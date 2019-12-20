Scores
Boys Basketball
Auburndale 69, Phillips 56
Brillion 60, Chilton 54
Cedarburg 76, Escanaba, Mich. 68
Clear Lake 56, Luck 45
Columbus Catholic 73, Owen-Withee 58
Cuba City 86, Belleville 60
De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 50
DeForest 56, Sauk Prairie 55
East Troy 84, Turner 61
Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 56
Flambeau 60, Gilman 53
Green Bay Southwest 47, Pulaski 39
Hartford Union 59, Homestead 55
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Waupun 48
Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 31
Lodi 72, Cashton 62
Mauston 57, Adams-Friendship 45
McDonell Central 48, Fall Creek 45
Milton 64, Monona Grove 54
Milwaukee North 66, Heritage Christian 62
Milwaukee South 46, Saint Francis 45
Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44
Mosinee 77, Menominee, Mich. 54
Mount Horeb 58, Beaver Dam 48
Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46
Phelps 71, Bowler 55
Potosi 67, Highland 59
Racine St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50
Reedsburg Area 75, Baraboo 57
Sparta 61, La Crosse Logan 58
Stratford 65, Athens 50
Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 40
Wild Rose 83, Tri-County 19
Wisconsin Lutheran 94, Pewaukee 60
Xavier 80, Green Bay East 48
Girls Basketball
Brookfield Central 57, Brookfield East 38
Clear Lake 75, Luck 37
Grafton 57, Port Washington 21
Green Bay Preble 50, Plymouth 37
Horicon 83, Hope Christian 17
Howards Grove 58, Hilbert 28
Kohler 47, Random Lake 45
Lakeland 48, Medford Area 41
Marshfield 46, Merrill 41
Milwaukee DSHA 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 36
Mukwonago 73, Muskego 62
Pius XI Catholic 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 37
Racine Lutheran 73, Saint Thomas More 55
Randolph 57, Rio 39
Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 22
Shullsburg 51, Potosi 45
Stratford 50, Athens 31
Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 55
Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49
Whitnall 72, Shorewood 46
Wisconsin Dells 46, Westfield Area 30
Boys Hockey
Antigo 2, Appleton United 1
Arrowhead 6, Waupun 3
Ashland 7, Tomahawk 1
D.C. Everest 6, Avalanche 2
Fond du Lac Springs 5, Fond du Lac 4
Homestead 1, Bay Port 0
Madison Memorial 5, Madison West 2
Mosinee 5, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 3
Notre Dame 1, Eau Claire North 0
Tomah/Sparta 6, Northwest Icemen 2
Verona Area 7, Sun Prairie 1
Waunakee 6, Whitefish Bay 3
Waupaca 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 7, DeForest 2
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0
Lakeshore Lightning 6, Viroqua 2
Metro Lynx 5, Hudson 2
Northern Edge 10, Medford Area 3
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Icebergs 2, OT
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Hudson 63, Chi-Hi 61 (OT)
|Chi-Hi
|19
|31
|11
|61
|Hudson
|33
|17
|13
|63
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 21, Bohde Torkelson 2, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 5, Jacob Walczak 6, Kansas Smith 3. (24 4-7 16 61).
Hudson: Brandon Moeri 6, Luke Healy 19, Carter Herink 9, Brock Welle 5, Evan Tyler 2, Andrew Renta 6, Charlie Neuenschwander 16. (21 18-25 13 63).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (9): Reuter 5, Bruder 1, Walczak 2, Smith 1. Hudson (3): Moeri 1, Herink 1, Welle 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Bruder. Hudson: none.
McDonell 48, Fall Creek 45
|Fall Creek
|24
|21
|45
|McDonell
|28
|20
|48
Fall Creek: Nate Sorensen 6, Gabe Schmidt 3, Mason Denning 2, Teigen Ploeckelman 5, Jayden Fitch 9, Soren Johnson 7, Luke Olson 13. (20 3-6 18 45).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 9, Jake Siegenthaler 3, JD Bohaty 9, Trent Witkowski 7, Eion Kressin 17, Caleb Thornton 3. (16 11-14 11 48).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Schmidt 1, Ploeckelman 1, Fitch 1, Olson 1. McDonell (5): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 1, Witkowski 1, Thornton 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. McDonell: none.
Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46
|Northwestern
|18
|31
|49
|Bloomer
|21
|25
|46
Northwestern: Monte Mayberry 2, Jake Brill 7, Andrew Klobucher 19, Jack Ogren 2, Dayne Evanson 3, Nolan Gustafson 4, Jagar Sillson 12. (19 5-7 13 49).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5, Austin Thur 4, Connor Crane 6, Carter Rubenzer 7, Charlie Herrick 10, Leif Iverson 14. (18 6-15 13 46).
3-Pointers—Northwestern (6): Brill 1, Klobucher 2, Evanson 1, Stillson 2. Bloomer (4): Crane 2, Herrick 2.
Fouled Out—Northwestern: none. Bloomer: Thur.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 36, Chi-Hi 35
|Hudson
|21
|15
|36
|Chi-Hi
|16
|19
|35
Hudson: Grace O'Brien 6, Sophia Jonas 11, Livi Boily 6, Andrea Hatfield 9, Grace Johnson 4. (16 3-5 9 36).
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 9, Caelan Givens 6, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 2, Aaliyah McMillan 14. (15 3-4 7 35).
3-Pointers—Hudson (1): Jonas 1. Chi-Hi (2): McMillan 2.
Fouled Out—Hudson: none. Chi-Hi: none.