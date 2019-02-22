Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Elkhorn Area 73, Burlington 60

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Campbellsport 48

Kiel 64, Hilbert 63

La Crosse Central 84, Madison Memorial 61

Menomonie 58, Medford Area 46

Box Scores

Lake Holcombe 91, Prairie Farm 76

Lake Holcombe395291
Prairie Farm294776

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 13, Josh Jones 13, Brenden Andres 4, Colton Minnick 11, Kaden Kinney 23, Tyler Dixon 7, Kaden Crank 18, Will Kriegle 2. (40 4-10 16 91).

Prairie Farm: Mitchell Seeger 6, Jacob Stewart 5, Jack Glaser 39, Nikolas Whitman 15, Collin Christianson 11. (28 13-17 10 76).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (7): Seeger 2, Stewart 1, Glaser 4. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 3, J. Jones 1, Minnick 1, Dixon 1, Crank 1.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. Lake Holcombe: Kinney.

Stanley-Boyd 52, Ladysmith 44

Stanley-Boyd232952
Ladysmith261844

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 14, Jordan McKnight 7, Clayton Carlson 4, Tristan Harris 15, Noah Gillingham 12. (23 4-5 9 52).

Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 7, Carter Closs 14, Caden Dupee 6, Peyton Rogers 17. (19 3-7 10 44).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Schmelzer 1, McKnight 1. Ladysmith (3): Closs 1, Rogers 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Ladysmith: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Division 1 Sectional I

Appleton East 64, Neenah 40

Appleton North 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 33

Eau Claire Memorial 61, Oshkosh North 49

Hudson 53, Appleton West 36

Kimberly 61, Superior 33

Stevens Point 54, D.C. Everest 45

Wausau West 54, Marshfield 44

Division 1 Sectional II

Arrowhead 70, Menomonee Falls 32

Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 61

Brookfield Central 71, Oconomowoc 48

De Pere 58, Brookfield East 24

Germantown 66, Hartford Union 45

Green Bay Preble 63, Fond du Lac 47

Hamilton 62, Sheboygan North 48

Watertown 40, Homestead 38

Division 1 Sectional III

Janesville Craig 61, Badger 42

Madison East 81, Kenosha Tremper 38

Madison La Follette 71, Racine Park 55

Madison Memorial 83, Kenosha Bradford 29

Middleton 63, Janesville Parker 35

Racine Horlick 61, Racine Case 57

Sun Prairie 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 21

Waunakee 66, Verona Area 51

Division 1 Sectional IV

Franklin 60, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 42

Milwaukee DSHA 52, Waukesha South 15

Milwaukee King 105, Milwaukee South 18

Mukwonago 65, West Allis Central 33

Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 24

Oak Creek 67, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 23

Division 2 Sectional I

Hortonville 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 25

Lakeland 50, Merrill 38

Menomonie 58, Holmen 45

New London 39, Shawano Community 21

Rhinelander 82, Mosinee 57

Division 2 Sectional II

Beaver Dam 78, Plymouth 23

Green Bay Southwest 49, West De Pere 42

Luxemburg-Casco 78, Seymour 42

Notre Dame 56, Ashwaubenon 47

Pulaski 54, Kaukauna 44

Slinger 52, Kewaskum 26

West Bend West 62, Cedarburg 26

Division 2 Sectional III

DeForest 48, Oregon 46

Jefferson 56, Wilmot Union 52

Milton 58, Elkhorn Area 47

Monroe 71, McFarland 33

Stoughton 52, Reedsburg Area 47

Division 2 Sectional IV

New Berlin Eisenhower 80, Catholic Memorial 37

Pewaukee 67, Greendale 33

Pius XI Catholic 78, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35

Wauwatosa East 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 40

Whitefish Bay 64, Messmer 18

Whitnall 38, Cudahy 33

Division 3 Sectional I

Amery 64, Saint Croix Central 24

Arcadia 58, West Salem 31

Bloomer 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 56, Adams-Friendship 16

Hayward 37, Northwestern 28

Prescott 56, Osceola 45

Division 3 Sectional II

Freedom 61, Clintonville 32

Kewaunee 55, Brillion 32

Little Chute 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55

Valders 51, Denmark 39

Wrightstown 75, Oconto Falls 61

Division 3 Sectional III=

Lodi 48, Evansville 44

Marshall 67, Big Foot 43

Prairie du Chien 60, Edgewood 43

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Whitewater 48

Wisconsin Dells 41, Richland Center 39

Division 3 Sectional IV

Berlin 52, Watertown Luther Prep 51

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 87, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 15

Lake Country Lutheran 68, Brown Deer 61

Mayville 56, Winneconne 42

Waupun 67, Lomira 36

Division 4 Sectional I

Cameron 80, Ladysmith 58

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 21

Durand 88, Mondovi 52

Melrose-Mindoro 79, Augusta 21

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Fall Creek 55

Regis 85, Spring Valley 30

St. Croix Falls 75, Shell Lake 39

Unity 40, Boyceville 26

Division 4 Sectional II=

Bonduel 69, Iola-Scandinavia 37

Colby 91, Phillips 53

Crandon 52, Oconto 27

Crivitz 63, Manawa 55

Necedah 36, Abbotsford 28

Pacelli 29, Auburndale 25

Shiocton 52, St. Mary Catholic 46

Division 4 Sectional III=

Aquinas 81, Fennimore 29

Darlington 69, Wisconsin Heights 60

Lancaster 61, Cuba City 52

Markesan 45, Cambridge 23

Mineral Point 65, Luther 44

New Glarus 55, Waterloo 42

Division 4 Sectional IV=

Howards Grove 46, Algoma 30

Oostburg 52, St. Marys Springs 40

Ozaukee 61, Dodgeland 47

Racine Lutheran 79, Horicon 51

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Division 5 Sectional I=

Clear Lake 60, McDonell Central 50

Frederic 56, Luck 44

Division 5 Sectional II=

Columbus Catholic 53, Rosholt 37

Wausaukee 68, Florence 40

Division 5 Sectional III=

Bangor 52, Cashton 44

Black Hawk 69, Iowa-Grant 31

Eleva-Strum 58, La Farge 17

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Shullsburg 47

Catholic Central 36, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34

Fall River 54, Barneveld 33

Gibraltar 61, Oakfield 39

Rio 56, Albany 50

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 69, Oshkosh West 40

Oshkosh West162440
Chi-Hi333669

Oshkosh West: Morgan Gehri 2, Callista Rochon-Baker 10, Anelise Hammonds 5, Lauren Courchen 4, Ella Tigert 2, Mary Oman 3, Lauren Olejnik 11, Devin Hable 3. (15 5-11 23 49).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 3, Alexis Zenner 20, Caelan Givens 17, Megan Ludy 2, Kirsten Johnson 1, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 6, Kaylee Johnson 1, Leah Schindler 1, Aaliyah McMillan 15, Brystal Roshell 1. (22 23-31 19 69).

3-Pointers—Oshkosh West (5): Rochon-Baker 1, Oman 1, Olejnik 3. Chi-Hi (2): Zenner 1, Givens 1.

Fouled Out—Oshkosh West: Hammonds. Chi-Hi: none.

Clear Lake 60, McDonell 50

McDonell282250
Clear Lake253560

McDonell: Maggie Craker 18, Abby Wampler 12, Hannah Sykora 9, Lauryn Deetz 3, Jessica Eisenreich 8. (18 9-13 18 50).

Clear Lake: Julianna Rosen 11, Megan Zimmer 11, Lily Hacker 5, Madison Zimmer 11, Maddie Rosen 18, Lizzy Rosen 4. (21 12-16 12 60).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Craker 2, Wampler 2, Sykora 1. Clear Lake (6): M. Zimmer 3, L. Hacker 1, M. Zimmer 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clear Lake: none.

Bloomer 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Baldwin-Woodville92332
Bloomer182240

Baldwin-Woodville: Brooke Evenson 10, Brooke Klatt 3, Maddy Jensen 4, Mara Schommer 5, Anna Jordt 8, Alanna Campbell 2. (11 6-11 15 32).

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 8, Elle Kramschuster 1, Emma Seibel 9, Isabella Jenneman 14, Sierra Raine 8. (14 8-13 14 40).

3-Pointers—Baldwin-Woodville (4): Evenson 2, Klatt 1, Schommer 1. Bloomer (4): Swartz 2, Seibel 2.

Fouled Out—Baldwin-Woodville: none. Bloomer: none.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Section 5

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Notre Dame 0

Section 7

Waukesha 5, Marquette University 2

Section 8

University School of Milwaukee 6, Fond du Lac Springs 1

Girls Hockey

Scores

Section 1

Hudson 3, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1

Section 2

Central Wisconsin 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Section 4

Fox Cities 5, Warbirds 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.