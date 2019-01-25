Boys Basketball
Scores
Albany 65, River Ridge 60
Almond-Bancroft 91, Tri-County 38
Antigo 74, Ashland 61
Appleton East 53, Oshkosh North 45
Bangor 90, New Lisbon 64
Bay Port 80, De Pere 69
Black Hawk 69, Benton 56
Bloomer 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
Cameron 82, Northwood 40
Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Random Lake 44
Elkhorn Area 73, Waterford 45
Ellsworth 70, Durand 56
Frederic 63, Siren 50
Freedom 69, Oconto Falls 56
Germantown 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 76
Gibraltar 76, Algoma 64
Grafton 72, West Bend East 60
Green Bay East 104, Menasha 94
Greenfield 79, South Milwaukee 48
Hilbert 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 53
Hortonville 76, Fond du Lac 60
Howards Grove 56, Kohler 36
Jefferson 74, Brodhead 56
Kaukauna 78, Oshkosh West 63
Kewaunee 62, Sturgeon Bay 59
Laona-Wabeno 78, Goodman/Pembine 38
Lomira 81, St. Marys Springs 60
Luck 61, Grantsburg 53
Marshfield 62, Merrill 52
Mukwonago 63, Catholic Memorial 44
Muskego 59, Waukesha West 57
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Pewaukee 45
New London 71, Green Bay West 56
North Crawford 74, La Farge 32
Northwestern 80, Hayward 72
Oak Creek 56, Franklin 55, OT
Oconto 61, Sevastopol 59
Osseo-Fairchild 97, West Salem 67
Ozaukee 70, Mishicot 55
Seneca 70, Weston 13
Sheboygan North 76, Green Bay Preble 54
South Shore 54, Mellen 49
Southern Door 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44
Stevens Point 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49
Stratford 79, Owen-Withee 43
Superior 76, Cloquet, Minn. 56
Turner 76, Evansville 66
Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 48
Unity 56, St. Croix Falls 53
Wausaukee 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22
Wauzeka-Steuben 47, Kickapoo 44
Webster 74, Bruce 33
West Allis Central 72, New Berlin West 57
Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Pius XI Catholic 57
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Menominee Indian 62
Xavier 79, Shawano Community 44
Box Scores
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
|Bloomer
|22
|34
|56
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|21
|23
|44
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 10, John Bleskacek 19, Austin Thur 5, Bradley Sarauer 11, Charles Herrick 3, Loren Stolt 6, Jayszon Thompson 2. (18 12-18 11 56).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Dakota Herrman 4, Carter Hanson 6, Jared Newell 8, Phillip Gilbertson 6, Tyler Kessinger 2, Sam Grotberg 11, Kyle Bilodeau 12. (16 4-6 14 44).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Ruf 3, Bleskacek 3, Thur 1, Herrick 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (X): Newell 2, Carter Hanson 2, Grotberg 3.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.
New Auburn 76, Birchwood 49
|Birchwood
|20
|49
|49
|New Auburn
|36
|40
|76
Birchwood: Trey Johnson 7, Matthew Marcinske 19, Ryan Kupper 2, Dylan Schultz 2, Preston Herricks 2, Trent Stanley 12, Logan Saldana 5. (17 11-15 27 49).
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 8, Michael Pederson 17, Nick Walker 19, Tristan Harder 13, Ethan Patz 10, Ethan Harder 9. (24 25-37 13 76).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (4): Marcinske 3, Stanley 1. New Auburn (3): Edinger 1, Pederson 2.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: Johnson. New Auburn: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Almond-Bancroft 40, Tri-County 20
Amery 55, Saint Croix Central 11
Badger 69, Burlington 35
Bay Port 51, De Pere 45
Belleville 61, Cambridge 49
Brookfield Academy 45, Living Word Lutheran 38
Brookfield Central 62, Hamilton 53
Catholic Central 44, Saint Thomas More 40
Cedarburg 45, Hartford Union 42
Clayton 51, Clear Lake 41
Darlington 54, Southwestern 36
Durand 60, Mondovi 39
Edgewood 48, Oregon 43
Elk Mound 70, Spring Valley 39
Fennimore 53, Cuba City 52
Frederic 57, Siren 35
Germantown 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 39
Gilman 58, Columbus Catholic 55
Grantsburg 48, Luck 44
Green Bay Preble 43, Sheboygan North 41
Heritage Christian 80, Saint Francis 53
Hudson 73, Chippewa Falls 57
Hustisford 56, Horicon 51
Kiel 60, Chilton 44
Lodi 49, Columbus 33
Markesan 41, Princeton/Green Lake 30
Marshall 61, New Glarus 33
Mineral Point 68, Riverdale 27
Mukwonago 80, Catholic Memorial 36
Muskego 65, Waukesha West 45
Nekoosa 45, Westfield Area 38
Oak Creek 59, Franklin 43
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Pius XI Catholic 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
Prairie Farm 62, Shell Lake 49
Prairie du Chien 48, Dodgeville 19
Prescott 75, Somerset 56
Reedsburg Area 67, Baraboo 50
St. Croix Falls 64, Unity 43
Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56
Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Craig 42
Union Grove 39, Delavan-Darien 34
Valders 63, Brillion 35
Verona Area 88, Madison West 32
Waterford 36, Elkhorn Area 35
Waupun 53, Berlin 16
Wausau West 49, D.C. Everest 35
Webster 60, Bruce 40
Wilmot Union 81, Westosha Central 53
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Menominee Indian 39
Box Scores
Hudson 73, Chi-Hi 57
|Hudson
|26
|47
|73
|Chi-Hi
|23
|34
|57
Hudson: Sophia Jonas 25, Livi Boily 4, Melanie Carli 4, Annika Lewis 2, Lauren Stolzman 22, Audrey Hatfield 11, Grace Johnson 5. (23 19-26 17 73).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Alexis Zenner 6, Caelan Givens 19, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 12, Brystal Roshell 2. (23 10-18 20 57).
3-Pointers—Hudson (8): Jonas 5, Stolzman 3. Chi-Hi (1): McMillan 1.
Fouled Out—Hudson: none. Chi-Hi: Friedel, McMillan.
Altoona 50, McDonell 43
|Altoona
|18
|32
|50
|McDonell
|23
|20
|43
Altoona: Averie Varsho 18, Daydrean Henrichs 2, Kate Harris 5, Emma Mickelson 5, Keelyn Marlaire 8, Kayla Wiggins 12. (16 10-22 11 50).
McDonell: Maggie Craker 17, Anna Geissler 3, Abby Wampler 9, Hannah Sykora 5, Lauryn Deetz 3, Laneyse Baughman 2, Jessica Eisenreich 4. (16 7-11 18).
3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Craker 2, Geissler 1, Wampler 1. Altoona (8): Varsho 4, Harris 1, Mickelson 1, Marlaire 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Altoona: none.
Fall Creek 46, Cadott 43
|Cadott
|21
|22
|43
|Fall Creek
|21
|25
|46
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 9, Mary Jo Prokupek 5, Abigail Eiler 3, Jennfier Sonnentag 2, Autumn Bremness 3, Meadow Barone 2, Kaitlyn Tice 3, Jada Kowalczyk 6, Paisley Kane 10. (14 11-17 23 43).
Fall Creek: Quinlyn Rubeck 2, Ariel Heuer 11, Cailey Sorenson 3, Katelyn Hong 4, Emily Madden 2, Mackensy Kolpien 10, Emma Ryan 9, Gianna Vollrath 5. (14 17-31 20 46).
3-Pointers—Cadott (4): Sedlacek 2, Eiler 1, Tice 1. Fall Creek (1): Heur 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Kowalczyk. Fall Creek: none.
Eau Claire Regis 69, Stanley-Boyd 45
|Eau Claire Regis
|30
|39
|69
|Stanley-Boyd
|16
|29
|45
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Vinopal 2, Makenna Rohrscheib 6, Morgan Rohrscheib 5, Teryn Karlstad 29, Jannah Mehtala 1, Mandi Van Brunt 11, Marne Milanowski 15. (17 32-35 14 69).
Stanley-Boyd: Jada Nye 6, Hannah Hause 6, Lily Hoel 7, Arianna Mason 18, Marissa Gustafson 8.(14 10-14 24 45).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (3): Ma.Rohrscheib 1, Mo.Rohrscheib 1, Van Brunt 1. Stanley-Boyd (7): Nye 2, Hause 1, Mason 2, Gustafson 2.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Birchwood 37, New Auburn 35
|Birchwood
|19
|18
|37
|New Auburn
|17
|18
|35
Birchwood: Payton Schultz 12, Mady Schultz 7, Alyssa Langham 13, Ashlyn Leau 2, Taylor Widiker 3. (17 2-6 10 37).
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 12, Anna Koteras 6, Faith Baker 3, Zoey Rada 8, Stephanie Fedie 2, Emily Bischel 4. (14 3-11 12 35).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (1): Widiker 1. New Auburn (3): N.Rada 2, Z. Rada 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. New Auburn: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Chippewa Falls 4, Reedsburg 3
McFarland 5, Sauk Prairie 1
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 4, Reedsburg 3
|Reedsburg
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Chi-Hi
|1
|3
|0
|4
First Period—CH: Isaac Frenette (Jack Schimmel), 2:14.
RWD: Kip Cunningham (Reid Marsich, Trevor Slaght), 6:56.
Second Period—RWD: Danny Ely (Derek Pawlak), 3:43.
CH: Brady Fixmer (Owen Krista, Sawyer Bowe), 5:57, PP.
CH: Bowe (Blake Trippler), 11:48.
CH: Isaac Lindstrom, 13:25.
Third Period—RWD: Pawlak (Thomas Peafe), 13:10.
Shots on Goal—Reedsburg 9-3-9-21. Chi-Hi 8-10-12-30. Saves—Reedsburg: Cooper Oakes 7-7-12-26. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 8-2-8-18. Penalties—Reedsburg: 6-12:00. Chi-Hi: 5-10:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Brookfield 4, Bay Area 1
Western Wisconsin 11, Lakeland 0
Fox Cities Stars 5, Arrowhead 0
Cap City Cougars 3, Black River Falls 0
