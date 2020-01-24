Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 53, Sparta 38
Bay Port 73, Sheboygan South 67
Belleville 77, Cambridge 54
Beloit Memorial 81, Janesville Craig 64
Birchwood 77, Flambeau 66
Blair-Taylor 50, Lincoln 41
Brookfield Central 95, Menomonee Falls 65
Chilton 60, Valders 43
Clear Lake 63, Turtle Lake 51
Clintonville 44, Little Chute 39
Cuba City 83, Mineral Point 57
Edgar 68, Abbotsford 56
Elkhorn Area 71, Union Grove 38
Fennimore 70, Southwestern 37
Grantsburg 63, St. Croix Falls 61
Green Bay Southwest 78, Notre Dame 71
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 61, Solon Springs 51
Janesville Parker 70, Verona Area 60
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54, Saint Thomas More 47
Kettle Moraine 63, Catholic Memorial 52
Kiel 70, Brillion 53
Kimberly 67, Appleton North 39
Luck 62, Frederic 45
Madison East 58, New Berlin West 49
Madison Memorial 73, Sun Prairie 64
Manitowoc Lincoln 66, Green Bay Preble 42
McDonell Central 49, Stanley-Boyd 46
Mellen 68, Mercer 35
Milw. Bay View 83, Monroe 77
Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 25
Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milw. Washington 49
Mosinee 72, Tomahawk 42
Muskego 70, Waukesha South 57
Northland Pines 74, Rhinelander 72
Pacelli 66, Tri-County 24
Peshtigo 41, Green Bay West 36
Pewaukee 64, West Allis Central 63
Racine St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 42
Saint Francis 55, Messmer 45
Sheboygan North 56, De Pere 54
Stratford 63, Phillips 44
Sturgeon Bay 74, Kewaunee 59
Superior 66, Cloquet, Minn. 57
Unity 60, Siren 32
Waupaca 86, Marinette 56
Wauwatosa East 80, Marquette University 62
Westfield Area 80, Wautoma 68
Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 37
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Wausau West 42
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 40, Chequamegon 34
Adams-Friendship 52, Nekoosa 41
Appleton East 60, Oshkosh West 41
Appleton North 12, Kimberly 3
Badger 63, Burlington 22
Bay Port 65, Sheboygan South 27
Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41
Flambeau 63, Birchwood 18
Frederic 46, Luck 42
Germantown 82, Wauwatosa West 38
Grafton 47, Cedarburg 44
Green Bay West 61, Omro 53
Howards Grove 51, Oostburg 40
Martin Luther 55, The Prairie School 25
Merrill 57, Wausau East 45
Milwaukee DSHA 83, Wauwatosa East 24
Milwaukee Golda Meir 56, Milwaukee South 12
Milwaukee Lutheran 64, Greenfield 61
Milwaukee Madison 72, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 15
Milwaukee Pulaski 75, Milw. Bay View 29
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 75, Milw. Bay View 29
Mukwonago 51, Waukesha West 39
Muskego 40, Waukesha South 39
Necedah 45, Royall 32
Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 30
Nicolet 58, Whitefish Bay 51
Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 42
Pewaukee 99, West Allis Central 21
Phillips 46, Stratford 37
Racine Case 61, Racine Horlick 60
Random Lake 37, Kohler 16
Shoreland Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 49
St. Croix Falls 73, Grantsburg 37
Union Grove 57, Elkhorn Area 28
Unity 93, Siren 28
Waterford 46, Delavan-Darien 43
West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Brookfield East 27
West De Pere 83, Seymour 43
Boys Hockey
Baldwin-Woodville 6, Tomah/Sparta 5, OT
Brookfield STARS 5, Appleton United 2
Chippewa Falls 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 1, Homestead 0
Marquette University 8, Greendale 1
Northland Pines 3, Hayward 1
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0
Sauk Prairie 9, Milton 2
Shattuck-Saint Mary's, Minn. 12, New Richmond 0
Sun Prairie 5, D.C. Everest 2
University School of Milwaukee 7, Mosinee 3
Verona Area 8, Middleton 0
Waunakee 13, Monona Grove 1
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 3, Western Wisconsin 1
Fox Cities 6, Arrowhead 0
Hudson 2, USM 0
Rock County 7, Icebergs 0
Warbirds 3, Viroqua 2
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 85, Eau Claire North 81 (2 OT)
|Chi-Hi
|44
|24
|5
|12
|85
|Eau Claire North
|31
|37
|5
|8
|81
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 18, Jacob Walczak 10, Mason Monarski 19. (30 20-29 22 85).
Eau Claire North: Chad Kron 20, Dalton Banks 38, Ashton Kallstrom 7, Kyle Greenlund 2, Luke Warren 9, Roscoe Rennock 2, Henry Wilkinson 3. (27 22-29 23 81).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Reuter 1, Monarski 3. Eau Claire North (5): Kron 2, Banks 1, Warren 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Rogers-Schmidt, Walczak. Eau Claire North: Banks, Kron, Johnson.
McDonell 49, Stanley-Boyd 46
|McDonell
|23
|26
|49
|Stanley-Boyd
|20
|26
|46
McDonell: Logan Hughes 5, Jake Siegenthaler 5, JD Bohaty 15, Trent Witkowski 7, Eion Kressin 9, Caleb Thornton 3, Joe Janus 4. (19 6-12 12 49).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 17, Brady Potaczek 14, Lucas Smith 9, Spencer Booth 6. (18 5-5 13 46).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2, Witkowski 1, Thornton 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Hause 4, Smith 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Lake Holcombe 64, New Auburn 53
|Lake Holcombe
|32
|32
|64
|New Auburn
|16
|37
|53
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 9, Josh Jones 11, Jarred Jiskra 10, Tyler Dixon 10, Kaden Kinney 11, Kaden Crank 13. (25 11-16 19 64).
New Auburn: Triton Robey 12, Michael Pederson 13, Nick Walker 4, Tristen Harder 9, Ethan Patz 15. (18 13-20 14 53).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Flater 2. New Auburn (4): Robey 3, Pederson 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. New Auburn: none.
Altoona 51, Thorp 34
|Altoona
|30
|21
|51
|Thorp
|16
|18
|34
Altoona: Nate McMahon 2, Keshawn Harris 18, Evan Moss 9, Carter Ternberg 3, Brayden Turk 12, Anthony Giani 5, Blend Sabani 2. (19 11-16 14 51).
Thorp: Zander Rockow 3, Jack Syryczuk 2, Ethan Reis 6, Jon Slagoski 4, Isaac Soumis 19. (14 4-8 14 34).
3-Pointers—Altoona (2): Ternberg 1, Giani 1. Thorp (2): Soumis 2.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 69, Eau Claire North 41
|Eau Claire North
|21
|20
|41
|Chi-Hi
|39
|30
|69
Eau Claire North: Evie Dreger 5, MacKenzie Gilbert 2, Nadia Horn 2, Reanna Hutchinson 10, Harper Dilley 8, Addi Bohman 4, Alyssa Polus 2, Brya Smith 8. (14 6-14 17 41).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 9, Ava Fries 3, Caelan Givens 16, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 22, Savannah Hinke 6. (23 18-23 18 69).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (7): Dreger 1, Hutchinson 2, Dilley 2, Bohman 1, Smith 1. Chi-Hi (5): McMillan 4, Hinke 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
|Bloomer
|29
|35
|64
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|11
|19
|30
Bloomer: Abby Zeman 10, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 12, Emma Seibel 15, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 14, Tamara Omar 2, Abby Iverson 5. (22 13-22 14 64).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Madison Haas 3, Maggie Reisner 14, Rebecca York 1, Emma Sather 4, Madeleine Schofield 8. (10 9-17 19 30).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Zeman 1, Jarr 1, Jenneman 2, Seibel 2, Score 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1): Haas 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.
New Auburn 37, Lake Holcombe 33
|Lake Holcombe
|18
|15
|33
|New Auburn
|18
|19
|37
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 3, Megan Lechleitner 4, Allison Golat-Hattamer 2, Brooke Lechleitner 15, Justine Kane 5, Josi Elmberg 4. (11 11-19 20 33).
New Auburn: Garazi Aldama 3, Aliya North 4, Emily Elmhorst 2, Autumn Palmer 5, Katie Reimer 4, Faith Baker 4, Zoey Rada 11, Violet Hyke 4. (8 14-21 14 37).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (0): none. New Auburn (3): Palmer 1, Rada 1, Hyke 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: B. Lechleitner. New Auburn: none.
Cadott 47, Eau Claire Regis 39
|Cadott
|19
|28
|47
|Eau Claire Regis
|21
|18
|39
Cadott: Elly Eiler 8, Lauren Goettl 3, Autumn Bremness 8, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 5, Jada Kowalczyk 16, Paisley Kane 4. (14 15-21 18 47).
Eau Claire Regis: Makenna Rohrscheib 7, Katie Andrews 4, Adrienne Morning 21, Jessica Sabbagh 7. (15 7-16 17 39).
3-Pointers—Cadott (4): Goettl 1, Bremness 2, Wellner 1. Eau Claire Regis (2): Rohrscheib 1, Sabbagh 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 4, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 1
|Chi-Hi
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells
|0
|0
|1
|1
First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 2:23.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Tyler Bohland, AJ Schemenauer), 1:13, PP.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 8:53.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson, Blake Trippler), 12:21.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: Connor Schyvitek (Carsen Brandt, Nick Horzewski), 15:39, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 20-15-10-45. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: 5-6-10-21. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 5-6-9-20. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: Cooper Oakes 19-13-9-41. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: 4-19:00.