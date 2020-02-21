Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 21

Scores
Boys Basketball
Abbotsford 31, Phillips 24
Altoona 89, Osseo-Fairchild 78
Athens 63, Rib Lake 56
Bay Port 64, Green Bay Preble 46
Bayfield 66, Washburn 51
Beaver Dam 85, Portage 53
Belleville 67, Wisconsin Heights 63
Blair-Taylor 98, Pepin/Alma 53
Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 66
Burlington 68, Waterford 61
Catholic Memorial 65, Waukesha North 58
Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 48
Clear Lake 51, Birchwood 39
Clintonville 57, Oconto Falls 53
Colfax 65, Boyceville 50
Columbus Catholic 75, Loyal 71
Cuba City 79, Darlington 69
Cumberland 56, Webster 36
D.C. Everest 86, Merrill 75
De Pere 67, Green Bay Southwest 56
De Soto 59, Weston 46
DeForest 66, Reedsburg Area 64
Edgerton 81, Whitewater 48
Elkhorn Area 77, Delavan-Darien 46
Evansville 59, Jefferson 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Marinette 66
Freedom 67, Denmark 54
Hamilton 73, Germantown 61
Hartford Union 67, West Bend East 60
Holmen 65, Sparta 42
Janesville Craig 79, Madison West 71
Kenosha Bradford 73, Racine Horlick 56
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, The Prairie School 41
Kewaskum 60, Campbellsport 40
Kewaunee 75, Peshtigo 47
Kickapoo 56, North Crawford 46
Kiel 57, Two Rivers 45
Kimberly 81, Kaukauna 79
La Crosse Central 72, Tomah 37
La Crosse Logan 66, Aquinas 59
Laona-Wabeno 52, Phelps 42
Lodi 71, Columbus 57
Lourdes Academy 75, Oakfield 33
Luck 89, Cameron 86
Madison Memorial 67, Janesville Parker 51
Manitowoc Lincoln 53, Pulaski 45
Markesan 64, Rio 40
Marquette University 84, West Allis Nathan Hale 62
Martin Luther 81, Racine Lutheran 70
Mauston 65, Nekoosa 45
McDonell Central 76, Cadott 53
Milton 59, Edgewood 52
Milwaukee Lutheran 76, Cudahy 59
Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 64, OT
Mosinee 70, Lakeland 46
Mount Horeb 76, Waunakee 71
Muskego 56, Mukwonago 40
New Holstein 59, Brillion 56
Nicolet 98, Grafton 43
Northland Pines 91, Antigo 75
Notre Dame 64, Sheboygan South 58
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 57
Oconto 50, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49
Oshkosh North 92, Fond du Lac 85
Pardeeville 83, Montello 49
Pewaukee 59, Greendale 49
Pius XI Catholic 63, New Berlin West 55
Plymouth 85, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 82
Prairie du Chien 74, Dodgeville 47
Prescott 77, Amery 46
Racine St. Catherine's 79, Dominican 53
Saint Croix Central 61, Somerset 58
Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 55
Seneca 55, Ithaca 27
Sevastopol 75, Gibraltar 74
Sheboygan Falls 65, Chilton 57
Sheboygan North 60, Ashwaubenon 47
Southern Door 68, Algoma 25
Stanley-Boyd 58, Fall Creek 35
Stevens Point 67, Wausau West 41
You have free articles remaining.
Stoughton 57, Fort Atkinson 50
Stratford 57, Auburndale 38
Sun Prairie 71, Middleton 57
Thorp 49, Regis 26
Three Lakes 84, Watersmeet, Mich. 67
Turner 61, McFarland 46
Unity 59, Grantsburg 50
Verona Area 53, Beloit Memorial 52
Waupun 63, Berlin 50
Wausaukee 68, Florence 62
West De Pere 61, New London 59
Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 49
Wilmot Union 79, Badger 70
Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Shorewood 68
Wrightstown 74, Luxemburg-Casco 67
Xavier 99, Menasha 69
Girls Basketball
Albany 60, Pecatonica 37
Arcadia 55, Luther 43
Arrowhead 62, Waukesha West 37
Belmont 61, Benton 34
Black Hawk 61, Monticello 26
Brookfield Central 37, Brookfield East 32
Chippewa Falls 68, River Falls 66
Crivitz 68, Lena 21
De Soto 50, Weston 38
Eau Claire North 54, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 25
Gillett 65, Wausaukee 41
Hillsboro 57, New Lisbon 45
Howards Grove 59, Kohler 21
Ladysmith 58, Hayward 33
Lakeland 64, Mosinee 52
Menomonee Falls 53, Wauwatosa East 37
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 53, Milwaukee Pulaski 46
Milwaukee DSHA 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 38
Milwaukee Madison 75, Milw. Bay View 20
Mishicot 64, Random Lake 48
Mukwonago 73, Muskego 46
Northwestern 49, Cameron 34
Oostburg 53, Hilbert 27
Pius XI Catholic 54, Oak Creek 29
Potosi 60, Highland 50
Reedsville 61, Sheboygan Area Luth. 54
Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 15
Saint Francis 61, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 48
Sevastopol 43, Stockbridge 31
St. Mary Catholic 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Unity 65, Grantsburg 25
West Bend West 62, Cedarburg 34
Whitefish Bay 47, Port Washington 21
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 76, Cadott 53
|McDonell
|36
|40
|76
|Cadott
|34
|19
|53
McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 4, JD Bohaty 25, Trent Witkowski 3, Dan Anderson 6, Tanne rOpsal 2, Eion Kressin 16, Caleb Thornton 9, Isaac Bleskachek 3, Joe Janus 4. (28 -17 15 76).
Cadott: Eddie Mittermeyer 5, Brad Irwin 8, Ben Steffes 3, Cole Sopiarz 9, Mason Poehls 18, Mitchell Drilling 10. (16 16-20 16 53).
3-Pointers—McDonell (11): Bohaty 1, Witkowski 1, Anderson 1, Kressin 2, Thornton 1. Cadott (5): Mittermeyer 1, Steffes 1, Poehls 3.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Cadott: none.
Stanley-Boyd 58, Fall Creek 35
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|32
|58
|Fall Creek
|14
|21
|35
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11, Mike Karlen 5, Brady Potaczek 16, Lucas Smith 6, Jake Schneider 14, Brady Ingersoll 4, Spencer Booth 2. (25 6-11 9 58).
Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 4, Teigan Ploeckelman 7, Isaiah Katz 4, Jayden Fitch 11, Soren Johnson 2, Luke Olson 7.
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Hause 1, Karlen 1. Fall Creek (2): Ploeckelman 1, Olson 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Fall Creek: none.
Turtle Lake 73, Lake Holcombe 56
|Lake Holcombe
|22
|34
|56
|Turtle Lake
|32
|41
|73
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 10, Colton Minnick 5, Josh Jones 9, Jarred Jiskra 9, Kaden Kinney 12, Kaden Crank 11. (22 6-9 15 56).
Turtle Lake: Luke Torgerson 17, Joel Humphrey 14, Blake Thill 6, Casey Kahl 16, Brendan Strenke 18, Cody Hassel 2. (26 11-13 9 73).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 2, Minnick 1, Jones 1, Jiskra 1, Crank 1. Turtle Lake (10): Torgerson 2, Humphrey 4, Thill 2, Kahl 1, Strenke 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. Turtle Lake: none.
Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 53
|New Auburn
|28
|25
|53
|Shell Lake
|28
|28
|56
New Auburn: Triton Robey 8, Michael Pederson 14, Nick Walker 4, Ethan Lotts 3, Tristen Harder 16, Ethan Patz 8. (19 12-19 12 53).
Shell Lake: Jasper McCracken 4, Cody Swan 7, Ben McNulty 20, Nick Kraetke 7, Christian Johnson 10, Landon Deneen 4, Tyler Green 4. (23 3-5 18 56).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Robey 2, Pederson 1. Shell Lake (1): Kraetke 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Shell Lake: none.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 68, River Falls 66
|River Falls
|29
|37
|66
|Chi-Hi
|39
|29
|68
River Falls: Tayler Weick 15, Kylie Strop 21, Maddy Derne 2, Rachel Randleman 7, Abby Derne 7, Taylor Kasten 14. (22 16-26 18 66).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Alexis Zenner 2, Caelan Givens 23, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 2, Aaliyah McMillan 19. (22 19-24 24 68).
3-Pointers—River Falls (6): Weick 3, Randleman 2, A. Derne 1. Chi-Hi (5): Friedel 1, Givens 1, McMillan 3.
Fouled Out—River Falls: A. Derne. Chi-Hi: none.