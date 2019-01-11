Boys Basketball
Scores
Brookfield Central 67, Wauwatosa East 55
Catholic Memorial 67, Waukesha South 54
Ellsworth 60, Saint Croix Central 56
Evansville 74, Big Foot 49
Luck 60, St. Croix Falls 43
Marathon 72, Assumption 48
Milwaukee Early View 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Mosinee 78, Lakeland 51
Mountain Top Academy 79, Kenosha Reuther 68
Muskego 70, Arrowhead 69
Northwestern 79, Ladysmith 50
Oconomowoc 64, Waukesha North 49
Racine Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 36
Shullsburg 63, Galena, Ill. 51
Southern Door 80, Algoma 49
Stratford 62, Auburndale 46
West De Pere 79, Green Bay East 66
Wisconsin Dells 69, Wautoma 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 65
Box Scores
River Falls 55, Chi-Hi 46
|Chi-Hi
|21
|25
|46
|River Falls
|24
|31
|55
Chi-Hi: Tyler Robarge 18, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Joe Reuter 9, Nolan Hutzler 5, Jacob Walczak 3, Alex Nelson 2. (16 12-15 15 46)
River Falls: Zac Johnson 17, Adam Feyereisen 13, Taylor Tirrel 10, Mike Vitt 6, Liam Dougherty 5, Mike Johnson 4. (19 12-17 14 55).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Reuter 1, Hutzler 1, Walczak 1. River Falls (5): Z. Johnson 3, Tirrel 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson. Rivers Falls: none.
Bloomer 44, Hayward 38
|Bloomer
|19
|25
|44
|Hayward
|15
|23
|38
Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 13, Zach Ruf 12, John Bleskacek 9, Caleb Ruf 8, Loren Stolt 2. (15 11-19 10 44)
Hayward: Craig Burger 15, Riley Dobbs 10, Jacob Boss 6, Mikia Cox 3, Austin Wessel 2, Tommy Tiffany 2. (15 3-5 15 38).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Bleskacek 2, C. Ruf 1. Hayward (5): Burger 2, Dobbs 2, Cox 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Hayward: Cox.
Northwood 62, New Auburn 50
|New Auburn
|26
|24
|50
|Northwood
|32
|30
|62
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 8, Michael Pederson 15, Nick Walker 2, Tristan Harder 2, Ethan Patz 13, Ethan Harder 10. (17 15-23 12 50)
Northwood: Collin Krmpotich 11, Hunter Phillips 35, Jeffrey Meling 2, Hunter Frahm 4, Nathan Biegen 6, Brady Krmpotich 2. (24 8-12 14 62).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Pederson 1. Northwood (6): C.Krmpotich 1, Phillips 5.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Northwood: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Arrowhead 57, Muskego 25
Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 28
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Eau Claire North 45
Flambeau 40, Birchwood 29
Frederic 62, Webster 45
Grafton 66, Port Washington 28
Ironwood, Mich. 80, Solon Springs 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 7
Manawa 65, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 25
Milwaukee Early View 39, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14
Milwaukee King 59, Milwaukee Riverside University 57
Milwaukee North 58, Milwaukee South 57
Oak Creek 57, Racine Park 15
Onalaska 55, La Crosse Central 41
Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 13
St. Croix Falls 75, Luck 30
The Prairie School 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48
Unity 51, Grantsburg 33
Wilmot Union 61, Elkhorn Area 44
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 60, River Falls 41
|River Falls
|21
|20
|41
|Chi-Hi
|31
|29
|60
River Falls: Kylie Strop 13, Bailey Reardon 11, Taylor Weick 9, Rachel Randleman 4, Maddi Kealy 3, Abby Doerre 1. (13 11-19 15 41)
Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 30, Alexis Zenner 14, Ashley Hanley 5, Alisia Palms 4, Aaliyah McMillan 3, Maria Friedel 2, Kaylee Johnson 2. (21 13-14 20 60).
3-Pointers—River Falls (4): Name. Chi-Hi (3): Givens 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 1.
Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: Palms.
McDonell 70, Thorp 40
|Thorp
|11
|29
|40
|McDonell
|26
|44
|70
Thorp: Cassidy Stroinski 17, Danielle Stroinski 7, Brianna Horn 4, Hailey Zurakowski 3, Brittney Rosemeyer 3, Kaytlyn Stunkel 2, Ellie Windl 2, Madison Wicks 1, Chapman 1. (14 6-9 15 40)
McDonell: Maggie Craker 20, Abby Wampler 15, Hannah Sykora 13, Lauryn Deetz 9, Anna Geissler 7, Jessica Eisenreich 4, Destiny Baughman 2. (20 13-16 12 70).
3-Pointers—Thorp (6): C. Stroinski 3, D. Stroinski 2, Rosemeyer 1. McDonell (7): Craker 3, Wampler 3, Geissler 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.
Cadott 40, Stanley-Boyd 36
|Cadott
|18
|22
|40
|Stanley-Boyd
|18
|18
|36
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 12, Jenn Sonnentag 7, Paisley Kane 6, Autumn Bremness 4, Jada Kowalczyk 4, Mary Jo Prokupek 3, Abby Eiler 3, Kaitlyn Tice 1. (15 7-10 11 40)
Stanley-Boyd: Lily Hoel 10, Hannah Hause 7, Arianna Mason 7, Leslie Derks 4, Marissa Gustafson 4, Aayliah Moore 2, Bailey Straskowski. (16 3-12 13 36).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sedlacek 1, Sonnentag 1, Eiler 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Mason 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Northwood 57, New Auburn 36
|New Auburn
|13
|23
|36
|Northwood
|26
|31
|57
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 24, Anna Koteras 7, Emily Elmhorst 2, Faith Baker 2, Zoey Rada 1. (13 6-10 11 36)
Northwood: Cassidy Coons 17, Julia Manor 14, Kayla Schultz 11, Emily Berg 6, Amanda Babcock 5, Abby Martin 4, Emma Golembiewski 2. (23 6-11 16 57).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): N. Rada 3, Koteras 1. Northwood (5): Coons 2, Schultz 2, Manor 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Northwood: Schultz.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Brookfield STARS 3, Waukesha 1
De Pere/West De Pere 5, Sheboygan 0
Greendale 6, Kenosha 1
Hayward/Spooner 5, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 2
McFarland 4, Oregon 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 4, West Bend 1
Sauk Prairie 6, DeForest 2
Stoughton 4, Milton 1
Sun Prairie 6, D.C. Everest 0
Waunakee 3, Fox Cities 0
Girls Hockey
Scores
Central Wisconsin 5, Onalaska 1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1
Lakeshore Lightning 5, Brookfield 4
Viroqua 6, Badger Lightning 1
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Lakeland 1
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|1
|1
Second Period—CFM: Megan Klass (Abby Martin), 13:00, SH.
Third Period—CFM: Sidney Polzin (Kaitlyn Buckli), 11:18, SH.
L: Brianna Carlin (Ally Pairolero, Isabelle Boyer), 14:49, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 12-11-14-37. Lakeland: 11-12-2. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-12-1-24. Lakeland: Anna Maulson 12-10-13-35. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 9-18:00. Lakeland: 6-12:00
