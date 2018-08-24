Box Scores
CHI-HI 35, MEDFORD 8
|Medford
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Chi-Hi
|14
|13
|0
|8
|35
First Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 71 run (Nate Custer kick), 11:44.
CH: Pomietlo 14 pass from Nolan Hutzler (Custer kick), 5:18.
Second Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 5 run (Custer kick), 8:38.
CH: Tyler Bohland 43 pass from Hutzler (Kick failed), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter—M: Garrett Hill 1 run (Austin Meintke pass from Jobe Miller), 7:14.
CH: Pomietlo 28 run (Rico DeLeon run), 7:14.
Rushing—Medford: Garrett Hill 21-103, Ean Wilson 18-78, #20 3-27, Austin Meintke 3-4, #29 1-1, Jobe Miller 3-(-19). Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 12-184, Tyler Bohland 6-144, Joe Forster 7-35, Ben Steinmetz 3-14, #36 2-7, Bhode Torkelson 2-3, Nolan Hutzler 2-(-4). Passing—Medford: Miller 5-15-37-0-1. Chi-Hi: Nolan Hutzler 8-18-97-2-1. Receiving—Medford: Jon Laher 1-12, Reilly Kleist 1-11, Ean Wilson 2-10, Garrett Hill 1-4. Chi-Hi: Bohland 3-54, Pomietlo 1-14, JD Czech 2-11, David Dvoracek 1-11, Ben Carani 1-7. Total Yards—Medford: 194-37-231. Chi-Hi: 389-97-486. Fumbles—Medford: 0-0. Chi-Hi: 0-0.
STANLEY-BOYD 34, MARSHALL 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|14
|14
|6
|34
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Second Quarter—SB: Bo Chwala 1 run (kick failed).
SB: LJ Schmelzer 29 run (Blayke Sharp pass from Schmelzer).
Third Quarter—SB: Noah Gillingham 51 pass from Schmelzer (pass failed).
Cooper Nichols 66 run (Jacob Karlen pass from Schmelzer).
Fourth Quarter—Schmelzer 14 run (kick failed).
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 6-121. Marshall: Arndt 16-50. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer 10-17--178-1-1. Marshall: Arndt 7-19-49-0-3. Receiving— Marshall: Chadwick 4-23. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 273-175-448. Marshall: 104-62-166. Fumbles—Stanley-Boyd: 3-3. Marshall: 3-2.
Late Thursday Box Scores
WAUSAU NEWMAN 48, MCDONELL 20
|McDonell
|0
|0
|6
|14
|20
|Wausau Newman
|20
|21
|0
|7
|48
First Quarter—WN: Joe Stephan 27 pass from Ben Bates, 10:58.
WN: Elliot Samuels 32 pass from Bates, 5:25.
WN: Samuels 62 pass from Bates, 2:11.
Second Quarter—WN: Kasey Kalafice 87 pass from Bates, 11:35.
WN: Samuels 27 pass from Bates, 6:20.
WN: Kalifice 66 run, 2:08.
Third Quarter—M: Eli Swoboda 9 pass from Kendren Gullo (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter—WN: Matthew Stanke 12 pass from Dylan Ackerman, 11:03.
M: Swoboda 56 run (Michael Scheidler pass from Swoboda), 8:52.
M: Adam Waldusky 1 pass from Swoboda (pass fail), 0:58.
Rushing—McDonell: Swoboda 9-102, Gullo 7-16, Scheidler 2-7, Landon Moulton 1(-1). Wausau Newman: Kalifice 4-93, Ackerman 2-38, Bryan Miller 3-24. Passing—McDonell: Gullo 16-33-192-1-0, Swoboda 3-6-15-0-0. Wausau Newman: Bates 11-13-283-5-0, Ackerman 1-2-7-0-0. Receiving—McDonell: Waldusky 5-82, Swoboda 8-72, Scheidler 4-29, Adam Thalacker 2-19, Chase Berg 1-9. Wausau Newman: Samuels 6-146, Kalifice 1-87, Stephan 3-37, Kimball 2-22. Total Yards—McDonell: 125-207-332. Wausau Newman: 152-290-442
Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hudson
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Games
Menomonie 19, Holmen 7
La Crosse Central 44, Eau Claire Memorial 12
La Crosse Logan 49, Eau Claire North 0
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 35, Medford 8
River Falls 49, Ellsworth 12
Rice Lake 36, New Richmond 33
Hudson 48, Stevens Point 20
Superior 41, Somerset 20
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fall Creek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Altoona
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cadott
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 42, Fall Creek 7
Friday's Game
Stanley-Boyd 34, Marshall 0
Saturday's Games
Altoona at Cadott
Osseo-Fairchild at Spencer/Columbus
Colby at Neillsville/Granton
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Spooner
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barron
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cumberland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ladysmith
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hayward
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Games
Baldwin-Woodville 31, Spooner 6
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Ladysmith 20
Friday's Games
Bloomer 42, Lakeland 14
Barron 27, Chequamegon 13
Cumberland 56, Cameron 6
Grantsburg 35, Hayward 8
Northwestern 38, Osceola 7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26, Saint Croix Falls 16
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Unity
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Ladysmith 20
Friday's Games
Cumberland 56, Cameron 6
Grantsburg 35, Hayward 8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26, Saint Croix Falls 16
Turtle Lake 32, Webster 0
Unity 35, Owen-Withee 0
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Prairie Farm
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Bruce
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clayton
|0
|0
|1
|1
Friday's Games
Mellen 24, New Auburn 18
Bruce 54, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 0
Clayton 38, Winter/Birchwood 16
Northwood/Solon Springs 58, Frederic 6
Luck 48, Shell Lake 32
Prairie Farm 6, Siren 0
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Greenwood
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Abbotsford
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loyal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gilman
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|1
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Abbotsford 30, Gilman 6
Wabeno/Laona at Thorp
Oshkosh Lourdes 13, Wis. Rapids Assumption 0
Athens 40, Augusta 22
Bangor 28, Loyal 6
Unity 35, Owen-Withee 0
