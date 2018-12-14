Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys Basketball

Scores

De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 47

Hortonville 75, Fond du Lac 47

Mauston 84, Wautoma 61

Milwaukee Early View 77, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 29

Oshkosh North 64, Appleton East 52

Racine St. Catherine's 76, Catholic Central 43

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 73, Rice Lake 57

Rice Lake292857
Chi-Hi324173

Rice Lake: Peyton Buckley 19, Logan Severson 18, Blake Zadra 8, Cole Halvorson 7, Collin Hanson 5. (22 4-6 13 57).

Chi-Hi: Tyler Robarge 15, Luke Franz 14, Alex Nelson 12, Joe Reuter 11, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Nolan Hutzler 5, Jacob Walczak 3, Logan Erickson 2. (29 6-12 9 73).

3-Pointers—Rice Lake (9): Severson 4, Zadra 2, Buckley 1, Hanson 1. Chi-Hi (9): Franz 4, Reuter 3, Hutzler 1, Walczak 1.

Fouled Out—Rice Lake: Hanson. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 84, Fall Creek 76 (OT)

Fall Creek3137876
McDonell27411684

Fall Creek: Marcus Cline 7, Joey Kinderman 26, Sean Bochman 3, David Anderson 12, Wes Klingbeil 2, Brady Nicks 11, Taylor Anders 10, Luke Olson 3, Jaren Burghardt 2. (27 15-21 31 76).

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 8, Cory Hoglund 23, JD Bohaty 18, Eion Kressin 14, Caleb Thornton 2, Charlie Bleskachek 19. (22 33-43 18 84).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (5): Kinderman 2, Bochman 1, Nicks 1, Anders 1. McDonell (10): Selvitopu 1, Bohaty 4, Bleskachek 5.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: Kinderman, Anderson, Nicks. McDonell: none.

Birchwood 64, New Auburn 44

New Auburn143044
Birchwood303464

New Auburn: Michael Pederson 4, Nick Walker 12, Aaron Hinton 5, Tristan Harder 4, Ethan Patz 19. (14 16-25 13 44).

Birchwood: Trey Johnson 9, Matthew Marcinske 16, Ryan Kupper 4, Preston Herricks 13, Trent Stanley 21, Kyle Bratvold 1. (25 3-8 13 64).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): None. Birchwood (11): Johnson 1, Marcinske 2, Herricks 3, Stanley 5.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Birchwood: none.

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 54

Lake Holcombe334275
Winter282654

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 16, Josh Jones 8, Kaden Kinney 23, Kaden Crank 16, Tristan Jones 12. (29 11-20 18 75).

Winter: Jordan Pasanen 2, Mason Parker 9, Russel Rambo 2, Austin Suzan 4, Nick Heath 24, Jason Knuckey 5, Tyler Bishop 8. (20 10-16 19 54).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Flater 2. Winter (4): Parker 1, Heath 2, Bishop 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick. Winter: Pasanen.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Brookfield Academy 66, Saint Francis 6

Drummond 42, Butternut 34

La Crosse Central 63, Holmen 50

Lake Holcombe 58, Winter 48

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

Racine Case 60, Union Grove 43

Two Rivers 51, Roncalli 45

Waterford 37, Elkhorn Area 30

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 57, Milwaukee Early View 11

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 63, Rice Lake 43

Chi-Hi342963
Rice Lake232043

Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 18, Aaliyah McMillan 17, Alexis Zenner 10, Ashley Hanley 5, Brystal Roshell 5, Alisia Palms 3, Savannah Hinke 2, Megan Ludy 2, Kaylee Johnson 1. (26 5-12 15 63).

Rice Lake: Brynn Olson 21, Paityn Tiefs 7, Calli McCullough 6, Lexi Orr 6, Callie Karstens 2, Jordan Roethel 1. (15 10-15 13 43).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): McMillan 3, Givens 1, Hanley 1, Palms 1. Rice Lake (3): Olson 2, Tiefs 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Rice Lake: none.

Bloomer 56, Northwestern 48

Bloomer302656
Northwestern192948

Bloomer: Isabella Jenneman 14, Elle Kramschuster 12, Emma Seibel 11, Sierra Raine 10, Larissa Fossum 6, Chloee Swartz 2, Samantha Buchholtz 2. (19 14-20 14 56).

Northwestern: Brooke Ogren 15, Allison Louma 8, Jayda Kobucher 6, Kasha Hughlett 6, Mackenzie Correll 5, Karsyn Jones 5, Kennedy Nelson 2. (18 10-17 15 48).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Kramschuster 2, Seibel 1. Northwestern (2): Correll 1, Jones 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Northwestern: none.

Birchwood 48, New Auburn 16

New Auburn61016
Birchwood242448

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 8, Savannah Harshman 2, Anna Koteras 2, Zoey Rada 2, Emma Bischel 2. (6 4-10 15 16).

Birchwood: Taylor Widiker 15, Payton Schultz 11, Chloe Streit 7, Abby Greisen 5, Alyssa Langham 5, Mady Schultz 3. (18 10-17 12 48).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Birchwood (0): none.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Birchwood: none.

Lake Holcombe 58, Winter 48

Lake Holcombe243458
Winter291948

Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner 19, Allison Golat-Hattamer 15, Orianna Lebal 10, Megan Lechleitner 7, Emma Elmberg 5, Maegan Kostka 2. (25 5-19 16 58).

Winter: Rheanna Brad 19, Jasmine Goebel 15, Emma Petit 10, Janessa Petit 4. (16 4-8 12 48).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): B. Lechleitner. Winter (4): Goebel 3, Brad 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.

