Local Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 11

Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 45, Sparta 35
Almond-Bancroft 61, Rosholt 42
Appleton North 73, Appleton West 45
Auburndale 75, Phillips 41
Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg Area 55
Benton 73, Highland 67
Big Foot 66, Jefferson 52
Blair-Taylor 88, Whitehall 51
Brookfield Central 56, Wauwatosa West 41
Brookfield East 87, Marquette University 72
Burlington 88, Union Grove 53
Cambria-Friesland 85, Montello 29
Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49
Chilton 70, New Holstein 54
Coleman 85, Suring 17
D.C. Everest 80, Stevens Point 79
Darlington 72, Boscobel 32
De Soto 52, Weston 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56
Edgar 77, Prentice 43
Edgewood 86, Baraboo 61
Fennimore 74, Riverdale 24
Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41
Fond du Lac 67, Appleton East 65
Janesville Craig 68, Turner 63
Kaukauna 72, Hortonville 66, 2OT
Kimberly 108, Oshkosh North 76
Lodi 67, New Glarus 56
Luck 66, Frederic 48
Markesan 75, Pardeeville 70
Marshall 55, Lakeside Lutheran 52
Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33
Menominee Indian 66, Oconto Falls 50
Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Cudahy 39
Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36
Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60
Neenah 80, Oshkosh West 51
Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47
Nicolet 46, Slinger 27
Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64
Oakfield 60, Dodgeland 51
Pacelli 68, Tri-County 5
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 82
Plymouth 48, Berlin 30
Potosi 62, Belmont 37
Racine St. Catherine's 58, Martin Luther 55
Rhinelander 71, Mosinee 57
Richland Center 71, River Valley 52
River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47
Roncalli 62, Kiel 47
Saint Thomas More 54, Catholic Central 38
Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72
Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37
Somerset 65, Prescott 44
Southern Door 71, Peshtigo 52
St. John's NW Military Academy 75, Living Word Lutheran 46
Two Rivers 63, Valders 60
University School of Milwaukee 75, Saint Francis 62
Waterford 61, Badger 54
Watertown 58, Portage 47
Waukesha West 72, Arrowhead 64
Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
Wauwatosa East 54, Germantown 52
West Allis Nathan Hale 91, Hamilton 83
West De Pere 81, Xavier 75
Westosha Central 78, Wilmot Union 46
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 36
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 44
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 56, Northland Lutheran 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Iola-Scandinavia 47
Wonewoc-Center 57, Brookwood 47
Girls Basketball
Appleton East 58, Fond du Lac 38
Badger 69, Waterford 52
Bonduel 66, Amherst 49
Brodhead 62, Belleville 44
Brookfield Academy 52, University Lake 49
Brookfield Central 64, Wauwatosa West 47
Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Hustisford 31
Clear Lake 49, Turtle Lake 30
Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36
Columbus 63, Poynette 59
Crandon 38, Three Lakes 35
De Soto 59, Weston 51
Durand 65, Spring Valley 17
Eau Claire North 63, Eau Claire Memorial 62
Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23
Ellsworth 68, Amery 40
Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14
Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 40
Freedom 64, Wrightstown 52
Germantown 77, Wauwatosa East 43
Hamilton 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 46
Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44
Hayward 34, Barron 26
Hilbert 51, Reedsville 45
Hortonville 63, Kaukauna 50
Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34
Independence 65, Coulee Region Christian 25
Jefferson 52, Clinton 42
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 42
Kickapoo 59, Seneca 18
Kimberly 77, Oshkosh North 24
La Farge 59, North Crawford 30
Lake Mills 67, Lodi 41
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25
Loyal 51, Edgar 35
Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29
Marshall 63, Waterloo 23
Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28
Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54
Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 34
Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24
New Berlin West 71, Greenfield 35
New Glarus 56, Cambridge 35
Northwestern 61, Ladysmith 45
Oconto Falls 63, Denmark 29
Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54
Phillips 71, Auburndale 55
Prescott 81, Saint Croix Central 32
Ripon 46, Campbellsport 44
Slinger 55, Nicolet 31
Solon Springs 50, Mercer 36
Somerset 65, Osceola 44
South Milwaukee 57, Whitnall 29
Spencer 40, Columbus Catholic 31
St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
Stevens Point 49, D.C. Everest 35
Stratford 65, Athens 44
Turner 41, East Troy 26
Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65
Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Ithaca 38
West Bend West 68, Port Washington 21
Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51
Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 22
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41
|Flambeau
|31
|19
|50
|New Auburn
|29
|12
|41
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 14, Riley Ewer 12, Dawson Kauffman 2, Isaac Kopacz 6, Ben Kopacz 3, Blake Moore 8, Giles Groothousen 3. (18 9-14 16 50).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 4, Matt Elmhorst 6, Triton Robey 13, Braden Lotts 3, Cole Pederson 3, Tristen Harder 12. (16 5-13 16 41).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (5): Ewer 2, I. Kopacz, Moore 1, Groothousen 1. New Auburn (4): Robey 3, Pederson 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: Dawson Kauffman. New Auburn: Johnson, Robey.
Menomonie 58, Rice Lake 42
|Rice Lake
|21
|21
|42
|Menomonie
|32
|26
|58
Rice Lake: Ben Brodzinski 2, Nick Schlampp 9, Nolan Rowe 9, Tyler Orr 16, Alex Belongia 6. (14 7-10 8 42).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 24, DaVauntaye Parker 5, Chayce Graff 3, Brock Thornton 12, Cole Fanetti 4, Trevin Kressin 10. (24 5-10 13 58).
3-Pointers—Rice Lake (7): Schlampp 3, Rowe 2, Orr 2. Menomonie (5): Feddersen 2, Parker 1, Graff 1, Kressin 1.
Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Menomonie: Thornton.
Girls Basketball
Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14
|Flambeau
|27
|27
|54
|New Auburn
|2
|12
|14
Flambeau: Sophie Hauser 2, B. Kopacz 2, Ari Brost 2, M. Martin 8, Kristen Lawton 21, Abby Bratanich 15, Tori Soltis 4. (24 2-3 15 54).
New Auburn: Katie Reimer 2, Zoey Rada 5, Violet Hyke 2, Morgan Berg 3. (4 6-17 10 12).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (4): Lawton 1, Bratanich 3. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. New Auburn: none.
Cadott 44, Altoona 39
|Altoona
|20
|19
|39
|Cadott
|16
|28
|44
Altoona: Avery Varsho 17, Daydrean Henrichs 3, Brittany Klatt 1, Keelyn Marlaire 4, Alyssa Wirth 7, Mercedes Romo 7. (14 6-14 18 39).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 13, Lauryn Goettl 6, Hailey Wellner 1, Meadow Barone 3, Jada Kowalczyk 21. (16 10-24 15 44).
3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Varsho 3, Henrichs 1, Romo 1. Cadott (2): Eiler 1, Goettl 1.
Fouled Out—Altoona: Varsho. Cadott: none.
