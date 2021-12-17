Local Scoreboard: Friday, December 17

Scores
Boys Basketball
Abbotsford 64, Prentice 61
Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 26
Altoona 61, Amery 42
Aquinas 64, La Crosse Logan 54
Ashwaubenon 48, Bay Port 43
Baldwin-Woodville 67, Ellsworth 44
Berlin 53, Kewaskum 47
Brodhead 78, Clinton 52
Brookfield Central 71, Brookfield East 56
Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47
Butternut 48, Mercer 41
Cadott 78, Osseo-Fairchild 72
Campbellsport 81, Mayville 61
Chequamegon 61, Phillips 45
Colby 57, Loyal 43
Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 62
De Pere 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50
DeForest 94, Yorkville Christian, Ill. 85
Deerfield 68, Parkview 42
Delavan-Darien 57, Wilmot Union 54
Dominican 79, Racine Lutheran 68
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Hudson 65
Edgar 67, Assumption 51
Elkhorn Area 62, Waterford 56
Esko, Minn. 78, Superior 74
Faith Christian 58, Rock County Christian 32
Fall River 64, Markesan 59
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Waupaca 49
Franklin 84, Racine Horlick 56
Freedom 60, Little Chute 45
Germantown 64, Marquette University 61
Green Bay Southwest 66, Pulaski 64
Holmen 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Homestead 86, Port Washington 59
Horicon 55, Dodgeland 44
Iowa-Grant 60, Ithaca 56
Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Kenosha Tremper 55
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, The Prairie School 49
Kettle Moraine 76, Waukesha North 56
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 88, Waupun 57
Kimberly 97, Kaukauna 55
La Crosse Central 76, Madison La Follette 73, 2OT
Laconia 72, Omro 50
Lakeland 63, Antigo 42
Lakeside Lutheran 60, Lodi 56
Lourdes Academy 77, Valley Christian 48
Luxemburg-Casco 83, Oconto Falls 43
Marathon 61, Stratford 55
Marshfield 74, D.C. Everest 71
McFarland 74, Big Foot 62
Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 16
Milwaukee Golda Meir 64, Milwaukee Arts 32
Mosinee 54, Rhinelander 42
Mukwonago 69, Catholic Memorial 67
Muskego 63, Oconomowoc 62
Neenah 55, Hortonville 34
New Auburn 68, Lake Holcombe 41
New Berlin West 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Newman Catholic 66, Auburndale 55
Nicolet 72, Grafton 58
Northwood 72, Webster 48
Notre Dame 62, East Troy 42
Oak Creek 57, Racine Park 34
Onalaska 83, Sparta 46
Oshkosh North 90, Fond du Lac 61
Oshkosh West 73, Appleton West 59
Pewaukee 96, Greendale 61
Plymouth 74, Ripon 60
Prairie Farm 73, Birchwood 53
Prescott 58, Somerset 46
Princeton/Green Lake 63, Cambria-Friesland 49
Racine Case 81, Kenosha Bradford 61
Randolph 56, Pardeeville 41
Regis 45, Bloomer 41
Rio 75, Montello 43
River Falls 63, New Richmond 43
Saint Croix Central 80, Northwestern 74
Saint Francis 71, Kenosha Christian Life 69
Shiocton 76, Florence 64
Siren 87, Shell Lake 52
Slinger 69, Hartford Union 51
South Milwaukee 57, Shorewood 54
Spencer 74, Greenwood 43
Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 42
Stevens Point 71, Merrill 63
Turner 60, Edgerton 53
Turtle Lake 65, Clear Lake 61
Unity 72, Frederic 46
Warren, Ill. 50, Argyle 42
Waukesha South 59, Waukesha West 52
Wausau West 71, Wausau East 68
Wauwatosa West 65, Hamilton 63
West Bend East 35, West Bend West 30
West Bend East 56, Hartford Union 40
West Salem 84, Prairie du Chien 49
Westosha Central 59, Burlington 31
Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 47
Whitewater 57, Jefferson 40
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 84, Menominee Indian 38
Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 47
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 47, Rib Lake 43
Albany 61, Pecatonica 41
Alma 44, Gilmanton 34
Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 6
Amherst 54, Iola-Scandinavia 25
Appleton East 64, Appleton North 36
Ashwaubenon 44, Bay Port 38
Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 49
Belleville 55, New Glarus 29
Black Hawk 43, Monticello 26
Blair-Taylor 71, Melrose-Mindoro 48
Bonduel 66, Weyauwega-Fremont 5
Brillion 43, Valders 36
Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 26
Brookwood 44, Necedah 23
Brown Deer 51, Whitnall 47
Cambridge 49, Marshall 29
Catholic Central 46, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Catholic Memorial 68, Mukwonago 55
Chilton 63, Roncalli 16
Clear Lake 46, Turtle Lake 29
Cochrane-Fountain City 66, Whitehall 32
Crivitz 61, Suring 57
Cuba City 69, Riverdale 45
Cumberland 57, Cameron 44
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25
De Pere 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
Elmwood/Plum City 39, Mondovi 38
Fennimore 47, Southwestern 41
Germantown 63, Milwaukee DSHA 58
Grafton 71, Nicolet 19
Green Bay Southwest 41, Pulaski 30
Gresham Community 61, Tigerton 14
Hayward 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
Highland 79, Benton 20
Hillsboro 50, Cashton 31
Homestead 84, Port Washington 28
Hortonville 82, Neenah 76
Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 37
Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 33
Janesville Craig 59, Middleton 42
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 42
Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 39
Kimberly 65, Kaukauna 48
La Crosse Central 57, River Falls 54
La Farge/Youth Initiative 79, Weston 36
Ladysmith 67, Barron 49
Lake Country Lutheran 53, Saint Francis 15
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27
Laona-Wabeno 66, Goodman/Pembine 12
Luther 59, Viroqua 13
Madison East 46, Madison West 21
Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 57
Manawa 63, Bowler 16
Marshfield 54, D.C. Everest 52
Martin Luther 50, Saint Thomas More 47
Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18
Menomonee Falls 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Milton 46, Fort Atkinson 41
Milwaukee Riverside University 58, Milwaukee Vincent 30
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 15
Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 16
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 47
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, New Berlin West 42
New Holstein 75, Kiel 65
New London 42, Menasha 37
New Richmond 57, Ellsworth 50
Northwood 76, Webster 22
Oak Creek 78, Racine Park 15
Oconomowoc 59, Muskego 49
Oconto 51, Kewaunee 46
Omro 58, Markesan 23
Oneida Nation 59, Lena 53
Oostburg 59, Mishicot 34
Oregon 68, Edgewood 58
Oshkosh West 65, Appleton West 47
Ozaukee 76, Cedar Grove-Belgium 72
Pacelli 39, Pittsville 33
Pewaukee 76, Greendale 29
Pius XI Catholic 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Prescott 77, Saint Croix Central 55
Racine Lutheran 64, Dominican 35
Randolph 57, North Fond du Lac 32
Random Lake 82, Kohler 35
Reedsburg Area 90, Baraboo 27
Reedsville 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44
Richland Center 66, River Valley 21
Ripon 63, Lomira 47
Royall 55, Wonewoc-Center 46
Sevastopol 60, Algoma 26
Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Sheboygan Christian 26
Siren 66, Shell Lake 47
Solon Springs 57, Washburn 32
Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 39
Spring Valley 55, Glenwood City 27
St. Croix Falls 58, Ashland 36
St. Mary Catholic 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Superior 60, Northwestern 37
The Prairie School 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
Tomah 51, Holmen 42
Two Rivers 44, Sheboygan Falls 35
Unity 54, Frederic 20
Verona Area 53, Madison La Follette 44
Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 41
Watertown 57, DeForest 47
Waukesha West 51, Waukesha South 17
Wausau West 77, Wausau East 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 15
West Allis Central 54, Milwaukee Lutheran 40
West Bend West 48, West Bend East 45
West De Pere 67, Xavier 60
West Salem 61, Westby 39
Westfield Area 66, Nekoosa 25
Wild Rose 61, Rosholt 38
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Seymour 39
Winter 52, Bruce 51
Wisconsin Dells 76, Mauston 29
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Menominee Indian 49
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 27
|Eau Claire North
|9
|18
|27
|Menomonie
|26
|24
|50
Eau Claire North: Casper Haas 2, Dasan Monson 3, Dexter Kallstrom 5, Steven Medrano 2, Dylan Manteufel 3, CJ Shepler 3, Jonah Hanson 9. (10 4-7 11 27).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 12, Isiah Birt 6, Charlie Morning 6, Max Holzhueter 6, Trey Mensing 6, Clayton Fanetti 6, Reed Styer 8. (20 2-3 14 50).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (3): Monson 1, Shepler 1, Hanson 1. Menomonie (8): Birt 2, Holzhueter 2, Mensing 2, Fanetti 2.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Menomonie: none.
Eau Claire Regis 45, Bloomer 41
|Eau Claire Regis
|26
|19
|45
|Bloomer
|26
|15
|41
Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 6, Jared Payne 12, Alex Leis 9, Josh Brickner 5, Kendron Krogman 12, David Ricciardi 1. (16 8-15 10 45).
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 2, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 9, Marcus Harelstad 6, Connor Crane 18, Jack Strand 2, Cael Iverson 4. (16 4-4 17 41).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (5): Payne 3, Brickner 1, Krogman 1. Bloomer (5): Schwarzenberger 1, Crane 4.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Bloomer: none.
Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 42
|Stanley-Boyd
|21
|35
|56
|Thorp
|23
|19
|42
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Lucas Smith 13, Henry Hoel 11, Cooper Nichols 4, Landon Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 5, Logan Burzynski 2. (23 6-17 10 56).
Thorp: Zach Tieman 16, Aidan Rosemeyer 10, Ryan Raether 9, Brady Stewart 7. (16 4-4 21 42).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Smith 3, Hause 1. Thorp (6): Tieman 2, Rosemeyer 2, Ryan Raether 1, Brady Stewart 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Thorp: none.
New Auburn 68, Lake Holcombe 41
|New Auburn
|34
|34
|68
|Lake Holcombe
|20
|21
|41
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 8, Triton Robey 6, Ethan Lotts 25, Brayden Lotts 6, Matt Elmhorst 13, Caleb Gotham 8, Andrew Gotham 2. (29 5-21 8 68).
Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 11, Nate Jones 2, Harley Schroeder 4, Ryley Craker 8, Dylan Bowen 11, Saw Ewer 4, Trent Lee 1. (18 1-6 17 41).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Johnson 1, Robey 1, E. Lotts 1, B. Lotts 2. Lake Holcombe (4): Minnick 1, Craker 2, Bowen 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: Ewer.
Girls Basketball
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 27
|New Auburn
|12
|15
|27
|Lake Holcombe
|24
|25
|49
New Auburn: Aliya North 3, Paulina Weyergraf 4, Evelyn Cody 3, Clara Lockwood 2, Katie Reimer 5, Morgan Berg 10. (19 8-16 11 27).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 6, Emma Lechleitner 5, Brooke Lechleitner 29, Justine Kane 5, Chloe Lee 2, Carly Vavra 2. (17 9-12 15 49).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): North 1. Lake Holcombe (4): Kirkman 2, B. Lechleitner 1, Vavra 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: none.