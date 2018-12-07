Boys Basketball
Scores
Arrowhead 64, Oconomowoc 58
Badger 57, Delavan-Darien 48
Kimberly 70, Kaukauna 55
Palmyra-Eagle 47, Johnson Creek 42
Randolph 74, Pardeeville 51
Turner 64, Evansville 55
Northland Lutheran 66, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 37
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 48, Menomonie 35
|Chi-Hi
|28
|20
|48
|Menomonie
|20
|15
|35
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 11, Tyler Robarge 10, Nolan Hutzler 10, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Luke Franz 3, Joe Reuter 3. (19 5-7 7 48).
Menomonie: Davis Barthen 8, Jace Kressin 8, Ethan Wurtzel 6, Sam Sleichert 3, Brock Thornton 3, Sam Zbornik 3, Dylan Boecker 2, Jake Ebert 2. (13 4-4 9 35).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Hutzler 2, Franz 1, Reuter 1, Rogers-Schmidt 1. Menomonie (5): Wurtzel 2, Barthen 2, Sleichert 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.
Bruce 54, New Auburn 41
|Bruce
|27
|27
|54
|New Auburn
|16
|25
|41
Bruce: Dan Brockman 8, Chris Brockman 3, Jack West 2, Connor Checkalski 12, Kevin Brockman 19, Brady Gauthier 4, Kurt Chafer 6. (22 6-16 13 54).
New Auburn: Michael Pederson 13, Nick Walker 8, Aaron Hinton 1, Tristan Harder 6, Ethan Patz 11, Ethan Harder 2. (16 7-16 15 41).
3-Pointers—Bruce (4): C.Brockman 1, K.Brockman 1, Chafer 2. New Auburn (2): Pederson 2.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Appleton East 63, Hortonville 52
Appleton North 52, Oshkosh West 39
Brookfield Central 67, Brookfield East 46
Bruce 38, New Auburn 36
Frederic 50, Grantsburg 43
Hartford Union 57, West Bend East 45
Kohler 59, Sheboygan Christian 35
Luck 43, Webster 31
Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 34
Oshkosh North 64, Neenah 55
Pius XI Catholic 47, New Berlin West 21
Prescott 72, Saint Croix Central 37
Saint Croix Central 37, Barron 28
Salam School 55, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 53
St. Mary Catholic 46, Hilbert 33
The Prairie School 58, Dominican 45
Union Grove 68, Burlington 18
Unity 65, Siren 27
University School of Milwaukee 55, Messmer 37
Waukesha North 69, Catholic Memorial 55
Weston 52, De Soto 38
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Iola-Scandinavia 36
Northland Lutheran 48, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 37
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 68, Menomonie 59
|Menomonie
|26
|33
|59
|Chi-Hi
|35
|33
|68
Menomonie: Kylie Mogen 23, Lindsey Johnson 16, Destiny Haldeman 8, Lexi Hastings 5, Shelby Thornton 4, Helen Chen 3. (21 10-15 21 59).
Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 20, Aaliyah McMillan 16, Alexis Zenner 15, Brystal Roshell 6, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 4, Maria Friedel 1. (22 18-26 16 68).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (7): Mogen 4, Johnson 1, Hastings 1, Chen 1. Chi-Hi (6): McMillan 4, Zenner 1, Hanley 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: Olivia Steinmetz. Chi-Hi: none.
Fall Creek 60, McDonell 48
|Fall Creek
|31
|29
|60
|McDonell
|25
|23
|48
Fall Creek: Quinlyn Rubeck 3, Ariel Heuer 12, Katelyn Hong 16, Emily Madden 6, Mackensy Kolpien 8, Emma Ryan 4, Gianna Volrath 11. (23 10-18 17 60).
McDonell: Maggie Craker 11, Anna Geissler 11, Hannah Sykora 7, Lauryn Dietz 7, Jessica Eisenreich 9, Laneyse Baughman 2, Lexi Johnson 1. (16 11-21 17 48).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Rubeck 1, Heuer 2, Hong 1. McDonell (5): Craker 2, Geissler 3.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. McDonell: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Cadott 37
|Cadott
|21
|16
|37
|Osseo-Fairchild
|31
|34
|65
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 3, Mary Jo Prokupek 6, Abby Eiler 3, Autumn Bremness 2, Katelyn Tice 9, Jada Kowalczyk 12, Paisley Kane 2. (10-20 12 37).
Osseo-Fairchild: Savana Schultz 8, Colby Gunderson 5, Sophiah Filla 13, Makayla Steinke 6, Keila Kittelson 4, Madison Hugdahl 10, Alyssa Hagberg 5, Maddy Mulcahy 9, M.Metzler 5. (24 9-16 20 65).
3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Sedlacek 1, Eiler 1, Tice 3. Osseo-Fairchild (5): Gunderson 1, Filla 3, Mulcahy 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Thorp 46, Stanley-Boyd 38
|Stanley-Boyd
|15
|23
|38
|Thorp
|22
|24
|46
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 2, McKenzie Vircks 2, Hannah Hause 4, Lily Hoel 5, Arianna Mason 11, Marissa Gustafson 9, Bailey Straskowski 3. (12 13-22 19 38).
Thorp: Cassidy Stroinski 6, Kaytlyn Stunkel 12, Ellie Windl 8, Madison Wicks 6, Hailey Zurakowski 7, Brittany Rosemeyer 5, Adalyn Paskert 2. (16 13-18 20 46).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (1): Straskowski 1. Thorp (1): Rosemeyer 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Thorp: Wicks.
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28
|Bloomer
|26
|30
|56
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|14
|14
|28
Bloomer: Sierra Raine 12, Isabella Jenneman 10, Samantha Buchholtz 9, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Elle Kramschuster 5, Emma Seibel 5, Chloee Swartz 4, Larissa Fossum 2, Cayce Grambo 2. (22 6-10 15 56).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Madison Haas 12, Maggie Timm 6, Claire Knutson 5, Madeleine Schofield 4, Emma Sather 1. (9 4-8 9 28).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 3, Kramschuster 1, V. Jenneman 1, Seibel 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6): Haas 4, Timm 1, Knutson 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.
Bruce 38, New Auburn 36
|Bruce
|11
|22
|5
|38
|New Auburn
|9
|24
|3
|36
Bruce: Halle Anderson 15, Cmily Lindau 6, Lauren Sturzl 5, Micaela Hopkins 5, Capri Strom 4, Nina De Jesus 3. (14 9-22 13 38).
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 18, Emma Bischel 6, Annaa Koteras 6, Violet Hyke 3, Zoey Rada 2, Emily Elmhorst 1. (16 2-10 19 36).
3-Pointers—Bruce (1): De Jesus 1. New Auburn (2): N. Rada 1, Hyke 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 39, Flambeau 33
|Flambeau
|17
|16
|33
|Lake Holcombe
|19
|20
|39
Flambeau: K.Van Dorn 6, H.Opachan 5, C.Riel 2, K.Lawton 12, Grace Amidon 8. (15 3-8 21 33).
Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 3, Megan Lechleitner 15, Allison Golat-Hattamer 7, Brooke Lechleitner 9, Emma Elmberg 5. (15 6-15 14 39).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (0): None. Lake Holcombe (3): M.Lechleitner 2, Elmberg 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: A.Bratanich. Lake Holcombe: none.
