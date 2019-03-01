Boys Basketball
Scores
Monona Grove 51, Oregon 48
Division 1 Section I
Appleton East 69, Stevens Point 42
Appleton North 55, Eau Claire North 50
Appleton West 68, Chippewa Falls 52
Hudson 83, Superior 71
Marshfield 53, Oshkosh West 50
Neenah 80, D.C. Everest 60
Division 1 Section II
Arrowhead 90, Menomonee Falls 59
Brookfield East 62, Hartford Union 50
Green Bay Preble 74, Germantown 65
Division 1 Section III
Madison Memorial 66, Madison West 50
Sun Prairie 50, Verona Area 38
Division 1 Sectional I
Kimberly 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
Division 1 Sectional II
Brookfield Central 63, Fond du Lac 31
Division 2 Sectional I
La Crosse Central 87, La Crosse Logan 37
Merrill 70, Medford Area 45
Mosinee 69, Hortonville 61
New London 83, Antigo 71
Wausau East 71, Rhinelander 65
Division 2 Sectional II
Green Bay Southwest 69, Ashwaubenon 58
Kaukauna 94, Green Bay West 54
Plymouth 50, Beaver Dam 36
Pulaski 70, Seymour 58
Division 2 Sectional III
DeForest 61, Stoughton 53
East Troy 80, Union Grove 52
Elkhorn Area 62, Burlington 51
Mount Horeb 65, Monroe 49
Reedsburg Area 68, McFarland 65
Division 2 Sectional IV
Catholic Memorial 55, Greenfield 39
Division 3 Sectional I
Bloomer 50, Hayward 47
Mauston 83, West Salem 63
Northwestern 65, Spooner 46
Stratford 57, Adams-Friendship 42
Division 3 Sectional II
Denmark 54, Sturgeon Bay 36
Freedom 57, Clintonville 51
Peshtigo 55, Little Chute 45
Southern Door 52, Kiel 42
Xavier 83, Oconto Falls 69
Division 3 Sectional III
Marshall 70, Platteville 68
Prairie du Chien 53, Lodi 43
Racine St. Catherine's 77, Saint Francis 39
Turner 63, Edgewood 49
Division 3 Sectional IV
Brookfield Academy 67, Milwaukee School of Languages 28
Columbus 63, Lomira 55
Waupun 92, Berlin 46
Division 4 Sectional I
Colfax 70, Unity 60
Fall Creek 75, Durand 74
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Mondovi 60
Division 4 Sectional II
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Coleman 43
Shiocton 70, Bonduel 55
Division 4 Sectional III
Darlington 55, Aquinas 42
Deerfield 66, Pardeeville 63
Fennimore 81, Wisconsin Heights 76
Mineral Point 72, Cuba City 67
New Glarus 84, Luther 47
Parkview 57, Waterloo 33
Division 4 Sectional IV
Howards Grove 65, Reedsville 44
Oostburg 67, St. Marys Springs 56
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63, Kohler 52
Division 5 Sectional I
McDonell Central 55, Gilman 30
Division 5 Sectional II
Almond-Bancroft 64, Pittsville 44
Gibraltar 70, Florence 41
Phelps 63, Gillett 51
Division 5 Sectional III
Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 62
Shullsburg 71, Benton 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 48
Division 5 Sectional IV
Pecatonica 65, Fall River 50
Rio 76, Black Hawk 65
Box Scores
Appleton West 68, Chi-Hi 52
|Chi-Hi
|25
|27
|52
|Appleton West
|32
|36
|68
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 1, Luke Franz 1, Nolan Hutzler 6, Joe Reuter 14, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Tyler Robarge 9. (22 2-13 23 52).
Appleton West: Eli Vogel 11, Colin Murray 5, Charlie Duimstra 2, Will Mahoney 22, Bubba Thompson 2, Sam Pitz 13, Spencer Mellberg 3, Carson Hacker 2, Tyler Tetzke 8. (23 20-27 16 68).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Hutzler 2, Reuter 4. Appleton West (2): Vogel, Pitz.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson, Robarge. Appleton West: Thompson.
McDonell 55, Gilman 30
|Gilman
|10
|20
|30
|McDonell
|27
|28
|55
Gilman: Blake Wisocky 6, Aaron Nagel 2, Dallas Skabroud 3, Trevor Schmitt 3, Torgor Crick 7, Ethan Grunseth 1, Joe Olson 4 (12 2-3 13 30).
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 5, Cory Hoglund 12, JD Bohaty 5, Jaebin Bourget 4, Eion Kressin 16, Charlie Bleskachek 14. (22 5-9 7 55).
3-Pointers—Gilman (4): Wisocky 1, Skabroud 1, Schmitt 1, Crick 1. McDonell (6): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 1, Blesachek 3.
Fouled Out—Gilman: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 50, Hayward 47
|Hayward
|23
|24
|47
|Bloomer
|25
|25
|50
Hayward: Mikia Cox 11, Craig Burger 9, Austin Wessel 2, Cole Phillips 2, Riley Dobbs 11, Tommy Fiffany 12. (19 5-6 11 47).
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 8, John Bleskacek 13, Zach Ruf 9, Bradley Sarauer 12, Loren Stolt 8. (19 7-9 10 50).
3-Pointers—Hayward (4): Cox 1, Burger 3. Bloomer (5): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 3, Z. Ruf 1.
Fouled Out—Hayward: none. Bloomer: none.
Athens 53, New Auburn 33
|New Auburn
|6
|27
|33
|Athens
|34
|19
|53
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Remington Robey 2, Michael Pederson 7, Nick Walker 1, Aaron Hinton 5, Tristen Harder 6, Ethan Patz 10. (12 9-16 12 33).
Athens: Jake Denzine 2, Dan Zoromski 1, Cobie Ellenbecker 3, Cooper Diedrich 4, Javon Penney 12, Seth Coker 11, Liam Weller 8, Cameron Ford 11. (20 8-13 16 55).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Athens (5): Ellenbecker 1, Penney 4.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Athens: none.
Boys Hockey
State Semifinal Scores
Neenah/Hortonville 7, Waukesha 3
University School of Milwaukee 5, Verona Area 0
Girls Hockey
State Semifinals Scores
Fox Cities 3, Cap City Cougars 1
Hudson 3, Central Wisconsin 2