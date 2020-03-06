Local Scoreboard: Friday, March 6

Scores
Boys Basketball Regionals
Division 1 Section 1
Chippewa Falls 83, Appleton East 63
D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67
Eau Claire North 75, Eau Claire Memorial 56
Kimberly 76, Appleton West 38
Marshfield 64, Stevens Point 60
Neenah 88, Superior 62
Oshkosh North 81, Oshkosh West 69
Division 1 Section 2
Arrowhead 69, Sheboygan North 51
Brookfield Central 77, Green Bay Preble 46
Brookfield East 89, Germantown 47
De Pere 79, Sheboygan South 62
Hamilton 82, Hartford Union 44
Menomonee Falls 71, Bay Port 70
Division 1 Section 3
Janesville Craig 85, Madison West 63
Madison La Follette 89, Badger 46
Madison Memorial 69, Verona Area 49
Sun Prairie 68, Janesville Parker 42
Division 1 Section 4
Marquette University 43, Milwaukee South 26
West Allis Central 59, Racine Horlick 42
Division 2 Section 1
La Crosse Central 65, Menomonie 35
Merrill 62, Rhinelander 46
Mosinee 54, Wausau East 39
New London 51, Shawano 36
Division 2 Section 2
Luxemburg-Casco 70, Ashwaubenon 47
Nicolet 87, Beaver Dam 57
Seymour 88, Green Bay Southwest 81
West De Pere 48, Pulaski 46
Division 2 Section 3
Burlington 62, Fort Atkinson 46
Elkhorn Area 62, Jefferson 59
Monroe 54, Sauk Prairie 42
Westosha Central 70, Milton 57
Division 2 Section 4
New Berlin Eisenhower 97, South Milwaukee 50
Pewaukee 74, Waukesha North 63
Wauwatosa West 85, Shorewood 59
Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Pius XI Catholic 39
Division 3 Section 1
Altoona 56, Elk Mound 55
Bloomer 66, St. Croix Falls 64
Mauston 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66
Somerset 58, Northwestern 44
Wisconsin Dells 68, Westby 29
Division 3 Section 2
Chilton 76, Sturgeon Bay 54
Kiel 75, Kewaunee 59
Oostburg 78, Valders 53
Sheboygan Falls 75, Denmark 46
Wrightstown 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39
Xavier 97, Peshtigo 56
Division 3 Section 3
Columbus 76, Wautoma 57
Edgerton 61, Marshall 37
Lodi 66, Evansville 48
River Valley 51, Prairie du Chien 38
Division 3 Section 4
Dominican 87, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 70
East Troy 68, Shoreland Lutheran 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 96, University School of Milwaukee 76
Lake Country Lutheran 66, Milwaukee Golda Meir 44
St. John's NW Military Academy 72, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Division 4 Section 1
Spring Valley 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57
Unity 60, Ladysmith 34
Division 4 Section 2
Edgar 62, Spencer 38
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Oconto 46
Stratford 66, Pacelli 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 86, Coleman 68
Division 4 Section 3
Cuba City 71, Boscobel 48
Darlington 68, Belleville 55
Deerfield 57, Westfield Area 46
Fennimore 63, New Glarus 51
Pardeeville 69, Parkview 62
Division 4 Section 4
Kohler 58, Howards Grove 56
Ozaukee 84, Manitowoc Lutheran 73
Roncalli 69, Random Lake 57
Southern Door 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36
The Prairie School 61, Racine Lutheran 54
Division 5 Section 1
Clear Lake 80, Lake Holcombe 62
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 81, Turtle Lake 64
Luck 80, Washburn 48
Thorp 46, Prentice 43
Division 5 Section 2
Almond-Bancroft 51, Loyal 42
Florence 81, Gillett 20
Gibraltar 66, Suring 49
Pittsville 68, Athens 60
Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 50
Division 5 Section 3
Benton 72, Iowa-Grant 50
Blair-Taylor 76, Eleva-Strum 56
Lincoln 52, Royall 43
Potosi 56, Seneca 37
Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Shullsburg 24
Division 5 Section 4
Argyle 46, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Cambria-Friesland 59, Rio 45
Catholic Central 66, Sheboygan Christian 42
Hustisford 86, Stockbridge 49
Monticello 68, Black Hawk 43
Randolph 67, Barneveld 34
Sheboygan Area Luth. 91, Oneida Nation 64
Boys Hockey Division 1 State
Notre Dame 5, University School of Milwaukee 3
Verona Area 1, Chippewa Falls 0, 2 OT
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 83, Appleton East 63
|Appleton East
|37
|26
|63
|Chi-Hi
|40
|43
|83
Appleton East: Jasiah Nolan 12, Jackson Parker 6, Evan Glaser 15, Eyler Birn 2, Zach Steigenberger 13, Carter Thompson 7, Cade Feldhausen 8. (23 11-15 13 63).
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 29, Joe Reuter 8, Jake Spaeth 7, Nick Bruder 24, Mitch Howard 1, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 5. (32 13-21 13 83).
3-Pointers—Appleton East (6): Parker 2, Glaser 1, Steigenberger 3. Chi-Hi (6): Spaeth 1, Bruder 3, Walczak 1, Monarski 1.
Fouled Out—Appleton East: Thompson. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 63, Bruce 23
|Bruce
|14
|9
|23
|McDonell
|27
|36
|63
Bruce: Dexter Roatch 4, Dan Brockman 7, Chris Brockman 7, Leo Zimmer 3, Don Tinker 2. (6 9-16 13 12 23).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 8, Jake Siegenthaler 9, JD Bohaty 8, Trent Witkowski 4, Dan Anderson 3, Max Hauser 6, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 13, Caleb Thornton 2, Isaac Bleskachek 7. (24 8-8 17 63).
3-Pointers—Bruce (2): Roatch 1, D. Brockman 1. McDonell (7): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2, Anderson 1, Hauser 2, Bleskachek 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 66, Saint Croix Falls 64
|Bloomer
|40
|26
|66
|Saint Croix Falls
|32
|32
|64
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 7, Austin Thur 16, Connor Crane 17, Carter Rubenzer 4, Charlie Herrick 13, Leif Iverson 7, Fritz Ullom 2. (24 6-9 17 66).
Saint Croix Falls: Dayo Oye 15, Declan Greenquist 15, Clay VanBuskirk 1, Payton Christenson 5, Jared Lessman 13, Alex Mysicka 4, Kullan Parks 11. (17 23-27 9 64).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (12): Cook 1, Thur 2, Crane 5, Herrick 4. Saint Croix Falls (7): Oye 1, Greenquist 4, Lessman 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Saint Croix Falls: none.
Thorp 46, Prentice 43
|Prentice
|28
|15
|43
|Thorp
|21
|25
|46
Prentice: Trent Heikkinen 19, Alex Schantner 2, Josh Jast 8, Ashton Makovsky 2, Peyton Enders 12. (16 5-8 7 43).
Thorp: Ethan Reis 9, Slagoski 2, Aidan Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 32. (21 0-0 14 46).
3-Pointers—Prentice (6): Heikkinen 2, Jass 2, Enders 2. Thorp (4): Soumis 2, A. Reis 1, E. Reis 1.
Fouled Out—Prentice: none. Thorp: Soumis.
Boys Hockey
Verona 1, Chi-Hi 0 (2 OT)
|Verona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Second Overtime—Verona: Walker Haessig (Cale Rufenact, Josh Osting), 3:21.
Shots on Goal—Verona: 11-14-7-4-3-39. Chi-Hi: 9-13-4-5-1-32. Saves—Verona: Kaden Grant 9-13-4-5-1-32. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 11-14-7-4-2-38. Penalties—Verona: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.