 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Friday, January 15
agate

Local Scoreboard: Friday, January 15

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Abbotsford 47, Greenwood 40

Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Appleton East 77, Appleton West 51

Arrowhead 60, Oconomowoc 41

Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59

Ashwaubenon 70, De Pere 53

Athens 80, Abbotsford 55

Auburndale 75, Assumption 46

Bangor 62, Necedah 51

Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42

Bay Port 70, Pulaski 33

Black River Falls 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa West 51

Brown Deer 64, Greenfield 61

Bruce 57, Flambeau 45

Cambria-Friesland 66, Portage 41

Cambridge 77, Parkview 54

Catholic Memorial 77, Waukesha West 76

Cedarburg 70, West Bend East 49

Clintonville 76, Oconto Falls 55

Cumberland 60, Barron 41

D.C. Everest 57, Marshfield 37

D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66

De Soto 54, North Crawford 47

Durand 73, Boyceville 27

Eau Claire North 68, Rice Lake 55

Edgar 61, Stratford 34

Elcho 71, Crandon 56

Elkhorn Area 66, Badger 56

Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37

Florence 79, Niagara 39

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40

Freedom 71, Denmark 34

Gibraltar 96, Sevastopol 69

Grafton 68, West Bend West 57

Grantsburg 90, Frederic 39

Homestead 64, Nicolet 58

Hortonville 69, Oshkosh North 55

Hudson 74, Menomonie 52

Hurley 70, South Shore 56

Hustisford 73, Dodgeland 28

Iowa-Grant 65, Highland 46

Ithaca 73, Weston 43

Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh West 52

Kenosha Tremper 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 54

Kettle Moraine 71, Muskego 57

La Crosse Central 59, Tomah 44

La Farge 60, Weston 52

Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26

Little Chute 70, Marinette 51

Luck 54, Siren 47

Luther 57, Arcadia 47

Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44

Marion 63, Tigerton 40

Marquette University 68, Germantown 67

Mauston 68, Westby 53

Mayville 63, Lomira 54

McDonell Central 71, Cadott 55

Medford Area 92, Lakeland 69

Menomonee Falls 89, Hamilton 67

Mosinee 79, Antigo 42

Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55

Neenah 49, Appleton North 37

Neenah 56, Appleton East 34

Neillsville 63, Columbus Catholic 62

New Auburn 53, Cornell 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 74, Cudahy 54

New Berlin West 74, Greendale 59

New London 65, West De Pere 64

New Richmond 92, Amery 37

Newman Catholic 71, Marathon 69

Northland Pines 64, Tomahawk 41

Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55

Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29

Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Bradford 56

Oconto 59, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Pacelli 68, Wild Rose 46

Pewaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 55

Platteville 55, River Valley 52, OT

Port Edwards 80, Pittsville 43

Racine Lutheran 69, Catholic Central 45

River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59

Rosholt 90, Tri-County 10

Royall 50, Hillsboro 40

Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64

Sheboygan South 66, Green Bay Preble 59

South Milwaukee 60, Shorewood 44

Southern Door 67, Algoma 48

Spring Valley 68, Ellsworth 60

St. Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35

St. Marys Springs 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70

Turtle Lake 91, Shell Lake 55

Waunakee 67, DeForest 65

Waupun 48, Berlin 47

Wausau West 52, Wausau East 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31

Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Kickapoo 52

Webster 61, Unity 57

West Salem 50, Viroqua 41

West Salem 63, Westby 42

Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63

Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34

Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23

Williams Bay 69, Palmyra-Eagle 60

Wilmot Union 55, Burlington 52

Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48

Wisconsin Dells 49, Sauk Prairie 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 46

Wrightstown 63, Luxemburg-Casco 46

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 38, Stockbridge 27

Amherst 56, Shiocton 33

Antigo 47, Northland Pines 35

Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68

Arrowhead 81, Oconomowoc 44

Badger 37, Elkhorn Area 27

Barneveld 60, Juda 34

Barron 54, Rice Lake 42

Beaver Dam 51, Watertown 27

Belleville 61, Waterloo 60

Black Hawk 68, Albany 51

Brillion 41, Kiel 40

Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55

Brookfield Central 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 46

Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa West 41

Catholic Central 42, Racine Lutheran 41

Clear Lake 63, Clayton 31

Coleman 77, Niagara 49

Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35

Cuba City 39, Riverdale 36

D.C. Everest 51, Marshfield 47

De Pere 80, Ashwaubenon 29

Dodgeville 55, Lancaster 35

Dominican 49, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26

Drummond 48, Mercer 18

East Troy 61, Clinton 47

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 64, Eleva-Strum 43

Eau Claire Memorial 70, La Crosse Logan 38

Eau Claire North 60, Rice Lake 52

Edgerton 51, Brodhead 30

Elk Mound 56, Boyceville 31

Germantown 72, Milwaukee DSHA 54

Gillett 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Gilman 44, Greenwood 31

Grafton 56, Port Washington 27

Grantsburg 47, Frederic 37

Green Bay Preble 47, Sheboygan South 41, OT

Green Bay Southwest 74, Sheboygan North 57

Greenfield 74, Brown Deer 39

Hamilton 43, Menomonee Falls 38

Hartford Union 80, Port Washington 35

Homestead 59, Nicolet 53

Hortonville 67, Oshkosh North 17

Howards Grove 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25

Hudson 59, Menomonie 37

Hurley 61, Solon Springs 35

Independence 56, Melrose-Mindoro 20

Janesville Craig 76, Stoughton 42

Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 31

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46

Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 34

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54, Plymouth 51

Kewaskum 69, Campbellsport 29

Kimberly 78, Fond du Lac 20

Laconia 73, Mayville 43

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Milwaukee Academy of Science 47

Lake Mills 62, Columbus 36

Lakeland 61, Medford Area 50

Laona-Wabeno 74, Athens 51

Lincoln 69, Augusta 38

Luther 43, Black River Falls 24

Manitowoc Lutheran 48, Reedsville 35

Markesan 50, Princeton/Green Lake 33

Marshall 68, New Glarus 54

Martin Luther 73, The Prairie School 19

McFarland 53, Jefferson 38

Menasha 77, Green Bay East 24

Milton 57, Janesville Parker 54

Mineral Point 64, Darlington 47

Mishicot 76, St. Mary Catholic 42

Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 53

Mosinee 44, Antigo 31

Mukwonago 52, Waukesha North 44

Neenah 62, Appleton North 35

Nekoosa 65, Mauston 42

New Auburn 58, Cornell 52

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 17

New Berlin West 66, Greendale 54

New Richmond 60, Osceola 35

Northland Pines 52, Tomahawk 23

Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 32

Ozaukee 61, Hilbert 56

Pardeeville 63, Montello 47

Pecatonica 70, Johnson Creek 52

Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13

Poynette 50, Lakeside Lutheran 46

Prairie Farm 64, Northwood 56

Prairie du Chien 58, Platteville 34

Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32

Prescott 93, Ellsworth 49

Pulaski 50, Bay Port 25

Randolph 67, Fall River 21

Random Lake 52, Omro 36

Reedsburg Area 77, Onalaska 51

Rib Lake 42, Chequamegon 6

Richland Center 40, River Valley 25

River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 47

Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 37

Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Kohler 41

Shoreland Lutheran 64, Racine St. Catherine's 44

Shullsburg 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 56

Siren 52, Luck 34

Slinger 38, Whitefish Bay 22

South Shore 51, Ashland 43

Sparta 41, Holmen 30

Suring 52, Gresham Community 46

Three Lakes 85, White Lake 6

Turner 63, Evansville 32

Two Rivers 52, Sheboygan Falls 38

Union Grove 67, Waterford 40

Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28

Unity 65, Webster 36

Valders 66, Chilton 51

Waterford 62, East Troy 52

Watertown Luther Prep 61, Heritage Christian 18

Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 49

West Bend West 53, Grafton 42

West De Pere 61, New London 48

West De Pere 68, Seymour 48

Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 45

Westosha Central 45, Delavan-Darien 41

Whitewater 46, Big Foot 36

Whitnall 55, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

Wilmot Union 48, Burlington 35

Winneconne 61, Ripon 46

Winter 59, Birchwood 37

Wisconsin Dells 46, Adams-Friendship 32

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

River Falls 75, Chi-Hi 59

Chi-Hi253459
River Falls   324375

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 2, Keion Twyman 18, Mason Monarski 6, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 3. (23 1-1 6 59).

River Falls: Jacob Landgraf 2, Ethan Campbell 5, Liam Dougherty 21, JT Dougherty 18, Zac Johnson 21, Michael Schurman 8. (35 3-9 6 75).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 3, Twyman 4, Monarski 2, Crumbaker 2, Smith 1. River Falls (2): Campbell 1, Johnson 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. River Falls: none.

Saint Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35

Bloomer142135
Saint Croix Falls   391655

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 4, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 8, Marcus Harelstad 8, Connor Crane 4, Gavin Meinen 5, Zach Steinmetz 1, Cael Iverson 5. (14 3-7 N/A 35).

Saint Croix Falls: Dayo Oye 7, Connor Olson 4, Miles Wilson 2, Hayden Schill 1, Brady Belisle 4, Payton Christenson 19, Jared Lessman 18. (19 9-14 N/A 55).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Schwarzenberger 1, Harelstad 2, Meinen 1. Saint Croix Falls (8): Oye 1, Christenson 5, Lessman 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Saint Croix Falls: none.

Colby 71, Stanley-Boyd 63

Colby274471
Stanley-Boyd   352863

Colby: Mason Schmeltzer 1, Tucker Meyer 6, Richard Streveler 14, Brandon Voelker 9, Brady Decker 8, Jaden Underwood 22, Caden Healy 11. (22 21-32 15 71).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 9, Carsen Hause 13, Cooper Nichols 11, Michael Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 12, Anthony Candela 6, Spencer Booth 10. (24 9-16 21 63).

3-Pointers—Colby (6): Meyer 1, Streveler 1, Voelker 1, Underwood 3 Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Hause 3, Nichols 1.

Fouled Out—Colby: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

New Auburn 53, Cornell 40

Cornell261440
New Auburn  233053

Cornell: Austin Bowe 13, Dylan Bowe 7, Daniel Person 6, Davis Harshman 8, Jake Sikora 2, Blake Anders 5. (17 6-12 27 40).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 4, Matt Elmhorst 15, Triton Robey 5, Etahn Lotts 10, Cole Pederson 1, Tristen Harder 18. (17 19-38 16 53).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): A. Bowe 1, D. Bowe 1. New Auburn (0): none.

Fouled Out—Cornell: A. Bowe. New Auburn: Johnson.

Girls Basketball

River Falls 51, Chi-Hi 47

River Falls   193251
Chi-Hi182947

River Falls: Maria Vitt 3, Keyah Strop 9, Ella Peters 7, Jordan Schwantz 11, Rachel Randleman 12, Dorthy Wintr 1, Taylor Kasten 8. (16 12-20 7 51).

Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 22, Madisyn Bauer 4, Emily Hakes 5, Abbi Nelson 5, Shannon Lindner 7, Brooklyn Sandvig 4. (19 2-3 18 47).

3-Pointers—River Falls (7): Peters 1, Schwantz 3, Randleman 1. Chi-Hi (7): Hinke 5, Hakes 1, Lindner 1.

Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: Sandvig.

New Auburn 58, Cornell 52

Cornell262652
New Auburn  312758

Cornell: Izzy Clark 9, Michaiah Galster 7, Alyssa Helland 10, Teaira Spaeth 2, Kelsea Popp 21. (14 20-35 26 52).

New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Evelyn Cody 7, Katie Reimer 10, Zoey Rada 10, Violet Hyke, Madee Trowbridge 3, Morgan Berg 25. (18 22-42 23 58).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Clark 1, Popp 1. New Auburn (0): none.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Galster. New Auburn: North.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, St. Croix Valley 2

St. Croix Valley1012
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   2316

First Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Sidney Polzin, Ella Ausman), 4:06, PP.

CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Emme Bergh), 9:58, PP.

SCV: Trinity Mittl (Makenzie Weiss, Juneau Paulson), 12:48, PP.

Second Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Joey Schemenauer), 0:43, PP.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Emme Bergh), 4:00.

CF/M: Marley Sterling (Emme Bergh), 12:54.

Third Period—SCV: Jenna Bergmanis, 6:48.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz, Emma Bergh), 10:13.

Shots on Goal—St. Croix Valley: 13-15-15-43. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 11-13-12-36. Saves—St. Croix Valley: Olivia Dumond 9-10-11-30. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 12-15-14-41. Penalties—St. Croix Valley: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-14:00.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News