Local Scoreboard: Friday, December 18

Local Scoreboard: Friday, December 18

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 85, Tri-County 15

Altoona 78, Regis 57

Appleton East 58, Oshkosh West 53

Appleton North 74, Fond du Lac 71

Auburndale 64, Edgar 60

Barron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 58

Bay Port 74, Ashwaubenon 61

Beaver Dam 56, Edgewood 50

Brillion 55, Kewaunee 48

Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 58

Burlington 83, Elkhorn Area 69

Cameron 82, Luck 63

Cashton 61, Blair-Taylor 57

Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Princeton/Green Lake 44

Chippewa Falls 97, Rice Lake 69

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Coleman 73, Shiocton 60

Columbus Catholic 86, Gilman 30

De Soto 63, La Farge 61

Denmark 86, Marinette 64

Edgerton 76, Big Foot 58

Ellsworth 59, Amery 30

Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31

Fort Atkinson 60, Reedsburg Area 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 28

Freedom 60, Little Chute 39

Greendale 63, Brown Deer 62

Greenfield 47, South Milwaukee 40

Greenwood 70, Colby 53

Gresham Community 86, Tigerton 17

Hamilton 74, Wauwatosa West 68

Hartford Union 59, Homestead 56

Hortonville 74, Appleton West 51

Hudson 60, Eau Claire Memorial 39

Hustisford 60, Rio 36

Jefferson 78, Clinton 52

Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46

Laconia 76, North Fond du Lac 62

Lake Mills 67, Lodi 62

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Watertown Luther Prep 48

Luxemburg-Casco 112, Oconto Falls 49

Manawa 68, Bowler 29

Marathon 46, Stratford 30

Mayville 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61

Medford Area 83, Rhinelander 47

Mosinee 69, Northland Pines 51

Mukwonago 58, Catholic Memorial 51

Neenah 62, Kimberly 56

New Glarus 71, Cambridge 40

Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55

Oshkosh North 74, Kaukauna 73

Pacelli 79, Pittsville 35

Plymouth 59, Campbellsport 55

Prentice 59, Abbotsford 46

Prescott 55, Osceola 50

Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49

Racine St. Catherine's 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31

Ripon 57, Berlin 44

Riverdale 62, Wonewoc-Center 48

Sauk Prairie 54, Watertown 44

Shell Lake 70, Frederic 57

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Catholic Central 49

Somerset 68, Baldwin-Woodville 52

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

Spooner 53, St. Croix Falls 48

St. John's NW Military Academy 80, Kenosha Christian Life 28

Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell Central 47

Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43

Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72

Wautoma 57, Adams-Friendship 45

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Wausau East 43

Wrightstown 61, Clintonville 43

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38

Albany 49, Monticello 31

Appleton East 66, Oshkosh West 31

Appleton North 64, Fond du Lac 56

Aquinas 93, Arcadia 37

Argyle 62, Juda 11

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Osceola 45

Belmont 41, River Ridge 31

Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit

Brookfield Central 64, Milwaukee DSHA 49

Colfax 58, Durand 45

Cornell 50, New Auburn 39

Darlington 37, Fennimore 36

Eleva-Strum 63, Augusta 52

Elkhorn Area 44, Burlington 34

Fall River 62, Montello 36

Germantown 53, Arrowhead 51

Gibraltar 55, Oconto 43

Grafton 76, Port Washington 30

Greendale 62, Brown Deer 52

Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 49

Hamilton 43, Wauwatosa West 40

Highland 89, Benton 49

Homestead 63, Hartford Union 59

Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33

Kewaunee 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27

Lancaster 58, Richland Center 53

Lincoln 47, Independence 46

Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 35

Martin Luther 65, Saint Thomas More 52

Neenah 62, Kimberly 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 31

New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23

New Holstein 59, Sheboygan Falls 36

New London 51, Seymour 22

New Richmond 61, Ellsworth 53

Notre Dame 66, Hortonville 51

Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30

Oconomowoc 65, Muskego 48

Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 40

Prairie du Chien 52, Tomah 30

Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37

Racine St. Catherine's 59, Saint Francis 20

Random Lake 78, Kohler 50

Roncalli 44, Two Rivers 33

Rosholt 59, Wild Rose 42

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25

Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53

Somerset 58, Shell Lake 35

Stockbridge 51, Heritage Christian 35

Stratford 39, Auburndale 32

Turner 55, Williams Bay 34

Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43

Wausau West 83, Stevens Point 63

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

West Bend West 56, Nicolet 41

West De Pere 71, Southern Door 55

Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend East 33

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 97, Rice Lake 69

Chi-Hi366197
Rice Lake303969

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 29, Jake Spaeth 5, Keion Twyman 16, Jacob Walczak 22, Mason Monarski 17, Christian Crumbaker 5, Kansas Smith 3. (31 20-27 21 97).

Rice Lake: Nick Schlampp 11, Nolan Rowe 8, Ben Brodzinski 4, Braeden Resnick 4, Matt Farm 1, Tyler Orr 24, Alex Belongia 8, Tyler Nelson 3, Kole Klemme 6. (19 23-32 20 69).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (15): Reuter 3, Spaeth 1, Twyman 3, Walczak 2, Monarski 5, Crumbaker 1. Rice Lake (8): Schlampp 3, Rowe 2, Orr 3.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Walczak, Smith. Rice Lake: Belongia.

Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell 47

Stanley-Boyd173148
McDonell291847

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 13, Carsen Hause 4, Cooper Nichols 8, Michael Karlen 7, Brady Potaczek 12, Anthony Candella 4. (20 2-3 13 48).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 17, Max Hauser 2, Jake Siegenthaler 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Dan Anderson 3, Tanner Opsal 7, Joe Janus 8. (20 0-6 10 47).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Smith 2, Karlen 2. McDonell (5): Hughes 3, Siegenthaler 1, Anderson 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.

Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31

Cadott112031
Fall Creek553489

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Jordan Peters 3, Ethan West 2, Ryan Sonnentag 5, Cole Sopiarz 8, Dylan Drehmel 4, Andy Falkenberg 2.

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 4, Brock Laube 4, Isaiah Kaufman 6, Teigan Ploeckelman 4, Nolan Martzke 2, Jack Riemenschneider 6, Jayden Fitch 24, Cameron Martzke 3, Soren Johnson 7, Luke Olson 18, Bo Vollrath 11.

3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Sopiarz 1, Peters 1. Fall Creek (6): Kaufman 2, Olson 2, C. Martzke 1, Vollrath 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Fall Creek: none.

Elk Mound 59, Augusta 38

Elk Mound322759
Augusta191938

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 12, Ryan Bartig 3, Ben Heath 7, Nate Lew 7, Kaden Russo 15, Michael Jenson 14, Jerome Delikowski 1. (22 3-8 11 59).

Augusta: Chase Stensen-Veenendall 2, Mitchell Johnson 1, Hunter Kirchoff 2, Drew Jacobs 8, Brennan King 14, Aiden Anderson 9, Logan Barnett 2. (14 6-13 10 38).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (11): Bohl 4, Bartig 1, Lew 1, Russo 2, Jenson 3. Augusta (4): King 1, Anderson 3.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Augusta: none.

Girls Basketball

Cornell 50, New Auburn 39

New Auburn172239
Cornell193150

New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Evelyn Cody 4, Katie Reimer 4, Zoey Rada 15, Violet Hyke 2, Morgan Berg 13. (13 13-25 17 39).

Cornell: Isabelle Clark 5, Michaiah Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 12, Teryn Close 4, Teaira Spaeth 10, Kelsea Popp 13, Makya Heatherington 2. (19 12-20 19 52).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Cornell (2): Helland 1, Popp 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Cornell: Helland.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 11, Menomonie 1

Menomonie0101
Chi-Hi53311

First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 5:53.

Chi-Hi: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer), 7:23.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Nick Carlson, Carsten Reeg), 9:42.

Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Brady Fixmer, Aiden McCauley), 11:05.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Sawyer Bowe, Carsten Reeg), 16:49.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Brady Fixmer, Aiden McCauley), 1:54.

Menomonie: Evan Sisko, 5:09.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Bridger Fixmer), 8:47, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe, 11:43.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Frenette), 0:27.

Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Owen Krista), 1:51.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Trevor Bowe, Ben Carlson), 10:08.

Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 6-9-3-18. Chi-Hi: 26-10-12-48. Saves—Menomonie: Thomas Isenberger 21-7-9-37. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 6-8-3-17. Penalties—Menomonie: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie0011
Wisconsin Valley Union1124

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Emma-Lyn Stephenson (Joey Schemenauer), 6:30.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 7:45.

Third Period—Wisconsin Valley Union: Sonja Dissanayake, 8:32.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz), 9:46.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Addie Frenette (Emme Bergh, Abigail Martin), 12:33.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 20-12-20-52. Wisconsin Valley Union: 9-8-6-23. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 9-8-5-22. Wisconsin Valley Union: Madison Wagner-Durr 19-11-0-30, Grace Lawrence 0-0-18-18. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Wisconsin Valley Union: 0-0:00.

