Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo
Buy Now

Boys Basketball

Scores

Appleton West 63, Wausau West 42

Brookfield Academy 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

DeForest 57, Elkhorn Area 51

Edgar 60, Colby 17

Hustisford 57, Pardeeville 44

Janesville Craig 65, Milwaukee Hamilton 60

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, The Prairie School 61

Kimberly 72, Bay Port 57

La Crosse Logan 62, Eau Claire North 61

Little Chute 54, Cambridge 43

Little Chute 83, Poynette 51

Lomira 76, Random Lake 57

Lourdes Academy 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Middleton 54, Chippewa Falls 50

Mondovi 60, Stanley-Boyd 57

Mukwonago 68, Waterford 42

Necedah 63, Pittsville 50

New Berlin West 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

New Richmond 48, Bloomer 44

Northland Pines 59, Northwestern 51

Oostburg 53, Mayville 45

Plymouth 66, Kiel 48

Portage 71, Wisconsin Dells 62

Shawano Community 55, Notre Dame 49

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Saint Thomas More 62

Shiocton 76, Oconto 56

Slinger 52, Whitnall 46

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 62, Three Lakes 49

Waukesha West 62, Onalaska 58

Wautoma 68, Fort Atkinson 52

Xavier 78, Pius XI Catholic 62

Richland Center 55, Spring Valley 47

Prescott 69, Hastings, Minn. 45

Mitchell Christian, S.D. 59, Dominican 50

Shepard, Ill. 69, Wauwatosa West 59

Box Scores

Middleton 54, Chi-Hi 50

Chi-Hi272350
Middleton252954

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 2, Nolan Hutzler 13, Joe Reuter 5, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 16, Tyler Robarge 14. (18 8-15 17 50).

Middleton: Henry Patterson 7, Cole Deptula 9, Chandon Thomas 6, Casey Hellenbrand 3, Sam Close 6, Keegan Severn 7, Ben Scher 2, Jack Boyle 11, Parker Van Buren 3. (16 14-15 15 54).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Hutzler 4, Reuter 1, Rogers-Schmidt 1. Middleton (8): Patterson 1, Deptula 2, Hellenbrand 1, Close 1, Severn 1, Boyle 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Middleton: none.

Mondovi 60, Stanley-Boyd 57

Mondovi303060
Stanley-Boyd312657

Mondovi: Avery Hoepner 29, Ryan Fath 14, JT Parr 8, Wyatt Falkner 3, Brennen Christopherson 2, John Schmidtknecht 2, Kurtis Johnston 2. (21 13-20 10 60).

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 25, Noah Gillingham 14, Jordan McKnight 9, Clayton Carlson 7, Tristan Harris 2. (22 5-10 20 57).

3-Pointers—Mondovi (5): Fath 3, Hoepner 1, Falkner 1. Stanley-Boyd (8): Schmelzer 6, Gillingham 1, McKnight 1.

Fouled Out—Mondovi: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

New Richmond 48, Bloomer 44

Bloomer222244
New Richmond202848

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 11, John Bleskacek 10, Zach Ruf 5, Bradley Sarauer 12, Carter Rubenzer 2, Loren Stolt 4. (18 5-12 15 44).

New Richmond: Jack Stuedemann 13, Cole Effertz 4, Talon Seckora 2, Cooper Eral 3, Tim Salmon 4, Joey Kidder 8, Ben Wacker 2, CJ Campbell 12. (19 5-9 15 48).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): C.Ruf 1, Bleskacek 1, Z.Ruf 1. New Richmond (5): Stuedemann 1, Campbell 4.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Sarauer. New Richmond: none.

Thorp 49, Ladysmith 36

Ladysmith221436
Thorp262349

Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 7, Caden Dupee 4, Jacob Palumbo 9, Tru Dupee 4, Peyton Rogers 12. (14 5-7 11 36)

Thorp: Thomas Stewart 1, Ryan Jacque 9, Anthony Hunt 4, Ryan Stunkel 8, Ethan Reis 13, Jon Slagoski 9, Isaac Soumis 5. (20 3-7 12 49)

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (3): Rogers 2, Draghi 1. Thorp (6): Reis 3, Jacque 1, Stunkel 1, Soumis 1.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: None. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Badger 66, Oconomowoc 34

Berlin 52, Manawa 27

Bonduel 48, Laona-Wabeno 28

Cambridge 58, Dodgeland 35

Colby 53, Edgar 37

Cuba City 52, River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 44

Elk Mound 44, Altoona 32

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54

Laconia 49, Grafton 45

Madison East 52, Eau Claire Memorial 38

Madison La Follette 72, Rhinelander 61

Monona Grove 79, McFarland 62

Mosinee 69, Marathon 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Sun Prairie 37

Northwestern 66, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 41

Oak Creek 60, Kimberly 57

Oregon 75, Whitewater 32

Osceola 64, Glenwood City 45

Pewaukee 69, Brookfield Central 63

Reedsburg Area 42, Lodi 40

Slinger 52, Shawano Community 29

Somerset 78, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40

Southern Door 67, Sheboygan South 47

Valders 70, Wrightstown 67

West Salem 63, La Crosse Logan 52

Wild Rose 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Winneconne 51, Omro 26

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Superior 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Northland Pines 43

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 55, Homestead 47

Chi-Hi203555
Homestead202747

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 1, Alexis Zenner 9, Caelan Givens 26, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 13. (20 11-16 16 55).

Homestead: Grace Crowley 14, Chloe Sileno 1, Grace Mueller 5, Mia Patel 15, Braylin Smith 6, McKenna Marotta 3, Sam Crivello 3. (13 14-21 17 47).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Zenner 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 2. Homestead (7): Mueller 1, Patel 3, Smith 2, Marotta 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Homestead: none.

Clayton 71, McDonell 45

McDonell222345
Clayton363571

McDonell: Haley Rawhouser 3, Maggie Craker 12, Anna Geissler 5, Abby Wampler 7, Hannah Sykora 1, Lauryn Dietz 4, Jessica Eisenreich 9, Laneyse Baughman 2, Lexi Johnson 2. (19 2-7 12 45).

Clayton: Isabelle Magnuson 5, Kiana Fall 5, Jaedyn Bussewitz 8, Alison Leslie 10, Kailey Ketz 14, Selena Levendoski 3, Kennedy Patrick 23, Blood 3. (30 8-13 8 71).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Rawhouser 1, Craker 2, Geissler 1, Wampler 1. Clayton (3): Fall 1, Bussewitz 1, Levendoski 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clayton: none.

Stanley-Boyd 52, Flambeau 44

Flambeau242044
Stanley-Boyd232952

Flambeau: Rachel Lawton 12, Hailey Opachan 7, K. Lawton 6, Gracie Amidon 5, K. VanDorn 4, Jayda Moore 4, C. Riel 4, J. Trott 2. (18 7-18 16 44).

Stanley-Boyd: Arianna Mason 18, Lily Hoel 12, Hannah Hause 10, Leslie Derks 8, Marissa Gustafson 4. (18 12-16 13 52).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (1): VanDorn. Stanley-Boyd (4): Mason 2, Derks 2.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Ashland 4, Monona Grove 2

Ashwaubenon 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Beaver Dam 3, Evanston Township, Ill. 2

Coon Rapids, Minn. 4, Somerset 0

D.C. Everest 4, Antigo 3

Waunakee 5, Waupun 0

Waupaca 8, Whitefish Bay 3

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Greendale 1

Mora/Milaca, Minn. 5, Rice Lake 0

Chippewa Falls 2, Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 1, OT

Hayward 4, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 1

Rochester Mayo, Minn. 8, New Richmond 1

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 2, Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.) 1

Fargo South/Shanley01001
 Chi-Hi00112

Second Period—FS: Jacob Bryant (Derek Morehart, Drew Sandy), 13:55.

Third Period—CF: Aiden McCauley (Cole Bowe, Sawyer Bowe), 7:34, PP.

Overtime—CF: Isaac Frenette (Jack Schimmel), 6:06.

Shots on Goal—Fargo South/Shanley: 6-13-13-3-35. Chi-Hi: 3-7-8-2-20. Saves—Fargo South/Shanley: Zach Sandy 3-7-7-1-18. Chi-Hi: Name 6-12-13-3-34. Penalties—Fargo South/Shanley: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-7:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Brookfield Glacier 7, Northland Pines 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 0

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 4, Warbirds 1

Lakeshore Lightning 7, Medford Area 1

Superior 3, Metro Lynx 2, OT

Viroqua 4, Icebergs 3

Forest Lake, Minn. 5, Central Wisconsin 1

Burnsville, Minn. 3, Hudson 1

USM 3, Owatonna, Minn. 1

Bay Area 4, Cap City Cougars 3

Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 4, Arrowhead 1

Western Wisconsin 5, Luverne Cardinals, Minn. 2

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Black River Falls 0

Black River Falls0000
Chi-Hi/Menomonie0022

Third Period—CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Megan Klass, Kendall Rudiger), 8:01.

CF/M: Klass, 16:59.

Shots on Goal—Black River Falls: 10-9-12-31. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-13-11-28. Saves—Black River Falls: Josie Mathison 4-13-9-26. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 10-9-12-31. Penalties—Black River Falls: 0-0:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.