Scores

Boys Basketball

Auburndale 69, Phillips 56

Brillion 60, Chilton 54

Cedarburg 76, Escanaba, Mich. 68

Clear Lake 56, Luck 45

Columbus Catholic 73, Owen-Withee 58

Cuba City 86, Belleville 60

De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

DeForest 56, Sauk Prairie 55

East Troy 84, Turner 61

Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 56

Flambeau 60, Gilman 53

Green Bay Southwest 47, Pulaski 39

Hartford Union 59, Homestead 55

Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Waupun 48

Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 31

Lodi 72, Cashton 62

Mauston 57, Adams-Friendship 45

McDonell Central 48, Fall Creek 45

Milton 64, Monona Grove 54

Milwaukee North 66, Heritage Christian 62

Milwaukee South 46, Saint Francis 45

Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44

Mosinee 77, Menominee, Mich. 54

Mount Horeb 58, Beaver Dam 48

Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46

Phelps 71, Bowler 55

Potosi 67, Highland 59

Racine St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50

Reedsburg Area 75, Baraboo 57

Sparta 61, La Crosse Logan 58

Stratford 65, Athens 50

Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 40

Wild Rose 83, Tri-County 19

Wisconsin Lutheran 94, Pewaukee 60

Xavier 80, Green Bay East 48

Girls Basketball

Brookfield Central 57, Brookfield East 38

Clear Lake 75, Luck 37

Grafton 57, Port Washington 21

Green Bay Preble 50, Plymouth 37

Horicon 83, Hope Christian 17

Howards Grove 58, Hilbert 28

Kohler 47, Random Lake 45

Lakeland 48, Medford Area 41

Marshfield 46, Merrill 41

Milwaukee DSHA 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 36

Mukwonago 73, Muskego 62

Pius XI Catholic 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 37

Racine Lutheran 73, Saint Thomas More 55

Randolph 57, Rio 39

Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 22

Shullsburg 51, Potosi 45

Stratford 50, Athens 31

Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 55

Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49

Whitnall 72, Shorewood 46

Wisconsin Dells 46, Westfield Area 30

Boys Hockey

Antigo 2, Appleton United 1

Arrowhead 6, Waupun 3

Ashland 7, Tomahawk 1

D.C. Everest 6, Avalanche 2

Fond du Lac Springs 5, Fond du Lac 4

Homestead 1, Bay Port 0

Madison Memorial 5, Madison West 2

Mosinee 5, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 3

Notre Dame 1, Eau Claire North 0

Tomah/Sparta 6, Northwest Icemen 2

Verona Area 7, Sun Prairie 1

Waunakee 6, Whitefish Bay 3

Waupaca 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 7, DeForest 2

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0

Lakeshore Lightning 6, Viroqua 2

Metro Lynx 5, Hudson 2

Northern Edge 10, Medford Area 3

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Icebergs 2, OT

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Hudson 63, Chi-Hi 61 (OT)

Chi-Hi19311161
Hudson33171363

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 21, Bohde Torkelson 2, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 5, Jacob Walczak 6, Kansas Smith 3. (24 4-7 16 61). 

Hudson: Brandon Moeri 6, Luke Healy 19, Carter Herink 9, Brock Welle 5, Evan Tyler 2, Andrew Renta 6, Charlie Neuenschwander 16. (21 18-25 13 63).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (9): Reuter 5, Bruder 1, Walczak 2, Smith 1. Hudson (3): Moeri 1, Herink 1, Welle 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Bruder. Hudson: none.

McDonell 48, Fall Creek 45

Fall Creek242145
McDonell282048

Fall Creek: Nate Sorensen 6, Gabe Schmidt 3, Mason Denning 2, Teigen Ploeckelman 5, Jayden Fitch 9, Soren Johnson 7, Luke Olson 13. (20 3-6 18 45).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 9, Jake Siegenthaler 3, JD Bohaty 9, Trent Witkowski 7, Eion Kressin 17, Caleb Thornton 3. (16 11-14 11 48).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Schmidt 1, Ploeckelman 1, Fitch 1, Olson 1. McDonell (5): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 1, Witkowski 1, Thornton 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. McDonell: none.

Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46

Northwestern183149
Bloomer212546

Northwestern: Monte Mayberry 2, Jake Brill 7, Andrew Klobucher 19, Jack Ogren 2, Dayne Evanson 3, Nolan Gustafson 4, Jagar Sillson 12. (19 5-7 13 49).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5, Austin Thur 4, Connor Crane 6, Carter Rubenzer 7, Charlie Herrick 10, Leif Iverson 14. (18 6-15 13 46).

3-Pointers—Northwestern (6): Brill 1, Klobucher 2, Evanson 1, Stillson 2. Bloomer (4): Crane 2, Herrick 2.

Fouled Out—Northwestern: none. Bloomer: Thur.

Girls Basketball

Hudson 36, Chi-Hi 35

Hudson211536
Chi-Hi161935

Hudson: Grace O'Brien 6, Sophia Jonas 11, Livi Boily 6, Andrea Hatfield 9, Grace Johnson 4. (16 3-5 9 36).

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 9, Caelan Givens 6, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 2, Aaliyah McMillan 14. (15 3-4 7 35).

3-Pointers—Hudson (1): Jonas 1. Chi-Hi (2): McMillan 2.

Fouled Out—Hudson: none. Chi-Hi: none.

