Scores

Boys Basketball

Crivitz 83, Saint Thomas Aquinas 62

Cuba City 74, Fennimore 70

Darlington 103, Riverdale 29

Dodgeland 70, Valley Christian 47

Dominican 68, Catholic Central 26

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Bonduel 46

La Farge 69, Weston 40

Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 49

Onalaska 82, Sparta 24

Phillips 65, Newman Catholic 54

Three Lakes def. White Lake, forfeit

Wisconsin Dells 79, Nekoosa 40

Winter 45, Cornell 32

Girls Basketball

Aquinas 99, Edgewood 38

Assumption 57, Rib Lake 14

Black Hawk 87, Juda 23

Bloomer 55, Spooner 36

Cedarburg 47, West Bend West 31

Clear Lake 80, Shell Lake 61

Cornell 43, Winter 42

Dodgeland 35, Parkview 25

Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 38

Kenosha Christian Life 47, Cristo Rey Jesuit 14

La Crosse Logan 56, La Crosse Central 54

Lakeland 64, Northland Pines 28

Living Word Lutheran 57, Saint Francis 27

Luck 60, Grantsburg 47

Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Destiny 18

Milwaukee South def. Milwaukee North, forfeit

Mountain Top Academy 44, Kenosha Reuther 30

Muskego 65, Waukesha West 58

Oconomowoc 60, Arrowhead 53

Pewaukee 94, West Allis Central 19

Pius XI Catholic 77, Wisconsin Lutheran 25

Potosi 66, Benton 21

Rhinelander 77, Antigo 41

Siren 60, Webster 46

Unity 72, Frederic 24

Waterford 53, Wilmot Union 44

Wrightstown 77, Oconto Falls 32

Boys Hockey

Antigo 6, Fox Cities 3

Ashland 7, Tomahawk 0

Ely/Northeast Range, Minn. 10, WSFLG Blizzard 1

Hayward 2, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 1

Homestead 5, Appleton United 1

Sauk Prairie 5, DeForest 0

University School of Milwaukee 9, Sun Prairie 8

Waunakee 3, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2

Girls Hockey

Bay Area 5, Warbirds 3

Central Wisconsin 11, Brookfield 1

Hudson 4, USM 1

Metro Lynx 2, Western Wisconsin 1

North Shore, Minn. 4, Superior 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Woodbury Area, Minn. 0

Viroqua 8, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Lakeshore Lightning 2, OT

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 69, Wausau West 41

Wausau West202141
Chi-Hi363369

Wausau West: Mitchell Zahurones 9, Nick Raasch 1, Amillion Buggs 12, Tim Deloye 3, Jacob Rapp 7, Peter Fuchs 9. (17 4-8 15 41).

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 9, Joe Reuter 14, Nick Bruder 17, Mitch Howard 5, Jacob Walczak 24. (23 13-20 12 69).

3-Pointers—Wausau West (3): Zahurones 1, Deloy 1, Fuchs 1. Chi-Hi (10): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Reuter 2, Bruder 2, Howard 1, Walczak 4.

Fouled Out—Wausau West: Garrett Richardt. Chi-Hi: none.

Fall Creek 50, Cadott 40

Cadott221840
Fall Creek302050

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 2, Brad Irwin 14, Ben Steffes 3, Cole Sopiarz 8, Mason Poehls 9, Matthew Drilling 2.

Fall Creek: Gabe Schmidt 5, Mason Denning 5, Teigan Ploeckelman 7, Isaiah Katz 2, Brian Johnston 2, Jayden Fitch 6, Soren Johnson 8, Luke Olson 15.

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sopiarz 2, Steffes 1. Fall Creek (2): Ploeckelman 1, Olson 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Fall Creek: none.

Thorp 69, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Osseo-Fairchild252954
Thorp402969

Osseo-Fairchild: Trevor Hammer 9, Ryan Myhers 11, Garrett Koxlien 21, Riley McIlquham 13. (21 5-6 20 54).

Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 2, Zander Rockow 9, Ethan Reis 18, Jon Slagoski 12, Aidan Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 25. (27 7-17 12 69).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (7): Hammer 3, McIlquham 3, Myhers 1. Thorp (8): E. Reis 4, I. Soumis 2, A. Reis 1, Z. Rockow 1.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Koxlien. Thorp: none.

Eau Claire Regis 65, Stanley-Boyd 40

Eau Claire Regis273865
Stanley-Boyd172340

Eau Claire Regis: Luke Rooney 6, David Haselwander 2, Joe Edge 4, Brandon Paulsrud 19, JT Koestler 3, Aaron Haselwander 5, Abe Rocksvold 7, JP Wolterstorff 6, Kendon Krogman 4, Hayden Reinders 3, Gabe Ruffin 6. (22 13-19 17 65).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 2, Mike Karlen 4, Brady Potaczek 8, Lucas Smith 7, Brady Ingersoll 17, Spencer Booth 2. (12 10-17 17 40).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): Paulsrud 5, Koestler 1, Haselwander 1, Wolterstorff 1. Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Ingersoll 4.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Gilmanton 58, New Auburn 44

Gilmanton342458
New Auburn251944

Gilmanton: Jarin Rud 14, Tyler Brantner 11, Bradley Severson 5, Ryan Clouse 7, Lance Larson 15, Carson Rieck 6. (23 7-11 12 58).

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Matt Elmhorst 2, Triton Robey 9, Michael Pederson 15, Nick Walker 4, Tristen Harder 4, Ethan Patz 8. (17 4-13 13 44).

3-Pointers—Gilmanton (5): Brantner 2, Severson 1, Larson 2. New Auburn (6): Robey 3, Pederson 3.

Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: Pederson.

Lake Holcombe 82, Flambeau 41

Lake Holcombe582482
Flambeau192241

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 23, Colton Minnick 6, Josh Jones 9, Jarred Jiskra 4, Brendan Anders 3, Tyler Dixon 7, Kaden Kinney 17, Kaden Crank 13. (32 12-18 11 82).

Flambeau: Harley Opachan 8, Riley Ewer 10, Kimon Gray 3, Nick Derus 3, Isaac Kopacz 3, Ben Kopacz 4, Dakota Miller 6, Dalton Lebal 4. (17 3-6 17 41).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 5, Kinney 1. Flambeau (4): Opachan 1, Gray 1, Derus 1, I. Kopacz 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Flambeau: Miller.

Altoona 74, McDonell 64

Altoona344074
McDonell303464

Altoona: Nate McMahon 7, Keshawn Harris 18, Chris Ray 2, Evan Moss 16, Carter Ternberg 2, Brayden Turk 23, Anthony Giani 3, Blend Sabani 3. (27 15-20 17 74).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 2, Jake Siegenthaler 12, JD Bohaty 11, Trent Witkowski 2, Max Hauser 9, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 23, Isaac Bleskachek 2. (23 13-17 17 64).

3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Turk 4, Giani 1. McDonell (5): Siegenthaler 2, Hauser 3.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. McDonell: none.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 55, Spooner 36

Bloomer322355
Spooner142236

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 12, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 4, Emma Seibel 16, Larissa Fossum 10, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 7. (21 5-9 3 55).

Spooner: Logan Sprenger 13, Kristina Aschbacher 14, Sydney Greenfield 2, Malaika Burns 7. (15 0-2 9 36).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Buchholtz 4, Seibel 4. Spooner (6): Sprenger 1, Aschbacher 4, Burns 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Spooner: none.

Gilmanton 44, New Auburn 29

Gilmanton182644
New Auburn151429

Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 10, Liz Meier 6, Marli Evans 8, Taylor Hovey 12, Emily Olson 8. (19 3-7 14 44).

New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Emily Elmhorst 2, Evelyn Cody 3, Katie Reimer 3, Faith Baker 9, Zoey Rada 9, Violet Hyke 2. (11 4-10 7 29). .

3-Pointers—Gilmanton (3): L. Evans 1, Hovey 2. New Auburn (3): Baker 1, Rada 2.

Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: none.

Flambeau 44, Lake Holcombe 43

Lake Holcombe291443
Flambeau182644

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 9, Allison Golat-Hattamer 14, Brooke Lechleitner 16, Justine Kane 3, Hannah Winchel 1. (16 10-25 15 43).

Flambeau: Kimberly Van Doorn 6, Hailey Opachan 2, Courney Riel 6, Kristen Lawton 19, Abby Bratanich 7, Tori Soltis 2. (19 2-7 21 44).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Golat-Hattamer 1. Flambeau (2): Lawton 1, Bratanich 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner. Flambeau: Bratanich.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Viroqua 2 (OT)

Viroqua01102
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie20002

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Madelyn Hebert (Alexa Wickland), 9:39. 

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg), 11:21.

Second Period—Viroqua: Erin Simonson (Rachel Simonson, Sylvi Shonka), 7:56. 

Third Period—Viroqua: Kelsey Shaner, 10:24. 

Shots—Viroqua: 7-13-4-5-29 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 14-12-12-5-43. Saves—Viroqua: Abigail Severson 12-12-12-5-41. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-12-3-5-27. Penalties—Viroqua: 6-12:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00.

