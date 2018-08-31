Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Menomonie
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Rice Lake
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Superior
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|1
|2
|1
|River Falls
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Menomonie 33, Chippewa Falls 23
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 14
Hudson 28, River Falls 27
Rice Lake 60, Eau Claire Memorial 35
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Altoona
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Fall Creek
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Cadott
|0
|3
|0
|3
Thursday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild 42, Cadott 12
Spencer/Columbus 49, Fall Creek 16
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis 44, Stanley-Boyd 7
Colby 49, Altoona 0
Colfax 34, Neillsville/Granton 12
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Ladysmith
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hayward
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Barron
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Cumberland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Spooner
|0
|1
|1
|2
Friday's Games
Bloomer 28, Spooner 14
Ladysmith 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Northwestern 48, Cumberland 20
Hayward 60, Barron 36
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Unity
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Flambeau 12
Hurley 42, Cameron 6
Clear Lake 14, Saint Croix Falls 0
Grantsburg 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Webster 34, Pepin/Alma 21
Unity 56, Turtle Lake 8
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Bruce
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Prairie Farm
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clayton
|0
|1
|1
|2
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|0
|3
Thursday's Game
Bruce 62, New Auburn 6
Friday's Games
Luck 72, Clayton 24
Prairie Farm 52, Winter/Birchwood 14
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Athens
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Greenwood
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Loyal
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Gilman
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Thorp
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Owen-Withee
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Athens 42, Thorp 6
Gilman 40, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Loyal 38, Wis. Rapids Assumption 0
Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17
Greenwood 22, Owen-Withee 7
Box Scores
Friday Box Scores
MENOMONIE 33, CHI-HI 23
|Chi-Hi
|7
|0
|0
|16
|23
|Menomonie
|7
|6
|13
|7
|33
First Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 5 run (Nate Custer kick), 9:01.
M: Kade Schultz 1 run (Thomas Poplawski kick), 5:49.
Second Quarter—M: Schultz 1 run (Kick failed), 0:50.
Third Quarter—M: Jake Ebert 23 run (Conversion failed), 8:27.
M: Schultz 14 run (Poplawski kick), 2:23.
Fourth Quarter—M: Schultz 1 run (Poplawski kick), 10:54.
CH: Tyler Bohland 1 run (Weiland run), 9:18.
CH: Bohland 9 pass from Hutzler (Rico DeLeon pass from Hutzler), 4:44.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 5-63, Jaden Hoople 1-27, Tyler Bohland 10-25, Nolan Hutzler 7-25, JD Czech 3-18, Ben Steinmetz 5-10, Joe Forster 2-6. Menomonie: Kade Schultz 20-127, Jake Ebert 13-76, Chris Haviland 4-23, Thomas Poplawski 2-12, Logan Sorenson 2-9, Zach DeMarce 5-5. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hutzler 12-21-145-1-1. Menomonie: name. Receiving—Chi-Hi: David Dvoracek 4-55, Bohland 3-26, Joe Reuter 2-25, Ben Carani 2-20, JD Czech 1-12. Menomonie: Sam Zbornik 2-31, Schultz 1-22, Davis Barthen 1-15, Jaylon Wright 1-15, Dylan Boecker 1-13. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 174-145-319. Menomonie: 252-91-343
BLOOMER 28, SPOONER 14
|Spooner
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Bloomer
|8
|12
|0
|8
|28
First Quarter—B: Zach Ruf 5 run (Bradley Sarauer run).
Second Quarter—S: Sam Melton 1 run (Jack Meister run).
B: Zach Ruf 60 run (Run failed).
S: Chase Melton 63 pass from Zach Kubnick (Conversion failed).
B: Caleb Ruf 2 run (Conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter—B: Leif Iverson 24 run (Sarauer run).
Rushing—Spooner: Chase Melton 16-69, Samuel Melton 15-65, #1 4-26, Jack Meister 4-13, #10 1-12, Zachary Kubnick 1-(-2), T. Kissack 6-(-9), #13 1-(-9). Bloomer: Zach Ruf 17-203, Caleb Ruf 23-86, Leif Iverson 5-47, Jesse Buchli 1-3, Team 3(-3). Passing—Spooner: Kubnick 1-3-63-1-0, Team 0-2-0-0-1. Bloomer: Zach Ruf 3-11-15-0-1. Receiving—Spooner: C.Melton 1-63. Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 1-21, Iverson 1-(-3), Dalton Grambo 1-(-3). Total Yards—Spooner: 165-63-228. Bloomer: 336-15-351.
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 44, STANLEY-BOYD 7
|Eau Claire Regis
|15
|7
|21
|0
|44
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
First Quarter— ECR: Hayden Reinders 6 run (Cade Osborn run), 11:28.
ECR: Andrew Ernstmeyer 6 run (Tristan Root kick good), 8:23.
Second Quarter—ECR: Osborn 16 pass from Isaac Michels (Jonah Forden pass from Jack Nicolai), 3:43.
Third Quarter—ECR: Ernstmeyer 45 run (Root kick good), 9:54.
ECR: Nicolai 6 run (Root field goal), 6:13.
SB: Schmelzer 63 run (Mikey Karlen kick good), 4:38.
ECR: Aaron Haselwander 50 run (Root kick good), 3:54.
Rushing—Eau Claire Regis: Ernstmeyer 13-169, Cade Osborn 7-79, Hasselwander 1-50. Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 14-66. Passing—Eau Claire Regis: Michels 4-10-61-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer 7-15-63-0-0. Receiving—Eau Claire Regis: Jordahl 1-39. Stanley-Boyd: Noah Gillingham 2-38. Total Yards—Eau Claire Regis: 365-61-426. Stanley-Boyd: 135-63-198.
LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL 22, FLAMBEAU 12
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—F: 54 pass. (Conversion failed).
LH/C: Wyatt Viegut 27 pass from Luke Geist (Kaden Kinney run).
Second Quarter—LH/C: Geist 36 run (Conversion failed).
LH/C: Josh Jones 20 pass from Geist (Aden Story run).
Fourth Quarter—F: 36 run (conversion failed).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist 10-65, Wyatt Viegut 13-40, Aden Story 10-18, Kaden Kinney 5-7, Caleb Johnson 1-3, Team 2-0. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Geist 12-20-190-2-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kinney 6-94, Viegut 2-46, Josh Jones -2-27, Ty Anderson 1-16, Caleb Balow 1-7. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 133-190-323. Flambeau: 118-87-205.
Thursday Box Scores
FLORENCE 52, MCDONELL 8
|McDonell
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Florence
|0
|38
|0
|0
|52
Second Quarter—McDonell: Adam Waldusky 12 pass from Kendren Gullo (Waldusky pass from Gullo).
Rushing—McDonell: Gullo 8-39, Eli Swoboda 7-22, Mike Scheidler 2-6, Landon Moulton 1-(-13). Passing—McDonell: Gullo 9-19-90-1-0, Swoboda 1-3-6-0-0 Receiving—McDonell: Scheidler 3-30, Waldusky 3-24, Swoboda 3-22, Moulton 1-20. Total Yards—McDonell: 52-96-148. Florence: 321-0-321.
BRUCE 62, NEW AUBURN 6
|Bruce
|40
|14
|8
|0
|62
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
First Quarter—B: Connor Checkalski 62 run (Kevin Brockman run), 11:09.
B: Checkalski 15 run (Brockman run), 7:48.
B: Brockman 54 run (Chris Brockman run), 5:55.
B: Checkalski 76 run (Kevin Brockman run), 1:42.
B: Dexter Roatch 4 pass from Kevin Brockman, Garret Stevens run), 55.9.
Second Quarter—B: Checkalski 15 pass from Kevin Brockman, 7:06.
B: Kevin Brockman 50 run (Kevin Brockman run), 1:57.
Third Quarter—B: Checkalski 55 punt return (Checkalski run), 8:52.
Fourth Quarter—NA: Nick Walker 25 run (Run failed), 11:46.
Rushing—Bruce: Checkalski 4-155, Kevin Brockman 3-101, Chris Brockman 5-51, Dexter Roatch 2-24, Dominick Tinker 2-6, Logan Morgan 7-4, Tyler Hoyt 1-1. New Auburn: Nick Walker 12-42, Zachary Fedie 7-30, Domonic Johnson 13-26, Triton Robey 3-4, Wyatt Gotham 1-3, Ethan Patz 1-2. Passing—Bruce: Kevin Brockman 3-4-35-2-0, Roatsch 1-1-18-0-0. New Auburn: Domonic Johnson 2-6-8-0-1, Walker 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Bruce: Chris Brockman 1-18, Dominick Tinker 1-16, Checkalski 1-15, Roatch 1-4. New Auburn: Fedie 1-8, Walker 1-0. Total Yards—Bruce: 337-53-390. New Auburn: 107-8-115.
