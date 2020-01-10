Scores
Boys Basketball
Crivitz 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 62
Cuba City 74, Fennimore 70
Darlington 103, Riverdale 29
Dodgeland 70, Valley Christian 47
Dominican 68, Catholic Central 26
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Bonduel 46
La Farge 69, Weston 40
Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 49
Onalaska 82, Sparta 24
Phillips 65, Newman Catholic 54
Three Lakes def. White Lake, forfeit
Wisconsin Dells 79, Nekoosa 40
Winter 45, Cornell 32
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 99, Edgewood 38
Assumption 57, Rib Lake 14
Black Hawk 87, Juda 23
Bloomer 55, Spooner 36
Cedarburg 47, West Bend West 31
Clear Lake 80, Shell Lake 61
Cornell 43, Winter 42
Dodgeland 35, Parkview 25
Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 38
Kenosha Christian Life 47, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14
La Crosse Logan 56, La Crosse Central 54
Lakeland 64, Northland Pines 28
Living Word Lutheran 57, Saint Francis 27
Luck 60, Grantsburg 47
Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Destiny 18
Milwaukee South def. Milwaukee North, forfeit
Mountain Top Academy 44, Kenosha Reuther 30
Muskego 65, Waukesha West 58
Oconomowoc 60, Arrowhead 53
Pewaukee 94, West Allis Central 19
Pius XI Catholic 77, Wisconsin Lutheran 25
Potosi 66, Benton 21
Rhinelander 77, Antigo 41
Siren 60, Webster 46
Unity 72, Frederic 24
Waterford 53, Wilmot Union 44
Wrightstown 77, Oconto Falls 32
Boys Hockey
Antigo 6, Fox Cities 3
Ashland 7, Tomahawk 0
Ely/Northeast Range, Minn. 10, WSFLG Blizzard 1
Hayward 2, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 1
Homestead 5, Appleton United 1
Sauk Prairie 5, DeForest 0
University School of Milwaukee 9, Sun Prairie 8
Waunakee 3, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2
Girls Hockey
Bay Area 5, Warbirds 3
Central Wisconsin 11, Brookfield 1
Hudson 4, USM 1
Metro Lynx 2, Western Wisconsin 1
North Shore, Minn. 4, Superior 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Woodbury Area, Minn. 0
Viroqua 8, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Lakeshore Lightning 2, OT
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 69, Wausau West 41
|Wausau West
|20
|21
|41
|Chi-Hi
|36
|33
|69
Wausau West: Mitchell Zahurones 9, Nick Raasch 1, Amillion Buggs 12, Tim Deloye 3, Jacob Rapp 7, Peter Fuchs 9. (17 4-8 15 41).
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 9, Joe Reuter 14, Nick Bruder 17, Mitch Howard 5, Jacob Walczak 24. (23 13-20 12 69).
3-Pointers—Wausau West (3): Zahurones 1, Deloy 1, Fuchs 1. Chi-Hi (10): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Reuter 2, Bruder 2, Howard 1, Walczak 4.
Fouled Out—Wausau West: Garrett Richardt. Chi-Hi: none.
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 40
|Cadott
|22
|18
|40
|Fall Creek
|30
|20
|50
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 2, Brad Irwin 14, Ben Steffes 3, Cole Sopiarz 8, Mason Poehls 9, Matthew Drilling 2.
Fall Creek: Gabe Schmidt 5, Mason Denning 5, Teigan Ploeckelman 7, Isaiah Katz 2, Brian Johnston 2, Jayden Fitch 6, Soren Johnson 8, Luke Olson 15.
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sopiarz 2, Steffes 1. Fall Creek (2): Ploeckelman 1, Olson 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Fall Creek: none.
Thorp 69, Osseo-Fairchild 54
|Osseo-Fairchild
|25
|29
|54
|Thorp
|40
|29
|69
Osseo-Fairchild: Trevor Hammer 9, Ryan Myhers 11, Garrett Koxlien 21, Riley McIlquham 13. (21 5-6 20 54).
Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 2, Zander Rockow 9, Ethan Reis 18, Jon Slagoski 12, Aidan Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 25. (27 7-17 12 69).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (7): Hammer 3, McIlquham 3, Myhers 1. Thorp (8): E. Reis 4, I. Soumis 2, A. Reis 1, Z. Rockow 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Koxlien. Thorp: none.
Eau Claire Regis 65, Stanley-Boyd 40
|Eau Claire Regis
|27
|38
|65
|Stanley-Boyd
|17
|23
|40
Eau Claire Regis: Luke Rooney 6, David Haselwander 2, Joe Edge 4, Brandon Paulsrud 19, JT Koestler 3, Aaron Haselwander 5, Abe Rocksvold 7, JP Wolterstorff 6, Kendon Krogman 4, Hayden Reinders 3, Gabe Ruffin 6. (22 13-19 17 65).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 2, Mike Karlen 4, Brady Potaczek 8, Lucas Smith 7, Brady Ingersoll 17, Spencer Booth 2. (12 10-17 17 40).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): Paulsrud 5, Koestler 1, Haselwander 1, Wolterstorff 1. Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Ingersoll 4.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Gilmanton 58, New Auburn 44
|Gilmanton
|34
|24
|58
|New Auburn
|25
|19
|44
Gilmanton: Jarin Rud 14, Tyler Brantner 11, Bradley Severson 5, Ryan Clouse 7, Lance Larson 15, Carson Rieck 6. (23 7-11 12 58).
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Matt Elmhorst 2, Triton Robey 9, Michael Pederson 15, Nick Walker 4, Tristen Harder 4, Ethan Patz 8. (17 4-13 13 44).
3-Pointers—Gilmanton (5): Brantner 2, Severson 1, Larson 2. New Auburn (6): Robey 3, Pederson 3.
Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: Pederson.
Lake Holcombe 82, Flambeau 41
|Lake Holcombe
|58
|24
|82
|Flambeau
|19
|22
|41
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 23, Colton Minnick 6, Josh Jones 9, Jarred Jiskra 4, Brendan Anders 3, Tyler Dixon 7, Kaden Kinney 17, Kaden Crank 13. (32 12-18 11 82).
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 8, Riley Ewer 10, Kimon Gray 3, Nick Derus 3, Isaac Kopacz 3, Ben Kopacz 4, Dakota Miller 6, Dalton Lebal 4. (17 3-6 17 41).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 5, Kinney 1. Flambeau (4): Opachan 1, Gray 1, Derus 1, I. Kopacz 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Flambeau: Miller.
Altoona 74, McDonell 64
|Altoona
|34
|40
|74
|McDonell
|30
|34
|64
Altoona: Nate McMahon 7, Keshawn Harris 18, Chris Ray 2, Evan Moss 16, Carter Ternberg 2, Brayden Turk 23, Anthony Giani 3, Blend Sabani 3. (27 15-20 17 74).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 2, Jake Siegenthaler 12, JD Bohaty 11, Trent Witkowski 2, Max Hauser 9, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 23, Isaac Bleskachek 2. (23 13-17 17 64).
3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Turk 4, Giani 1. McDonell (5): Siegenthaler 2, Hauser 3.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 55, Spooner 36
|Bloomer
|32
|23
|55
|Spooner
|14
|22
|36
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 12, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 4, Emma Seibel 16, Larissa Fossum 10, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 7. (21 5-9 3 55).
Spooner: Logan Sprenger 13, Kristina Aschbacher 14, Sydney Greenfield 2, Malaika Burns 7. (15 0-2 9 36).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Buchholtz 4, Seibel 4. Spooner (6): Sprenger 1, Aschbacher 4, Burns 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Spooner: none.
Gilmanton 44, New Auburn 29
|Gilmanton
|18
|26
|44
|New Auburn
|15
|14
|29
Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 10, Liz Meier 6, Marli Evans 8, Taylor Hovey 12, Emily Olson 8. (19 3-7 14 44).
New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Emily Elmhorst 2, Evelyn Cody 3, Katie Reimer 3, Faith Baker 9, Zoey Rada 9, Violet Hyke 2. (11 4-10 7 29). .
3-Pointers—Gilmanton (3): L. Evans 1, Hovey 2. New Auburn (3): Baker 1, Rada 2.
Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: none.
Flambeau 44, Lake Holcombe 43
|Lake Holcombe
|29
|14
|43
|Flambeau
|18
|26
|44
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 9, Allison Golat-Hattamer 14, Brooke Lechleitner 16, Justine Kane 3, Hannah Winchel 1. (16 10-25 15 43).
Flambeau: Kimberly Van Doorn 6, Hailey Opachan 2, Courney Riel 6, Kristen Lawton 19, Abby Bratanich 7, Tori Soltis 2. (19 2-7 21 44).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Golat-Hattamer 1. Flambeau (2): Lawton 1, Bratanich 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner. Flambeau: Bratanich.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Viroqua 2 (OT)
|Viroqua
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Madelyn Hebert (Alexa Wickland), 9:39.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg), 11:21.
Second Period—Viroqua: Erin Simonson (Rachel Simonson, Sylvi Shonka), 7:56.
Third Period—Viroqua: Kelsey Shaner, 10:24.
Shots—Viroqua: 7-13-4-5-29 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 14-12-12-5-43. Saves—Viroqua: Abigail Severson 12-12-12-5-41. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-12-3-5-27. Penalties—Viroqua: 6-12:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00.