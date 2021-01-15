Local Scoreboard: Friday, January 15

Scores
Boys Basketball
Abbotsford 47, Greenwood 40
Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Appleton East 77, Appleton West 51
Arrowhead 60, Oconomowoc 41
Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59
Ashwaubenon 70, De Pere 53
Athens 80, Abbotsford 55
Auburndale 75, Assumption 46
Bangor 62, Necedah 51
Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42
Bay Port 70, Pulaski 33
Black River Falls 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa West 51
Brown Deer 64, Greenfield 61
Bruce 57, Flambeau 45
Cambria-Friesland 66, Portage 41
Cambridge 77, Parkview 54
Catholic Memorial 77, Waukesha West 76
Cedarburg 70, West Bend East 49
Clintonville 76, Oconto Falls 55
Cumberland 60, Barron 41
D.C. Everest 57, Marshfield 37
D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66
De Soto 54, North Crawford 47
Durand 73, Boyceville 27
Eau Claire North 68, Rice Lake 55
Edgar 61, Stratford 34
Elcho 71, Crandon 56
Elkhorn Area 66, Badger 56
Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37
Florence 79, Niagara 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40
Freedom 71, Denmark 34
Gibraltar 96, Sevastopol 69
Grafton 68, West Bend West 57
Grantsburg 90, Frederic 39
Homestead 64, Nicolet 58
Hortonville 69, Oshkosh North 55
Hudson 74, Menomonie 52
Hurley 70, South Shore 56
Hustisford 73, Dodgeland 28
Iowa-Grant 65, Highland 46
Ithaca 73, Weston 43
Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh West 52
Kenosha Tremper 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 54
Kettle Moraine 71, Muskego 57
La Crosse Central 59, Tomah 44
La Farge 60, Weston 52
Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26
Little Chute 70, Marinette 51
Luck 54, Siren 47
Luther 57, Arcadia 47
Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44
Marion 63, Tigerton 40
Marquette University 68, Germantown 67
Mauston 68, Westby 53
Mayville 63, Lomira 54
McDonell Central 71, Cadott 55
Medford Area 92, Lakeland 69
Menomonee Falls 89, Hamilton 67
Mosinee 79, Antigo 42
Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55
Neenah 49, Appleton North 37
Neenah 56, Appleton East 34
Neillsville 63, Columbus Catholic 62
New Auburn 53, Cornell 40
New Berlin Eisenhower 74, Cudahy 54
New Berlin West 74, Greendale 59
New London 65, West De Pere 64
New Richmond 92, Amery 37
Newman Catholic 71, Marathon 69
Northland Pines 64, Tomahawk 41
Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55
Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29
Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Bradford 56
Oconto 59, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Pacelli 68, Wild Rose 46
Pewaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 55
Platteville 55, River Valley 52, OT
Port Edwards 80, Pittsville 43
Racine Lutheran 69, Catholic Central 45
River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59
Rosholt 90, Tri-County 10
Royall 50, Hillsboro 40
Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64
Sheboygan South 66, Green Bay Preble 59
South Milwaukee 60, Shorewood 44
Southern Door 67, Algoma 48
Spring Valley 68, Ellsworth 60
St. Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35
St. Marys Springs 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70
Turtle Lake 91, Shell Lake 55
Waunakee 67, DeForest 65
Waupun 48, Berlin 47
Wausau West 52, Wausau East 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31
Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Kickapoo 52
Webster 61, Unity 57
West Salem 50, Viroqua 41
West Salem 63, Westby 42
Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63
Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34
Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23
Williams Bay 69, Palmyra-Eagle 60
Wilmot Union 55, Burlington 52
Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48
Wisconsin Dells 49, Sauk Prairie 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 46
Wrightstown 63, Luxemburg-Casco 46
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 38, Stockbridge 27
Amherst 56, Shiocton 33
Antigo 47, Northland Pines 35
Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68
Arrowhead 81, Oconomowoc 44
Badger 37, Elkhorn Area 27
Barneveld 60, Juda 34
Barron 54, Rice Lake 42
Beaver Dam 51, Watertown 27
Belleville 61, Waterloo 60
Black Hawk 68, Albany 51
Brillion 41, Kiel 40
Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55
Brookfield Central 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 46
Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa West 41
Catholic Central 42, Racine Lutheran 41
Clear Lake 63, Clayton 31
Coleman 77, Niagara 49
Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35
Cuba City 39, Riverdale 36
D.C. Everest 51, Marshfield 47
De Pere 80, Ashwaubenon 29
Dodgeville 55, Lancaster 35
Dominican 49, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26
Drummond 48, Mercer 18
East Troy 61, Clinton 47
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 64, Eleva-Strum 43
Eau Claire Memorial 70, La Crosse Logan 38
Eau Claire North 60, Rice Lake 52
Edgerton 51, Brodhead 30
Elk Mound 56, Boyceville 31
Germantown 72, Milwaukee DSHA 54
Gillett 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22
Gilman 44, Greenwood 31
Grafton 56, Port Washington 27
Grantsburg 47, Frederic 37
Green Bay Preble 47, Sheboygan South 41, OT
Green Bay Southwest 74, Sheboygan North 57
Greenfield 74, Brown Deer 39
Hamilton 43, Menomonee Falls 38
Hartford Union 80, Port Washington 35
Homestead 59, Nicolet 53
Hortonville 67, Oshkosh North 17
Howards Grove 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25
Hudson 59, Menomonie 37
Hurley 61, Solon Springs 35
Independence 56, Melrose-Mindoro 20
Janesville Craig 76, Stoughton 42
Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 31
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46
Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 34
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54, Plymouth 51
Kewaskum 69, Campbellsport 29
Kimberly 78, Fond du Lac 20
Laconia 73, Mayville 43
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Milwaukee Academy of Science 47
Lake Mills 62, Columbus 36
Lakeland 61, Medford Area 50
Laona-Wabeno 74, Athens 51
Lincoln 69, Augusta 38
Luther 43, Black River Falls 24
Manitowoc Lutheran 48, Reedsville 35
Markesan 50, Princeton/Green Lake 33
Marshall 68, New Glarus 54
Martin Luther 73, The Prairie School 19
McFarland 53, Jefferson 38
Menasha 77, Green Bay East 24
Milton 57, Janesville Parker 54
Mineral Point 64, Darlington 47
Mishicot 76, St. Mary Catholic 42
Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 53
Mosinee 44, Antigo 31
Mukwonago 52, Waukesha North 44
Neenah 62, Appleton North 35
Nekoosa 65, Mauston 42
New Auburn 58, Cornell 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 17
New Berlin West 66, Greendale 54
New Richmond 60, Osceola 35
Northland Pines 52, Tomahawk 23
Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 32
Ozaukee 61, Hilbert 56
Pardeeville 63, Montello 47
Pecatonica 70, Johnson Creek 52
Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13
Poynette 50, Lakeside Lutheran 46
Prairie Farm 64, Northwood 56
Prairie du Chien 58, Platteville 34
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32
Prescott 93, Ellsworth 49
Pulaski 50, Bay Port 25
Randolph 67, Fall River 21
Random Lake 52, Omro 36
Reedsburg Area 77, Onalaska 51
Rib Lake 42, Chequamegon 6
Richland Center 40, River Valley 25
River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 47
Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 37
Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Kohler 41
Shoreland Lutheran 64, Racine St. Catherine's 44
Shullsburg 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 56
Siren 52, Luck 34
Slinger 38, Whitefish Bay 22
South Shore 51, Ashland 43
Sparta 41, Holmen 30
Suring 52, Gresham Community 46
Three Lakes 85, White Lake 6
Turner 63, Evansville 32
Two Rivers 52, Sheboygan Falls 38
Union Grove 67, Waterford 40
Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28
Unity 65, Webster 36
Valders 66, Chilton 51
Waterford 62, East Troy 52
Watertown Luther Prep 61, Heritage Christian 18
Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 49
West Bend West 53, Grafton 42
West De Pere 61, New London 48
West De Pere 68, Seymour 48
Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 45
Westosha Central 45, Delavan-Darien 41
Whitewater 46, Big Foot 36
Whitnall 55, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Wilmot Union 48, Burlington 35
Winneconne 61, Ripon 46
Winter 59, Birchwood 37
Wisconsin Dells 46, Adams-Friendship 32
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
River Falls 75, Chi-Hi 59
|Chi-Hi
|25
|34
|59
|River Falls
|32
|43
|75
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 2, Keion Twyman 18, Mason Monarski 6, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 3. (23 1-1 6 59).
River Falls: Jacob Landgraf 2, Ethan Campbell 5, Liam Dougherty 21, JT Dougherty 18, Zac Johnson 21, Michael Schurman 8. (35 3-9 6 75).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 3, Twyman 4, Monarski 2, Crumbaker 2, Smith 1. River Falls (2): Campbell 1, Johnson 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. River Falls: none.
Saint Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35
|Bloomer
|14
|21
|35
|Saint Croix Falls
|39
|16
|55
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 4, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 8, Marcus Harelstad 8, Connor Crane 4, Gavin Meinen 5, Zach Steinmetz 1, Cael Iverson 5. (14 3-7 N/A 35).
Saint Croix Falls: Dayo Oye 7, Connor Olson 4, Miles Wilson 2, Hayden Schill 1, Brady Belisle 4, Payton Christenson 19, Jared Lessman 18. (19 9-14 N/A 55).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Schwarzenberger 1, Harelstad 2, Meinen 1. Saint Croix Falls (8): Oye 1, Christenson 5, Lessman 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Saint Croix Falls: none.
Colby 71, Stanley-Boyd 63
|Colby
|27
|44
|71
|Stanley-Boyd
|35
|28
|63
Colby: Mason Schmeltzer 1, Tucker Meyer 6, Richard Streveler 14, Brandon Voelker 9, Brady Decker 8, Jaden Underwood 22, Caden Healy 11. (22 21-32 15 71).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 9, Carsen Hause 13, Cooper Nichols 11, Michael Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 12, Anthony Candela 6, Spencer Booth 10. (24 9-16 21 63).
3-Pointers—Colby (6): Meyer 1, Streveler 1, Voelker 1, Underwood 3 Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Hause 3, Nichols 1.
Fouled Out—Colby: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
New Auburn 53, Cornell 40
|Cornell
|26
|14
|40
|New Auburn
|23
|30
|53
Cornell: Austin Bowe 13, Dylan Bowe 7, Daniel Person 6, Davis Harshman 8, Jake Sikora 2, Blake Anders 5. (17 6-12 27 40).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 4, Matt Elmhorst 15, Triton Robey 5, Etahn Lotts 10, Cole Pederson 1, Tristen Harder 18. (17 19-38 16 53).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): A. Bowe 1, D. Bowe 1. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Cornell: A. Bowe. New Auburn: Johnson.
Girls Basketball
River Falls 51, Chi-Hi 47
|River Falls
|19
|32
|51
|Chi-Hi
|18
|29
|47
River Falls: Maria Vitt 3, Keyah Strop 9, Ella Peters 7, Jordan Schwantz 11, Rachel Randleman 12, Dorthy Wintr 1, Taylor Kasten 8. (16 12-20 7 51).
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 22, Madisyn Bauer 4, Emily Hakes 5, Abbi Nelson 5, Shannon Lindner 7, Brooklyn Sandvig 4. (19 2-3 18 47).
3-Pointers—River Falls (7): Peters 1, Schwantz 3, Randleman 1. Chi-Hi (7): Hinke 5, Hakes 1, Lindner 1.
Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: Sandvig.
New Auburn 58, Cornell 52
|Cornell
|26
|26
|52
|New Auburn
|31
|27
|58
Cornell: Izzy Clark 9, Michaiah Galster 7, Alyssa Helland 10, Teaira Spaeth 2, Kelsea Popp 21. (14 20-35 26 52).
New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 10, Zoey Rada 10, Violet Hyke, Madee Trowbridge 3, Morgan Berg 25. (18 22-42 23 58).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Clark 1, Popp 1. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Galster. New Auburn: North.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, St. Croix Valley 2
|St. Croix Valley
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2
|3
|1
|6
First Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Sidney Polzin, Ella Ausman), 4:06, PP.
CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Emme Bergh), 9:58, PP.
SCV: Trinity Mittl (Makenzie Weiss, Juneau Paulson), 12:48, PP.
Second Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Joey Schemenauer), 0:43, PP.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Emme Bergh), 4:00.
CF/M: Marley Sterling (Emme Bergh), 12:54.
Third Period—SCV: Jenna Bergmanis, 6:48.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz, Emma Bergh), 10:13.
Shots on Goal—St. Croix Valley: 13-15-15-43. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 11-13-12-36. Saves—St. Croix Valley: Olivia Dumond 9-10-11-30. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 12-15-14-41. Penalties—St. Croix Valley: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-14:00.