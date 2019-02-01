Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Brookfield East 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 53

Bruce 72, Cornell 28

Burlington 47, Waterford 41

Colfax 57, Glenwood City 54

Cuba City 57, Boscobel 49

DeForest 68, Baraboo 33

Homestead 81, West Bend East 56

Kewaunee 69, Algoma 43

Lancaster 63, Richland Center 50

Luxemburg-Casco 78, Fox Valley Lutheran 57

Mellen 64, Drummond 57

Mosinee 70, Medford Area 54

Mount Horeb 67, Sauk Prairie 40

Muskego 58, Catholic Memorial 47

New Glarus 63, Cambridge 43

New London 82, Seymour 65

Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 54

Oostburg 97, Mishicot 45

Ozaukee 65, Sheboygan Christian 57

Phelps 83, Elcho 40

Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 47

Racine Case 60, Racine Horlick 56

Reedsburg Area 59, Portage 48

Rio 62, Pardeeville 54

Saint Thomas More 64, Racine Lutheran 47

Sheboygan North 87, Notre Dame 56

Shullsburg 59, Cassville 49

Stratford 69, Phillips 41

Sturgeon Bay 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62

Unity 53, Frederic 30

Watertown Luther Prep 63, Lodi 60

Wrightstown 68, Little Chute 66

Xavier 94, Green Bay East 65

Box Scores

Thorp 62, Cadott 49

Thorp293362
Cadott202949

Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 5, Thomas Stewart 8, Anthony Hunt 4, Ryan Stunkel 15, Ethan Reis 23, Isaac Soumis 7. (19 16-20 14 62).

Cadott: Cole Sopiarz 5, Andy Hinzmann 2, Brad Irwin 5, Noah Kahl 2, Ben Steffes 3, Coy Bowe 21, Mason Poehls 11. (19 5-7 19 49).

3-Pointers—Thorp (8): Chirhart 1, Reis 7. Cadott (6): Sopiarz 1, Steffes 1, Bowe 3, Poehls 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: Hunt. Cadott: Poehls.

Altoona 68, Stanley-Boyd 45

Altoona432568
Stanley-Boyd212445

Altoona: Keshawn Harris 12, Nathan McMahon 2, Jake Nelson 4, Evan Moss 12, Carter Ternberg 5, Brayden Turk 6, Gage Eisold 11, Mark Evans 1, Reese Martin 2, Jake Meyer 13. (26 11-19 22 68).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Krueger 4, LJ Schmelzer 17, Bo Chwala 2, Jordan McKnight 5, Tristan Harris 7, Jake Schneider 1, Noah Gillingham 8, Cooper Nichols 1. (13 15-23 15 45).

3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Moss 2, Eisold 3. Stanley-Boyd (4): Schmelzer 2, McKnight 1, Gillingham 1.

Fouled Out—Altoona: Turk. Stanley-Boyd: none.

New Auburn 65, Winter 44

New Auburn293665
Winter172744

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Remington Robey 2, Michael Pederson 31, Nick Walker 11, Ethan Patz 16, Ethan Harder 3. (25 11-22 16 65).

Winter: Jordan Pasanen 8, Jerome Brad 2, Mason Porter 4, Russel Rambo 1, Nick Heath 15, Tyler Bishop 14. (18 6-12).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): Pederson 4. Winter (3): Heath 3.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Winter: none.

Bruce 72, Cornell 28

Cornell161228
Bruce373572

Cornell: Austin Bowe 1, Raistlin Spangler 3, Caleb Balow 5, Kyle Glaus 11, Riley Gingras 8. (9 8-13 5 28).

Bruce: Dexter Roatch 5, Dan Brockman 6, Pete West 2, Chris Brockman 4, Jack West 6, Connor Checkalski 37, Kevin Brockman 7, Kurt Chafer 3, D. Chafer 2. (33 4-6 9 72).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Gingras 2. Bruce (4): Roatsch 1, Checkalski 1, K.Brockman 1, K.Chafer 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.

Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 70

Birchwood343670
Lake Holcombe404080

Birchwood: Trey Johnson 8, Matthew Marcinske 26, Ryan Kupper 3, Preston Herricks 11, Trent Stanley 16, Logan Saldana 4, Kyle Bratvold 2. (23 19-20 20 70).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 27, Josh Jones 19, Brendan Anders 2, Colton Minnick 4, Tristin Jones 11, Kaden Crank 17. (32 8-14 17).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (5): Kupper 1 , Herricks 2, Stanley 2. Lake Holcombe (8): Flater 6, J. Jones 1, Crank 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Lake Holcombe: T. Jones.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Aquinas 73, La Crosse Central 41

Auburndale 71, Rib Lake 28

Bangor 43, Royall 28

Bay Port 70, Ashwaubenon 36

Beaver Dam 92, Sauk Prairie 41

Black Hawk 84, Juda 20

Bloomer 49, Northwestern 40

Brookfield Academy 67, Messmer 48

Bruce 49, Cornell 47

Catholic Central 51, Racine St. Catherine's 43

Cedarburg 58, Port Washington 24

Chilton 49, Brillion 42

Colfax 79, Glenwood City 22

De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 31

Durand 78, Prescott 26

Edgar 59, Abbotsford 47

Florence 59, White Lake 5

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Westby 44

Green Bay Preble 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

La Farge 69, North Crawford 29

Living Word Lutheran 66, Saint Francis 17

Merrill 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, New Berlin West 41

New London 52, Menasha 28

Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 26

Pius XI Catholic 67, Greendale 30

Prairie Farm 64, Turtle Lake 24

Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 54

Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 54

River Ridge 54, Potosi/Cassville 23

Rosholt 59, Port Edwards 47

Seneca 64, Weston 30

Shullsburg 44, Benton 41

Slinger 61, Hartford Union 40

South Milwaukee 50, Cudahy 35

Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 42

St. Croix Falls 89, Webster 29

Two Rivers 46, Roncalli 42

Unity 65, Frederic 44

West Salem 61, Black River Falls 38

Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Iola-Scandinavia 24

Whitnall 64, Greenfield 53

Wisconsin Dells 52, Poynette 29

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 61, Rice Lake 45

Rice Lake133245
Chi-Hi313061

Rice Lake: Lexi Orr 8, Callie Karstens 2, Emma Fitzgerald 7, Grace Forsberg 4, Jordan Roethel 6, Paityn Tiefs 4, Brynn Olson 9, Jordan Pagac 5. (14 14-17 16 45).

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 8, Caelan Givens 25, Megan Ludy 4, Ashley Hanley 2, Leah Schindler 3, Aaliyah McMillan 15, Brystal Roshell 2, Savannah Hinke 2. (24 11-14 16 61).

3-Pointers—Rice Lake (3): Fitzgerald 1, Olson 1, Pagac 1. Chi-Hi (2): Zenner 1, McMillan 1.

Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Bloomer 49, Northwestern 40

Northwestern132740
Bloomer163349

Northwestern: Tory Anderson 2, Mackenzie Correll 12, Karsyn Jones 6, Brooke Ogren 5, Jayda Kobucher 2, Kasha Hughlett 4, Kennedy Nelson 7, Allison Louma 2. (11 14-24 17 40).

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 5, Elle Kramschuster 4, Vnnessa Jenneman 5, Emma Seibel 7, Sierra Raine 28. (17 14-19 22 49).

3-Pointers—Northwestern (4): Correll 3, Ogren 1. Bloomer (1): Seibel 1.

Fouled Out—Northwestern: Klobucher. Bloomer: none.

New Auburn 65, Winter 49

New Auburn343165
Winter293049

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 23, Anna Koteras 3, Faith Baker 7, Zoey Rada 8, Violet Hyke 1, Stephanie Fedie 2, Emma Bischel 21. (26 12-22 16 65).

Winter: Amelia Bodo 8, Rheanna Brad 18, Jasmine Goebel 7, Renee Rider 2, Janessa Petit 5, Emma Petit 9. (21 6-14 19 49).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Z. Rada. Winter (1): Brad 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Winter: E. Petit.

Bruce 49, Cornell 47

Cornell182947
Bruce212849

Cornell: Izzy Clark 1, Micki Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 2, Kaylie Walters 2, Erin Crowell 19, Braya Duffy 2, Cheyenne Peloquin 7, Bryanna Bonander 8. (17 10-13 15 47).

Bruce: Lauren Sturzl 5, Merina Marsky 10, Halli Anderson 7, Brandi Gauthier 14, Capri Strom 11. (17 9-14 11 49).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Crowell 2. Bruce (1): Sturzl.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.

Lake Holcombe 55, Birchwood 53

Birchwood361753
Lake Holcombe312455

Birchwood: Abby Greisen 13, Payton Schultz 7, Mady Schultz 15, Alyssa Langham 8, Chloe Streit 1, Taylor Widiker 10. (20 11-20 25 53).

Lake Holcombe: Ori Lebal 5, Megan Lechleitner 11, Allison Golat-Hattamer 4, Brooke Lechleitner 12, Emma Elmberg 11, Maegan Kostka 7, Carly Vavra 2, Mya Warwick 3. (18 15-26 19 55).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (3): Widiker 3. Lake Holcombe (4): Elmberg 3, Kostka 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: P. Schultz, M. Schultz, Langham, Ashlyn Leau. Lake Holcombe: Golat-Hattamer.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 2

Greendale 6, Kenosha 1

Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 3, Waunakee 2

Madison Memorial 11, Monona Grove 1

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Fond du Lac 1

Northland Pines 6, Antigo 0

Sun Prairie 6, Oregon 2

Tomah/Sparta 7, Avalanche 3

Tomahawk 8, Medford Area 1

Verona Area 13, Beloit Memorial 0

West Salem/Bangor 10, Black River Falls 2

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, Baraboo/Portage 1

Box Scores

Eau Claire Memorial 2, Chi-Hi 0

Chi-Hi0000
Eau Claire Memorial0022

Third Period—ECM: Austin Karnitz (Easton Tok), 5:34.

ECM: Max Savoloja (Kaden Kohlhepp, Joe Kelly), 12:26, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 2-8-6-16. Eau Claire Memorial: 17-10-11-38. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 17-10-9-36. Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Berg 2-8-6-16. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Eau Claire Memorial: 7-14:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Bay Area 1, Lakeshore Lightning 0

Black River Falls 3, Badger Lightning 2

Brookfield 5, Arrowhead 1

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, OT

Fox Cities 4, USM 2

Viroqua 6, Medford Area 0

Warbirds 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

