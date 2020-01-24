{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 53, Sparta 38

Bay Port 73, Sheboygan South 67

Belleville 77, Cambridge 54

Beloit Memorial 81, Janesville Craig 64

Birchwood 77, Flambeau 66

Blair-Taylor 50, Lincoln 41

Brookfield Central 95, Menomonee Falls 65

Chilton 60, Valders 43

Clear Lake 63, Turtle Lake 51

Clintonville 44, Little Chute 39

Cuba City 83, Mineral Point 57

Edgar 68, Abbotsford 56

Elkhorn Area 71, Union Grove 38

Fennimore 70, Southwestern 37

Grantsburg 63, St. Croix Falls 61

Green Bay Southwest 78, Notre Dame 71

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 61, Solon Springs 51

Janesville Parker 70, Verona Area 60

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54, Saint Thomas More 47

Kettle Moraine 63, Catholic Memorial 52

Kiel 70, Brillion 53

Kimberly 67, Appleton North 39

Luck 62, Frederic 45

Madison East 58, New Berlin West 49

Madison Memorial 73, Sun Prairie 64

Manitowoc Lincoln 66, Green Bay Preble 42

McDonell Central 49, Stanley-Boyd 46

Mellen 68, Mercer 35

Milw. Bay View 83, Monroe 77

Milwaukee School of Languages 81, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 25

Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milw. Washington 49

Mosinee 72, Tomahawk 42

Muskego 70, Waukesha South 57

Northland Pines 74, Rhinelander 72

Pacelli 66, Tri-County 24

Peshtigo 41, Green Bay West 36

Pewaukee 64, West Allis Central 63

Racine St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 42

Saint Francis 55, Messmer 45

Sheboygan North 56, De Pere 54

Stratford 63, Phillips 44

Sturgeon Bay 74, Kewaunee 59

Superior 66, Cloquet, Minn. 57

Unity 60, Siren 32

Waupaca 86, Marinette 56

Wauwatosa East 80, Marquette University 62

Westfield Area 80, Wautoma 68

Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 37

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Wausau West 42

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 40, Chequamegon 34

Adams-Friendship 52, Nekoosa 41

Appleton East 60, Oshkosh West 41

Appleton North 12, Kimberly 3

Badger 63, Burlington 22

Bay Port 65, Sheboygan South 27

Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41

Flambeau 63, Birchwood 18

Frederic 46, Luck 42

Germantown 82, Wauwatosa West 38

Grafton 47, Cedarburg 44

Green Bay West 61, Omro 53

Howards Grove 51, Oostburg 40

Martin Luther 55, The Prairie School 25

Merrill 57, Wausau East 45

Milwaukee DSHA 83, Wauwatosa East 24

Milwaukee Golda Meir 56, Milwaukee South 12

Milwaukee Lutheran 64, Greenfield 61

Milwaukee Madison 72, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 15

Milwaukee Pulaski 75, Milw. Bay View 29

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 75, Milw. Bay View 29

Mukwonago 51, Waukesha West 39

Muskego 40, Waukesha South 39

Necedah 45, Royall 32

Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 30

Nicolet 58, Whitefish Bay 51

Oak Creek 76, Kenosha Bradford 42

Pewaukee 99, West Allis Central 21

Phillips 46, Stratford 37

Racine Case 61, Racine Horlick 60

Random Lake 37, Kohler 16

Shoreland Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 49

St. Croix Falls 73, Grantsburg 37

Union Grove 57, Elkhorn Area 28

Unity 93, Siren 28

Waterford 46, Delavan-Darien 43

West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Brookfield East 27

West De Pere 83, Seymour 43

Boys Hockey

Baldwin-Woodville 6, Tomah/Sparta 5, OT

Brookfield STARS 5, Appleton United 2

Chippewa Falls 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 1, Homestead 0

Marquette University 8, Greendale 1

Northland Pines 3, Hayward 1

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 6, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0

Sauk Prairie 9, Milton 2

Shattuck-Saint Mary's, Minn. 12, New Richmond 0

Sun Prairie 5, D.C. Everest 2

University School of Milwaukee 7, Mosinee 3

Verona Area 8, Middleton 0

Waunakee 13, Monona Grove 1

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 3, Western Wisconsin 1

Fox Cities 6, Arrowhead 0

Hudson 2, USM 0

Rock County 7, Icebergs 0

Warbirds 3, Viroqua 2

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 85, Eau Claire North 81 (2 OT)

Chi-Hi442451285 
Eau Claire North31375881 

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 18, Jacob Walczak 10, Mason Monarski 19. (30 20-29 22 85). 

Eau Claire North: Chad Kron 20, Dalton Banks 38, Ashton Kallstrom 7, Kyle Greenlund 2, Luke Warren 9, Roscoe Rennock 2, Henry Wilkinson 3. (27 22-29 23 81).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Reuter 1, Monarski 3. Eau Claire North (5): Kron 2, Banks 1, Warren 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Rogers-Schmidt, Walczak. Eau Claire North: Banks, Kron, Johnson.

McDonell 49, Stanley-Boyd 46

McDonell232649
Stanley-Boyd202646

McDonell: Logan Hughes 5, Jake Siegenthaler 5, JD Bohaty 15, Trent Witkowski 7, Eion Kressin 9, Caleb Thornton 3, Joe Janus 4. (19 6-12 12 49).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 17, Brady Potaczek 14, Lucas Smith 9, Spencer Booth 6. (18 5-5 13 46).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2, Witkowski 1, Thornton 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Hause 4, Smith 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Lake Holcombe 64, New Auburn 53

Lake Holcombe323264
New Auburn163753

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 9, Josh Jones 11, Jarred Jiskra 10, Tyler Dixon 10, Kaden Kinney 11, Kaden Crank 13. (25 11-16 19 64).

New Auburn: Triton Robey 12, Michael Pederson 13, Nick Walker 4, Tristen Harder 9, Ethan Patz 15. (18 13-20 14 53).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Flater 2. New Auburn (4): Robey 3, Pederson 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. New Auburn: none.

Altoona 51, Thorp 34

Altoona302151
Thorp161834

Altoona: Nate McMahon 2, Keshawn Harris 18, Evan Moss 9, Carter Ternberg 3, Brayden Turk 12, Anthony Giani 5, Blend Sabani 2. (19 11-16 14 51).

Thorp: Zander Rockow 3, Jack Syryczuk 2, Ethan Reis 6, Jon Slagoski 4, Isaac Soumis 19. (14 4-8 14 34).

3-Pointers—Altoona (2): Ternberg 1, Giani 1. Thorp (2): Soumis 2.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

Chi-Hi 69, Eau Claire North 41

Eau Claire North212041
Chi-Hi393069

Eau Claire North: Evie Dreger 5, MacKenzie Gilbert 2, Nadia Horn 2, Reanna Hutchinson 10, Harper Dilley 8, Addi Bohman 4, Alyssa Polus 2, Brya Smith 8. (14 6-14 17 41).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 9, Ava Fries 3, Caelan Givens 16, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 22, Savannah Hinke 6. (23 18-23 18 69).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (7): Dreger 1, Hutchinson 2, Dilley 2, Bohman 1, Smith 1. Chi-Hi (5): McMillan 4, Hinke 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Bloomer293564
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser111930

Bloomer: Abby Zeman 10, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 12, Emma Seibel 15, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 14, Tamara Omar 2, Abby Iverson 5. (22 13-22 14 64).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Madison Haas 3, Maggie Reisner 14, Rebecca York 1, Emma Sather 4, Madeleine Schofield 8. (10 9-17 19 30).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Zeman 1, Jarr 1, Jenneman 2, Seibel 2, Score 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1): Haas 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.

New Auburn 37, Lake Holcombe 33

Lake Holcombe181533
New Auburn181937

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 3, Megan Lechleitner 4, Allison Golat-Hattamer 2, Brooke Lechleitner 15, Justine Kane 5, Josi Elmberg 4. (11 11-19 20 33).

New Auburn: Garazi Aldama 3, Aliya North 4, Emily Elmhorst 2, Autumn Palmer 5, Katie Reimer 4, Faith Baker 4, Zoey Rada 11, Violet Hyke 4. (8 14-21 14 37).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (0): none. New Auburn (3): Palmer 1, Rada 1, Hyke 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: B. Lechleitner. New Auburn: none.

Cadott 47, Eau Claire Regis 39

Cadott192847
Eau Claire Regis211839

Cadott: Elly Eiler 8, Lauren Goettl 3, Autumn Bremness 8, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 5, Jada Kowalczyk 16, Paisley Kane 4. (14 15-21 18 47).

Eau Claire Regis: Makenna Rohrscheib 7, Katie Andrews 4, Adrienne Morning 21, Jessica Sabbagh 7. (15 7-16 17 39).

3-Pointers—Cadott (4): Goettl 1, Bremness 2, Wellner 1. Eau Claire Regis (2): Rohrscheib 1, Sabbagh 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 1

Chi-Hi1214
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells0011

First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 2:23.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Tyler Bohland, AJ Schemenauer), 1:13, PP.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 8:53.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson, Blake Trippler), 12:21.

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: Connor Schyvitek (Carsen Brandt, Nick Horzewski), 15:39, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 20-15-10-45. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: 5-6-10-21. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 5-6-9-20. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: Cooper Oakes 19-13-9-41. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells: 4-19:00.

