Boys Basketball
Scores
Brookfield East 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 53
Bruce 72, Cornell 28
Burlington 47, Waterford 41
Colfax 57, Glenwood City 54
Cuba City 57, Boscobel 49
DeForest 68, Baraboo 33
Homestead 81, West Bend East 56
Kewaunee 69, Algoma 43
Lancaster 63, Richland Center 50
Luxemburg-Casco 78, Fox Valley Lutheran 57
Mellen 64, Drummond 57
Mosinee 70, Medford Area 54
Mount Horeb 67, Sauk Prairie 40
Muskego 58, Catholic Memorial 47
New Glarus 63, Cambridge 43
New London 82, Seymour 65
Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 54
Oostburg 97, Mishicot 45
Ozaukee 65, Sheboygan Christian 57
Phelps 83, Elcho 40
Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 47
Racine Case 60, Racine Horlick 56
Reedsburg Area 59, Portage 48
Rio 62, Pardeeville 54
Saint Thomas More 64, Racine Lutheran 47
Sheboygan North 87, Notre Dame 56
Shullsburg 59, Cassville 49
Stratford 69, Phillips 41
Sturgeon Bay 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62
Unity 53, Frederic 30
Watertown Luther Prep 63, Lodi 60
Wrightstown 68, Little Chute 66
Xavier 94, Green Bay East 65
Box Scores
Thorp 62, Cadott 49
|Thorp
|29
|33
|62
|Cadott
|20
|29
|49
Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 5, Thomas Stewart 8, Anthony Hunt 4, Ryan Stunkel 15, Ethan Reis 23, Isaac Soumis 7. (19 16-20 14 62).
Cadott: Cole Sopiarz 5, Andy Hinzmann 2, Brad Irwin 5, Noah Kahl 2, Ben Steffes 3, Coy Bowe 21, Mason Poehls 11. (19 5-7 19 49).
3-Pointers—Thorp (8): Chirhart 1, Reis 7. Cadott (6): Sopiarz 1, Steffes 1, Bowe 3, Poehls 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: Hunt. Cadott: Poehls.
Altoona 68, Stanley-Boyd 45
|Altoona
|43
|25
|68
|Stanley-Boyd
|21
|24
|45
Altoona: Keshawn Harris 12, Nathan McMahon 2, Jake Nelson 4, Evan Moss 12, Carter Ternberg 5, Brayden Turk 6, Gage Eisold 11, Mark Evans 1, Reese Martin 2, Jake Meyer 13. (26 11-19 22 68).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Krueger 4, LJ Schmelzer 17, Bo Chwala 2, Jordan McKnight 5, Tristan Harris 7, Jake Schneider 1, Noah Gillingham 8, Cooper Nichols 1. (13 15-23 15 45).
3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Moss 2, Eisold 3. Stanley-Boyd (4): Schmelzer 2, McKnight 1, Gillingham 1.
Fouled Out—Altoona: Turk. Stanley-Boyd: none.
New Auburn 65, Winter 44
|New Auburn
|29
|36
|65
|Winter
|17
|27
|44
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Remington Robey 2, Michael Pederson 31, Nick Walker 11, Ethan Patz 16, Ethan Harder 3. (25 11-22 16 65).
Winter: Jordan Pasanen 8, Jerome Brad 2, Mason Porter 4, Russel Rambo 1, Nick Heath 15, Tyler Bishop 14. (18 6-12).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): Pederson 4. Winter (3): Heath 3.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Winter: none.
Bruce 72, Cornell 28
|Cornell
|16
|12
|28
|Bruce
|37
|35
|72
Cornell: Austin Bowe 1, Raistlin Spangler 3, Caleb Balow 5, Kyle Glaus 11, Riley Gingras 8. (9 8-13 5 28).
Bruce: Dexter Roatch 5, Dan Brockman 6, Pete West 2, Chris Brockman 4, Jack West 6, Connor Checkalski 37, Kevin Brockman 7, Kurt Chafer 3, D. Chafer 2. (33 4-6 9 72).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Gingras 2. Bruce (4): Roatsch 1, Checkalski 1, K.Brockman 1, K.Chafer 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.
Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 70
|Birchwood
|34
|36
|70
|Lake Holcombe
|40
|40
|80
Birchwood: Trey Johnson 8, Matthew Marcinske 26, Ryan Kupper 3, Preston Herricks 11, Trent Stanley 16, Logan Saldana 4, Kyle Bratvold 2. (23 19-20 20 70).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 27, Josh Jones 19, Brendan Anders 2, Colton Minnick 4, Tristin Jones 11, Kaden Crank 17. (32 8-14 17).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (5): Kupper 1 , Herricks 2, Stanley 2. Lake Holcombe (8): Flater 6, J. Jones 1, Crank 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Lake Holcombe: T. Jones.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Aquinas 73, La Crosse Central 41
Auburndale 71, Rib Lake 28
Bangor 43, Royall 28
Bay Port 70, Ashwaubenon 36
Beaver Dam 92, Sauk Prairie 41
Black Hawk 84, Juda 20
Bloomer 49, Northwestern 40
Brookfield Academy 67, Messmer 48
Bruce 49, Cornell 47
Catholic Central 51, Racine St. Catherine's 43
Cedarburg 58, Port Washington 24
Chilton 49, Brillion 42
Colfax 79, Glenwood City 22
De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 31
Durand 78, Prescott 26
Edgar 59, Abbotsford 47
Florence 59, White Lake 5
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Westby 44
Green Bay Preble 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
La Farge 69, North Crawford 29
Living Word Lutheran 66, Saint Francis 17
Merrill 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, New Berlin West 41
New London 52, Menasha 28
Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 26
Pius XI Catholic 67, Greendale 30
Prairie Farm 64, Turtle Lake 24
Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 54
Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 54
River Ridge 54, Potosi/Cassville 23
Rosholt 59, Port Edwards 47
Seneca 64, Weston 30
Shullsburg 44, Benton 41
Slinger 61, Hartford Union 40
South Milwaukee 50, Cudahy 35
Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 42
St. Croix Falls 89, Webster 29
Two Rivers 46, Roncalli 42
Unity 65, Frederic 44
West Salem 61, Black River Falls 38
Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Iola-Scandinavia 24
Whitnall 64, Greenfield 53
Wisconsin Dells 52, Poynette 29
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 61, Rice Lake 45
|Rice Lake
|13
|32
|45
|Chi-Hi
|31
|30
|61
Rice Lake: Lexi Orr 8, Callie Karstens 2, Emma Fitzgerald 7, Grace Forsberg 4, Jordan Roethel 6, Paityn Tiefs 4, Brynn Olson 9, Jordan Pagac 5. (14 14-17 16 45).
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 8, Caelan Givens 25, Megan Ludy 4, Ashley Hanley 2, Leah Schindler 3, Aaliyah McMillan 15, Brystal Roshell 2, Savannah Hinke 2. (24 11-14 16 61).
3-Pointers—Rice Lake (3): Fitzgerald 1, Olson 1, Pagac 1. Chi-Hi (2): Zenner 1, McMillan 1.
Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Bloomer 49, Northwestern 40
|Northwestern
|13
|27
|40
|Bloomer
|16
|33
|49
Northwestern: Tory Anderson 2, Mackenzie Correll 12, Karsyn Jones 6, Brooke Ogren 5, Jayda Kobucher 2, Kasha Hughlett 4, Kennedy Nelson 7, Allison Louma 2. (11 14-24 17 40).
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 5, Elle Kramschuster 4, Vnnessa Jenneman 5, Emma Seibel 7, Sierra Raine 28. (17 14-19 22 49).
3-Pointers—Northwestern (4): Correll 3, Ogren 1. Bloomer (1): Seibel 1.
Fouled Out—Northwestern: Klobucher. Bloomer: none.
New Auburn 65, Winter 49
|New Auburn
|34
|31
|65
|Winter
|29
|30
|49
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 23, Anna Koteras 3, Faith Baker 7, Zoey Rada 8, Violet Hyke 1, Stephanie Fedie 2, Emma Bischel 21. (26 12-22 16 65).
Winter: Amelia Bodo 8, Rheanna Brad 18, Jasmine Goebel 7, Renee Rider 2, Janessa Petit 5, Emma Petit 9. (21 6-14 19 49).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Z. Rada. Winter (1): Brad 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Winter: E. Petit.
Bruce 49, Cornell 47
|Cornell
|18
|29
|47
|Bruce
|21
|28
|49
Cornell: Izzy Clark 1, Micki Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 2, Kaylie Walters 2, Erin Crowell 19, Braya Duffy 2, Cheyenne Peloquin 7, Bryanna Bonander 8. (17 10-13 15 47).
Bruce: Lauren Sturzl 5, Merina Marsky 10, Halli Anderson 7, Brandi Gauthier 14, Capri Strom 11. (17 9-14 11 49).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Crowell 2. Bruce (1): Sturzl.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.
Lake Holcombe 55, Birchwood 53
|Birchwood
|36
|17
|53
|Lake Holcombe
|31
|24
|55
Birchwood: Abby Greisen 13, Payton Schultz 7, Mady Schultz 15, Alyssa Langham 8, Chloe Streit 1, Taylor Widiker 10. (20 11-20 25 53).
Lake Holcombe: Ori Lebal 5, Megan Lechleitner 11, Allison Golat-Hattamer 4, Brooke Lechleitner 12, Emma Elmberg 11, Maegan Kostka 7, Carly Vavra 2, Mya Warwick 3. (18 15-26 19 55).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (3): Widiker 3. Lake Holcombe (4): Elmberg 3, Kostka 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: P. Schultz, M. Schultz, Langham, Ashlyn Leau. Lake Holcombe: Golat-Hattamer.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 2
Greendale 6, Kenosha 1
Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 3, Waunakee 2
Madison Memorial 11, Monona Grove 1
Neenah/Hortonville 4, Fond du Lac 1
Northland Pines 6, Antigo 0
Sun Prairie 6, Oregon 2
Tomah/Sparta 7, Avalanche 3
Tomahawk 8, Medford Area 1
Verona Area 13, Beloit Memorial 0
West Salem/Bangor 10, Black River Falls 2
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, Baraboo/Portage 1
Box Scores
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Chi-Hi 0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|2
|2
Third Period—ECM: Austin Karnitz (Easton Tok), 5:34.
ECM: Max Savoloja (Kaden Kohlhepp, Joe Kelly), 12:26, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 2-8-6-16. Eau Claire Memorial: 17-10-11-38. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 17-10-9-36. Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Berg 2-8-6-16. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Eau Claire Memorial: 7-14:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Bay Area 1, Lakeshore Lightning 0
Black River Falls 3, Badger Lightning 2
Brookfield 5, Arrowhead 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, OT
Fox Cities 4, USM 2
Viroqua 6, Medford Area 0
Warbirds 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
