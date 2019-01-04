Try 1 month for 99¢
date 2019-01-04
Boys Basketball

Scores

Birchwood 75, Cornell 39

Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47

Franklin 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Gresham Community 77, Bowler/Gresham 63

Mauston 63, Westfield Area 36

Box Scores

Eau Claire Memorial 71, Chi-Hi 58

Eau Claire Memorial373471
Chi-Hi292958

Eau Claire Memorial: Tanner Linduski 19, Caden Boser 17, Altherelle Robbins 16, Ethan Van Grunsven 13, Simon Larson 4, Connor Stoik 2. (27 8-8 11 71).

Chi-Hi: Tyler Robarge 22, Alex Nelson 15, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 6, Nolan Hutzler 3. (23 9-10 14 58).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Memorial (9): Boser 5, Linduski 2, Van Grunsven 2. Chi-Hi (3): Nelson 1, Reuter 1, Hutzler 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Memorial: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 73, Altoona 60

Altoona303060
McDonell274673

Altoona: Nathan McMahon 18, Jake Nelson 11, Keshawn Harris 10, Jake Meyer 9, Gage Turner 6, Evan Moss 4, Gage Eisold 3. (25 2-6 11 60).

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 27, Charlie Bleskachek 21, JD Bohaty 10, Eion Kressin 6, Jaebin Bourget 4, Efe Selvitopu 3, Caleb Thornton 2. (27 10-14 11 73).

3-Pointers—Altoona (9): McMahon 5, Nelson 3, Eisold 1. McDonell (11): Bleskachek 5, Hoglund 3, Bohaty 3.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. McDonell: none.

Fall Creek 60, Cadott 32

Cadott201232
Fall Creek332760

Cadott: Mason Poehls 13, Brad Irwin 6, Coy Bowe 4, Cole Sopiarz 3, Noah Kahl 3, Nate Schley 3. (12 5-12 14).

Fall Creek: Jaren Burghardt 14, Joey Kinderman 12, Brady Nicks 7, Sean Bochman 6, Marcus Cline 5, Luke Olson 4, Parker Mansur 4, David Anderson 4, Wes Klingbeil 3, Travis Laube 2, Andrew Leinhans 2. (22 12-20 14).

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sopiarz 1, Schley 1, Poehls 1. Fall Creek (4): Kinderman 2, Cline 1, Klingbeil 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Fall Creek: none.

Eau Claire Regis 75, Stanley-Boyd 37

Eau Claire Regis344175
Stanley-Boyd261137

Eau Claire Regis: JP Wolterstorff 14, Cade Osborn 13, Abe Rocksvold 11, Branton Paulsrud 9, Hayden Reinders 9, Jackson Wolterstorff 8, JT Koestler 4, Mitchell Merkel 3, Will Jordahl 2, Michael Usher 2. (32 3-7 13 75).

Stanley-Boyd: Tristan Harris 11, Noah Gillingham 11, LJ Schmelzer 8, Clayton Carlson 6, Jordan McKnight 1. (14 7-9 14 37).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): JP Wolterstorfff 2, Osborn 2, Rocksvold 1, Paulsrud 1, Reinders 1, Merkel 1. Stanley-Boyd (2): Gillingham 1, Schmelzer 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer.

Birchwood 75, Cornell 39

Cornell122739
Birchwood373875

Cornell: Raistlin Spangler 2, Caleb Balow 7, Ryan Larson 8, Wyatt Willmarth 2, Kyle Glaus 12, Riley Gingras 8. (17 2-6 18 39).

Birchwood: Trey Johnson 17, Matthew Marcinske 24, Ryan Kupper 3, Dylan Schultz 4, Preston Herricks 8, Trent Stanley 12, Logan Saldana 4, Logan Gindt 3. (21 10-26 14 75).

3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Balow 1, Gingras 2. Birchwood (11): Johnson 1, Marcinske 5, Kupper 1, Herricks 1, Stanley 1, Saldana 1, Gindt 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Glaus. Birchwood: none.

Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 60

Lake Holcombe332962
Bruce342660

Lake Holcombe: Kaden Kinney 15, Tristin Jones 14, Brock Flater 12, Kaden Crank 10, Colton Minnick 6, Josh Jones 5. (22 15-19 15 62).

Bruce: Connor Checkalski 24, Kevin Brockman 22, Dan Brockman 8, Dexter Roatch 6. (18 21-22 16 60).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Flater 1, Crank 1, Minnick 1. Bruce (3): Roatch 2, K. Brockman 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Bruce: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Thorp 41

Osseo-Fairchild203555
Thorp172441

Osseo-Fairchild: Cory Myhers 16, Logan Mulhern 14, Ryan Myhers 11, Caden Boettcher 7, Garrett Koxlien 4, Samuel Jacobson 2, Coltan Dahl 1. (21 12-18 15 55)).

Thorp: Ryan Stunkel 15, Isaac Soumis 11, Caleb Chirhart 8, Ethan Reis 5, Aiden Reis 2. (16 6-8 20 41).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (1): Boettcher 1. Thorp (3): Chirhart 2, Stunkel 1.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Cameron 59, Clear Lake 47

Clayton 55, Prairie Farm 12

Frederic 40, Luck 26

Homestead 64, Cedarburg 51

Hurley 70, Bessemer, Mich. 29

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 42, Milwaukee South 32

Newman Catholic 53, Abbotsford 42

Oconomowoc 61, Catholic Memorial 45

Shoreland Lutheran 78, Racine St. Catherine's 67

St. Croix Falls 71, Grantsburg 26

Washburn 50, Bayfield 36

Waukesha North 67, Kettle Moraine 57

Waukesha West 43, Waukesha South 33

West De Pere 53, Shawano Community 44

Whitefish Bay 63, Nicolet 45

Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30

Box Scores

Bloomer 41, Hayward 40

Bloomer221941
Hayward202020

Bloomer: Sierra Raine 18, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Elle Kramschuster 6, Isabella Jenneman 4, Chloe Swartz 2, Emma Seibel 2, Larissa Fossum 2. (15 8-13 16 41).

Hayward: Emily Neff 15, Ellie Stapon 11, . (15 5-14 9 40).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Kramschuster 2, Jenneman 1. Hayward (X): Name.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Hayward: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Beaver Dam 7, Sauk Prairie 4

Brookfield STARS 5, Fox Cities 2

Neenah/Hortonville 7, De Pere/West De Pere 1

Somerset 4, Northwest Icemen 2

Sun Prairie 4, Waukesha 3, OT

Tomah/Sparta 2, Amery 1

University School of Milwaukee 10, Greendale 0

Waupaca 7, Mosinee 3

Girls Hockey

Scores

Hudson 5, USM 2

Onalaska 11, Icebergs 6

Western Wisconsin 4, Viroqua 0

