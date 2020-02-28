Local Scoreboard: Friday, February 28

Scores
Boys Basketball
Menominee Indian 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 65
Oak Creek 76, Racine Horlick 67
Rock County Christian 54, Eastbrook Academy 49
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Amherst 44
Girls Basketball Regional
Division 1
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Chippewa Falls 46
Green Bay Preble 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34
Hudson 62, Wausau West 37
Kimberly 79, Eau Claire North 34
Stevens Point 65, De Pere 58
Appleton East 74, Sheboygan South 50
Brookfield Central 57, Neenah 41
Brookfield East 49, Sheboygan North 35
Homestead 45, Menomonee Falls 40
Watertown 42, Oshkosh West 38
West Bend West 66, Hartford Union 34
Janesville Craig 88, Racine Horlick 51
Madison Memorial 71, Racine Park 36
Sun Prairie 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 13
Franklin 54, Muskego 45
Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 48
Milwaukee King 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 25
Mukwonago 73, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 32
Oak Creek 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 28
Division 2
Hortonville 88, Ashland 26
Mosinee 65, Lakeland 61
New London 58, Shawano 32
New Richmond 61, Holmen 56
Grafton 57, Plymouth 39
Green Bay Southwest 49, Ashwaubenon 38
Pulaski 44, Menasha 33
Slinger 46, Cedarburg 33
West De Pere 89, Kaukauna 70
Jefferson 53, Elkhorn Area 42
Reedsburg Area 63, Sauk Prairie 33
Union Grove 54, Wilmot Union 37
Waterford 47, Delavan-Darien 33
Waukesha West 71, Milton 55
Milwaukee School of Languages 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 46
New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Greendale 47
Pewaukee 64, Waukesha North 32
Pius XI Catholic 86, Wauwatosa East 37
Wauwatosa West 60, Young Coggs Prep 47
Division 3
Bloomer 49, Somerset 37
Elk Mound 51, Adams-Friendship 38
Northwestern 67, Saint Croix Central 39
Prescott 91, Nekoosa 60
St. Croix Falls 63, Baldwin-Woodville 47
Freedom 58, Little Chute 22
Kewaskum 55, Brillion 28
Kewaunee 50, Denmark 46
Sheboygan Falls 44, Kiel 35
Valders 73, Campbellsport 59
Wrightstown 73, Amherst 38
Xavier 56, Oconto Falls 54
Berlin 50, Winneconne 31
Edgewood 51, Dodgeville 47
Evansville 46, Brodhead 41
Waupun 67, Columbus 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Lakeside Lutheran 45
Watertown Luther Prep 85, Lake Country Lutheran 77
Whitewater 47, Big Foot 37
Division 4
Colfax 80, Shell Lake 24
Ladysmith 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Durand 53
Unity 65, Boyceville 25
Crandon 73, Menominee Indian 35
Pacelli 56, Colby 52
St. Mary Catholic 56, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Westfield Area 46, Necedah 37
Cuba City 48, New Glarus 40
Horicon 39, Deerfield 28
Mineral Point 59, Lancaster 49
Waterloo 44, Pardeeville 29
Howards Grove 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 29
Mishicot 57, Kohler 36
Oostburg 62, Roncalli 29
Racine Lutheran 73, Living Word Lutheran 35
Division 5
Clear Lake 71, Owen-Withee 28
Hurley 51, Frederic 34
Prairie Farm 78, Greenwood 45
Siren 53, South Shore 48
Edgar 55, Rosholt 48
Gillett 59, Gibraltar 56
Prentice 58, Northland Lutheran 32
Blair-Taylor 65, Royall 58
Cashton 70, Lincoln 55
Potosi/Cassville 47, Hillsboro 38
River Ridge 45, Iowa-Grant 25
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Riverdale 61
Black Hawk 73, Barneveld 27
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Hustisford 40
Randolph 68, Argyle 34
Boys Hockey Sectional
Girls Hockey Sectional
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Chi-Hi 46
|Chi-Hi
|19
|27
|46
|Eau Claire Memorial
|31
|24
|55
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Caelan Givens 16, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 10. (16 9-14 16 46).
Eau Claire Memorial: Lily Cayley 11, Jeana Sorensen 3, Hope Gibbons 2, Nicole Rossow 12, Olivia Tangley 9, Sydney Brennan 16, Tessa Hazelton 2. (22 6-11 17 55).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Friedel 2, Givens 3. Eau Claire Memorial (5): Sorensen 1, Tangley 2, Brennan 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: McMillan. Eau Claire Memorial: none.
Bloomer 49, Somerset 37
|Somerset
|14
|23
|37
|Bloomer
|21
|28
|49
Somerset: Rachel Gaikowski 8, Mckenzie Leccia 2, Taylor Paulson 11, Heather Giakowski 8, Dani Schachtner 2, Eve Goldstein 3, Sophia Rivard 3. (13 4-12 15 37).
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 9, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Emma Seibel 14, Leah Score 2, Larissa Fossum 11, Cayce Grambo 2, Abby Iverson 4. (18 10-15 12 49).
3-Pointers—Somerset (7): R. Giakowski 2, Paulson 3, Goldstein 1, Rivard 1. Bloomer (3): Jenneman 1, Seibel 2.
Fouled Out—Somerset: none. Bloomer: none.
Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 49
|Fall Creek
|21
|32
|53
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|23
|49
Fall Creek: Ariel Heuer 11, Gianna Vollrath 13, Katelyn Hong 10, Emily Madden 13, Makensy Kolpien 4, Emma Ryan 2. (15 19-25 19 53).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 1, Kayte Licht 4, Lily Hoel 10, Teagen Becker 14, Marissa Gustafson 12, Emily Brenner 5. (16 13-26 25 49).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Heuer 3, Hong 1. Stanley-Boyd (4): Becker 2, Gustafson 2.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: Becker.