Local Scoreboard: Friday, March 6
Scores

Boys Basketball Regionals

Division 1 Section 1

Chippewa Falls 83, Appleton East 63

D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

Eau Claire North 75, Eau Claire Memorial 56

Kimberly 76, Appleton West 38

Marshfield 64, Stevens Point 60

Neenah 88, Superior 62

Oshkosh North 81, Oshkosh West 69

Division 1 Section 2

Arrowhead 69, Sheboygan North 51

Brookfield Central 77, Green Bay Preble 46

Brookfield East 89, Germantown 47

De Pere 79, Sheboygan South 62

Hamilton 82, Hartford Union 44

Menomonee Falls 71, Bay Port 70

Division 1 Section 3

Janesville Craig 85, Madison West 63

Madison La Follette 89, Badger 46

Madison Memorial 69, Verona Area 49

Sun Prairie 68, Janesville Parker 42

Division 1 Section 4

Marquette University 43, Milwaukee South 26

West Allis Central 59, Racine Horlick 42

Division 2 Section 1

La Crosse Central 65, Menomonie 35

Merrill 62, Rhinelander 46

Mosinee 54, Wausau East 39

New London 51, Shawano 36

Division 2 Section 2

Luxemburg-Casco 70, Ashwaubenon 47

Nicolet 87, Beaver Dam 57

Seymour 88, Green Bay Southwest 81

West De Pere 48, Pulaski 46

Division 2 Section 3

Burlington 62, Fort Atkinson 46

Elkhorn Area 62, Jefferson 59

Monroe 54, Sauk Prairie 42

Westosha Central 70, Milton 57

Division 2 Section 4

New Berlin Eisenhower 97, South Milwaukee 50

Pewaukee 74, Waukesha North 63

Wauwatosa West 85, Shorewood 59

Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Pius XI Catholic 39

Division 3 Section 1

Altoona 56, Elk Mound 55

Bloomer 66, St. Croix Falls 64

Mauston 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66

Somerset 58, Northwestern 44

Wisconsin Dells 68, Westby 29

Division 3 Section 2

Chilton 76, Sturgeon Bay 54

Kiel 75, Kewaunee 59

Oostburg 78, Valders 53

Sheboygan Falls 75, Denmark 46

Wrightstown 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39

Xavier 97, Peshtigo 56

Division 3 Section 3

Columbus 76, Wautoma 57

Edgerton 61, Marshall 37

Lodi 66, Evansville 48

River Valley 51, Prairie du Chien 38

Division 3 Section 4

Dominican 87, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 70

East Troy 68, Shoreland Lutheran 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 96, University School of Milwaukee 76

Lake Country Lutheran 66, Milwaukee Golda Meir 44

St. John's NW Military Academy 72, Lakeside Lutheran 51

Division 4 Section 1

Spring Valley 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57

Unity 60, Ladysmith 34

Division 4 Section 2

Edgar 62, Spencer 38

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Oconto 46

Stratford 66, Pacelli 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 86, Coleman 68

Division 4 Section 3

Cuba City 71, Boscobel 48

Darlington 68, Belleville 55

Deerfield 57, Westfield Area 46

Fennimore 63, New Glarus 51

Pardeeville 69, Parkview 62

Division 4 Section 4

Kohler 58, Howards Grove 56

Ozaukee 84, Manitowoc Lutheran 73

Roncalli 69, Random Lake 57

Southern Door 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36

The Prairie School 61, Racine Lutheran 54

Division 5 Section 1

Clear Lake 80, Lake Holcombe 62

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 81, Turtle Lake 64

Luck 80, Washburn 48

Thorp 46, Prentice 43

Division 5 Section 2

Almond-Bancroft 51, Loyal 42

Florence 81, Gillett 20

Gibraltar 66, Suring 49

Pittsville 68, Athens 60

Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 50

Division 5 Section 3

Benton 72, Iowa-Grant 50

Blair-Taylor 76, Eleva-Strum 56

Lincoln 52, Royall 43

Potosi 56, Seneca 37

Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Shullsburg 24

Division 5 Section 4

Argyle 46, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Cambria-Friesland 59, Rio 45

Catholic Central 66, Sheboygan Christian 42

Hustisford 86, Stockbridge 49

Monticello 68, Black Hawk 43

Randolph 67, Barneveld 34

Sheboygan Area Luth. 91, Oneida Nation 64

Boys Hockey Division 1 State

Notre Dame 5, University School of Milwaukee 3

Verona Area 1, Chippewa Falls 0, 2 OT

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 83, Appleton East 63

Appleton East372663
Chi-Hi404383

Appleton East: Jasiah Nolan 12, Jackson Parker 6, Evan Glaser 15, Eyler Birn 2, Zach Steigenberger 13, Carter Thompson 7, Cade Feldhausen 8. (23 11-15 13 63).

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 29, Joe Reuter 8, Jake Spaeth 7, Nick Bruder 24, Mitch Howard 1, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 5. (32 13-21 13 83).

3-Pointers—Appleton East (6): Parker 2, Glaser 1, Steigenberger 3. Chi-Hi (6): Spaeth 1, Bruder 3, Walczak 1, Monarski 1.

Fouled Out—Appleton East: Thompson. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 63, Bruce 23

Bruce14923
McDonell273663

Bruce: Dexter Roatch 4, Dan Brockman 7, Chris Brockman 7, Leo Zimmer 3, Don Tinker 2. (6 9-16 13 12 23).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 8, Jake Siegenthaler 9, JD Bohaty 8, Trent Witkowski 4, Dan Anderson 3, Max Hauser 6, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 13, Caleb Thornton 2, Isaac Bleskachek 7. (24 8-8 17 63).

3-Pointers—Bruce (2): Roatch 1, D. Brockman 1. McDonell (7): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2, Anderson 1, Hauser 2, Bleskachek 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 66, Saint Croix Falls 64

Bloomer402666
Saint Croix Falls323264

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 7, Austin Thur 16, Connor Crane 17, Carter Rubenzer 4, Charlie Herrick 13, Leif Iverson 7, Fritz Ullom 2. (24 6-9 17 66).

Saint Croix Falls: Dayo Oye 15, Declan Greenquist 15, Clay VanBuskirk 1, Payton Christenson 5, Jared Lessman 13, Alex Mysicka 4, Kullan Parks 11. (17 23-27 9 64).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (12): Cook 1, Thur 2, Crane 5, Herrick 4. Saint Croix Falls (7): Oye 1, Greenquist 4, Lessman 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Saint Croix Falls: none.

Thorp 46, Prentice 43

Prentice281543
Thorp212546

Prentice: Trent Heikkinen 19, Alex Schantner 2, Josh Jast 8, Ashton Makovsky 2, Peyton Enders 12. (16 5-8 7 43).

Thorp: Ethan Reis 9, Slagoski 2, Aidan Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 32. (21 0-0 14 46).

3-Pointers—Prentice (6): Heikkinen 2, Jass 2, Enders 2. Thorp (4): Soumis 2, A. Reis 1, E. Reis 1.

Fouled Out—Prentice: none. Thorp: Soumis.

Boys Hockey

Verona 1, Chi-Hi 0 (2 OT)

Verona000010
Chi-Hi000000

Second Overtime—Verona: Walker Haessig (Cale Rufenact, Josh Osting), 3:21.

Shots on Goal—Verona: 11-14-7-4-3-39. Chi-Hi: 9-13-4-5-1-32. Saves—Verona: Kaden Grant 9-13-4-5-1-32. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 11-14-7-4-2-38. Penalties—Verona: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

