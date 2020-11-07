Local Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 6

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|4
|1
|5
|2
|Menomonie
|3
|1
|5
|1
|River Falls
|2
|1
|2
|1
|New Richmond
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|5
|1
|6
Friday's Games
Muskego 54, Hudson 7
Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|5
|0
|7
|0
|McDonell
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Phillips
|3
|2
|3
|2
|New Auburn
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Bruce
|0
|5
|0
|5
Thursday's Game
Gilman 53, McDonell 14
Greenwood 60, Alma Center Lincoln
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Durand
|5
|1
|5
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Mondovi
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Elk Mound
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Fall Creek
|1
|5
|1
|6
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20
Fall Creek 14, Neillsville/Granton 12
Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Cumberland 18, Durand 14
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Boyceville
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Turtle Lake
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Clear Lake
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Glenwood City
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Cadott
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Colfax
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Colfax at Cadott (canceled)
Spring Valley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20
Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|6
|0
|7
|0
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Spooner
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Bloomer
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Barron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Cameron
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Northwestern 35, Cameron 0
Saint Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0
Cumberland 18, Durand 14
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hurley
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Grantsburg
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Unity
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Webster
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Flambeau
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Ladysmith
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7
Spring Valley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
State Scores
Adams-Friendship 46, Westfield Area 0
Amery 28, Prescott 12
Arrowhead 50, Hamilton 17
Ashland 29, Mosinee 26
Athens 2, Altoona 0
Badger 27, Burlington 20
Baraboo 38, Portage 0
Belmont 60, Luck 6
Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22
Brookfield Central 47, Marquette University 14
Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0
Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7
Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8
Colby 44, Abbotsford 6
Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0
Darlington 50, Platteville 13
Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12
Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25
Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20
Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12
Franklin 35, Oak Creek 3
Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT
Grafton 45, Watertown 23
Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7
Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16
Highland 41, Hillsboro 14
Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16
Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12, OT
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12
Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14
Ithaca 34, River Ridge 30
Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41
Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14
Lakeland 8, Antigo 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14
Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River 14
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Manawa 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20
Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21
Marshall 14, Waterloo 2
Martin Luther 21, Lake Country Lutheran 16
Medford Area 27, Rhinelander 7
Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21
Mineral Point 42, Lancaster 20
Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14
Muskego 54, Hudson 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, New Berlin West 14
New London 35, Little Chute 0
Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0
Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26
Northwestern 35, Cameron 0
Osceola 34, Baldwin-Woodville 12
Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16
Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21
Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14
Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT
Racine St. Catherine's 54, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0
Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14
Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30, Amherst 29
St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0
Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20
Tomah 35, Aquinas 20
Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14
Valders 49, Roncalli 22
Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0
Waukesha West 35, Oconomowoc 14
West Bend East 31, Slinger 0
West De Pere 20, Shawano 12
Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0
Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27
Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0
Xavier 43, Seymour 20
Box Scores
Thursday
Gilman 53, McDonell 14
|Gilman
|16
|14
|23
|0
|53
|McDonell
|14
|0
|0
|0
|14
First Quarter—McDonell: Tanner Opsal 2 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 8:24.
Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 60 pass from Julian Krizan (Kade Kroeplin run), 7:14.
McDonell: Tanner Opsal 2 run (Run failed), 5:25.
Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 2 run (Julian Krizan run), 2:59.
Second Quarter—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 12 run (Bryson Keepers pass from Julian Krizan), 8:40.
Gilman: Brayden Boie 7 run (Pass failed), 0:23.
Third Quarter—Gilman: Brayden Boie 22 run (Julian Krizan run), 11:22.
Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 3 run (Brayden Boie pass from Julian Krizan), 7:26.
Gilman: Isaac Wininger 31 pass from Julian Krizan (Brayden Boie kick), 5:01.
Rushing—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 16-107, Brayden Boie 9-77, Julian Krizan 7-16, Grace Kroeplin 1-11, Troy Duellman 1-3. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 21-50, Xayvion Matthews 3-7, Andrew Bauer 2-(-6). Passing—Gilman: Julian Krizan 4-7-169-2-0. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 18-39-220-0-0, Aiden Misfeldt 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 2-91, Bryson Keepers 1-47, Isaac Wininger 1-31. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 10-94, Noah Hanson 5-71, Clemett Matthews 1-42, Ben Biskupski 1-6, Chase Berg 1-5. Total Yards—Gilman: 214-169-383. McDonell: 51-220-271.
