Try 3 months for $3

Boys Basketball

Scores

Monona Grove 51, Oregon 48

Division 1 Section I

Appleton East 69, Stevens Point 42

Appleton North 55, Eau Claire North 50

Appleton West 68, Chippewa Falls 52

Hudson 83, Superior 71

Marshfield 53, Oshkosh West 50

Neenah 80, D.C. Everest 60

Division 1 Section II

Arrowhead 90, Menomonee Falls 59

Brookfield East 62, Hartford Union 50

Green Bay Preble 74, Germantown 65

Division 1 Section III

Madison Memorial 66, Madison West 50

Sun Prairie 50, Verona Area 38

Division 1 Sectional I

Kimberly 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

Division 1 Sectional II

Brookfield Central 63, Fond du Lac 31

Division 2 Sectional I

La Crosse Central 87, La Crosse Logan 37

Merrill 70, Medford Area 45

Mosinee 69, Hortonville 61

New London 83, Antigo 71

Wausau East 71, Rhinelander 65

Division 2 Sectional II

Green Bay Southwest 69, Ashwaubenon 58

Kaukauna 94, Green Bay West 54

Plymouth 50, Beaver Dam 36

Pulaski 70, Seymour 58

Division 2 Sectional III

DeForest 61, Stoughton 53

East Troy 80, Union Grove 52

Elkhorn Area 62, Burlington 51

Mount Horeb 65, Monroe 49

Reedsburg Area 68, McFarland 65

Division 2 Sectional IV

Catholic Memorial 55, Greenfield 39

Division 3 Sectional I

Bloomer 50, Hayward 47

Mauston 83, West Salem 63

Northwestern 65, Spooner 46

Stratford 57, Adams-Friendship 42

Division 3 Sectional II

Denmark 54, Sturgeon Bay 36

Freedom 57, Clintonville 51

Peshtigo 55, Little Chute 45

Southern Door 52, Kiel 42

Xavier 83, Oconto Falls 69

Division 3 Sectional III

Marshall 70, Platteville 68

Prairie du Chien 53, Lodi 43

Racine St. Catherine's 77, Saint Francis 39

Turner 63, Edgewood 49

Division 3 Sectional IV

Brookfield Academy 67, Milwaukee School of Languages 28

Columbus 63, Lomira 55

Waupun 92, Berlin 46

Division 4 Sectional I

Colfax 70, Unity 60

Fall Creek 75, Durand 74

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Mondovi 60

Division 4 Sectional II

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Coleman 43

Shiocton 70, Bonduel 55

Division 4 Sectional III

Darlington 55, Aquinas 42

Deerfield 66, Pardeeville 63

Fennimore 81, Wisconsin Heights 76

Mineral Point 72, Cuba City 67

New Glarus 84, Luther 47

Parkview 57, Waterloo 33

Division 4 Sectional IV

Howards Grove 65, Reedsville 44

Oostburg 67, St. Marys Springs 56

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63, Kohler 52

Division 5 Sectional I

McDonell Central 55, Gilman 30

Division 5 Sectional II

Almond-Bancroft 64, Pittsville 44

Gibraltar 70, Florence 41

Phelps 63, Gillett 51

Division 5 Sectional III

Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 62

Shullsburg 71, Benton 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 48

Division 5 Sectional IV

Pecatonica 65, Fall River 50

Rio 76, Black Hawk 65

Box Scores

Appleton West 68, Chi-Hi 52

Chi-Hi252752
Appleton West323668

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 1, Luke Franz 1, Nolan Hutzler 6, Joe Reuter 14, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Tyler Robarge 9. (22 2-13 23 52).

Appleton West: Eli Vogel 11, Colin Murray 5, Charlie Duimstra 2, Will Mahoney 22, Bubba Thompson 2, Sam Pitz 13, Spencer Mellberg 3, Carson Hacker 2, Tyler Tetzke 8. (23 20-27 16 68).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Hutzler 2, Reuter 4. Appleton West (2): Vogel, Pitz.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson, Robarge. Appleton West: Thompson.

McDonell 55, Gilman 30

Gilman102030
McDonell272855

Gilman: Blake Wisocky 6, Aaron Nagel 2, Dallas Skabroud 3, Trevor Schmitt 3, Torgor Crick 7, Ethan Grunseth 1, Joe Olson 4 (12 2-3 13 30).

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 5, Cory Hoglund 12, JD Bohaty 5, Jaebin Bourget 4, Eion Kressin 16, Charlie Bleskachek 14. (22 5-9 7 55).

3-Pointers—Gilman (4): Wisocky 1, Skabroud 1, Schmitt 1, Crick 1. McDonell (6): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 1, Blesachek 3.

Fouled Out—Gilman: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 50, Hayward 47

Hayward232447
Bloomer252550

Hayward: Mikia Cox 11, Craig Burger 9, Austin Wessel 2, Cole Phillips 2, Riley Dobbs 11, Tommy Fiffany 12. (19 5-6 11 47).

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 8, John Bleskacek 13, Zach Ruf 9, Bradley Sarauer 12, Loren Stolt 8. (19 7-9 10 50).

3-Pointers—Hayward (4): Cox 1, Burger 3. Bloomer (5): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 3, Z. Ruf 1.

Fouled Out—Hayward: none. Bloomer: none.

Athens 53, New Auburn 33

New Auburn62733
Athens341953

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Remington Robey 2, Michael Pederson 7, Nick Walker 1, Aaron Hinton 5, Tristen Harder 6, Ethan Patz 10. (12 9-16 12 33).

Athens: Jake Denzine 2, Dan Zoromski 1, Cobie Ellenbecker 3, Cooper Diedrich 4, Javon Penney 12, Seth Coker 11, Liam Weller 8, Cameron Ford 11. (20 8-13 16 55).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Athens (5): Ellenbecker 1, Penney 4.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Athens: none.

Boys Hockey

State Semifinal Scores

Neenah/Hortonville 7, Waukesha 3

University School of Milwaukee 5, Verona Area 0

Girls Hockey

State Semifinals Scores

Fox Cities 3, Cap City Cougars 1

Hudson 3, Central Wisconsin 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0