie McCarty 5-94, Shaughnessy 2-47, Stephan 4-40, Dylan Ackermann 3-33, Nick Brenner 3-20, Gavin Wulf 1-8, James Bates 1-7, Thomas Bates 1-2. McDonell: Tetrault 6-72, Noah Hanson 1-22, Ben Biskupski 2-18, Kendren Gullo 2-15, Nate Hauser 1-6, Landon Moulton 1-3, Carter Stelter 1-(-4). Total Yards—Wausau Newman: 239-250-482. McDonell: 7-132-139.

Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7

Stanley-Boyd700714
Marathon00707

First Quarter—S-B: Brady Ingersoll 41 pass from Carsen Hause (Mikey Karlen kick).

Third Quarter—M: Noah Gage 14 run (Jaden Koeller kick).

Fourth Quarter—S-B: Hause 8 run (Karlen kick).

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Bo Chwala 9-25, Cooper Nichols 8-17, Lucas Smith 1-11, Carter Hause 4-10, Brady Potaczek 7-7, Carter Vait 1-0, Mikey Karlen 1(-1), Team 1-(-2). Marathon: Noah Gage 29-114, Jared Sweno 8-31, Clarke Mouw 1-2, Mike Hahn 1-0. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 16-24-168-1-1. Marathon: Clarke Mouw 4-14-60-0-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4-49, Brady Ingersoll 1-41, Carter Vait 2-21, Lucas Smith 3-20, Wyatt Milas 1-19, Brady Potaczek 1-7, Mikey Karlen 1-6, Lucas Krueger 2-4, Bo Chwala 1-1. Marathon: Jaden Koeller 1-23, Jake Sweno 1-22, Noah Gage 2-15. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd 67-168-235. Marathon: 145-60-205.

New Auburn 50, Mellen 22

Mellen868022
New Auburn220141450

First Quarter—NA: Nick Walker 41 run (run failed), 8:43.

NA: Zachary Fedie 4 run (Domonic Johnson run), 6:28.

NA: Caleb Edinger 59 run (Michael Pederson run), 3:40.

M: Luke Zakovec 13 pass from Joren Kruzan (Kruzan run), 1:09.

Second Quarter—M: Michael Stovall 35 pass from Luke Zakovec (Run failed), 1:01.

Third Quarter—NA: Caleb Edinger 4 run (Edinger run), 7:31.

M: Michael Stovall 70 kickoff return (Michael Stovall pass from Luke Zakovec), 7:19.

NA: Domonic Johnson 4 run (run failed), 12.7.

Fourth Quarter—NA: Nick Walker 72 run (Zachary Fedie run), 10:25.

NA: Domonic Johnson 2 run (Kick failed), 8:03.

Rushing—Mellen: Joren Kruzan 9-29, Luke Zakovec 4-7, Michael Stovall 4-5, Team 3(-37). New Auburn: Nick Walker 13-196, Caleb Edinger 8-105, Zachary Fedie 8-60, Domonic Johnson 15-47, Caleb Gotham 4-17, Braden Johnson 3-12, Matt Elmhorst 4-8, Ethan Lotts 1-8, Michael Pederson 2-1. Passing—Mellen: Luke Zakovec 11-22-117-1-2, Joren Kruzan 1-4-13-1-0. New Auburn: Domonic Johnson 0-1-0-0-1. Receiving—Mellen: Michael Stovall 3-63, Joren Kruzan 6-57, Luke Zakovec 1-13, Tommy Zakovec 1-3, Jake Yanko 1(-6). Total Yards—Mellen: 4-130-134. New Auburn: 454-0-454.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0