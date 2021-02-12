Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 12

Scores
Boys Basketball
Athens 58, Auburndale 49
Bayfield 61, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40
Benton 63, Highland 50
Bloomer 54, South Shore 49
Crivitz 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Goodman/Pembine 94, Phelps 50
Hurley 69, Mellen 51
Kickapoo 57, Weston 19
Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66
Marathon 78, Phillips 51
Marion 70, Manawa 69
Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53
Mayville 57, Markesan 36
Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65
Menomonie 60, Holmen 57
Monroe 75, Middleton 67
New Auburn 74, Lake Holcombe 73
Newman Catholic 66, Prentice 49
North Crawford 63, Ithaca 50
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53
Owen-Withee 68, Colby 63
Parkview 85, Argyle 67
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45
Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31
Reedsville 62, Mishicot 49
Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50
River Valley 60, Lancaster 52
Saint Francis 82, University School of Milwaukee 60
Sparta 47, La Crosse Logan 37
Suring 59, Wausaukee 54
The Prairie School 82, Saint Thomas More 52
Tomahawk 61, Crandon 41
Wautoma 84, Nekoosa 53
Williams Bay 59, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 43
Wisconsin Dells 83, Mauston 55
Xavier 69, Seymour 64
Girls Basketball
New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Catholic Memorial 65
Slinger 44, West Bend West 38
West Bend East 74, West Allis Central 48
Division I Section 2
Regional Semifinal
Appleton East 76, Neenah 59
Beaver Dam 86, Slinger 63
Cedarburg 47, Homestead 46
Germantown 77, Nicolet 29
Kimberly 79, Kaukauna 61
Oshkosh West 51, Fond du Lac 47
Sheboygan North 69, Sheboygan South 52
Division I Section 3
Regional Semifinal
Arrowhead 36, Waukesha North 26
Kettle Moraine 45, Mukwonago 41
Verona Area 65, DeForest 45
Watertown 48, Oconomowoc 47
Waukesha West 54, Elkhorn Area 28
Waunakee 55, Oregon 46
Division I Section 4
Regional Semifinal
Franklin 67, South Milwaukee 48
Kenosha Bradford 41, Racine Park 28
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 16
Milwaukee DSHA 48, Brookfield East 34
Muskego 68, Union Grove 67, OT
Oak Creek 69, Greenfield 30
Waterford 62, Westosha Central 45
Wauwatosa West 58, Brookfield Central 55
Division I Section I
Regional Semifinal
De Pere 62, Green Bay Preble 28
Hortonville 54, Stevens Point 28
Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24
Menomonie 67, Superior 53
Pulaski 44, Green Bay Southwest 36
Wausau West 51, D.C. Everest 42
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, La Crosse Central 39
Division II Section 2
Regional Semifinal
Antigo 52, Seymour 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 43, Waupaca 32
Freedom 74, New London 34
Menasha 49, Winneconne 41
Notre Dame 82, Luxemburg-Casco 35
Shawano 58, Marinette 21
West De Pere 72, Two Rivers 49
Xavier 72, Berlin 43
Division II Section 3
Regional Semifinal
Edgerton 58, Fort Atkinson 22
Edgewood 59, Stoughton 38
Jefferson 45, Monroe 30
McFarland 72, Sauk Prairie 67
Reedsburg Area 67, Baraboo 36
Waupun 69, Wisconsin Dells 21
Whitewater 59, East Troy 56
Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 51
Division II Section 4
Regional Semifinal
Greendale 65, Saint Thomas More 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Grafton 41
Kewaskum 45, Plymouth 34
Martin Luther 64, Cudahy 29
Pewaukee 53, New Berlin West 47
Pius XI Catholic 79, Shorewood 19
Whitefish Bay 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 45
Division II Section I
Regional Semifinal
Altoona 46, New Richmond 45
Medford Area 55, Mosinee 52
Merrill 72, Lakeland 58
Onalaska 64, Tomah 44
Osceola 40, Hayward 30
Rice Lake 58, Ashland 40
Somerset 56, Baldwin-Woodville 48
West Salem 84, Sparta 49
Division III Section 2
Regional Semifinal
Adams-Friendship 56, Wautoma 47
Amherst def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Bonduel 67, Oconto 40
Brillion 58, Southern Door 43
Oconto Falls 56, Peshtigo 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Clintonville 33
Wrightstown 65, Kewaunee 36
Division III Section 3
Regional Semifinal
Brodhead 60, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Laconia 58, Columbus 41
Lake Mills 72, Cambridge 19
Lodi 60, Richland Center 52
Marshall 68, Watertown Luther Prep 50
New Glarus 55, Belleville 45
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 40
Westby 66, River Valley 39
Division III Section 4
Regional Semifinal
Dominican 45, Brookfield Academy 32
Howards Grove 57, New Holstein 24
Kiel 53, Valders 48
Mayville 87, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 39
Oostburg 78, University School of Milwaukee 42
Racine Lutheran 73, Shoreland Lutheran 66
Random Lake 78, Lake Country Lutheran 66
St. Marys Springs 50, North Fond du Lac 39
Division III Section I
Regional Semifinal
Aquinas 74, Arcadia 28
Barron def. Cumberland, forfeit
Neillsville 61, Colby 45
Northwestern 60, Cameron 48
Osseo-Fairchild 53, Stratford 52
Prescott 57, Durand 33
St. Croix Falls 72, Saint Croix Central 33
Division IV Section 2
Regional Semifinal
Crandon 54, Gillett 49
Dodgeland 51, Ozaukee 45
Hilbert 47, Reedsville 29
Laona-Wabeno 38, Coleman 37
Mishicot 75, Sevastopol 31
Randolph 79, Kohler 35
Roncalli 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 43
Division IV Section 3
Regional Semifinal
Auburndale 71, Wild Rose 23
Bangor 66, Melrose-Mindoro 50
Blair-Taylor 81, Whitehall 46
Cashton 57, Luther 55
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Hillsboro 64, Pardeeville 33
Iola-Scandinavia 66, Rosholt 42
Princeton/Green Lake 55, Montello 39
Division IV Section 4
Regional Semifinal
Fennimore 56, Boscobel 25
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, The Prairie School 42
Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Heritage Christian 48
Mineral Point 52, Darlington 42
Potosi/Cassville 60, Cuba City 55
Riverdale 40, River Ridge 39
Waterloo 47, Deerfield 44
Wisconsin Heights 57, Palmyra-Eagle 53
Division IV Section I
Regional Semifinal
Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 44
Edgar 58, Spencer 46
Fall Creek 54, Augusta 34
Glenwood City 49, Webster 46
Ladysmith 42, Hurley 31
Marathon 38, Cadott 36
Phillips 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73
Regis 44, Colfax 42
Division V Section 2
Regional Semifinal
Athens 73, Newman Catholic 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran def. Oneida Nation, forfeit
Gresham Community 85, White Lake 19
Niagara 66, Wausaukee 38
Northland Lutheran 63, Tigerton 53
Rib Lake 56, Prentice 54
Suring 52, Lena 27
Three Lakes 76, Florence 33
Division V Section 3
Regional Semifinal
Assumption 75, Greenwood 29
Highland 57, Wonewoc-Center 35
Independence 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
La Farge 48, De Soto 30
Lincoln 52, Gilmanton 21
Loyal 52, Columbus Catholic 28
Royall 91, Weston 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, North Crawford 20
Division V Section 4
Regional Semifinal
Albany 67, Catholic Central 51
Almond-Bancroft 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Barneveld 45, Monticello 36
Black Hawk 72, Pecatonica 30
Hustisford 68, Oakfield 64
Lourdes Academy 47, Stockbridge 35
Rio 48, Fall River 24
Shullsburg 59, Belmont 42
Division V Section I
Regional Semifinal
Drummond 54, Mellen 36
Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 35
McDonell Central 57, Gilman 20
Prairie Farm 64, Luck 23
Solon Springs 55, Winter 42
South Shore 69, Butternut 23
Turtle Lake 41, Siren 40
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
New Auburn 74, Lake Holcombe 73
|Lake Holcombe
|45
|28
|73
|New Auburn
|24
|50
|74
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 18, Colton Minnick 14, Dylan Bowen 16, Riley Gingras 9, Kaden Crank 11, Tate Sauerwein 5. (26 14-28 16 73).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 24, Matt Elmhorst 8, Triton Robey 12, Ethan Lotts 14, Tristen Harder 16. (31 7-17 21 74).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 2, Bowen 4, Sauerwein 1. New Auburn (5): Johnson 1, Robey 4.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: none.
Eau Claire Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50
|Eau Claire Regis
|28
|33
|61
|Stanley-Boyd
|27
|23
|50
Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 10, Jared Payne 6, Alex Leis 4, Josh Brickner 6, JP Wolterstorff 18, Kendon Korgman 14, Jeffrey Ritger 3. (21 13-17 13 61).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 4, Michael Karlen 15, Brady Potaczek 4, Landon Karlen 2, Logan Burzynski 2, Anthony Candela 2, Spencer Booth 6. (20 8-16 15 50).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (6): Payne 2, Brickner 1, Wolterstorff 1, Krogman 2. Stanley-Boyd (2): M. Karlen 2.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Stanley-Boyd: Nichols.
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53
|Osseo-Fairchild
|27
|47
|74
|Thorp
|31
|22
|53
Osseo-Fairchild: Ethan Wathke 4, Kaden Hasz 7, Parker Gehrmann 9, Brice Shimon 13, Garrett Koxlien 21, Dayne Vojtik 2, Benjamin Jacobson 4, Brody Seefeldt 9, Wyatt Ramseier 1, Carter Vold 4. (26 18-39 20 74).
Thorp: Ryan Raether 11, Aiden Rosemeyer 16, Brad Hempleman 3, Jesse Windl 4, Zachary Tieman 19. (17 13-24 24 53).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (4): Hasz 1, Gehrmann 1, Koxlien 1, Seefeldt 1. Thorp (6): Raether 1, Rosemeyer 4, Tieman 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Thorp: Raether.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 60, Chi-Hi 24
|Chi-Hi
|13
|11
|24
|Hudson
|37
|23
|60
Chi-Hi: Madisyn Bauer 2, Hanna Salter 2, Emily Hakes 1, Clare Matott 3, Abbi Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 10, Brooklyn Sandvig 4. (8 5-11 10 24).
Hudson: Grace Lewis 6, Kira Young 9, Sophia Jonas 8, Grace Hanson 10, Livi Boily 11, Maliah Pytleski 2, Jordan Yacoub 8, Grace Johnson 6. (26 3-3 8 60)
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Matott 1, Lindner 2. Hudson (7): Yang 3, Jonas 2, Yacoub 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: none.
McDonell 57, Gilman 20
|Gilman
|9
|11
|20
|McDonell
|24
|33
|57
Gilman: Katelynn Schmitt 2, Addysson Hopkins 2, Maidsyn James 1, Tatum Weir 6, Hannah Vick 8, Emma Grunseth 1. (7 6-10 12 20).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Amber Adams 1, Marley Hughes 6, Anna Geissler 11, Emma Stelter 4, Lauryn Deetz 16, Emily Cooper 5, Laneyse Baughman 3, Maddie Geissler 3, Isabel Hartman 2. (24 4-9 15 57).
3-Pointers—Gilman (0): none. McDonell (5): A. Geissler 1, Deetz 1, Cooper 1, L. Baughman 1, M. Geissler 1.
Fouled Out—Gilman: Grunseth. McDonell: none.
Marathon 38, Cadott 36
|Marathon
|24
|14
|38
|Cadott
|21
|15
|36
Marathon: Anna Cleven 9, Hope Krautkramer 6, Allison Wokatsch 23. (16 2-10 12 38).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 3, Lauryn Goettl 8, Hailey Wellner 3, Eva Enesvedt 2, Laken Ryan 20. (13 1-7 16 36).
3-Pointers—Marathon (4): Cleven 1, Wokatsch 3. Cadott (9): Eiler 1, Goettl 1, Wellner 1, Ryan 6.
Fouled Out—Marathon: none. Cadott: Goettl.
Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 35
|Lake Holcombe
|21
|28
|49
|Flambeau
|17
|18
|35
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 12, Emma Lechleitner 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 12, Brooke Lechleitner 15, Belle Jones 1, Carly Vavra 3. (20 7-19 17 49).
Flambeau: Sophie Hauser 1, Brianna Kopacz 6, Ari Brost 2, Madyson Martin 6, Kristen Lawton 6, Ali Hruby 2, K. Schley 4, Abby Bratanich 8. (14 5-10 17 35).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Golat-Hattamer 1, Vavra 1. Flambeau (2): Bratanich 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman. Flambeau: none.