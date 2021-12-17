 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, December 17

Scores

Boys Basketball

Abbotsford 64, Prentice 61

Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 26

Altoona 61, Amery 42

Aquinas 64, La Crosse Logan 54

Ashwaubenon 48, Bay Port 43

Baldwin-Woodville 67, Ellsworth 44

Berlin 53, Kewaskum 47

Brodhead 78, Clinton 52

Brookfield Central 71, Brookfield East 56

Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47

Butternut 48, Mercer 41

Cadott 78, Osseo-Fairchild 72

Campbellsport 81, Mayville 61

Chequamegon 61, Phillips 45

Colby 57, Loyal 43

Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 62

De Pere 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

DeForest 94, Yorkville Christian, Ill. 85

Deerfield 68, Parkview 42

Delavan-Darien 57, Wilmot Union 54

Dominican 79, Racine Lutheran 68

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Hudson 65

Edgar 67, Assumption 51

Elkhorn Area 62, Waterford 56

Esko, Minn. 78, Superior 74

Faith Christian 58, Rock County Christian 32

Fall River 64, Markesan 59

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Waupaca 49

Franklin 84, Racine Horlick 56

Freedom 60, Little Chute 45

Germantown 64, Marquette University 61

Green Bay Southwest 66, Pulaski 64

Holmen 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Homestead 86, Port Washington 59

Horicon 55, Dodgeland 44

Iowa-Grant 60, Ithaca 56

Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Kenosha Tremper 55

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, The Prairie School 49

Kettle Moraine 76, Waukesha North 56

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 88, Waupun 57

Kimberly 97, Kaukauna 55

La Crosse Central 76, Madison La Follette 73, 2OT

Laconia 72, Omro 50

Lakeland 63, Antigo 42

Lakeside Lutheran 60, Lodi 56

Lourdes Academy 77, Valley Christian 48

Luxemburg-Casco 83, Oconto Falls 43

Marathon 61, Stratford 55

Marshfield 74, D.C. Everest 71

McFarland 74, Big Foot 62

Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 16

Milwaukee Golda Meir 64, Milwaukee Arts 32

Mosinee 54, Rhinelander 42

Mukwonago 69, Catholic Memorial 67

Muskego 63, Oconomowoc 62

Neenah 55, Hortonville 34

New Auburn 68, Lake Holcombe 41

New Berlin West 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Newman Catholic 66, Auburndale 55

Nicolet 72, Grafton 58

Northwood 72, Webster 48

Notre Dame 62, East Troy 42

Oak Creek 57, Racine Park 34

Onalaska 83, Sparta 46

Oshkosh North 90, Fond du Lac 61

Oshkosh West 73, Appleton West 59

Pewaukee 96, Greendale 61

Plymouth 74, Ripon 60

Prairie Farm 73, Birchwood 53

Prescott 58, Somerset 46

Princeton/Green Lake 63, Cambria-Friesland 49

Racine Case 81, Kenosha Bradford 61

Randolph 56, Pardeeville 41

Regis 45, Bloomer 41

Rio 75, Montello 43

River Falls 63, New Richmond 43

Saint Croix Central 80, Northwestern 74

Saint Francis 71, Kenosha Christian Life 69

Shiocton 76, Florence 64

Siren 87, Shell Lake 52

Slinger 69, Hartford Union 51

South Milwaukee 57, Shorewood 54

Spencer 74, Greenwood 43

Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 42

Stevens Point 71, Merrill 63

Turner 60, Edgerton 53

Turtle Lake 65, Clear Lake 61

Unity 72, Frederic 46

Warren, Ill. 50, Argyle 42

Waukesha South 59, Waukesha West 52

Wausau West 71, Wausau East 68

Wauwatosa West 65, Hamilton 63

West Bend East 35, West Bend West 30

West Bend East 56, Hartford Union 40

West Salem 84, Prairie du Chien 49

Westosha Central 59, Burlington 31

Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 47

Whitewater 57, Jefferson 40

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 84, Menominee Indian 38

Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 47

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 47, Rib Lake 43

Albany 61, Pecatonica 41

Alma 44, Gilmanton 34

Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6

Amherst 54, Iola-Scandinavia 25

Appleton East 64, Appleton North 36

Ashwaubenon 44, Bay Port 38

Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 49

Belleville 55, New Glarus 29

Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26

Blair-Taylor 71, Melrose-Mindoro 48

Bonduel 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 5

Brillion 43, Valders 36

Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 26

Brookwood 44, Necedah 23

Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47

Cambridge 49, Marshall 29

Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44

Catholic Memorial 68, Mukwonago 55

Chilton 63, Roncalli 16

Clear Lake 46, Turtle Lake 29

Cochrane-Fountain City 66, Whitehall 32

Crivitz 61, Suring 57

Cuba City 69, Riverdale 45

Cumberland 57, Cameron 44

Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25

De Pere 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

Elmwood/Plum City 39, Mondovi 38

Fennimore 47, Southwestern 41

Germantown 63, Milwaukee DSHA 58

Grafton 71, Nicolet 19

Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30

Gresham Community 61, Tigerton 14

Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24

Highland 79, Benton 20

Hillsboro 50, Cashton 31

Homestead 84, Port Washington 28

Hortonville 82, Neenah 76

Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 37

Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33

Janesville Craig 59, Middleton 42

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42

Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 39

Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48

La Crosse Central 57, River Falls 54

La Farge/Youth Initiative 79, Weston 36

Ladysmith 67, Barron 49

Lake Country Lutheran 53, Saint Francis 15

Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27

Laona-Wabeno 66, Goodman/Pembine 12

Luther 59, Viroqua 13

Madison East 46, Madison West 21

Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 57

Manawa 63, Bowler 16

Marshfield 54, D.C. Everest 52

Martin Luther 50, Saint Thomas More 47

Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18

Menomonee Falls 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Milton 46, Fort Atkinson 41

Milwaukee Riverside University 58, Milwaukee Vincent 30

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 15

Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 16

Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 47

Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48

New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42

New Holstein 75, Kiel 65

New London 42, Menasha 37

New Richmond 57, Ellsworth 50

Northwood 76, Webster 22

Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15

Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49

Oconto 51, Kewaunee 46

Omro 58, Markesan 23

Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53

Oostburg 59, Mishicot 34

Oregon 68, Edgewood 58

Oshkosh West 65, Appleton West 47

Ozaukee 76, Cedar Grove-Belgium 72

Pacelli 39, Pittsville 33

Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29

Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

Prescott 77, Saint Croix Central 55

Racine Lutheran 64, Dominican 35

Randolph 57, North Fond du Lac 32

Random Lake 82, Kohler 35

Reedsburg Area 90, Baraboo 27

Reedsville 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44

Richland Center 66, River Valley 21

Ripon 63, Lomira 47

Royall 55, Wonewoc-Center 46

Sevastopol 60, Algoma 26

Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Sheboygan Christian 26

Siren 66, Shell Lake 47

Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32

Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 39

Spring Valley 55, Glenwood City 27

St. Croix Falls 58, Ashland 36

St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Superior 60, Northwestern 37

The Prairie School 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

Tomah 51, Holmen 42

Two Rivers 44, Sheboygan Falls 35

Unity 54, Frederic 20

Verona Area 53, Madison La Follette 44

Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 41

Watertown 57, DeForest 47

Waukesha West 51, Waukesha South 17

Wausau West 77, Wausau East 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15

West Allis Central 54, Milwaukee Lutheran 40

West Bend West 48, West Bend East 45

West De Pere 67, Xavier 60

West Salem 61, Westby 39

Westfield Area 66, Nekoosa 25

Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Seymour 39

Winter 52, Bruce 51

Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Menominee Indian 49

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 27

Eau Claire North     9   18   27
Menomonie  26    24     50

Eau Claire North: Casper Haas 2, Dasan Monson 3, Dexter Kallstrom 5, Steven Medrano 2, Dylan Manteufel 3, CJ Shepler 3, Jonah Hanson 9. (10 4-7 11 27).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 12, Isiah Birt 6, Charlie Morning 6, Max Holzhueter 6, Trey Mensing 6, Clayton Fanetti 6, Reed Styer 8. (20 2-3 14 50).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (3): Monson 1, Shepler 1, Hanson 1. Menomonie (8): Birt 2, Holzhueter 2, Mensing 2, Fanetti 2.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Menomonie: none.

Eau Claire Regis 45, Bloomer 41

Eau Claire Regis    26     19     45
Bloomer     261541

Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 6, Jared Payne 12, Alex Leis 9, Josh Brickner 5, Kendron Krogman 12, David Ricciardi 1. (16 8-15 10 45).

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 2, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 9, Marcus Harelstad 6, Connor Crane 18, Jack Strand 2, Cael Iverson 4. (16 4-4 17 41).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (5): Payne 3, Brickner 1, Krogman 1. Bloomer (5): Schwarzenberger 1, Crane 4.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Bloomer: none.

Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 42

Stanley-Boyd   21   35     56
Thorp     231942

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Lucas Smith 13, Henry Hoel 11, Cooper Nichols 4, Landon Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 5, Logan Burzynski 2. (23 6-17 10 56).

Thorp: Zach Tieman 16, Aidan Rosemeyer 10, Ryan Raether 9, Brady Stewart 7. (16 4-4 21 42).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Smith 3, Hause 1. Thorp (6): Tieman 2, Rosemeyer 2, Ryan Raether 1, Brady Stewart 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Thorp: none.

New Auburn 68, Lake Holcombe 41

New Auburn   34   34   68
Lake Holcombe     20      21     41

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 8, Triton Robey 6, Ethan Lotts 25, Brayden Lotts 6, Matt Elmhorst 13, Caleb Gotham 8, Andrew Gotham 2. (29 5-21 8 68).

Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 11, Nate Jones 2, Harley Schroeder 4, Ryley Craker 8, Dylan Bowen 11, Saw Ewer 4, Trent Lee 1. (18 1-6 17 41).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Johnson 1, Robey 1, E. Lotts 1, B. Lotts 2. Lake Holcombe (4): Minnick 1, Craker 2, Bowen 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: Ewer.

Girls Basketball

Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27

New Auburn   12     15     27
Lake Holcombe     242549

New Auburn: Aliya North 3, Paulina Weyergraf 4, Evelyn Cody 3, Clara Lockwood 2, Katie Reimer 5, Morgan Berg 10. (19 8-16 11 27).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 6, Emma Lechleitner 5, Brooke Lechleitner 29, Justine Kane 5, Chloe Lee 2, Carly Vavra 2. (17 9-12 15 49).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): North 1. Lake Holcombe (4): Kirkman 2, B. Lechleitner 1, Vavra 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

