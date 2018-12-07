Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Arrowhead 64, Oconomowoc 58

Badger 57, Delavan-Darien 48

Kimberly 70, Kaukauna 55

Palmyra-Eagle 47, Johnson Creek 42

Randolph 74, Pardeeville 51

Turner 64, Evansville 55

Northland Lutheran 66, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 37

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 48, Menomonie 35

Chi-Hi282048
Menomonie201535

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 11, Tyler Robarge 10, Nolan Hutzler 10, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Luke Franz 3, Joe Reuter 3. (19 5-7 7 48).

Menomonie: Davis Barthen 8, Jace Kressin 8, Ethan Wurtzel 6, Sam Sleichert 3, Brock Thornton 3, Sam Zbornik 3, Dylan Boecker 2, Jake Ebert 2. (13 4-4 9 35).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Hutzler 2, Franz 1, Reuter 1, Rogers-Schmidt 1. Menomonie (5): Wurtzel 2, Barthen 2, Sleichert 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.

Bruce 54, New Auburn 41

Bruce272754
New Auburn162541

Bruce: Dan Brockman 8, Chris Brockman 3, Jack West 2, Connor Checkalski 12, Kevin Brockman 19, Brady Gauthier 4, Kurt Chafer 6. (22 6-16 13 54).

New Auburn: Michael Pederson 13, Nick Walker 8, Aaron Hinton 1, Tristan Harder 6, Ethan Patz 11, Ethan Harder 2. (16 7-16 15 41).

3-Pointers—Bruce (4): C.Brockman 1, K.Brockman 1, Chafer 2. New Auburn (2): Pederson 2.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Appleton East 63, Hortonville 52

Appleton North 52, Oshkosh West 39

Brookfield Central 67, Brookfield East 46

Bruce 38, New Auburn 36

Frederic 50, Grantsburg 43

Hartford Union 57, West Bend East 45

Kohler 59, Sheboygan Christian 35

Luck 43, Webster 31

Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 34

Oshkosh North 64, Neenah 55

Pius XI Catholic 47, New Berlin West 21

Prescott 72, Saint Croix Central 37

Saint Croix Central 37, Barron 28

Salam School 55, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 53

St. Mary Catholic 46, Hilbert 33

The Prairie School 58, Dominican 45

Union Grove 68, Burlington 18

Unity 65, Siren 27

University School of Milwaukee 55, Messmer 37

Waukesha North 69, Catholic Memorial 55

Weston 52, De Soto 38

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Iola-Scandinavia 36

Northland Lutheran 48, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 37

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 68, Menomonie 59

Menomonie263359
Chi-Hi353368

Menomonie: Kylie Mogen 23, Lindsey Johnson 16, Destiny Haldeman 8, Lexi Hastings 5, Shelby Thornton 4, Helen Chen 3. (21 10-15 21 59).

Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 20, Aaliyah McMillan 16, Alexis Zenner 15, Brystal Roshell 6, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 4, Maria Friedel 1. (22 18-26 16 68).

3-Pointers—Menomonie (7): Mogen 4, Johnson 1, Hastings 1, Chen 1. Chi-Hi (6): McMillan 4, Zenner 1, Hanley 1.

Fouled Out—Menomonie: Olivia Steinmetz. Chi-Hi: none.

Fall Creek 60, McDonell 48

Fall Creek312960
McDonell252348

Fall Creek: Quinlyn Rubeck 3, Ariel Heuer 12, Katelyn Hong 16, Emily Madden 6, Mackensy Kolpien 8, Emma Ryan 4, Gianna Volrath 11. (23 10-18 17 60).

McDonell: Maggie Craker 11, Anna Geissler 11, Hannah Sykora 7, Lauryn Dietz 7, Jessica Eisenreich 9, Laneyse Baughman 2, Lexi Johnson 1. (16 11-21 17 48).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Rubeck 1, Heuer 2, Hong 1. McDonell (5): Craker 2, Geissler 3.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. McDonell: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Cadott 37

Cadott211637
Osseo-Fairchild313465

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 3, Mary Jo Prokupek 6, Abby Eiler 3, Autumn Bremness 2, Katelyn Tice 9, Jada Kowalczyk 12, Paisley Kane 2. (10-20 12 37).

Osseo-Fairchild: Savana Schultz 8, Colby Gunderson 5, Sophiah Filla 13, Makayla Steinke 6, Keila Kittelson 4, Madison Hugdahl 10, Alyssa Hagberg 5, Maddy Mulcahy 9, M.Metzler 5. (24 9-16 20 65).

3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Sedlacek 1, Eiler 1, Tice 3. Osseo-Fairchild (5): Gunderson 1, Filla 3, Mulcahy 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.

Thorp 46, Stanley-Boyd 38

Stanley-Boyd152338
Thorp222446

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 2, McKenzie Vircks 2, Hannah Hause 4, Lily Hoel 5, Arianna Mason 11, Marissa Gustafson 9, Bailey Straskowski 3. (12 13-22 19 38).

Thorp: Cassidy Stroinski 6, Kaytlyn Stunkel 12, Ellie Windl 8, Madison Wicks 6, Hailey Zurakowski 7, Brittany Rosemeyer 5, Adalyn Paskert 2. (16 13-18 20 46).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (1): Straskowski 1. Thorp (1): Rosemeyer 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Thorp: Wicks.

Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28

Bloomer26 3056
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser14 1428

Bloomer: Sierra Raine 12, Isabella Jenneman 10, Samantha Buchholtz 9, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Elle Kramschuster 5, Emma Seibel 5, Chloee Swartz 4, Larissa Fossum 2, Cayce Grambo 2. (22 6-10 15 56).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Madison Haas 12, Maggie Timm 6, Claire Knutson 5, Madeleine Schofield 4, Emma Sather 1. (9 4-8 9 28).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 3, Kramschuster 1, V. Jenneman 1, Seibel 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6): Haas 4, Timm 1, Knutson 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.

Bruce 38, New Auburn 36

Bruce1122538
New Auburn924336

Bruce: Halle Anderson 15, Cmily Lindau 6, Lauren Sturzl 5, Micaela Hopkins 5, Capri Strom 4, Nina De Jesus 3. (14 9-22 13 38).

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 18, Emma Bischel 6, Annaa Koteras 6, Violet Hyke 3, Zoey Rada 2, Emily Elmhorst 1. (16 2-10 19 36).

3-Pointers—Bruce (1): De Jesus 1. New Auburn (2): N. Rada 1, Hyke 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 39, Flambeau 33

Flambeau171633
Lake Holcombe192039

Flambeau: K.Van Dorn 6, H.Opachan 5, C.Riel 2, K.Lawton 12, Grace Amidon 8. (15 3-8 21 33).

Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 3, Megan Lechleitner 15, Allison Golat-Hattamer 7, Brooke Lechleitner 9, Emma Elmberg 5. (15 6-15 14 39).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (0): None. Lake Holcombe (3): M.Lechleitner 2, Elmberg 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: A.Bratanich. Lake Holcombe: none.

