Local Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 13

State Scores
Belmont 24, Gilman 20
Brookfield Central 27, Cedarburg 24, OT
Ithaca 48, Boscobel 16
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Wausaukee 8
Racine Lutheran 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 20
8-man
Division 1
First Round
Frederic def. Northwood/Solon Springs, forfeit
Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12
Laona-Wabeno 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
McDonell Central 64, Siren 16
Division 1
First Round
Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit
Brookfield East 20, Badger 13
Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit
Germantown 35, Hortonville 21
Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit
Hartford Union 40, West Bend West 0
Homestead 16, Kettle Moraine 6
Hudson def. D.C. Everest, forfeit
Marquette University def. Nicolet, forfeit
Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit
Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit
Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Muskego 38, Arrowhead 0
Oak Creek 20, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 17
Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6
Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21
Division 2
First Round
Baraboo 43, Tomah 6
Catholic Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 7
Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit
Kewaskum 17, New London 14
Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20
Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit
New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit
Onalaska 63, Portage 22
Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 20
Rice Lake 20, Medford Area 14
Seymour 33, Antigo 0
Shawano 46, Marinette 6
Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit
West De Pere 7, Grafton 3
Whitefish Bay 34, Martin Luther 7
Division 3
First Round
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6
Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0
Freedom 56, Northland Pines 0
Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20
Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 10
Little Chute def. Denmark, forfeit
Northwestern 14, Saint Croix Central 0
Prescott def. Amery, forfeit
Racine St. Catherine's 68, Saint Thomas More 0
Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0
River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6
Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0
University School of Milwaukee def. Kettle Moraine, forfeit
Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13
Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6
Xavier 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Division 4
First Round
Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit
Brillion 14, Southern Door 6
Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Chilton 34, Oostburg 28
Cumberland 48, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 6
Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14
Kiel 50, Valders 16
Lake Country Lutheran def. Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit
Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32
Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22
St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26
Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit
Stratford 38, Neillsville 0
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Wautoma 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit
Division 5
First Round
Aquinas 34, Darlington 25
Bonduel 43, Oconto 16
Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit
Grantsburg 38, Durand 30
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
Manawa 46, Mishicot 6
Markesan def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit
Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit
Spring Valley 47, Unity 8
Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit
Division 6
First Round
Alma/Pepin def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit
Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit
Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
Boyceville 14, Webster 12
Cambria-Friesland 32, Catholic Central 27
Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Edgar 41, Pacelli 0
Highland 32, River Ridge 14
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6
Lourdes Academy 49, Hilbert 28
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22
Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0
Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit
Shiocton 35, Rosholt 21
Box Scores
McDonell 64, Siren 16
|Siren
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|McDonell
|28
|20
|0
|16
|64
First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 44 pass from Tanner Opsal (Tanner Opsal run), 10:20.
McDonell: Tanner Opsal 5 run (Run failed), 4:28.
McDonell: Noah Hanson 7 pass from Tanner Opsal (Xayvion Matthews run), 2:46.
McDonell: Tanner Opsal 4 run (Pass failed), 28.9.
Second Quarter—McDonell: Noah Christopherson 11 pass from Tanner Opsal (Run failed), 10:51.
McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 50 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 9:01.
McDonell: Chase Berg 2 pass from Tanner Opsal (Kick failed), 5:42.
Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 8 run (Rongxian Yang run), 11:10.
Siren: Luke Pettis 72 pass from Nick Webster (Casey Goranson pass from Nick Webster), 6:42.
Siren: Brady Kosloski 18 pass from Ethan Ruud (Taedon Nichols pass from Nick Webster), 2:27.
McDonell: Noah Christopherson 21 run (Aiden Misfeldt run), 12.8.
Rushing—Siren: Luke Pettis 3-5, Brady Kosloski 1-(-1), Wyatt D'Jock 1-(-2), Nick Webster 10-(-35). McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 11-101, Tanner Opsal 23-50, Noah Christopherson 2-37, Ethan Goulet 3-18, Dale Tetrault 1-5, Rongxian Yang 2-4, Peter Herron 1-1, Evan Eckes 1-1, Ben Biskupski 1-(-4). Passing—Siren: Nick Webster 12-35-199-1-3, Ethan Ruud 1-1-18-1-0. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 7-9-97-4-0. Receiving—Siren: Luke Pettis 3-95, Brady Kosloski 3-59, Wyatt D'Jock 3-43, Taedon Nichols 2-8, Casey Goranson 1-6, Ethan Ruud 1-4. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 2-57, Noah Hanson 2-27, Noah Christopherson 1-11, Chase Berg 1-2, Xayvion Matthews 1-0. Total Yards—Siren: (-33)-217-184. McDonell: 213-97-310.
Belmont 24, Gilman 20
|Gilman
|0
|6
|14
|0
|20
|Belmont
|6
|6
|0
|12
|24
First Quarter—Belmont: Riley Christenson 30 run (Pass failed), 10:49.
Second Quarter—Belmont: Riley Christenson 7 run (Pass failed), 0:28.
Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 2 pass from Julian Krizan (Pass failed), 0:01.
Third Quarter—Gilman: Brayden Boie 29 run (Pass failed), 10:11.
Gilman: Julian Krizan 8 run (Bryson Keepers pass from Julian Krizan), 0:43.
Fourth Quarter—Belmont: Riley Christenson 4 run (Pass failed), 7:33.
Belmont: Riley Christenson 21 run (Pass failed), 0:24.
Rushing—Gilman: Julian Krizan 14-53, Brayden Boie 8-47, Kade Kroeplin 10-27. Belmont: Riley Christenson 43-347, Waylon Palzkill 7-29, Konnor Lancaster 1-17, Will Cutler 2-1, John Burbach 2-(-1). Passing—GIlman: Julian Krizan 15-22-194-1-1. Belmont: Riley Christenson 6-9-36-0-0, Waylon Palzkill 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 4-84, Bryson Keepers 5-48, Brayden Boie 3-38, Branden Ustianowski 3-24. Belmont: Waylon Palzkill 5-37, Konnor Lancaster 1-(-1). Total Yards—Gilman: 127-194-321. Belmont: 393-36-429.
Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14 (3 OT)
|Spooner
|0
|8
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|6
|20
Second Quarter—Spooner: Brody Jepson 1 run (Jack Meister run), 6:31.
Fourth Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 8 pass from Ryan Bohl (Run failed), 11:02.
Elk Mound: Nate Lew 2 run (Ben Heath pass from Ryan Bohl), 6:25.
Spooner: Hopke 82 kickoff return (Kick failed), 6:12.
Third Overtime—Avery Kaanta 1 run.
Rushing—Spooner: Jack Meister 13-70, Brody Jepson 21-61, Jackson Bassett 18-56, Kalvin Field 5-12. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 18-47, Nate Lew 9-36. Passing—Spooner: Lincoln Sondreal 1-3-36-0-1, Hopke 1-1-14-0-0. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 14-24-141-1-2. Receiving—Spooner: Field 2-15. Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 6-67, Avery Kaanta 4-44, Carson Steinhorst 1-15, Ben Heath 2-11. Total Yards—Spooner: 207-50-257. Elk Mound: 84-141-225.
Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (OT)
|Webster
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Boyceville
|0
|0
|6
|0
|8
|14
Second Quarter—Webster: Gage Rossow 3 run (Pass failed), 3:37.
Third Quarter—Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 7 run (Kick failed), 5:32.
Overtime—Boyceville: Sebastian Nielsen 3 run (Tyler Dormanen run).
Webster: Gage Rossow 10 pass from Auston Sigfrids (Run failed).
Rushing—Webster: Mason Gustafson 21-68, Gage Rossow 9-34, Sawyer Winkler 7-28, Evan Sikorski 1-(-2), Auston Sigfrids 1-(-7). Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 11-34, Sebastian Nielsen 7-21, Ira Bialzik 6-18, Nathan Stuart 3-11, Braden Roemhild 1-1, Tate Downey 1-(-3). Passing—Webster: Auston Sigfrids 1-7-10-1-0, Gage Rossow 0-1-0-0-1. Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 9-19-95-0-0. Receiving—Webster 1-10. Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-35, Braden Roemhild 2-27, Tyler Dormanen 1-18, Nathan Stuart 1-9, John Klefstad 1-6. Total Yards—Webster: 121-10-131. Boyceville: 82-95-177.
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|4
|1
|5
|2
|Menomonie
|3
|1
|5
|1
|River Falls
|2
|1
|2
|1
|New Richmond
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|5
|2
|5
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|5
|0
|7
|0
|McDonell
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Phillips
|3
|2
|3
|2
|New Auburn
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Bruce
|0
|5
|0
|5
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Durand
|5
|1
|5
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Mondovi
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Elk Mound
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Fall Creek
|1
|5
|1
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|6
|1
|6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Boyceville
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Turtle Lake
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Clear Lake
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Glenwood City
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Cadott
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Colfax
|0
|6
|0
|6
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|6
|0
|7
|0
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Spooner
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Bloomer
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Barron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Cameron
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|6
|0
|6
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hurley
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Grantsburg
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Unity
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Webster
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Flambeau
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Ladysmith
|0
|6
|0
|6
