Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 74, Tri-County 18

Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 50

Beaver Dam 59, DeForest 57

Benton 50, Argyle 41

Birchwood 72, Cornell 19

Black Hawk 49, Shullsburg 44

Boscobel 69, Riverdale 28

Brookfield East 70, Wauwatosa West 58

Catholic Central 65, Saint Thomas More 46

Elkhorn Area 83, Waterford 46

Highland 67, Pecatonica 60

Hilbert 47, Howards Grove 43

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 52

Lakeland 50, Antigo 44

Luxemburg-Casco 68, Clintonville 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 68, St. Mary Catholic 45

Marquette University 68, Germantown 67

McFarland 70, Clinton 29

Medford Area 84, Tomahawk 48

Mellen 79, South Shore 67

Milwaukee Early View 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 69, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50

Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 35

Oconto Falls 54, Little Chute 53

Ozaukee 57, Random Lake 49

Pewaukee 66, Greendale 55

Pulaski 63, Green Bay Southwest 59

Racine Case 69, Oak Creek 65

Reedsburg Area 73, Portage 50

River Falls 71, Prescott 62

Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

Sheboygan Christian 61, Mishicot 54

Shorewood 81, Cudahy 67

Siren 57, Grantsburg 52

Slinger 62, Port Washington 46

Sparta 52, La Crosse Logan 50

St. Croix Falls 66, Webster 63

Sturgeon Bay 69, Oconto 53

Turtle Lake 64, Shell Lake 57

Unity 66, Luck 43

Watertown 53, Oregon 51

Waukesha West 44, Waukesha North 33

Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 30

Wrightstown 84, Marinette 43

Girls Basketball

Amery 53, Ellsworth 35

Arrowhead 58, Waukesha South 33

Bay Port 82, Ashwaubenon 47

Brookfield Central 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 33

Cuba City 64, Iowa-Grant 37

Cudahy 39, Shorewood 38

De Pere 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 30

Dominican 44, The Prairie School 23

Eleva-Strum 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Franklin 71, Kenosha Bradford 41

Grafton 79, West Bend East 51

Hamilton 108, Menomonee Falls 73

Kewaunee 61, Gibraltar 49

Kiel 61, Two Rivers 23

Lake Mills 67, Watertown Luther Prep 58

Lancaster 73, Richland Center 39

Marshfield 71, Merrill 61

Mukwonago 78, Stoughton 46

Muskego 55, Kettle Moraine 52

Muskego 68, Waterford 64

New Holstein 64, Chilton 20

Oak Creek 60, Racine Case 38

Oconomowoc 70, Catholic Memorial 48

Palmyra-Eagle 39, Williams Bay 33

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 42

Prairie du Chien 67, River Valley 32

Prescott 66, Saint Croix Central 42

Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 35

Racine Lutheran 79, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 31

Sheboygan Falls 19, Brillion 12

Slinger 66, Port Washington 43

Somerset 58, Osceola 48

St. Croix Falls 71, Webster 10

Turner 41, Jefferson 33

Unity 79, Luck 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Weston 22

West De Pere 49, Menasha 42

Boys Hockey

Appleton United 6, Fox Cities 5

Chippewa Falls 4, De Pere/West De Pere 1

Fond du Lac 3, Waupun 2

Fond du Lac Springs 4, Neenah/Hortonville 0

Greendale 3, Beloit Memorial 1

Homestead 4, Brookfield STARS 1

Madison Memorial 4, Monona Grove 2

Notre Dame 2, University School of Milwaukee 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Hayward 5, OT

Sauk Prairie 5, Beaver Dam 1

Stoughton 8, Viroqua 3

Sun Prairie 3, Oregon 2

Waupaca 10, Tomahawk 2

Girls Hockey

Bay Area 4, Lakeshore Lightning 1

Cap City Cougars 4, Viroqua 0

Fox Cities 4, USM 0

Hudson 5, Faribault, Minn. 2

Northern Edge 6, Brookfield 2

Northland Pines 6, Marquette, Mich. 2

Western Wisconsin 6, Superior 0

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Cameron 64, Bloomer 46

Cameron283664
Bloomer321446

Cameron: Dylan Foss 1, Josh Halverson 2, Richie Murphy 21, Brice Klabunde 2, Austin Weis 13, Mark Daniels 16, Peyton Buzek 3, Ian Payne 6. (22 10-19 16 64).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 6, Austin Thur 8, Dalton Grambo 2, Marcus Harelstad 1, Connor Crane 4, Carter Rubenzer 3, Charlie Herrick 8, Leif Iverson 12, Fritz Ullom 2. (16 7-16 13 46).

3-Pointers—Cameron (10): Murphy 3, Weis 3, Daniels 4. Bloomer (5): Cook 1, Thur 2, Herrick 2.

Fouled Out—Cameron: none. Bloomer: none.

Score

Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52

Rib Lake305787
Lake Holcombe232952

Rib Lake: Levi Ewan 19, Devyn Vlach 20, Michael Borchardt 4, Matthew Siroin 5, Steven Petkau 10, Logan Blomberg 5, Ryan Patrick 2, Nick Gerstberger 22. (31 16-23 11 87).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 5, Colton Minnick 2, Jarred Jiskra 12, Brendan Anders 3, Tyler Dixon 4, Kaden Kinney 14, Kaden Crank 12. (19 9-11 16 52).

3-Pointers—Rib Lake (9): Ewan 2, Vlach 2, Blomberg 1, Gerstberger 4. Lake Holcombe (5): Flater 1, Anders 1, Kinney 2, Crank 1.

Fouled Out—Rib Lake: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Basketball

Hudson 54, Chi-Hi 51

Chi-Hi143751
Hudson183654

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Alexis Zenner 12, Kirsten Johnson 4, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 5, Aaliyah McMillan 11, Savannah Hinke 4. (22 5-7 12 51).

Hudson: Grace Lewis 3, Kira Young 2, Sophia Jonas 21, Lauren Stolzman 9, Audrey Hatfield 15, Grace Johnson 2. (19 6-8 14 54).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Friedel 1, McMillan 1. Hudson (8): Grace Lewis 1, Jonas 4, Stolzman 3.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: Livi Boily.

Score

Thorp 41, Cadott 36

Thorp231841
Cadott171936

Thorp: Addie Paskert 15, Brianna Horn 6, Kaylyn Hallin 1, Emily Oberle 3, Sydney Wicks 5, Kiana Simon 2, Katylyn Stunkel 5, Brittney Rosemeyer 4. (13 14-21 23 41).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 6, Lauryn Goettl 8, Hailey Wellner 2, Meadow Barone 6, Jada Kowalczyk 13, Paisley Kane 1. (12 12-26 20 36).

3-Pointers—Thorp (1): Wicks 1. Cadott (0): none.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cadott: none.

Stanley-Boyd 61, Altoona 41

Altoona172441
Stanley-Boyd293261

Altoona: Averie Varsho 8, Daydrean Henrichs 5, Brittany Klatt 10, Kate Harris 9, Kennedy Trippler 6, Brianna Lima 1, Dru Nicolet 2. (10 16-26 17 41).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 1, Leslie Derks 8, Kayte Licht 4, Lily Hoel 15, Teagen Becker 9, Marissa Gustafson 22, Emily Brenner 2. (20 16-20 18 61).

3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Henrichs 1, Klatt 1, Harris 3. Stanley-Boyd (5): Derks 2, Becker 1, Gustafson 2

Fouled Out—Altoona: Varsho. Stanley-Boyd: Derks.

Cornell 60, Birchwood 23

Cornell233760
Birchwood121123

Cornell: Izzy Clark 2, Michaiah Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 5, Kaylie Walters 4, Erin Crowell 13, Kelsey Popp 7, Bryanna Bonander 11, Michya Flood 3, Charity Hessler 9. (25 6-12 19 60).

Birchwood: Courtney Johnson 7, Maddy Poppe 3, Chloe Sterl 1, Maddie Manka 12. (6 10-20 8 23).

3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Helland 1, Flood 1, Hessler 2. Birchwood (2): Johnson 1, Poppe 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Birchwood: Sterl.

Bruce 42, New Auburn 38

Bruce212142
New Auburn201838

Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 2, Alex Granica 6, Nina DeJesus 6, Halle Anderson 19, Capri Strom 11. (16 11-25 18 42).

New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Evelyn Cody 7, Autumn Palmer 3, Katie Reimer 4, Faith Baker 11, Zoey Rada 12. (11 14-30 21 38).

3-Pointers—Bruce (1): DeJesus 1. New Auburn (2): Palmer 1, Rada 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: Michaela Hopkins. New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, De Pere 1

Chi-Hi0224
De Pere0101

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz (Ben Carlson, AJ Schemenauer), 2:06.

De Pere: Grant Tritabaugh (Petr Blaha), 10:31.

Chi-Hi: AJ Schemenauer (Jack Bowe), 11:23.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 7:20.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette), 16:56, EN, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 12-9-7-28. De Pere: 6-8-5-19. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 6-7-5-18. De Pere: Jay Wenger 12-7-6-25. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 8-24:00. De Pere: 6-12:00.

