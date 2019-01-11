Try 1 month for 99¢
Brookfield Central 67, Wauwatosa East 55

Catholic Memorial 67, Waukesha South 54

Ellsworth 60, Saint Croix Central 56

Evansville 74, Big Foot 49

Luck 60, St. Croix Falls 43

Marathon 72, Assumption 48

Milwaukee Early View 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Mosinee 78, Lakeland 51

Mountain Top Academy 79, Kenosha Reuther 68

Muskego 70, Arrowhead 69

Northwestern 79, Ladysmith 50

Oconomowoc 64, Waukesha North 49

Racine Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 36

Shullsburg 63, Galena, Ill. 51

Southern Door 80, Algoma 49

Stratford 62, Auburndale 46

West De Pere 79, Green Bay East 66

Wisconsin Dells 69, Wautoma 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 65

River Falls 55, Chi-Hi 46

Chi-Hi212546
River Falls243155

Chi-Hi: Tyler Robarge 18, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Joe Reuter 9, Nolan Hutzler 5, Jacob Walczak 3, Alex Nelson 2. (16 12-15 15 46)

River Falls: Zac Johnson 17, Adam Feyereisen 13, Taylor Tirrel 10, Mike Vitt 6, Liam Dougherty 5, Mike Johnson 4. (19 12-17 14 55).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Reuter 1, Hutzler 1, Walczak 1. River Falls (5): Z. Johnson 3, Tirrel 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson. Rivers Falls: none.

Bloomer 44, Hayward 38

Bloomer192544
Hayward152338

Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 13, Zach Ruf 12, John Bleskacek 9, Caleb Ruf 8, Loren Stolt 2. (15 11-19 10 44)

Hayward: Craig Burger 15, Riley Dobbs 10, Jacob Boss 6, Mikia Cox 3, Austin Wessel 2, Tommy Tiffany 2. (15 3-5 15 38).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Bleskacek 2, C. Ruf 1. Hayward (5): Burger 2, Dobbs 2, Cox 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Hayward: Cox.

Northwood 62, New Auburn 50

New Auburn262450
Northwood323062

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 8, Michael Pederson 15, Nick Walker 2, Tristan Harder 2, Ethan Patz 13, Ethan Harder 10. (17 15-23 12 50)

Northwood: Collin Krmpotich 11, Hunter Phillips 35, Jeffrey Meling 2, Hunter Frahm 4, Nathan Biegen 6, Brady Krmpotich 2. (24 8-12 14 62).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Pederson 1. Northwood (6): C.Krmpotich 1, Phillips 5.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Northwood: none.

Arrowhead 57, Muskego 25

Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 28

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Eau Claire North 45

Flambeau 40, Birchwood 29

Frederic 62, Webster 45

Grafton 66, Port Washington 28

Ironwood, Mich. 80, Solon Springs 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 7

Manawa 65, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 25

Milwaukee Early View 39, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

Milwaukee King 59, Milwaukee Riverside University 57

Milwaukee North 58, Milwaukee South 57

Oak Creek 57, Racine Park 15

Onalaska 55, La Crosse Central 41

Pewaukee 83, West Allis Central 13

St. Croix Falls 75, Luck 30

The Prairie School 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48

Unity 51, Grantsburg 33

Wilmot Union 61, Elkhorn Area 44

Chi-Hi 60, River Falls 41

River Falls212041
Chi-Hi312960

River Falls: Kylie Strop 13, Bailey Reardon 11, Taylor Weick 9, Rachel Randleman 4, Maddi Kealy 3, Abby Doerre 1. (13 11-19 15 41)

Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 30, Alexis Zenner 14, Ashley Hanley 5, Alisia Palms 4, Aaliyah McMillan 3, Maria Friedel 2, Kaylee Johnson 2. (21 13-14 20 60).

3-Pointers—River Falls (4): Name. Chi-Hi (3): Givens 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 1.

Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: Palms.

McDonell 70, Thorp 40

Thorp112940
McDonell264470

Thorp: Cassidy Stroinski 17,  Danielle Stroinski 7, Brianna Horn 4, Hailey Zurakowski 3, Brittney Rosemeyer 3, Kaytlyn Stunkel 2, Ellie Windl 2, Madison Wicks 1,  Chapman 1. (14 6-9 15 40)

McDonell: Maggie Craker 20, Abby Wampler 15, Hannah Sykora 13, Lauryn Deetz 9, Anna Geissler 7, Jessica Eisenreich 4, Destiny Baughman 2. (20 13-16 12 70).

3-Pointers—Thorp (6): C. Stroinski 3, D. Stroinski 2, Rosemeyer 1. McDonell (7): Craker 3, Wampler 3, Geissler 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.

Cadott 40, Stanley-Boyd 36

Cadott182240
Stanley-Boyd181836

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 12, Jenn Sonnentag 7, Paisley Kane 6, Autumn Bremness 4, Jada Kowalczyk 4, Mary Jo Prokupek 3, Abby Eiler 3, Kaitlyn Tice 1. (15 7-10 11 40)

Stanley-Boyd: Lily Hoel 10, Hannah Hause 7, Arianna Mason 7, Leslie Derks 4, Marissa Gustafson 4, Aayliah Moore 2, Bailey Straskowski. (16 3-12 13 36).

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sedlacek 1, Sonnentag 1, Eiler 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Mason 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Northwood 57, New Auburn 36

New Auburn132336
Northwood263157

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 24, Anna Koteras 7, Emily Elmhorst 2, Faith Baker 2, Zoey Rada 1. (13 6-10 11 36)

Northwood: Cassidy Coons 17, Julia Manor 14, Kayla Schultz 11, Emily Berg 6, Amanda Babcock 5, Abby Martin 4, Emma Golembiewski 2. (23 6-11 16 57).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): N. Rada 3, Koteras 1. Northwood (5): Coons 2, Schultz 2, Manor 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Northwood: Schultz.

Brookfield STARS 3, Waukesha 1

De Pere/West De Pere 5, Sheboygan 0

Greendale 6, Kenosha 1

Hayward/Spooner 5, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 2

McFarland 4, Oregon 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 4, West Bend 1

Sauk Prairie 6, DeForest 2

Stoughton 4, Milton 1

Sun Prairie 6, D.C. Everest 0

Waunakee 3, Fox Cities 0

Central Wisconsin 5, Onalaska 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1

Lakeshore Lightning 5, Brookfield 4

Viroqua 6, Badger Lightning 1

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Lakeland 1

Chi-Hi/Menomonie0112
Lakeland0011

Second Period—CFM: Megan Klass (Abby Martin), 13:00, SH.

Third Period—CFM: Sidney Polzin (Kaitlyn Buckli), 11:18, SH.

L: Brianna Carlin (Ally Pairolero, Isabelle Boyer), 14:49, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 12-11-14-37. Lakeland: 11-12-2. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-12-1-24. Lakeland: Anna Maulson 12-10-13-35. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 9-18:00. Lakeland: 6-12:00

