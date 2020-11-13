 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 13
agate

Local Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 13

{{featured_button_text}}

State Scores

Belmont 24, Gilman 20

Brookfield Central 27, Cedarburg 24, OT

Ithaca 48, Boscobel 16

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Wausaukee 8

Racine Lutheran 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 20

8-man

Division 1

First Round

Frederic def. Northwood/Solon Springs, forfeit

Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12

Laona-Wabeno 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

McDonell Central 64, Siren 16

Division 1

First Round

Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit

Brookfield East 20, Badger 13

Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit

Germantown 35, Hortonville 21

Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit

Hartford Union 40, West Bend West 0

Homestead 16, Kettle Moraine 6

Hudson def. D.C. Everest, forfeit

Marquette University def. Nicolet, forfeit

Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit

Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit

Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Muskego 38, Arrowhead 0

Oak Creek 20, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 17

Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6

Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21

Division 2

First Round

Baraboo 43, Tomah 6

Catholic Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 7

Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit

Kewaskum 17, New London 14

Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20

Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit

New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit

Onalaska 63, Portage 22

Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 20

Rice Lake 20, Medford Area 14

Seymour 33, Antigo 0

Shawano 46, Marinette 6

Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit

West De Pere 7, Grafton 3

Whitefish Bay 34, Martin Luther 7

Division 3

First Round

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6

Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0

Freedom 56, Northland Pines 0

Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20

Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 10

Little Chute def. Denmark, forfeit

Northwestern 14, Saint Croix Central 0

Prescott def. Amery, forfeit

Racine St. Catherine's 68, Saint Thomas More 0

Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0

River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6

Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0

University School of Milwaukee def. Kettle Moraine, forfeit

Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13

Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6

Xavier 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Division 4

First Round

Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit

Brillion 14, Southern Door 6

Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48

Chilton 34, Oostburg 28

Cumberland 48, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 6

Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14

Kiel 50, Valders 16

Lake Country Lutheran def. Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit

Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32

Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22

St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26

Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit

Stratford 38, Neillsville 0

Watertown Luther Prep 42, Wautoma 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit

Division 5

First Round

Aquinas 34, Darlington 25

Bonduel 43, Oconto 16

Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit

Grantsburg 38, Durand 30

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13

Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

Manawa 46, Mishicot 6

Markesan def. Westfield Area, forfeit

Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit

Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit

Spring Valley 47, Unity 8

Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit

Division 6

First Round

Alma/Pepin def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit

Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit

Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit

Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

Boyceville 14, Webster 12

Cambria-Friesland 32, Catholic Central 27

Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Edgar 41, Pacelli 0

Highland 32, River Ridge 14

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6

Lourdes Academy 49, Hilbert 28

Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22

Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0

Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit

Shiocton 35, Rosholt 21

Box Scores

McDonell 64, Siren 16

Siren0001616
McDonell282001664

First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 44 pass from Tanner Opsal (Tanner Opsal run), 10:20.

McDonell: Tanner Opsal 5 run (Run failed), 4:28.

McDonell: Noah Hanson 7 pass from Tanner Opsal (Xayvion Matthews run), 2:46.

McDonell: Tanner Opsal 4 run (Pass failed), 28.9.

Second Quarter—McDonell: Noah Christopherson 11 pass from Tanner Opsal (Run failed), 10:51.

McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 50 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 9:01.

McDonell: Chase Berg 2 pass from Tanner Opsal (Kick failed), 5:42.

Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 8 run (Rongxian Yang run), 11:10.

Siren: Luke Pettis 72 pass from Nick Webster (Casey Goranson pass from Nick Webster), 6:42.

Siren: Brady Kosloski 18 pass from Ethan Ruud (Taedon Nichols pass from Nick Webster), 2:27.

McDonell: Noah Christopherson 21 run (Aiden Misfeldt run), 12.8.

Rushing—Siren: Luke Pettis 3-5, Brady Kosloski 1-(-1), Wyatt D'Jock 1-(-2), Nick Webster 10-(-35). McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 11-101, Tanner Opsal 23-50, Noah Christopherson 2-37, Ethan Goulet 3-18, Dale Tetrault 1-5, Rongxian Yang 2-4, Peter Herron 1-1, Evan Eckes 1-1, Ben Biskupski 1-(-4). Passing—Siren: Nick Webster 12-35-199-1-3, Ethan Ruud 1-1-18-1-0. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 7-9-97-4-0. Receiving—Siren: Luke Pettis 3-95, Brady Kosloski 3-59, Wyatt D'Jock 3-43, Taedon Nichols 2-8, Casey Goranson 1-6, Ethan Ruud 1-4. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 2-57, Noah Hanson 2-27, Noah Christopherson 1-11, Chase Berg 1-2, Xayvion Matthews 1-0. Total Yards—Siren: (-33)-217-184. McDonell: 213-97-310.

Belmont 24, Gilman 20

Gilman0614020
Belmont6601224

First Quarter—Belmont: Riley Christenson 30 run (Pass failed), 10:49.

Second Quarter—Belmont: Riley Christenson 7 run (Pass failed), 0:28.

Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 2 pass from Julian Krizan (Pass failed), 0:01.

Third Quarter—Gilman: Brayden Boie 29 run (Pass failed), 10:11.

Gilman: Julian Krizan 8 run (Bryson Keepers pass from Julian Krizan), 0:43.

Fourth Quarter—Belmont: Riley Christenson 4 run (Pass failed), 7:33.

Belmont: Riley Christenson 21 run (Pass failed), 0:24.

Rushing—Gilman: Julian Krizan 14-53, Brayden Boie 8-47, Kade Kroeplin 10-27. Belmont: Riley Christenson 43-347, Waylon Palzkill 7-29, Konnor Lancaster 1-17, Will Cutler 2-1, John Burbach 2-(-1). Passing—GIlman: Julian Krizan 15-22-194-1-1. Belmont: Riley Christenson 6-9-36-0-0, Waylon Palzkill 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 4-84, Bryson Keepers 5-48, Brayden Boie 3-38, Branden Ustianowski 3-24. Belmont: Waylon Palzkill 5-37, Konnor Lancaster 1-(-1). Total Yards—Gilman: 127-194-321. Belmont: 393-36-429.

Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14 (3 OT)

Spooner080600014
Elk Mound0001400620

Second Quarter—Spooner: Brody Jepson 1 run (Jack Meister run), 6:31. 

Fourth Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 8 pass from Ryan Bohl (Run failed), 11:02.

Elk Mound: Nate Lew 2 run (Ben Heath pass from Ryan Bohl), 6:25.

Spooner: Hopke 82 kickoff return (Kick failed), 6:12.

Third Overtime—Avery Kaanta 1 run.

Rushing—Spooner: Jack Meister 13-70, Brody Jepson 21-61, Jackson Bassett 18-56, Kalvin Field 5-12. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 18-47, Nate Lew 9-36. Passing—Spooner: Lincoln Sondreal 1-3-36-0-1, Hopke 1-1-14-0-0. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 14-24-141-1-2. Receiving—Spooner: Field 2-15. Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 6-67, Avery Kaanta 4-44, Carson Steinhorst 1-15, Ben Heath 2-11. Total Yards—Spooner: 207-50-257. Elk Mound: 84-141-225.

Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (OT)

Webster0600612
Boyceville0060814

Second Quarter—Webster: Gage Rossow 3 run (Pass failed), 3:37.

Third Quarter—Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 7 run (Kick failed), 5:32.

Overtime—Boyceville: Sebastian Nielsen 3 run (Tyler Dormanen run).

Webster: Gage Rossow 10 pass from Auston Sigfrids (Run failed).

Rushing—Webster: Mason Gustafson 21-68, Gage Rossow 9-34, Sawyer Winkler 7-28, Evan Sikorski 1-(-2), Auston Sigfrids 1-(-7). Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 11-34, Sebastian Nielsen 7-21, Ira Bialzik 6-18, Nathan Stuart 3-11, Braden Roemhild 1-1, Tate Downey 1-(-3). Passing—Webster: Auston Sigfrids 1-7-10-1-0, Gage Rossow 0-1-0-0-1. Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 9-19-95-0-0. Receiving—Webster 1-10. Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-35, Braden Roemhild 2-27, Tyler Dormanen 1-18, Nathan Stuart 1-9, John Klefstad 1-6. Total Yards—Webster: 121-10-131. Boyceville: 82-95-177.

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 4 1 5 2
Menomonie 3 1 5 1
River Falls 2 1 2 1
New Richmond 2 2 3 3
Chippewa Falls 2 3 3 3
Rice Lake 0 5 2 5

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 5 0 7 0
McDonell 4 1 4 3
Phillips 3 2 3 2
New Auburn 2 3 2 3
Alma Center Lincoln 1 4 2 5
Bruce 0 5 0 5

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Durand 5 1 5 2
Stanley-Boyd 5 2 5 2
Mondovi 4 3 4 3
Elk Mound 4 3 4 3
Fall Creek 1 5 1 6
Osseo-Fairchild 1 6 1 6
Neillsville/Granton 1 6 1 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 5 0 5 0
Boyceville 5 1 5 1
Turtle Lake 4 3 4 3
Clear Lake 4 3 4 3
Glenwood City 3 3 3 3
Cadott 2 4 2 4
Elmwood/Plum City 2 5 2 5
Colfax 0 6 0 6

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 6 0 7 0
Northwestern 5 1 5 1
Spooner 4 3 4 3
Bloomer 3 3 3 3
Saint Croix Falls 3 4 3 4
Barron 2 3 2 3
Cameron 2 5 2 5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 6 0 6

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Hurley 4 0 4 1
Grantsburg 4 1 4 2
Unity 4 2 4 2
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4 3 4 3
Webster 3 3 3 3
Rib Lake/Prentice 1 2 1 3
Flambeau 1 4 1 4
Ladysmith 0 6 0 6
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: McDonell football routs Siren 64-16 in season finale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News