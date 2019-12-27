Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 63, Saint Croix Central 47
Athens 55, Greenwood 41
Belleville 72, Wauzeka-Steuben 46
Benton/Shullsburg 73, Shullsburg 42
Bonduel 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31
Brodhead 68, Parkview 45
Brown Deer 58, Mineral Point 55
Bruce 67, Clayton 19
Catholic Central 53, McDonell Central 47
Chippewa Falls 55, Stoughton 54
Cuba City 100, Brookfield Academy 82
Darlington 81, Potosi 44
DeForest 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 56
Elkhorn Area 67, Greenfield 54
Fond du Lac Christian 55, Oakfield 40
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Houston, Minn. 47
Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40
Greendale 66, West Allis Central 65
Hamilton 77, East Troy 58
Hillsboro 51, Seneca 49
Janesville Craig 74, Milwaukee Hamilton 70
Kettle Moraine 67, Verona Area 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, New Berlin West 59
Kewaskum 66, Mayville 56
Kewaunee 63, Denmark 59
Kimberly 79, Waukesha West 57
Lake Country Lutheran 88, Saint Thomas More 38
Lake Mills 74, Badger 40
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Badger 40
Lakeside Lutheran 76, Jefferson 57
Madison Memorial 61, Thompson, Ala. 52
Marion 60, Fall River 51
Marshall 56, Berlin 40
Marshfield 57, Pius XI Catholic 51
McFarland 63, Monona Grove 59
Merrill 49, Charlotte, Mich. 46
Middleton 71, Mount Horeb 61
Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Martin Luther 72
Milwaukee Golda Meir 69, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 67
Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Racine Park 39
Monroe 79, New Glarus 62
Mosinee 71, Marathon 63
Niagara 59, Three Lakes 43
Onalaska 75, Kaukauna 57
Oostburg 93, Mishicot 32
Oshkosh North 83, Plymouth 75
Peshtigo 46, Crivitz 41
Racine Case 77, Muskego 71
Racine Horlick 60, Waukesha North 53
Randolph 70, Manawa 31
Reedsburg Area 56, Owatonna, Minn. 51
River Falls 80, Xavier 76
River Ridge 85, Black Hawk 69
Roncalli 64, Sheboygan North 61
Saint Croix Central 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66
Scales Mound, Ill. 73, Benton/Shullsburg 42
Seymour 72, Medford Area 63
Shawano 75, Green Bay Preble 60
Sheboygan Falls 75, Southern Door 40
Sparta 66, Melrose-Mindoro 45
St. Marys Springs 87, Pardeeville 75
Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37, OT
Stratford 87, Altoona 64
The Prairie School 72, Burlington 64
Tomah 71, Lakeland 54
Valley Christian 70, Lena 48
Watertown 73, Waukesha South 67
Waupun 81, Williams Bay 52
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 56
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50, Elcho 34
Young Coggs Prep 67, Menominee, Mich. 48
Hastings, Minn. 92, Prescott 82
Wauwatosa West 56, Lindblom, Ill. 47
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 78, Cochrane-Fountain City 55
Prairie du Chien 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Minn. 54
Waseca, Minn. 78, Beaver Dam 57
Osseo, Minn. 69, Holmen 31
Superior 67, Park (Cottage Grove), Minn. 66
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37
Arrowhead 50, Chippewa Falls 43
Athens 55, Greenwood 41
Bangor 56, Stratford 45
Beloit Memorial 63, Freeport, Ill. 47
Black Hawk 74, Marshall 51
Cambridge 61, Williams Bay 19
DeForest 56, Sun Prairie 55
Deerfield 49, Dodgeland 31
Edgar 39, Colby 37
Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24
Gulf Coast, Fla. 44, Kaukauna 42
Hillsboro 50, Seneca 38
Janesville Craig 68, Milton 52
Kenosha Tremper 60, Westosha Central 58
Kettle Moraine 60, Milwaukee Lutheran 37
Kewaskum 62, Portage 25
Kiel 73, Living Word Lutheran 20
Kimberly 51, Oak Creek 31
La Crosse Logan 54, La Crescent, Minn. 37
Lake Mills 82, Belleville 60
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 41
Menominee, Mich. 75, Marion 8
Merrill 45, Saint Croix Central 36
Milwaukee Riverside University 67, Rhinelander 53
Mishicot 68, Stevens Point 63
Mosinee 67, Marathon 43
Mukwonago 65, Madison La Follette 38
New Berlin West 62, Nicolet 52
Northwestern 80, Ellsworth 42
Oconomowoc 66, Milwaukee Vincent 20
Oneida Nation 48, Menominee Indian 43
Pewaukee 65, Brookfield Central 64
Pius XI Catholic 57, Slinger 47
Platteville 56, Crandon 35
Racine Case 55, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 39
Racine Lutheran 64, Pacelli 34
Racine Park 96, Madison East 66
Randolph 63, Manawa 38
Sheboygan Falls 54, Green Bay East 16
Shullsburg 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 37
St. Paul Como Park, Minn. 96, Madison East 66
Sturgeon Bay 43, Chilton 38
Three Lakes 63, Niagara 38
Watertown 67, Milw. Washington 32
Waukesha West 51, Poynette 37
Waupun 52, Fort Atkinson 30
West Allis Central 68, Destiny 14
West De Pere 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 51
Wrightstown 75, Valders 46
Prairie du Chien 64, St. Charles, Minn. 31
Boys Hockey
Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie 1
Fond du Lac Springs 5, Northland Pines 2
Madison Memorial 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3
Somerset 7, Waunakee 4
Waukesha 7, Janesville 3
Henry Sibley, Minn. 4, Brookfield STARS 1
University School of Milwaukee 2, Breck, Minn. 1
Eau Claire North 4, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 3
Mora/Milaca, Minn. 3, Rice Lake 1
Chippewa Falls 8, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. 1
Hayward 7, New Richmond 2
Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 5, Fox Cities 3
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Warbirds 2, OT (Tie)
Central Wisconsin 2, Bismark (ND.) 2, OT (Tie)
Bay Area 2, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Warbirds 3
Fox Cities 3, Black River Falls 2
Hayward/Ashland 2, Fox Cities 1
Hayward/Ashland 4, Rock County 2
Metro Lynx 4, Sioux Falls Flyers, S.D. 2
Rock County 2, Black River Falls 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Brookfield 1
Warbirds 1, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
Central Wisconsin 3, Bismarck High, N.D. 2, OT
Eastview, Minn. 2, Hudson 1, OT
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Catholic Central 53, McDonell 47
|McDonell
|22
|25
|47
|Catholic Central
|30
|23
|53
McDonell: Logan Hughes 2, JD Bohaty 25, Trent Witkowski 6, Eion Kressin 13, Isaac Bleskachek 1. (18 5-7 N/A 47).
Catholic Central: Samuel Hederson 2, David Doeflinger 3, Neal McCourt 3, Chas Miles 8, Brandon Pum 13, Paul Nevin 12, Bennett Wright 12.
3-Pointers—McDonell: (6): Bohaty 3, Witkowski 2, Kressin 1. Catholic Central (3): McCourt 1, Wright 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Catholic Central: none.
Chi-Hi 55, Stoughton 54
|Chi-Hi
|31
|24
|55
|Stoughton
|27
|27
|54
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Joe Reuter 16, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 13, Jacob Walczak 6, Kansas Smith 8. (22 6-9 14 55).
Stoughton: Cael McGee 15, Adam Hobson 19, Reece Sproul 5, Konner Knauf 9, Barrett Nelson 6. (19 6-9 16 54).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi: (5): Reuter 1, Bruder 1, Walcak 1, Smith 2. Stoughton (10): McGee 2, Hobson 5, Knauf 3.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Stoughton: none.
Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37
|Stanley-Boyd
|18
|17
|9
|44
|Mondovi
|17
|18
|2
|37
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9, Bo Chwala 2, Cooper Nichols 4, Brady Potaczek 13, Lucas Smith 9, Jake Schneider 2, Brady Ingersoll 5. (16 9-14 8 44).
Mondovi: Jarod Falkner 11, Drew Everson 2, Owen Schultz 9, Carter Johnson 9, Laken Brian 4, Kurtis Johnston 2. (16 1-2 15 37).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd: (3): Hause 2, Smith 1. Mondovi (4): Falkner 3, Johnson 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Mondovi: none.
Gilamnton 77, Cornell 40
|Cornell
|23
|17
|40
|Gilmanton
|36
|41
|77
Cornell: Austin Bowe 10, Chayse Turchen 6, Dylan Bowe 5, Jake Sikora 3, Caleb Balow 12, Davis Harshman 2, Blake Anders 2. (16 4-8 9 40).
Gilmanton: Javin Rud 17, Deven Werlein 5, Tyler Brantner 4, Wyatt Clouse 3, Ryan Clouse 11, Lance Larson 11, Carson Rieck 22, Dakota Anderson 4. (34 7-12 8 77).
3-Pointers—Cornell: (4): A. Bowe 2, D. Bowe 1, Balow 1. Gilmanton (5): Rud 3, Brantner 1, W. Clouse 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Gilmanton: none.
Girls Basketball
Arrowhead 50, Chi-Hi 43
|Chi-Hi
|17
|26
|43
|Arrowhead
|22
|28
|50
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 8, Ava Fries 1, Caelan Givens 14, Kirsten Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 16, Savannah Hinke 2. (17 7-9 16 41).
Arrowhead: Lauren Quast 5, Danielle Schleicher 1, Anna Oehmcke 4, Phoebe Frentzel 18, Maddie Walsh 12, Elise Whitmoyer 3, Alaina Harper 7. (13 7-14 13 52).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi: (2): McMillan 2. Arrowhead (5): Frenizel 4, Harper 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Arrowhead: Oehmevie.
Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 30
|Stanley-Boyd
|35
|31
|66
|Flambeau
|13
|17
|30
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 5, Leslie Derks 12, Lily Hoel 19, Teagen Becker 20, Marissa Gustafson 6, Emily Brenner 2. (25 8-12 14 66).
Flambeau: Hailey Opachan 4, Zoe Groothousen 2, Courtney Riel 4, Kristen Lawton 20. (12 3-6 10 30).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd: (8): Derks 2, Becker 4, Gustafson 2. Flambeau (1): Lawton 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Flambeau: none.
Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24
|Cornell
|9
|15
|24
|Gilmanton
|27
|22
|49
Cornell: Alyssa Helland 1, Erin Crowell 7, Teaira Spaeth 2, Kelsey Popp 4, Bryanna Bonander 7, Michayla Turchen 3. (8 6-13 13 24).
Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 8, Grace Serum 2, Liz Meier 6, Cali Flick 8, Marli Evans 7, Taylor Hovey 8, Karissa O'Connell 4, Emily Olson 4, Katelyn Ottum 2. (18 10-21 18 49).
3-Pointers—Cornell: (2): Bonander 1, Turchen 1. Gilmanton (3): Evans 1, Meier 2.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Gilmanton: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 8, Rochester Lourdes 1
|Chi-Hi
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Rochester Lourdes
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—Rochester Lourdes: Albrecht, 11:02.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista, 12:30.
Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Lindstrom, Isaac Frenette), 13:33, PP.
Chi-HI: Owen Krista (Blake Trippler, Brady Fixmer), 16:05.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Carsten Reeg, AJ Schemenauer), 3:38.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz (Sawyer Bowe, Blake Trippler), 4:57.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 10:06.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, AJ Schemenauer), 1:23.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (AJ Schemenauer), 2:00.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 26-16-12-54. Rochester Lourdes: 5-5-1-11. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 4-5-1-10. Rochester Lourdes: Samuel Decker 23-13-10-46. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. Rochester Lourdes: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fond du Lac 2 (OT)
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fond du Lac
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
First Period—Fond du Lac: Soifa Koppa (Cassie Stephany), 15:11.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Madelyn Hebert (Sidney Polzin, Emme Bergh), 3:02.
Third Period—Fond du Lac: Hattie Verstegen (Cassie Stephany), 3:37.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Abigail Martin), 16:52.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 9-10-15-8-42. Fond du Lac: 6-7-14-7-34 Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 5-7-13-7-32. Fond du Lac: Hailee Scheier 9-9-14-8-40. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Fond du Lac: 4-8:00.
Bay Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bay Area
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 10:49.
Third Period—Bay Area: Makayla Spejcher, 14:30.
Overtime—Josie Bender, 3:00.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-5-5-1-15. Bay Area: 6-19-11-3-39. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 6-19-10-2-37. Bay Area: Jenna Christopherson 4-4-5-1-14. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-24:00. Bay Area: 5-10:00.