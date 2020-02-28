Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 28

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz battled through the consolation bracket to take second place on Saturday at 160 pounds and advance to next week's Division 1 state individual wrestling championships. Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner and Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth also took home sectional championships on the way to state.