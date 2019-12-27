{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 63, Saint Croix Central 47

Athens 55, Greenwood 41

Belleville 72, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Benton/Shullsburg 73, Shullsburg 42

Bonduel 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31

Brodhead 68, Parkview 45

Brown Deer 58, Mineral Point 55

Bruce 67, Clayton 19

Catholic Central 53, McDonell Central 47

Chippewa Falls 55, Stoughton 54

Cuba City 100, Brookfield Academy 82

Darlington 81, Potosi 44

DeForest 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 56

Elkhorn Area 67, Greenfield 54

Fond du Lac Christian 55, Oakfield 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Houston, Minn. 47

Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40

Greendale 66, West Allis Central 65

Hamilton 77, East Troy 58

Hillsboro 51, Seneca 49

Janesville Craig 74, Milwaukee Hamilton 70

Kettle Moraine 67, Verona Area 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, New Berlin West 59

Kewaskum 66, Mayville 56

Kewaunee 63, Denmark 59

Kimberly 79, Waukesha West 57

Lake Country Lutheran 88, Saint Thomas More 38

Lake Mills 74, Badger 40

Lakeside Lutheran 74, Badger 40

Lakeside Lutheran 76, Jefferson 57

Madison Memorial 61, Thompson, Ala. 52

Marion 60, Fall River 51

Marshall 56, Berlin 40

Marshfield 57, Pius XI Catholic 51

McFarland 63, Monona Grove 59

Merrill 49, Charlotte, Mich. 46

Middleton 71, Mount Horeb 61

Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Martin Luther 72

Milwaukee Golda Meir 69, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 67

Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Racine Park 39

Monroe 79, New Glarus 62

Mosinee 71, Marathon 63

Niagara 59, Three Lakes 43

Onalaska 75, Kaukauna 57

Oostburg 93, Mishicot 32

Oshkosh North 83, Plymouth 75

Peshtigo 46, Crivitz 41

Racine Case 77, Muskego 71

Racine Horlick 60, Waukesha North 53

Randolph 70, Manawa 31

Reedsburg Area 56, Owatonna, Minn. 51

River Falls 80, Xavier 76

River Ridge 85, Black Hawk 69

Roncalli 64, Sheboygan North 61

Saint Croix Central 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66

Scales Mound, Ill. 73, Benton/Shullsburg 42

Seymour 72, Medford Area 63

Shawano 75, Green Bay Preble 60

Sheboygan Falls 75, Southern Door 40

Sparta 66, Melrose-Mindoro 45

St. Marys Springs 87, Pardeeville 75

Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37, OT

Stratford 87, Altoona 64

The Prairie School 72, Burlington 64

Tomah 71, Lakeland 54

Valley Christian 70, Lena 48

Watertown 73, Waukesha South 67

Waupun 81, Williams Bay 52

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 56

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50, Elcho 34

Young Coggs Prep 67, Menominee, Mich. 48

Hastings, Minn. 92, Prescott 82

Wauwatosa West 56, Lindblom, Ill. 47

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 78, Cochrane-Fountain City 55

Prairie du Chien 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Minn. 54

Waseca, Minn. 78, Beaver Dam 57

Osseo, Minn. 69, Holmen 31

Superior 67, Park (Cottage Grove), Minn. 66

Girls Basketball

Aquinas 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37

Arrowhead 50, Chippewa Falls 43

Athens 55, Greenwood 41

Bangor 56, Stratford 45

Beloit Memorial 63, Freeport, Ill. 47

Black Hawk 74, Marshall 51

Cambridge 61, Williams Bay 19

DeForest 56, Sun Prairie 55

Deerfield 49, Dodgeland 31

Edgar 39, Colby 37

Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24

Gulf Coast, Fla. 44, Kaukauna 42

Hillsboro 50, Seneca 38

Janesville Craig 68, Milton 52

Kenosha Tremper 60, Westosha Central 58

Kettle Moraine 60, Milwaukee Lutheran 37

Kewaskum 62, Portage 25

Kiel 73, Living Word Lutheran 20

Kimberly 51, Oak Creek 31

La Crosse Logan 54, La Crescent, Minn. 37

Lake Mills 82, Belleville 60

Lakeside Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 41

Menominee, Mich. 75, Marion 8

Merrill 45, Saint Croix Central 36

Milwaukee Riverside University 67, Rhinelander 53

Mishicot 68, Stevens Point 63

Mosinee 67, Marathon 43

Mukwonago 65, Madison La Follette 38

New Berlin West 62, Nicolet 52

Northwestern 80, Ellsworth 42

Oconomowoc 66, Milwaukee Vincent 20

Oneida Nation 48, Menominee Indian 43

Pewaukee 65, Brookfield Central 64

Pius XI Catholic 57, Slinger 47

Platteville 56, Crandon 35

Racine Case 55, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 39

Racine Lutheran 64, Pacelli 34

Racine Park 96, Madison East 66

Randolph 63, Manawa 38

Sheboygan Falls 54, Green Bay East 16

Shullsburg 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 37

St. Paul Como Park, Minn. 96, Madison East 66

Sturgeon Bay 43, Chilton 38

Three Lakes 63, Niagara 38

Watertown 67, Milw. Washington 32

Waukesha West 51, Poynette 37

Waupun 52, Fort Atkinson 30

West Allis Central 68, Destiny 14

West De Pere 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 51

Wrightstown 75, Valders 46

Prairie du Chien 64, St. Charles, Minn. 31

Boys Hockey

Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie 1

Fond du Lac Springs 5, Northland Pines 2

Madison Memorial 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3

Somerset 7, Waunakee 4

Waukesha 7, Janesville 3

Henry Sibley, Minn. 4, Brookfield STARS 1

University School of Milwaukee 2, Breck, Minn. 1

Eau Claire North 4, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 3

Mora/Milaca, Minn. 3, Rice Lake 1

Chippewa Falls 8, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. 1

Hayward 7, New Richmond 2

Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 5, Fox Cities 3

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Warbirds 2, OT (Tie)

Central Wisconsin 2, Bismark (ND.) 2, OT (Tie)

Bay Area 2, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Warbirds 3

Fox Cities 3, Black River Falls 2

Hayward/Ashland 2, Fox Cities 1

Hayward/Ashland 4, Rock County 2

Metro Lynx 4, Sioux Falls Flyers, S.D. 2

Rock County 2, Black River Falls 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Brookfield 1

Warbirds 1, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

Central Wisconsin 3, Bismarck High, N.D. 2, OT

Eastview, Minn. 2, Hudson 1, OT

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Catholic Central 53, McDonell 47

McDonell222547
Catholic Central302353

McDonell: Logan Hughes 2, JD Bohaty 25, Trent Witkowski 6, Eion Kressin 13, Isaac Bleskachek 1. (18 5-7 N/A 47). 

Catholic Central: Samuel Hederson 2, David Doeflinger 3, Neal McCourt 3, Chas Miles 8, Brandon Pum 13, Paul Nevin 12, Bennett Wright 12.

3-Pointers—McDonell: (6): Bohaty 3, Witkowski 2, Kressin 1. Catholic Central (3): McCourt 1, Wright 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Catholic Central: none.

Chi-Hi 55, Stoughton 54

Chi-Hi312455
Stoughton272754

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Joe Reuter 16, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 13, Jacob Walczak 6, Kansas Smith 8. (22 6-9 14 55).

Stoughton: Cael McGee 15, Adam Hobson 19, Reece Sproul 5, Konner Knauf 9, Barrett Nelson 6. (19 6-9 16 54).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi: (5): Reuter 1, Bruder 1, Walcak 1, Smith 2. Stoughton (10): McGee 2, Hobson 5, Knauf 3.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Stoughton: none.

Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37

Stanley-Boyd1817944
Mondovi1718237

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9, Bo Chwala 2, Cooper Nichols 4, Brady Potaczek 13, Lucas Smith 9, Jake Schneider 2, Brady Ingersoll 5. (16 9-14 8 44). 

Mondovi: Jarod Falkner 11, Drew Everson 2, Owen Schultz 9, Carter Johnson 9, Laken Brian 4, Kurtis Johnston 2. (16 1-2 15 37).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd: (3): Hause 2, Smith 1. Mondovi (4): Falkner 3, Johnson 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Mondovi: none.

Gilamnton 77, Cornell 40

Cornell231740
Gilmanton364177

Cornell: Austin Bowe 10, Chayse Turchen 6, Dylan Bowe 5, Jake Sikora 3, Caleb Balow 12, Davis Harshman 2, Blake Anders 2. (16 4-8 9 40).

Gilmanton: Javin Rud 17, Deven Werlein 5, Tyler Brantner 4, Wyatt Clouse 3, Ryan Clouse 11, Lance Larson 11, Carson Rieck 22, Dakota Anderson 4. (34 7-12 8 77).

3-Pointers—Cornell: (4): A. Bowe 2, D. Bowe 1, Balow 1. Gilmanton (5): Rud 3, Brantner 1, W. Clouse 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Gilmanton: none.

Girls Basketball

Arrowhead 50, Chi-Hi 43

Chi-Hi172643
Arrowhead222850

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 8, Ava Fries 1, Caelan Givens 14, Kirsten Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 16, Savannah Hinke 2. (17 7-9 16 41).

Arrowhead: Lauren Quast 5, Danielle Schleicher 1, Anna Oehmcke 4, Phoebe Frentzel 18, Maddie Walsh 12, Elise Whitmoyer 3, Alaina Harper 7. (13 7-14 13 52).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi: (2): McMillan 2. Arrowhead (5): Frenizel 4, Harper 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Arrowhead: Oehmevie.

Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 30

Stanley-Boyd353166
Flambeau131730

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 5, Leslie Derks 12, Lily Hoel 19, Teagen Becker 20, Marissa Gustafson 6, Emily Brenner 2. (25 8-12 14 66).

Flambeau: Hailey Opachan 4, Zoe Groothousen 2, Courtney Riel 4, Kristen Lawton 20. (12 3-6 10 30). 

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd: (8): Derks 2, Becker 4, Gustafson 2. Flambeau (1): Lawton 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Flambeau: none.

Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24

Cornell91524
Gilmanton272249

Cornell: Alyssa Helland 1, Erin Crowell 7, Teaira Spaeth 2, Kelsey Popp 4, Bryanna Bonander 7, Michayla Turchen 3. (8 6-13 13 24).

Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 8, Grace Serum 2, Liz Meier 6, Cali Flick 8, Marli Evans 7, Taylor Hovey 8, Karissa O'Connell 4, Emily Olson 4, Katelyn Ottum 2. (18 10-21 18 49).

3-Pointers—Cornell: (2): Bonander 1, Turchen 1. Gilmanton (3): Evans 1, Meier 2.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Gilmanton: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 8, Rochester Lourdes 1

Chi-Hi3328
Rochester Lourdes1001

First Period—Rochester Lourdes: Albrecht, 11:02.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista, 12:30.

Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Lindstrom, Isaac Frenette), 13:33, PP.

Chi-HI: Owen Krista (Blake Trippler, Brady Fixmer), 16:05.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Carsten Reeg, AJ Schemenauer), 3:38.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz (Sawyer Bowe, Blake Trippler), 4:57.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 10:06.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, AJ Schemenauer), 1:23.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (AJ Schemenauer), 2:00.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 26-16-12-54. Rochester Lourdes: 5-5-1-11. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 4-5-1-10. Rochester Lourdes: Samuel Decker 23-13-10-46. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. Rochester Lourdes: 2-4:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fond du Lac 2 (OT)

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

01102
Fond du Lac10102

First Period—Fond du Lac: Soifa Koppa (Cassie Stephany), 15:11.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Madelyn Hebert (Sidney Polzin, Emme Bergh), 3:02.

Third Period—Fond du Lac: Hattie Verstegen (Cassie Stephany), 3:37.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Abigail Martin), 16:52.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 9-10-15-8-42. Fond du Lac: 6-7-14-7-34 Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 5-7-13-7-32. Fond du Lac: Hailee Scheier 9-9-14-8-40. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Fond du Lac: 4-8:00.

Bay Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie01001
Bay Area00112

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 10:49.

Third Period—Bay Area: Makayla Spejcher, 14:30.

Overtime—Josie Bender, 3:00.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-5-5-1-15. Bay Area: 6-19-11-3-39. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 6-19-10-2-37. Bay Area: Jenna Christopherson 4-4-5-1-14. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-24:00. Bay Area: 5-10:00.

