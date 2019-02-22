Boys Basketball
Scores
Elkhorn Area 73, Burlington 60
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Campbellsport 48
Kiel 64, Hilbert 63
La Crosse Central 84, Madison Memorial 61
Menomonie 58, Medford Area 46
Box Scores
Lake Holcombe 91, Prairie Farm 76
|Lake Holcombe
|39
|52
|91
|Prairie Farm
|29
|47
|76
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 13, Josh Jones 13, Brenden Andres 4, Colton Minnick 11, Kaden Kinney 23, Tyler Dixon 7, Kaden Crank 18, Will Kriegle 2. (40 4-10 16 91).
Prairie Farm: Mitchell Seeger 6, Jacob Stewart 5, Jack Glaser 39, Nikolas Whitman 15, Collin Christianson 11. (28 13-17 10 76).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (7): Seeger 2, Stewart 1, Glaser 4. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 3, J. Jones 1, Minnick 1, Dixon 1, Crank 1.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. Lake Holcombe: Kinney.
Stanley-Boyd 52, Ladysmith 44
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|29
|52
|Ladysmith
|26
|18
|44
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 14, Jordan McKnight 7, Clayton Carlson 4, Tristan Harris 15, Noah Gillingham 12. (23 4-5 9 52).
Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 7, Carter Closs 14, Caden Dupee 6, Peyton Rogers 17. (19 3-7 10 44).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Schmelzer 1, McKnight 1. Ladysmith (3): Closs 1, Rogers 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Ladysmith: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Division 1 Sectional I
Appleton East 64, Neenah 40
Appleton North 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 33
Eau Claire Memorial 61, Oshkosh North 49
Hudson 53, Appleton West 36
Kimberly 61, Superior 33
Stevens Point 54, D.C. Everest 45
Wausau West 54, Marshfield 44
Division 1 Sectional II
Arrowhead 70, Menomonee Falls 32
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 61
Brookfield Central 71, Oconomowoc 48
De Pere 58, Brookfield East 24
Germantown 66, Hartford Union 45
Green Bay Preble 63, Fond du Lac 47
Hamilton 62, Sheboygan North 48
Watertown 40, Homestead 38
Division 1 Sectional III
Janesville Craig 61, Badger 42
Madison East 81, Kenosha Tremper 38
Madison La Follette 71, Racine Park 55
Madison Memorial 83, Kenosha Bradford 29
Middleton 63, Janesville Parker 35
Racine Horlick 61, Racine Case 57
Sun Prairie 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 21
Waunakee 66, Verona Area 51
Division 1 Sectional IV
Franklin 60, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 42
Milwaukee DSHA 52, Waukesha South 15
Milwaukee King 105, Milwaukee South 18
Mukwonago 65, West Allis Central 33
Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 24
Oak Creek 67, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 23
Division 2 Sectional I
Hortonville 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 25
Lakeland 50, Merrill 38
Menomonie 58, Holmen 45
New London 39, Shawano Community 21
Rhinelander 82, Mosinee 57
Division 2 Sectional II
Beaver Dam 78, Plymouth 23
Green Bay Southwest 49, West De Pere 42
Luxemburg-Casco 78, Seymour 42
Notre Dame 56, Ashwaubenon 47
Pulaski 54, Kaukauna 44
Slinger 52, Kewaskum 26
West Bend West 62, Cedarburg 26
Division 2 Sectional III
DeForest 48, Oregon 46
Jefferson 56, Wilmot Union 52
Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 47
Monroe 71, McFarland 33
Stoughton 52, Reedsburg Area 47
Division 2 Sectional IV
New Berlin Eisenhower 80, Catholic Memorial 37
Pewaukee 67, Greendale 33
Pius XI Catholic 78, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35
Wauwatosa East 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 40
Whitefish Bay 64, Messmer 18
Whitnall 38, Cudahy 33
Division 3 Sectional I
Amery 64, Saint Croix Central 24
Arcadia 58, West Salem 31
Bloomer 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 56, Adams-Friendship 16
Hayward 37, Northwestern 28
Prescott 56, Osceola 45
Division 3 Sectional II
Freedom 61, Clintonville 32
Kewaunee 55, Brillion 32
Little Chute 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55
Valders 51, Denmark 39
Wrightstown 75, Oconto Falls 61
Division 3 Sectional III=
Lodi 48, Evansville 44
Marshall 67, Big Foot 43
Prairie du Chien 60, Edgewood 43
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Whitewater 48
Wisconsin Dells 41, Richland Center 39
Division 3 Sectional IV
Berlin 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 87, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 15
Lake Country Lutheran 68, Brown Deer 61
Mayville 56, Winneconne 42
Waupun 67, Lomira 36
Division 4 Sectional I
Cameron 80, Ladysmith 58
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 21
Durand 88, Mondovi 52
Melrose-Mindoro 79, Augusta 21
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Fall Creek 55
Regis 85, Spring Valley 30
St. Croix Falls 75, Shell Lake 39
Unity 40, Boyceville 26
Division 4 Sectional II=
Bonduel 69, Iola-Scandinavia 37
Colby 91, Phillips 53
Crandon 52, Oconto 27
Crivitz 63, Manawa 55
Necedah 36, Abbotsford 28
Pacelli 29, Auburndale 25
Shiocton 52, St. Mary Catholic 46
Division 4 Sectional III=
Aquinas 81, Fennimore 29
Darlington 69, Wisconsin Heights 60
Lancaster 61, Cuba City 52
Markesan 45, Cambridge 23
Mineral Point 65, Luther 44
New Glarus 55, Waterloo 42
Division 4 Sectional IV=
Howards Grove 46, Algoma 30
Oostburg 52, St. Marys Springs 40
Ozaukee 61, Dodgeland 47
Racine Lutheran 79, Horicon 51
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Division 5 Sectional I=
Clear Lake 60, McDonell Central 50
Frederic 56, Luck 44
Division 5 Sectional II=
Columbus Catholic 53, Rosholt 37
Wausaukee 68, Florence 40
Division 5 Sectional III=
Bangor 52, Cashton 44
Black Hawk 69, Iowa-Grant 31
Eleva-Strum 58, La Farge 17
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Shullsburg 47
Catholic Central 36, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34
Fall River 54, Barneveld 33
Gibraltar 61, Oakfield 39
Rio 56, Albany 50
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 69, Oshkosh West 40
|Oshkosh West
|16
|24
|40
|Chi-Hi
|33
|36
|69
Oshkosh West: Morgan Gehri 2, Callista Rochon-Baker 10, Anelise Hammonds 5, Lauren Courchen 4, Ella Tigert 2, Mary Oman 3, Lauren Olejnik 11, Devin Hable 3. (15 5-11 23 49).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 3, Alexis Zenner 20, Caelan Givens 17, Megan Ludy 2, Kirsten Johnson 1, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 6, Kaylee Johnson 1, Leah Schindler 1, Aaliyah McMillan 15, Brystal Roshell 1. (22 23-31 19 69).
3-Pointers—Oshkosh West (5): Rochon-Baker 1, Oman 1, Olejnik 3. Chi-Hi (2): Zenner 1, Givens 1.
Fouled Out—Oshkosh West: Hammonds. Chi-Hi: none.
Clear Lake 60, McDonell 50
|McDonell
|28
|22
|50
|Clear Lake
|25
|35
|60
McDonell: Maggie Craker 18, Abby Wampler 12, Hannah Sykora 9, Lauryn Deetz 3, Jessica Eisenreich 8. (18 9-13 18 50).
Clear Lake: Julianna Rosen 11, Megan Zimmer 11, Lily Hacker 5, Madison Zimmer 11, Maddie Rosen 18, Lizzy Rosen 4. (21 12-16 12 60).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Craker 2, Wampler 2, Sykora 1. Clear Lake (6): M. Zimmer 3, L. Hacker 1, M. Zimmer 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clear Lake: none.
Bloomer 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32
|Baldwin-Woodville
|9
|23
|32
|Bloomer
|18
|22
|40
Baldwin-Woodville: Brooke Evenson 10, Brooke Klatt 3, Maddy Jensen 4, Mara Schommer 5, Anna Jordt 8, Alanna Campbell 2. (11 6-11 15 32).
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 8, Elle Kramschuster 1, Emma Seibel 9, Isabella Jenneman 14, Sierra Raine 8. (14 8-13 14 40).
3-Pointers—Baldwin-Woodville (4): Evenson 2, Klatt 1, Schommer 1. Bloomer (4): Swartz 2, Seibel 2.
Fouled Out—Baldwin-Woodville: none. Bloomer: none.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Section 5
Neenah/Hortonville 4, Notre Dame 0
Section 7
Waukesha 5, Marquette University 2
Section 8
University School of Milwaukee 6, Fond du Lac Springs 1
Girls Hockey
Scores
Section 1
Hudson 3, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1
Section 2
Central Wisconsin 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Section 4
Fox Cities 5, Warbirds 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.