Local Scoreboard: Friday, December 18

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 85, Tri-County 15
Altoona 78, Regis 57
Appleton East 58, Oshkosh West 53
Appleton North 74, Fond du Lac 71
Auburndale 64, Edgar 60
Barron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 58
Bay Port 74, Ashwaubenon 61
Beaver Dam 56, Edgewood 50
Brillion 55, Kewaunee 48
Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 58
Burlington 83, Elkhorn Area 69
Cameron 82, Luck 63
Cashton 61, Blair-Taylor 57
Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Princeton/Green Lake 44
Chippewa Falls 97, Rice Lake 69
Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27
Coleman 73, Shiocton 60
Columbus Catholic 86, Gilman 30
De Soto 63, La Farge 61
Denmark 86, Marinette 64
Edgerton 76, Big Foot 58
Ellsworth 59, Amery 30
Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31
Fort Atkinson 60, Reedsburg Area 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 28
Freedom 60, Little Chute 39
Greendale 63, Brown Deer 62
Greenfield 47, South Milwaukee 40
Greenwood 70, Colby 53
Gresham Community 86, Tigerton 17
Hamilton 74, Wauwatosa West 68
Hartford Union 59, Homestead 56
Hortonville 74, Appleton West 51
Hudson 60, Eau Claire Memorial 39
Hustisford 60, Rio 36
Jefferson 78, Clinton 52
Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46
Laconia 76, North Fond du Lac 62
Lake Mills 67, Lodi 62
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Watertown Luther Prep 48
Luxemburg-Casco 112, Oconto Falls 49
Manawa 68, Bowler 29
Marathon 46, Stratford 30
Mayville 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61
Medford Area 83, Rhinelander 47
Mosinee 69, Northland Pines 51
Mukwonago 58, Catholic Memorial 51
Neenah 62, Kimberly 56
New Glarus 71, Cambridge 40
Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55
Oshkosh North 74, Kaukauna 73
Pacelli 79, Pittsville 35
Plymouth 59, Campbellsport 55
Prentice 59, Abbotsford 46
Prescott 55, Osceola 50
Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49
Racine St. Catherine's 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31
Ripon 57, Berlin 44
Riverdale 62, Wonewoc-Center 48
Sauk Prairie 54, Watertown 44
Shell Lake 70, Frederic 57
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Catholic Central 49
Somerset 68, Baldwin-Woodville 52
South Shore 66, Butternut 28
Spooner 53, St. Croix Falls 48
St. John's NW Military Academy 80, Kenosha Christian Life 28
Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell Central 47
Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43
Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72
Wautoma 57, Adams-Friendship 45
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Wausau East 43
Wrightstown 61, Clintonville 43
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38
Albany 49, Monticello 31
Appleton East 66, Oshkosh West 31
Appleton North 64, Fond du Lac 56
Aquinas 93, Arcadia 37
Argyle 62, Juda 11
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Osceola 45
Belmont 41, River Ridge 31
Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40
Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit
Brookfield Central 64, Milwaukee DSHA 49
Colfax 58, Durand 45
Cornell 50, New Auburn 39
Darlington 37, Fennimore 36
Eleva-Strum 63, Augusta 52
Elkhorn Area 44, Burlington 34
Fall River 62, Montello 36
Germantown 53, Arrowhead 51
Gibraltar 55, Oconto 43
Grafton 76, Port Washington 30
Greendale 62, Brown Deer 52
Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 49
Hamilton 43, Wauwatosa West 40
Highland 89, Benton 49
Homestead 63, Hartford Union 59
Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33
Kewaunee 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27
Lancaster 58, Richland Center 53
Lincoln 47, Independence 46
Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 35
Martin Luther 65, Saint Thomas More 52
Neenah 62, Kimberly 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 31
New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23
New Holstein 59, Sheboygan Falls 36
New London 51, Seymour 22
New Richmond 61, Ellsworth 53
Notre Dame 66, Hortonville 51
Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30
Oconomowoc 65, Muskego 48
Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 40
Prairie du Chien 52, Tomah 30
Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37
Racine St. Catherine's 59, Saint Francis 20
Random Lake 78, Kohler 50
Roncalli 44, Two Rivers 33
Rosholt 59, Wild Rose 42
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25
Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53
Somerset 58, Shell Lake 35
Stockbridge 51, Heritage Christian 35
Stratford 39, Auburndale 32
Turner 55, Williams Bay 34
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43
Wausau West 83, Stevens Point 63
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56
West Bend West 56, Nicolet 41
West De Pere 71, Southern Door 55
Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend East 33
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 97, Rice Lake 69
|Chi-Hi
|36
|61
|97
|Rice Lake
|30
|39
|69
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 29, Jake Spaeth 5, Keion Twyman 16, Jacob Walczak 22, Mason Monarski 17, Christian Crumbaker 5, Kansas Smith 3. (31 20-27 21 97).
Rice Lake: Nick Schlampp 11, Nolan Rowe 8, Ben Brodzinski 4, Braeden Resnick 4, Matt Farm 1, Tyler Orr 24, Alex Belongia 8, Tyler Nelson 3, Kole Klemme 6. (19 23-32 20 69).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (15): Reuter 3, Spaeth 1, Twyman 3, Walczak 2, Monarski 5, Crumbaker 1. Rice Lake (8): Schlampp 3, Rowe 2, Orr 3.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Walczak, Smith. Rice Lake: Belongia.
Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell 47
|Stanley-Boyd
|17
|31
|48
|McDonell
|29
|18
|47
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 13, Carsen Hause 4, Cooper Nichols 8, Michael Karlen 7, Brady Potaczek 12, Anthony Candella 4. (20 2-3 13 48).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 17, Max Hauser 2, Jake Siegenthaler 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Dan Anderson 3, Tanner Opsal 7, Joe Janus 8. (20 0-6 10 47).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Smith 2, Karlen 2. McDonell (5): Hughes 3, Siegenthaler 1, Anderson 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.
Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31
|Cadott
|11
|20
|31
|Fall Creek
|55
|34
|89
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Jordan Peters 3, Ethan West 2, Ryan Sonnentag 5, Cole Sopiarz 8, Dylan Drehmel 4, Andy Falkenberg 2.
Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 4, Brock Laube 4, Isaiah Kaufman 6, Teigan Ploeckelman 4, Nolan Martzke 2, Jack Riemenschneider 6, Jayden Fitch 24, Cameron Martzke 3, Soren Johnson 7, Luke Olson 18, Bo Vollrath 11.
3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Sopiarz 1, Peters 1. Fall Creek (6): Kaufman 2, Olson 2, C. Martzke 1, Vollrath 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Fall Creek: none.
Elk Mound 59, Augusta 38
|Elk Mound
|32
|27
|59
|Augusta
|19
|19
|38
Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 12, Ryan Bartig 3, Ben Heath 7, Nate Lew 7, Kaden Russo 15, Michael Jenson 14, Jerome Delikowski 1. (22 3-8 11 59).
Augusta: Chase Stensen-Veenendall 2, Mitchell Johnson 1, Hunter Kirchoff 2, Drew Jacobs 8, Brennan King 14, Aiden Anderson 9, Logan Barnett 2. (14 6-13 10 38).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (11): Bohl 4, Bartig 1, Lew 1, Russo 2, Jenson 3. Augusta (4): King 1, Anderson 3.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Augusta: none.
Girls Basketball
Cornell 50, New Auburn 39
|New Auburn
|17
|22
|39
|Cornell
|19
|31
|50
New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Evelyn Cody 4, Katie Reimer 4, Zoey Rada 15, Violet Hyke 2, Morgan Berg 13. (13 13-25 17 39).
Cornell: Isabelle Clark 5, Michaiah Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 12, Teryn Close 4, Teaira Spaeth 10, Kelsea Popp 13, Makya Heatherington 2. (19 12-20 19 52).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Cornell (2): Helland 1, Popp 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Cornell: Helland.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 11, Menomonie 1
|Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Chi-Hi
|5
|3
|3
|11
First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 5:53.
Chi-Hi: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer), 7:23.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Nick Carlson, Carsten Reeg), 9:42.
Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Brady Fixmer, Aiden McCauley), 11:05.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Sawyer Bowe, Carsten Reeg), 16:49.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Brady Fixmer, Aiden McCauley), 1:54.
Menomonie: Evan Sisko, 5:09.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Bridger Fixmer), 8:47, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe, 11:43.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Frenette), 0:27.
Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Owen Krista), 1:51.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Trevor Bowe, Ben Carlson), 10:08.
Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 6-9-3-18. Chi-Hi: 26-10-12-48. Saves—Menomonie: Thomas Isenberger 21-7-9-37. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 6-8-3-17. Penalties—Menomonie: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wisconsin Valley Union
|1
|1
|2
|4
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Emma-Lyn Stephenson (Joey Schemenauer), 6:30.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 7:45.
Third Period—Wisconsin Valley Union: Sonja Dissanayake, 8:32.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz), 9:46.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Addie Frenette (Emme Bergh, Abigail Martin), 12:33.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 20-12-20-52. Wisconsin Valley Union: 9-8-6-23. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 9-8-5-22. Wisconsin Valley Union: Madison Wagner-Durr 19-11-0-30, Grace Lawrence 0-0-18-18. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Wisconsin Valley Union: 0-0:00.
