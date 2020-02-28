Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 28
Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 28

Scores

Boys Basketball

Menominee Indian 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 65

Oak Creek 76, Racine Horlick 67

Rock County Christian 54, Eastbrook Academy 49

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Amherst 44

Girls Basketball Regional

Division 1

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Chippewa Falls 46

Green Bay Preble 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34

Hudson 62, Wausau West 37

Kimberly 79, Eau Claire North 34

Stevens Point 65, De Pere 58

Appleton East 74, Sheboygan South 50

Brookfield Central 57, Neenah 41

Brookfield East 49, Sheboygan North 35

Homestead 45, Menomonee Falls 40

Watertown 42, Oshkosh West 38

West Bend West 66, Hartford Union 34

Janesville Craig 88, Racine Horlick 51

Madison Memorial 71, Racine Park 36

Sun Prairie 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 13

Franklin 54, Muskego 45

Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 48

Milwaukee King 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 25

Mukwonago 73, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 32

Oak Creek 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 28

Division 2

Hortonville 88, Ashland 26

Mosinee 65, Lakeland 61

New London 58, Shawano 32

New Richmond 61, Holmen 56

Grafton 57, Plymouth 39

Green Bay Southwest 49, Ashwaubenon 38

Pulaski 44, Menasha 33

Slinger 46, Cedarburg 33

West De Pere 89, Kaukauna 70

Jefferson 53, Elkhorn Area 42

Reedsburg Area 63, Sauk Prairie 33

Union Grove 54, Wilmot Union 37

Waterford 47, Delavan-Darien 33

Waukesha West 71, Milton 55

Milwaukee School of Languages 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 46

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Greendale 47

Pewaukee 64, Waukesha North 32

Pius XI Catholic 86, Wauwatosa East 37

Wauwatosa West 60, Young Coggs Prep 47

Division 3

Bloomer 49, Somerset 37

Elk Mound 51, Adams-Friendship 38

Northwestern 67, Saint Croix Central 39

Prescott 91, Nekoosa 60

St. Croix Falls 63, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Freedom 58, Little Chute 22

Kewaskum 55, Brillion 28

Kewaunee 50, Denmark 46

Sheboygan Falls 44, Kiel 35

Valders 73, Campbellsport 59

Wrightstown 73, Amherst 38

Xavier 56, Oconto Falls 54

Berlin 50, Winneconne 31

Edgewood 51, Dodgeville 47

Evansville 46, Brodhead 41

Waupun 67, Columbus 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Lakeside Lutheran 45

Watertown Luther Prep 85, Lake Country Lutheran 77

Whitewater 47, Big Foot 37

Division 4

Colfax 80, Shell Lake 24

Ladysmith 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Durand 53

Unity 65, Boyceville 25

Crandon 73, Menominee Indian 35

Pacelli 56, Colby 52

St. Mary Catholic 56, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Westfield Area 46, Necedah 37

Cuba City 48, New Glarus 40

Horicon 39, Deerfield 28

Mineral Point 59, Lancaster 49

Waterloo 44, Pardeeville 29

Howards Grove 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 29

Mishicot 57, Kohler 36

Oostburg 62, Roncalli 29

Racine Lutheran 73, Living Word Lutheran 35

Division 5

Clear Lake 71, Owen-Withee 28

Hurley 51, Frederic 34

Prairie Farm 78, Greenwood 45

Siren 53, South Shore 48

Edgar 55, Rosholt 48

Gillett 59, Gibraltar 56

Prentice 58, Northland Lutheran 32

Blair-Taylor 65, Royall 58

Cashton 70, Lincoln 55

Potosi/Cassville 47, Hillsboro 38

River Ridge 45, Iowa-Grant 25

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Riverdale 61

Black Hawk 73, Barneveld 27

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Hustisford 40

Randolph 68, Argyle 34

Boys Hockey Sectional

X

Girls Hockey Sectional

X

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Chi-Hi 46

Chi-Hi192746
Eau Claire Memorial312455

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Caelan Givens 16, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 10. (16 9-14 16 46).

Eau Claire Memorial: Lily Cayley 11, Jeana Sorensen 3, Hope Gibbons 2, Nicole Rossow 12, Olivia Tangley 9, Sydney Brennan 16, Tessa Hazelton 2. (22 6-11 17 55).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Friedel 2, Givens 3. Eau Claire Memorial (5): Sorensen 1, Tangley 2, Brennan 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: McMillan. Eau Claire Memorial: none.

Bloomer 49, Somerset 37

Somerset142337
Bloomer212849

Somerset: Rachel Gaikowski 8, Mckenzie Leccia 2, Taylor Paulson 11, Heather Giakowski 8, Dani Schachtner 2, Eve Goldstein 3, Sophia Rivard 3. (13 4-12 15 37).

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 9, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Emma Seibel 14, Leah Score 2, Larissa Fossum 11, Cayce Grambo 2, Abby Iverson 4. (18 10-15 12 49).

3-Pointers—Somerset (7): R. Giakowski 2, Paulson 3, Goldstein 1, Rivard 1. Bloomer (3): Jenneman 1, Seibel 2.

Fouled Out—Somerset: none. Bloomer: none.

Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 49

Fall Creek213253
Stanley-Boyd262349

Fall Creek: Ariel Heuer 11, Gianna Vollrath 13, Katelyn Hong 10, Emily Madden 13, Makensy Kolpien 4, Emma Ryan 2. (15 19-25 19 53).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 1, Kayte Licht 4, Lily Hoel 10, Teagen Becker 14, Marissa Gustafson 12, Emily Brenner 5. (16 13-26 25 49).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Heuer 3, Hong 1. Stanley-Boyd (4): Becker 2, Gustafson 2.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: Becker.

