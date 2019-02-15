Boys Basketball
Scores
Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 56
Manawa 72, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48
Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 69, Eastbrook Academy 36
Milwaukee Early View 75, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 58, Marshfield 39
|Marshfield
|12
|27
|39
|Chi-Hi
|31
|27
|58
Marshfield: Isaac Meverden 4, Brant Bohman 8, Thomas Olson 5, Cody Korth 3, Anthony Posteluk 5, Sam Hinson 4, Joey Goettl 3, Addison Hill 7. (15 2-2 16 39).
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 4, Luke Franz 4, Nolan Hutzler 6, Joe Reuter 5, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 19, Jacob Walczak 2, Tyler Robarge 18. (22 11-16 12 58).
3-Pointers—Marshfield (7): Bohman 2, Olson 1, Korth 1, Posteluk 1, Hinson 2, Hill 2. Chi-Hi (3): Hutzler 2, Reuter 1.
Fouled Out—Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: Nelson.
McDonell 52, Cadott 38
|McDonell
|18
|34
|52
|Cadott
|19
|19
|38
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 9, Cory Hoglund 10, JD Bohaty 2, Jaebin Bourget 4, Trent Witkowski 2, Eion Kressin 10, Charlie Bleskachek 15. (19 7-7 12 52).
Cadott: Andy Hinzman 3, Brad Irwin 4, Nate Schey 7, Ben Steffes 3, Coy Bowe 5, Mason Poehls 16. (13 7-8 11 38).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Selvitopu 1, Hoglund 1, Bleskachek 3. Cadott (5): Hanzman 1, Schey 1, Steffes 1, Bowe 1, Poehls 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Cadott: none.
Flambeau 68, Cornell 37
|Flambeau
|36
|32
|68
|Cornell
|17
|20
|37
Flambeau: Blayne Celske 16, Ethan Martin 24, Tyler Smith 5, Payton Weimer 5, Alex Brost 3, Zach Kopacz 6, Harley Opachan 8. (26 10-16 9 68).
Cornell: Austin Bowe 2, Raistlin Spangler 2, Caleb Balow 5, Ryan Larson 10, Kyle Glaus 11, Riley Gingras 7. (15 3-10 12 37).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (5): Celske 1, Smith 1, Weimer 1, Opachan 2. Cornell (4): Glaus 3, Gingras 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Cornell: none.
Lake Holcombe 83, Winter 26
|Winter
|16
|10
|26
|Lake Holcombe
|58
|25
|83
Winter: Jordan Pasanen 6, Jerome Brad 2, Mason Parker 4, Russel Rambo 7, Austin Suzan 4, Jason Knuckley 3. (11 2-5 8 26).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 25, Josh Jones 8, Brendan Anders 2, Colton Minnick 11, Johnson 2, Kaden Crank 16, Tyler Dixon 2, Kaden Kinney 17. (37 6-10 8 83).
3-Pointers—Winter (2): Parker 1, Rambo 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Minnick 2, Kinney 1.
Fouled Out—Winter: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Badger 50, Union Grove 42
Durand 66, Boyceville 31
Lake Holcombe 81, Winter 65
Lakeland 81, Mosinee 56
Milwaukee Madison 48, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 40
Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 37
Phillips 54, Rib Lake 34
Rhinelander 74, Antigo 41
St. Croix Falls 61, Luck 20
Whitefish Bay 53, Cedarburg 28
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 50, Milwaukee Early View 24
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 61, River Falls 45
|Chi-Hi
|26
|35
|61
|River Falls
|26
|19
|45
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 15, Caelan Givens 19, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 17. (21 13-18 14 61).
River Falls: Kylie Strop 13, Taylor Weick 5, Rachel Randleman 5, Maddi Kealy 2, Bailey Reardon 19, Abby Doerre 1. (18 4-8 14 45).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Zenner 1, Givens 2, McMillan 3. River Falls (5): Strop 2, Weick 1, Randleman 1, Reardon 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. River Falls: Reardon.
Hayward 48, Bloomer 43
|Hayward
|23
|25
|48
|Bloomer
|23
|20
|43
Hayward: Hailey Miller 7, Ellie Strapon 13, Holly Miller 4, Emily Neff 22, Emily Morgan 2. (17 11-24 10 48).
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 4, Elle Kramschuster 5, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Larissa Fossum 2, Emma Seibel 6, Sierra Raine 21. (18 3-9 21 43).
3-Pointers—Hayward (3): Strapon 2, Neff 1. Bloomer (4): Kramschuster 1, V. Jenneman 1, Seibel 1, Raine 1.
Fouled Out—Hayward: none. Bloomer: Swartz.
New Auburn 36, Cornell 35
|Cornell
|20
|15
|35
|New Auburn
|15
|21
|36
Cornell: Izzy Clark 5, Micki Galster 1, Erin Crowell 14, Cheyenne Peloquin 11, Bryanna Bonander 4. (12 10-16 15 35).
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 25, Anna Koteras 2, Faith Baker 9. (9 14-18 13 36).
3-Pointers— Cornell (1): Peloquin 1. New Auburn (4): Rada 3, Baker 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 81, Winter 65
|Winter
|25
|40
|65
|Lake Holcombe
|41
|40
|81
Winter: Amelia Bodo 15, Rheanna Brad 19, Emma Petit 6, Jasmine Goebel 2, Shahala White 4, Renee Rider 2, Janessa Petit 11. (25 5-7 16 65).
Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 11, Megan Lechleitner 22, Allison Golat-Hattamer 21, Brooke Lechleitner 23, Emma Elmberg 2, Maegan Kostka 2. (33 12-24 12 81).
3-Pointers—Winter (4): Bodo 3, Brad 1. Lake Holcombe (1): M. Lechleitner 1.
Fouled Out—Winter: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Girls Hockey
Scores
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Metro Lynx 3, Viroqua 1
Fox Cities 9, Lakeshore Lightning 1
USM 1, Arrowhead 0
Box Scores
St. Croix Valley 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Croix Valley
|2
|1
|1
|4
First Period—SCV: Juneau Paulsen (Jenna Bergmanis), 10:03.
SCV: Amber DeLong (Bella Rasmussen, Paulsen), 0:14.
Second Period—SCV: DeLong, 12:13.
Third Period—CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Abby Martin ), 9:37.
SCV: Jaden Woiwode (Abbie DeLong, Bergmanis), 7:11, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-3-6-11. St. Croix Valley: 13-22-10-45. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-21-9-41. St. Croix Valley: Sydney Seeley 2-3-5-10. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 7-14:00. St. Croix Valley: 2-4:00.
