Boys Basketball
Scores
Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47
Franklin 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Gresham Community 77, Bowler/Gresham 63
Mauston 63, Westfield Area 36
Box Scores
Eau Claire Memorial 71, Chi-Hi 58
|Eau Claire Memorial
|37
|34
|71
|Chi-Hi
|29
|29
|58
Eau Claire Memorial: Tanner Linduski 19, Caden Boser 17, Altherelle Robbins 16, Ethan Van Grunsven 13, Simon Larson 4, Connor Stoik 2. (27 8-8 11 71).
Chi-Hi: Tyler Robarge 22, Alex Nelson 15, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 6, Nolan Hutzler 3. (23 9-10 14 58).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Memorial (9): Boser 5, Linduski 2, Van Grunsven 2. Chi-Hi (3): Nelson 1, Reuter 1, Hutzler 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Memorial: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 73, Altoona 60
|Altoona
|30
|30
|60
|McDonell
|27
|46
|73
Altoona: Nathan McMahon 18, Jake Nelson 11, Keshawn Harris 10, Jake Meyer 9, Gage Turner 6, Evan Moss 4, Gage Eisold 3. (25 2-6 11 60).
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 27, Charlie Bleskachek 21, JD Bohaty 10, Eion Kressin 6, Jaebin Bourget 4, Efe Selvitopu 3, Caleb Thornton 2. (27 10-14 11 73).
3-Pointers—Altoona (9): McMahon 5, Nelson 3, Eisold 1. McDonell (11): Bleskachek 5, Hoglund 3, Bohaty 3.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. McDonell: none.
Fall Creek 60, Cadott 32
|Cadott
|20
|12
|32
|Fall Creek
|33
|27
|60
Cadott: Mason Poehls 13, Brad Irwin 6, Coy Bowe 4, Cole Sopiarz 3, Noah Kahl 3, Nate Schley 3. (12 5-12 14).
Fall Creek: Jaren Burghardt 14, Joey Kinderman 12, Brady Nicks 7, Sean Bochman 6, Marcus Cline 5, Luke Olson 4, Parker Mansur 4, David Anderson 4, Wes Klingbeil 3, Travis Laube 2, Andrew Leinhans 2. (22 12-20 14).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sopiarz 1, Schley 1, Poehls 1. Fall Creek (4): Kinderman 2, Cline 1, Klingbeil 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Fall Creek: none.
Eau Claire Regis 75, Stanley-Boyd 37
|Eau Claire Regis
|34
|41
|75
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|11
|37
Eau Claire Regis: JP Wolterstorff 14, Cade Osborn 13, Abe Rocksvold 11, Branton Paulsrud 9, Hayden Reinders 9, Jackson Wolterstorff 8, JT Koestler 4, Mitchell Merkel 3, Will Jordahl 2, Michael Usher 2. (32 3-7 13 75).
Stanley-Boyd: Tristan Harris 11, Noah Gillingham 11, LJ Schmelzer 8, Clayton Carlson 6, Jordan McKnight 1. (14 7-9 14 37).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): JP Wolterstorfff 2, Osborn 2, Rocksvold 1, Paulsrud 1, Reinders 1, Merkel 1. Stanley-Boyd (2): Gillingham 1, Schmelzer 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer.
Birchwood 75, Cornell 39
|Cornell
|12
|27
|39
|Birchwood
|37
|38
|75
Cornell: Raistlin Spangler 2, Caleb Balow 7, Ryan Larson 8, Wyatt Willmarth 2, Kyle Glaus 12, Riley Gingras 8. (17 2-6 18 39).
Birchwood: Trey Johnson 17, Matthew Marcinske 24, Ryan Kupper 3, Dylan Schultz 4, Preston Herricks 8, Trent Stanley 12, Logan Saldana 4, Logan Gindt 3. (21 10-26 14 75).
3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Balow 1, Gingras 2. Birchwood (11): Johnson 1, Marcinske 5, Kupper 1, Herricks 1, Stanley 1, Saldana 1, Gindt 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Glaus. Birchwood: none.
Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 60
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|29
|62
|Bruce
|34
|26
|60
Lake Holcombe: Kaden Kinney 15, Tristin Jones 14, Brock Flater 12, Kaden Crank 10, Colton Minnick 6, Josh Jones 5. (22 15-19 15 62).
Bruce: Connor Checkalski 24, Kevin Brockman 22, Dan Brockman 8, Dexter Roatch 6. (18 21-22 16 60).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Flater 1, Crank 1, Minnick 1. Bruce (3): Roatch 2, K. Brockman 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Bruce: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Thorp 41
|Osseo-Fairchild
|20
|35
|55
|Thorp
|17
|24
|41
Osseo-Fairchild: Cory Myhers 16, Logan Mulhern 14, Ryan Myhers 11, Caden Boettcher 7, Garrett Koxlien 4, Samuel Jacobson 2, Coltan Dahl 1. (21 12-18 15 55)).
Thorp: Ryan Stunkel 15, Isaac Soumis 11, Caleb Chirhart 8, Ethan Reis 5, Aiden Reis 2. (16 6-8 20 41).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (1): Boettcher 1. Thorp (3): Chirhart 2, Stunkel 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Cameron 59, Clear Lake 47
Clayton 55, Prairie Farm 12
Frederic 40, Luck 26
Homestead 64, Cedarburg 51
Hurley 70, Bessemer, Mich. 29
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 42, Milwaukee South 32
Newman Catholic 53, Abbotsford 42
Oconomowoc 61, Catholic Memorial 45
Shoreland Lutheran 78, Racine St. Catherine's 67
St. Croix Falls 71, Grantsburg 26
Washburn 50, Bayfield 36
Waukesha North 67, Kettle Moraine 57
Waukesha West 43, Waukesha South 33
West De Pere 53, Shawano Community 44
Whitefish Bay 63, Nicolet 45
Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30
Box Scores
Bloomer 41, Hayward 40
|Bloomer
|22
|19
|41
|Hayward
|20
|20
|20
Bloomer: Sierra Raine 18, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Elle Kramschuster 6, Isabella Jenneman 4, Chloe Swartz 2, Emma Seibel 2, Larissa Fossum 2. (15 8-13 16 41).
Hayward: Emily Neff 15, Ellie Stapon 11, . (15 5-14 9 40).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Kramschuster 2, Jenneman 1. Hayward (X): Name.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Hayward: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Beaver Dam 7, Sauk Prairie 4
Brookfield STARS 5, Fox Cities 2
Neenah/Hortonville 7, De Pere/West De Pere 1
Somerset 4, Northwest Icemen 2
Sun Prairie 4, Waukesha 3, OT
Tomah/Sparta 2, Amery 1
University School of Milwaukee 10, Greendale 0
Waupaca 7, Mosinee 3
Girls Hockey
Scores
Hudson 5, USM 2
Onalaska 11, Icebergs 6
Western Wisconsin 4, Viroqua 0
