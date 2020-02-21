Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 21
agate

Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 21

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Abbotsford 31, Phillips 24

Altoona 89, Osseo-Fairchild 78

Athens 63, Rib Lake 56

Bay Port 64, Green Bay Preble 46

Bayfield 66, Washburn 51

Beaver Dam 85, Portage 53

Belleville 67, Wisconsin Heights 63

Blair-Taylor 98, Pepin/Alma 53

Brookfield Central 76, Brookfield East 66

Burlington 68, Waterford 61

Catholic Memorial 65, Waukesha North 58

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 48

Clear Lake 51, Birchwood 39

Clintonville 57, Oconto Falls 53

Colfax 65, Boyceville 50

Columbus Catholic 75, Loyal 71

Cuba City 79, Darlington 69

Cumberland 56, Webster 36

D.C. Everest 86, Merrill 75

De Pere 67, Green Bay Southwest 56

De Soto 59, Weston 46

DeForest 66, Reedsburg Area 64

Edgerton 81, Whitewater 48

Elkhorn Area 77, Delavan-Darien 46

Evansville 59, Jefferson 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Marinette 66

Freedom 67, Denmark 54

Hamilton 73, Germantown 61

Hartford Union 67, West Bend East 60

Holmen 65, Sparta 42

Janesville Craig 79, Madison West 71

Kenosha Bradford 73, Racine Horlick 56

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, The Prairie School 41

Kewaskum 60, Campbellsport 40

Kewaunee 75, Peshtigo 47

Kickapoo 56, North Crawford 46

Kiel 57, Two Rivers 45

Kimberly 81, Kaukauna 79

La Crosse Central 72, Tomah 37

La Crosse Logan 66, Aquinas 59

Laona-Wabeno 52, Phelps 42

Lodi 71, Columbus 57

Lourdes Academy 75, Oakfield 33

Luck 89, Cameron 86

Madison Memorial 67, Janesville Parker 51

Manitowoc Lincoln 53, Pulaski 45

Markesan 64, Rio 40

Marquette University 84, West Allis Nathan Hale 62

Martin Luther 81, Racine Lutheran 70

Mauston 65, Nekoosa 45

McDonell Central 76, Cadott 53

Milton 59, Edgewood 52

Milwaukee Lutheran 76, Cudahy 59

Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 64, OT

Mosinee 70, Lakeland 46

Mount Horeb 76, Waunakee 71

Muskego 56, Mukwonago 40

New Holstein 59, Brillion 56

Nicolet 98, Grafton 43

Northland Pines 91, Antigo 75

Notre Dame 64, Sheboygan South 58

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 57

Oconto 50, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49

Oshkosh North 92, Fond du Lac 85

Pardeeville 83, Montello 49

Pewaukee 59, Greendale 49

Pius XI Catholic 63, New Berlin West 55

Plymouth 85, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 82

Prairie du Chien 74, Dodgeville 47

Prescott 77, Amery 46

Racine St. Catherine's 79, Dominican 53

Saint Croix Central 61, Somerset 58

Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 55

Seneca 55, Ithaca 27

Sevastopol 75, Gibraltar 74

Sheboygan Falls 65, Chilton 57

Sheboygan North 60, Ashwaubenon 47

Southern Door 68, Algoma 25

Stanley-Boyd 58, Fall Creek 35

Stevens Point 67, Wausau West 41

Stoughton 57, Fort Atkinson 50

Stratford 57, Auburndale 38

Sun Prairie 71, Middleton 57

Thorp 49, Regis 26

Three Lakes 84, Watersmeet, Mich. 67

Turner 61, McFarland 46

Unity 59, Grantsburg 50

Verona Area 53, Beloit Memorial 52

Waupun 63, Berlin 50

Wausaukee 68, Florence 62

West De Pere 61, New London 59

Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 49

Wilmot Union 79, Badger 70

Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Shorewood 68

Wrightstown 74, Luxemburg-Casco 67

Xavier 99, Menasha 69

Girls Basketball

Albany 60, Pecatonica 37

Arcadia 55, Luther 43

Arrowhead 62, Waukesha West 37

Belmont 61, Benton 34

Black Hawk 61, Monticello 26

Brookfield Central 37, Brookfield East 32

Chippewa Falls 68, River Falls 66

Crivitz 68, Lena 21

De Soto 50, Weston 38

Eau Claire North 54, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 25

Gillett 65, Wausaukee 41

Hillsboro 57, New Lisbon 45

Howards Grove 59, Kohler 21

Ladysmith 58, Hayward 33

Lakeland 64, Mosinee 52

Menomonee Falls 53, Wauwatosa East 37

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 53, Milwaukee Pulaski 46

Milwaukee DSHA 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 38

Milwaukee Madison 75, Milw. Bay View 20

Mishicot 64, Random Lake 48

Mukwonago 73, Muskego 46

Northwestern 49, Cameron 34

Oostburg 53, Hilbert 27

Pius XI Catholic 54, Oak Creek 29

Potosi 60, Highland 50

Reedsville 61, Sheboygan Area Luth. 54

Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 15

Saint Francis 61, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 48

Sevastopol 43, Stockbridge 31

St. Mary Catholic 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Unity 65, Grantsburg 25

West Bend West 62, Cedarburg 34

Whitefish Bay 47, Port Washington 21

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 76, Cadott 53

McDonell364076
Cadott341953

McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 4, JD Bohaty 25, Trent Witkowski 3, Dan Anderson 6, Tanne rOpsal 2, Eion Kressin 16, Caleb Thornton 9, Isaac Bleskachek 3, Joe Janus 4. (28 -17 15 76).

Cadott: Eddie Mittermeyer 5, Brad Irwin 8, Ben Steffes 3, Cole Sopiarz 9, Mason Poehls 18, Mitchell Drilling 10. (16 16-20 16 53).

3-Pointers—McDonell (11): Bohaty 1, Witkowski 1, Anderson 1, Kressin 2, Thornton 1. Cadott (5): Mittermeyer 1, Steffes 1, Poehls 3.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Cadott: none.

Stanley-Boyd 58, Fall Creek 35

Stanley-Boyd263258
Fall Creek142135

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11, Mike Karlen 5, Brady Potaczek 16, Lucas Smith 6, Jake Schneider 14, Brady Ingersoll 4, Spencer Booth 2. (25 6-11 9 58).

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 4, Teigan Ploeckelman 7, Isaiah Katz 4, Jayden Fitch 11, Soren Johnson 2, Luke Olson 7.

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Hause 1, Karlen 1. Fall Creek (2): Ploeckelman 1, Olson 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Fall Creek: none.

Turtle Lake 73, Lake Holcombe 56

Lake Holcombe223456
Turtle Lake324173

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 10, Colton Minnick 5, Josh Jones 9, Jarred Jiskra 9, Kaden Kinney 12, Kaden Crank 11. (22 6-9 15 56).

Turtle Lake: Luke Torgerson 17, Joel Humphrey 14, Blake Thill 6, Casey Kahl 16, Brendan Strenke 18, Cody Hassel 2. (26 11-13 9 73).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 2, Minnick 1, Jones 1, Jiskra 1, Crank 1. Turtle Lake (10): Torgerson 2, Humphrey 4, Thill 2, Kahl 1, Strenke 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. Turtle Lake: none.

Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 53

New Auburn282553
Shell Lake282856

New Auburn: Triton Robey 8, Michael Pederson 14, Nick Walker 4, Ethan Lotts 3, Tristen Harder 16, Ethan Patz 8. (19 12-19 12 53).

Shell Lake: Jasper McCracken 4, Cody Swan 7, Ben McNulty 20, Nick Kraetke 7, Christian Johnson 10, Landon Deneen 4, Tyler Green 4. (23 3-5 18 56).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Robey 2, Pederson 1. Shell Lake (1): Kraetke 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Shell Lake: none.

Girls Basketball

Chi-Hi 68, River Falls 66

River Falls293766
Chi-Hi392968

River Falls: Tayler Weick 15, Kylie Strop 21, Maddy Derne 2, Rachel Randleman 7, Abby Derne 7, Taylor Kasten 14. (22 16-26 18 66).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Alexis Zenner 2, Caelan Givens 23, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 2, Aaliyah McMillan 19. (22 19-24 24 68).

3-Pointers—River Falls (6): Weick 3, Randleman 2, A. Derne 1. Chi-Hi (5): Friedel 1, Givens 1, McMillan 3.

Fouled Out—River Falls: A. Derne. Chi-Hi: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News