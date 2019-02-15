Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys Basketball

Scores

Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 56

Manawa 72, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 48

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 69, Eastbrook Academy 36

Milwaukee Early View 75, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 58, Marshfield 39

Marshfield122739
Chi-Hi312758

Marshfield: Isaac Meverden 4, Brant Bohman 8, Thomas Olson 5, Cody Korth 3, Anthony Posteluk 5, Sam Hinson 4, Joey Goettl 3, Addison Hill 7. (15 2-2 16 39).

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 4, Luke Franz 4, Nolan Hutzler 6, Joe Reuter 5, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 19, Jacob Walczak 2, Tyler Robarge 18. (22 11-16 12 58).

3-Pointers—Marshfield (7): Bohman 2, Olson 1, Korth 1, Posteluk 1, Hinson 2, Hill 2. Chi-Hi (3): Hutzler 2, Reuter 1.

Fouled Out—Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: Nelson.

McDonell 52, Cadott 38

McDonell183452
Cadott191938

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 9, Cory Hoglund 10, JD Bohaty 2, Jaebin Bourget 4, Trent Witkowski 2, Eion Kressin 10, Charlie Bleskachek 15. (19 7-7 12 52).

Cadott: Andy Hinzman 3, Brad Irwin 4, Nate Schey 7, Ben Steffes 3, Coy Bowe 5, Mason Poehls 16. (13 7-8 11 38).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Selvitopu 1, Hoglund 1, Bleskachek 3. Cadott (5): Hanzman 1, Schey 1, Steffes 1, Bowe 1, Poehls 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Cadott: none.

Flambeau 68, Cornell 37

Flambeau363268
Cornell172037

Flambeau: Blayne Celske 16, Ethan Martin 24, Tyler Smith 5, Payton Weimer 5, Alex Brost 3, Zach Kopacz 6, Harley Opachan 8. (26 10-16 9 68).

Cornell: Austin Bowe 2, Raistlin Spangler 2, Caleb Balow 5, Ryan Larson 10, Kyle Glaus 11, Riley Gingras 7. (15 3-10 12 37).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (5): Celske 1, Smith 1, Weimer 1, Opachan 2. Cornell (4): Glaus 3, Gingras 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Cornell: none.

Lake Holcombe 83, Winter 26

Winter161026
Lake Holcombe582583

Winter: Jordan Pasanen 6, Jerome Brad 2, Mason Parker 4, Russel Rambo 7, Austin Suzan 4, Jason Knuckley 3. (11 2-5 8 26).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 25, Josh Jones 8, Brendan Anders 2, Colton Minnick 11, Johnson 2, Kaden Crank 16, Tyler Dixon 2, Kaden Kinney 17. (37 6-10 8 83).

3-Pointers—Winter (2): Parker 1, Rambo 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Minnick 2, Kinney 1.

Fouled Out—Winter: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Badger 50, Union Grove 42

Durand 66, Boyceville 31

Lake Holcombe 81, Winter 65

Lakeland 81, Mosinee 56

Milwaukee Madison 48, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 40

Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 37

Phillips 54, Rib Lake 34

Rhinelander 74, Antigo 41

St. Croix Falls 61, Luck 20

Whitefish Bay 53, Cedarburg 28

Wisconsin School for the Deaf 50, Milwaukee Early View 24

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 61, River Falls 45

Chi-Hi263561
River Falls261945

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 15, Caelan Givens 19, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 17. (21 13-18 14 61).

River Falls: Kylie Strop 13, Taylor Weick 5, Rachel Randleman 5, Maddi Kealy 2, Bailey Reardon 19, Abby Doerre 1. (18 4-8 14 45).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Zenner 1, Givens 2, McMillan 3. River Falls (5): Strop 2, Weick 1, Randleman 1, Reardon 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. River Falls: Reardon.

Hayward 48, Bloomer 43

Hayward232548
Bloomer232043

Hayward: Hailey Miller 7, Ellie Strapon 13, Holly Miller 4, Emily Neff 22, Emily Morgan 2. (17 11-24 10 48).

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 4, Elle Kramschuster 5, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Larissa Fossum 2, Emma Seibel 6, Sierra Raine 21. (18 3-9 21 43).

3-Pointers—Hayward (3): Strapon 2, Neff 1. Bloomer (4): Kramschuster 1, V. Jenneman 1, Seibel 1, Raine 1.

Fouled Out—Hayward: none. Bloomer: Swartz.

New Auburn 36, Cornell 35

Cornell201535
New Auburn152136

Cornell: Izzy Clark 5, Micki Galster 1, Erin Crowell 14, Cheyenne Peloquin 11, Bryanna Bonander 4. (12 10-16 15 35).

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 25, Anna Koteras 2, Faith Baker 9. (9 14-18 13 36).

3-Pointers— Cornell (1): Peloquin 1. New Auburn (4): Rada 3, Baker 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 81, Winter 65

Winter254065
Lake Holcombe414081

Winter: Amelia Bodo 15, Rheanna Brad 19, Emma Petit 6, Jasmine Goebel 2, Shahala White 4, Renee Rider 2, Janessa Petit 11. (25 5-7 16  65).

Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 11, Megan Lechleitner 22, Allison Golat-Hattamer 21, Brooke Lechleitner 23, Emma Elmberg 2, Maegan Kostka 2. (33 12-24 12 81).

3-Pointers—Winter (4): Bodo 3, Brad 1. Lake Holcombe (1): M. Lechleitner 1.

Fouled Out—Winter: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Hockey

Scores

St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Metro Lynx 3, Viroqua 1

Fox Cities 9, Lakeshore Lightning 1

USM 1, Arrowhead 0

Box Scores

St. Croix Valley 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1

Chi-Hi/Menomonie0011
St. Croix Valley2114

First Period—SCV: Juneau Paulsen (Jenna Bergmanis), 10:03.

SCV: Amber DeLong (Bella Rasmussen, Paulsen), 0:14.

Second Period—SCV: DeLong, 12:13.

Third Period—CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Abby Martin ), 9:37.

SCV: Jaden Woiwode (Abbie DeLong, Bergmanis), 7:11, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-3-6-11. St. Croix Valley: 13-22-10-45. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-21-9-41. St. Croix Valley: Sydney Seeley 2-3-5-10. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 7-14:00. St. Croix Valley: 2-4:00.

