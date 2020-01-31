Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 74, Tri-County 18
Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 50
Beaver Dam 59, DeForest 57
Benton 50, Argyle 41
Birchwood 72, Cornell 19
Black Hawk 49, Shullsburg 44
Boscobel 69, Riverdale 28
Brookfield East 70, Wauwatosa West 58
Catholic Central 65, Saint Thomas More 46
Elkhorn Area 83, Waterford 46
Highland 67, Pecatonica 60
Hilbert 47, Howards Grove 43
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 52
Lakeland 50, Antigo 44
Luxemburg-Casco 68, Clintonville 53
Manitowoc Lutheran 68, St. Mary Catholic 45
Marquette University 68, Germantown 67
McFarland 70, Clinton 29
Medford Area 84, Tomahawk 48
Mellen 79, South Shore 67
Milwaukee Early View 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 37
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 69, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50
Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 35
Oconto Falls 54, Little Chute 53
Ozaukee 57, Random Lake 49
Pewaukee 66, Greendale 55
Pulaski 63, Green Bay Southwest 59
Racine Case 69, Oak Creek 65
Reedsburg Area 73, Portage 50
River Falls 71, Prescott 62
Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Sheboygan Christian 61, Mishicot 54
Shorewood 81, Cudahy 67
Siren 57, Grantsburg 52
Slinger 62, Port Washington 46
Sparta 52, La Crosse Logan 50
St. Croix Falls 66, Webster 63
Sturgeon Bay 69, Oconto 53
Turtle Lake 64, Shell Lake 57
Unity 66, Luck 43
Watertown 53, Oregon 51
Waukesha West 44, Waukesha North 33
Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 30
Wrightstown 84, Marinette 43
Girls Basketball
Amery 53, Ellsworth 35
Arrowhead 58, Waukesha South 33
Bay Port 82, Ashwaubenon 47
Brookfield Central 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 33
Cuba City 64, Iowa-Grant 37
Cudahy 39, Shorewood 38
De Pere 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 30
Dominican 44, The Prairie School 23
Eleva-Strum 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43
Franklin 71, Kenosha Bradford 41
Grafton 79, West Bend East 51
Hamilton 108, Menomonee Falls 73
Kewaunee 61, Gibraltar 49
Kiel 61, Two Rivers 23
Lake Mills 67, Watertown Luther Prep 58
Lancaster 73, Richland Center 39
Marshfield 71, Merrill 61
Mukwonago 78, Stoughton 46
Muskego 55, Kettle Moraine 52
Muskego 68, Waterford 64
New Holstein 64, Chilton 20
Oak Creek 60, Racine Case 38
Oconomowoc 70, Catholic Memorial 48
Palmyra-Eagle 39, Williams Bay 33
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 42
Prairie du Chien 67, River Valley 32
Prescott 66, Saint Croix Central 42
Pulaski 64, Green Bay Southwest 35
Racine Lutheran 79, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 31
Sheboygan Falls 19, Brillion 12
Slinger 66, Port Washington 43
Somerset 58, Osceola 48
St. Croix Falls 71, Webster 10
Turner 41, Jefferson 33
Unity 79, Luck 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Weston 22
West De Pere 49, Menasha 42
Boys Hockey
Appleton United 6, Fox Cities 5
You have free articles remaining.
Chippewa Falls 4, De Pere/West De Pere 1
Fond du Lac 3, Waupun 2
Fond du Lac Springs 4, Neenah/Hortonville 0
Greendale 3, Beloit Memorial 1
Homestead 4, Brookfield STARS 1
Madison Memorial 4, Monona Grove 2
Notre Dame 2, University School of Milwaukee 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Hayward 5, OT
Sauk Prairie 5, Beaver Dam 1
Stoughton 8, Viroqua 3
Sun Prairie 3, Oregon 2
Waupaca 10, Tomahawk 2
Girls Hockey
Bay Area 4, Lakeshore Lightning 1
Cap City Cougars 4, Viroqua 0
Fox Cities 4, USM 0
Hudson 5, Faribault, Minn. 2
Northern Edge 6, Brookfield 2
Northland Pines 6, Marquette, Mich. 2
Western Wisconsin 6, Superior 0
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Cameron 64, Bloomer 46
|Cameron
|28
|36
|64
|Bloomer
|32
|14
|46
Cameron: Dylan Foss 1, Josh Halverson 2, Richie Murphy 21, Brice Klabunde 2, Austin Weis 13, Mark Daniels 16, Peyton Buzek 3, Ian Payne 6. (22 10-19 16 64).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 6, Austin Thur 8, Dalton Grambo 2, Marcus Harelstad 1, Connor Crane 4, Carter Rubenzer 3, Charlie Herrick 8, Leif Iverson 12, Fritz Ullom 2. (16 7-16 13 46).
3-Pointers—Cameron (10): Murphy 3, Weis 3, Daniels 4. Bloomer (5): Cook 1, Thur 2, Herrick 2.
Fouled Out—Cameron: none. Bloomer: none.
Score
|Cornell
|Birchwood
Cornell:
Birchwood:
3-Pointers—Cornell (X): name. Birchwood (X): name
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Birchwood: none.
Rib Lake 87, Lake Holcombe 52
|Rib Lake
|30
|57
|87
|Lake Holcombe
|23
|29
|52
Rib Lake: Levi Ewan 19, Devyn Vlach 20, Michael Borchardt 4, Matthew Siroin 5, Steven Petkau 10, Logan Blomberg 5, Ryan Patrick 2, Nick Gerstberger 22. (31 16-23 11 87).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 5, Colton Minnick 2, Jarred Jiskra 12, Brendan Anders 3, Tyler Dixon 4, Kaden Kinney 14, Kaden Crank 12. (19 9-11 16 52).
3-Pointers—Rib Lake (9): Ewan 2, Vlach 2, Blomberg 1, Gerstberger 4. Lake Holcombe (5): Flater 1, Anders 1, Kinney 2, Crank 1.
Fouled Out—Rib Lake: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 54, Chi-Hi 51
|Chi-Hi
|14
|37
|51
|Hudson
|18
|36
|54
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 9, Alexis Zenner 12, Kirsten Johnson 4, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 5, Aaliyah McMillan 11, Savannah Hinke 4. (22 5-7 12 51).
Hudson: Grace Lewis 3, Kira Young 2, Sophia Jonas 21, Lauren Stolzman 9, Audrey Hatfield 15, Grace Johnson 2. (19 6-8 14 54).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Friedel 1, McMillan 1. Hudson (8): Grace Lewis 1, Jonas 4, Stolzman 3.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: Livi Boily.
Score
|McDonell
|Osseo-Fairchild
McDonell:
Osseo-Fairchild:
3-Pointers—McDonell (X): name. Osseo-Fairchild (X): name
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Thorp 41, Cadott 36
|Thorp
|23
|18
|41
|Cadott
|17
|19
|36
Thorp: Addie Paskert 15, Brianna Horn 6, Kaylyn Hallin 1, Emily Oberle 3, Sydney Wicks 5, Kiana Simon 2, Katylyn Stunkel 5, Brittney Rosemeyer 4. (13 14-21 23 41).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 6, Lauryn Goettl 8, Hailey Wellner 2, Meadow Barone 6, Jada Kowalczyk 13, Paisley Kane 1. (12 12-26 20 36).
3-Pointers—Thorp (1): Wicks 1. Cadott (0): none.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cadott: none.
Stanley-Boyd 61, Altoona 41
|Altoona
|17
|24
|41
|Stanley-Boyd
|29
|32
|61
Altoona: Averie Varsho 8, Daydrean Henrichs 5, Brittany Klatt 10, Kate Harris 9, Kennedy Trippler 6, Brianna Lima 1, Dru Nicolet 2. (10 16-26 17 41).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 1, Leslie Derks 8, Kayte Licht 4, Lily Hoel 15, Teagen Becker 9, Marissa Gustafson 22, Emily Brenner 2. (20 16-20 18 61).
3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Henrichs 1, Klatt 1, Harris 3. Stanley-Boyd (5): Derks 2, Becker 1, Gustafson 2
Fouled Out—Altoona: Varsho. Stanley-Boyd: Derks.
Cornell 60, Birchwood 23
|Cornell
|23
|37
|60
|Birchwood
|12
|11
|23
Cornell: Izzy Clark 2, Michaiah Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 5, Kaylie Walters 4, Erin Crowell 13, Kelsey Popp 7, Bryanna Bonander 11, Michya Flood 3, Charity Hessler 9. (25 6-12 19 60).
Birchwood: Courtney Johnson 7, Maddy Poppe 3, Chloe Sterl 1, Maddie Manka 12. (6 10-20 8 23).
3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Helland 1, Flood 1, Hessler 2. Birchwood (2): Johnson 1, Poppe 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Birchwood: Sterl.
Bruce 42, New Auburn 38
|Bruce
|21
|21
|42
|New Auburn
|20
|18
|38
Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 2, Alex Granica 6, Nina DeJesus 6, Halle Anderson 19, Capri Strom 11. (16 11-25 18 42).
New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Evelyn Cody 7, Autumn Palmer 3, Katie Reimer 4, Faith Baker 11, Zoey Rada 12. (11 14-30 21 38).
3-Pointers—Bruce (1): DeJesus 1. New Auburn (2): Palmer 1, Rada 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: Michaela Hopkins. New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 4, De Pere 1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|2
|2
|4
|De Pere
|0
|1
|0
|1
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz (Ben Carlson, AJ Schemenauer), 2:06.
De Pere: Grant Tritabaugh (Petr Blaha), 10:31.
Chi-Hi: AJ Schemenauer (Jack Bowe), 11:23.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 7:20.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette), 16:56, EN, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 12-9-7-28. De Pere: 6-8-5-19. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 6-7-5-18. De Pere: Jay Wenger 12-7-6-25. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 8-24:00. De Pere: 6-12:00.