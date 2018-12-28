Boys Basketball
Scores
Appleton West 63, Wausau West 42
Brookfield Academy 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 48
DeForest 57, Elkhorn Area 51
Edgar 60, Colby 17
Hustisford 57, Pardeeville 44
Janesville Craig 65, Milwaukee Hamilton 60
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, The Prairie School 61
Kimberly 72, Bay Port 57
La Crosse Logan 62, Eau Claire North 61
Little Chute 54, Cambridge 43
Little Chute 83, Poynette 51
Lomira 76, Random Lake 57
Lourdes Academy 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Middleton 54, Chippewa Falls 50
Mondovi 60, Stanley-Boyd 57
Mukwonago 68, Waterford 42
Necedah 63, Pittsville 50
New Berlin West 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56
New Richmond 48, Bloomer 44
Northland Pines 59, Northwestern 51
Oostburg 53, Mayville 45
Plymouth 66, Kiel 48
Portage 71, Wisconsin Dells 62
Shawano Community 55, Notre Dame 49
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Saint Thomas More 62
Shiocton 76, Oconto 56
Slinger 52, Whitnall 46
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 62, Three Lakes 49
Waukesha West 62, Onalaska 58
Wautoma 68, Fort Atkinson 52
Xavier 78, Pius XI Catholic 62
Richland Center 55, Spring Valley 47
Prescott 69, Hastings, Minn. 45
Mitchell Christian, S.D. 59, Dominican 50
Shepard, Ill. 69, Wauwatosa West 59
Box Scores
Middleton 54, Chi-Hi 50
|Chi-Hi
|27
|23
|50
|Middleton
|25
|29
|54
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 2, Nolan Hutzler 13, Joe Reuter 5, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 16, Tyler Robarge 14. (18 8-15 17 50).
Middleton: Henry Patterson 7, Cole Deptula 9, Chandon Thomas 6, Casey Hellenbrand 3, Sam Close 6, Keegan Severn 7, Ben Scher 2, Jack Boyle 11, Parker Van Buren 3. (16 14-15 15 54).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Hutzler 4, Reuter 1, Rogers-Schmidt 1. Middleton (8): Patterson 1, Deptula 2, Hellenbrand 1, Close 1, Severn 1, Boyle 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Middleton: none.
Mondovi 60, Stanley-Boyd 57
|Mondovi
|30
|30
|60
|Stanley-Boyd
|31
|26
|57
Mondovi: Avery Hoepner 29, Ryan Fath 14, JT Parr 8, Wyatt Falkner 3, Brennen Christopherson 2, John Schmidtknecht 2, Kurtis Johnston 2. (21 13-20 10 60).
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 25, Noah Gillingham 14, Jordan McKnight 9, Clayton Carlson 7, Tristan Harris 2. (22 5-10 20 57).
3-Pointers—Mondovi (5): Fath 3, Hoepner 1, Falkner 1. Stanley-Boyd (8): Schmelzer 6, Gillingham 1, McKnight 1.
Fouled Out—Mondovi: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
New Richmond 48, Bloomer 44
|Bloomer
|22
|22
|44
|New Richmond
|20
|28
|48
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 11, John Bleskacek 10, Zach Ruf 5, Bradley Sarauer 12, Carter Rubenzer 2, Loren Stolt 4. (18 5-12 15 44).
New Richmond: Jack Stuedemann 13, Cole Effertz 4, Talon Seckora 2, Cooper Eral 3, Tim Salmon 4, Joey Kidder 8, Ben Wacker 2, CJ Campbell 12. (19 5-9 15 48).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): C.Ruf 1, Bleskacek 1, Z.Ruf 1. New Richmond (5): Stuedemann 1, Campbell 4.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Sarauer. New Richmond: none.
Thorp 49, Ladysmith 36
|Ladysmith
|22
|14
|36
|Thorp
|26
|23
|49
Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 7, Caden Dupee 4, Jacob Palumbo 9, Tru Dupee 4, Peyton Rogers 12. (14 5-7 11 36)
Thorp: Thomas Stewart 1, Ryan Jacque 9, Anthony Hunt 4, Ryan Stunkel 8, Ethan Reis 13, Jon Slagoski 9, Isaac Soumis 5. (20 3-7 12 49)
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (3): Rogers 2, Draghi 1. Thorp (6): Reis 3, Jacque 1, Stunkel 1, Soumis 1.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: None. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Badger 66, Oconomowoc 34
Berlin 52, Manawa 27
Bonduel 48, Laona-Wabeno 28
Cambridge 58, Dodgeland 35
Colby 53, Edgar 37
Cuba City 52, River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 44
Elk Mound 44, Altoona 32
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54
Laconia 49, Grafton 45
Madison East 52, Eau Claire Memorial 38
Madison La Follette 72, Rhinelander 61
Monona Grove 79, McFarland 62
Mosinee 69, Marathon 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Sun Prairie 37
Northwestern 66, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 41
Oak Creek 60, Kimberly 57
Oregon 75, Whitewater 32
Osceola 64, Glenwood City 45
Pewaukee 69, Brookfield Central 63
Reedsburg Area 42, Lodi 40
Slinger 52, Shawano Community 29
Somerset 78, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Southern Door 67, Sheboygan South 47
Valders 70, Wrightstown 67
West Salem 63, La Crosse Logan 52
Wild Rose 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Winneconne 51, Omro 26
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Superior 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Northland Pines 43
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 55, Homestead 47
|Chi-Hi
|20
|35
|55
|Homestead
|20
|27
|47
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 1, Alexis Zenner 9, Caelan Givens 26, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 13. (20 11-16 16 55).
Homestead: Grace Crowley 14, Chloe Sileno 1, Grace Mueller 5, Mia Patel 15, Braylin Smith 6, McKenna Marotta 3, Sam Crivello 3. (13 14-21 17 47).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Zenner 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 2. Homestead (7): Mueller 1, Patel 3, Smith 2, Marotta 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Homestead: none.
Clayton 71, McDonell 45
|McDonell
|22
|23
|45
|Clayton
|36
|35
|71
McDonell: Haley Rawhouser 3, Maggie Craker 12, Anna Geissler 5, Abby Wampler 7, Hannah Sykora 1, Lauryn Dietz 4, Jessica Eisenreich 9, Laneyse Baughman 2, Lexi Johnson 2. (19 2-7 12 45).
Clayton: Isabelle Magnuson 5, Kiana Fall 5, Jaedyn Bussewitz 8, Alison Leslie 10, Kailey Ketz 14, Selena Levendoski 3, Kennedy Patrick 23, Blood 3. (30 8-13 8 71).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Rawhouser 1, Craker 2, Geissler 1, Wampler 1. Clayton (3): Fall 1, Bussewitz 1, Levendoski 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clayton: none.
Stanley-Boyd 52, Flambeau 44
|Flambeau
|24
|20
|44
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|29
|52
Flambeau: Rachel Lawton 12, Hailey Opachan 7, K. Lawton 6, Gracie Amidon 5, K. VanDorn 4, Jayda Moore 4, C. Riel 4, J. Trott 2. (18 7-18 16 44).
Stanley-Boyd: Arianna Mason 18, Lily Hoel 12, Hannah Hause 10, Leslie Derks 8, Marissa Gustafson 4. (18 12-16 13 52).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (1): VanDorn. Stanley-Boyd (4): Mason 2, Derks 2.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Ashland 4, Monona Grove 2
Ashwaubenon 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Beaver Dam 3, Evanston Township, Ill. 2
Coon Rapids, Minn. 4, Somerset 0
D.C. Everest 4, Antigo 3
Waunakee 5, Waupun 0
Waupaca 8, Whitefish Bay 3
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Greendale 1
Mora/Milaca, Minn. 5, Rice Lake 0
Chippewa Falls 2, Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 1, OT
Hayward 4, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 1
Rochester Mayo, Minn. 8, New Richmond 1
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 2, Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.) 1
|Fargo South/Shanley
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
Second Period—FS: Jacob Bryant (Derek Morehart, Drew Sandy), 13:55.
Third Period—CF: Aiden McCauley (Cole Bowe, Sawyer Bowe), 7:34, PP.
Overtime—CF: Isaac Frenette (Jack Schimmel), 6:06.
Shots on Goal—Fargo South/Shanley: 6-13-13-3-35. Chi-Hi: 3-7-8-2-20. Saves—Fargo South/Shanley: Zach Sandy 3-7-7-1-18. Chi-Hi: Name 6-12-13-3-34. Penalties—Fargo South/Shanley: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-7:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Brookfield Glacier 7, Northland Pines 1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 4, Warbirds 1
Lakeshore Lightning 7, Medford Area 1
Superior 3, Metro Lynx 2, OT
Viroqua 4, Icebergs 3
Forest Lake, Minn. 5, Central Wisconsin 1
Burnsville, Minn. 3, Hudson 1
USM 3, Owatonna, Minn. 1
Bay Area 4, Cap City Cougars 3
Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 4, Arrowhead 1
Western Wisconsin 5, Luverne Cardinals, Minn. 2
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 0
|Black River Falls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|2
Third Period—CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Megan Klass, Kendall Rudiger), 8:01.
CF/M: Klass, 16:59.
Shots on Goal—Black River Falls: 10-9-12-31. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-13-11-28. Saves—Black River Falls: Josie Mathison 4-13-9-26. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 10-9-12-31. Penalties—Black River Falls: 0-0:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00.
