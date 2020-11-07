 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 6
Local Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 6

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 4 1 5 2
Menomonie 3 1 5 1
River Falls 2 1 2 1
New Richmond 2 2 3 3
Chippewa Falls 2 3 3 3
Rice Lake 0 5 1 6

Friday's Games

Muskego 54, Hudson 7

Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21

Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 5 0 7 0
McDonell 4 1 4 3
Phillips 3 2 3 2
New Auburn 2 3 2 3
Alma Center Lincoln 1 4 2 5
Bruce 0 5 0 5

Thursday's Game

Gilman 53, McDonell 14

Greenwood 60, Alma Center Lincoln

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Durand 5 1 5 2
Stanley-Boyd 5 2 5 2
Mondovi 4 3 4 3
Elk Mound 4 3 4 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 6 1 6
Osseo-Fairchild 1 6 1 6
Fall Creek 1 5 1 6

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20

Fall Creek 14, Neillsville/Granton 12

Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Cumberland 18, Durand 14

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 5 0 5 0
Boyceville 5 1 5 1
Turtle Lake 4 3 4 3
Clear Lake 4 3 4 3
Glenwood City 3 3 3 3
Cadott 2 4 2 4
Elmwood/Plum City 2 5 2 5
Colfax 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Colfax at Cadott (canceled)

Spring Valley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20

Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 6 0 7 0
Northwestern 5 1 5 1
Spooner 4 3 4 3
Bloomer 3 3 3 3
Saint Croix Falls 3 4 3 4
Barron 2 3 2 3
Cameron 2 5 2 5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Northwestern 35, Cameron 0

Saint Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0

Cumberland 18, Durand 14

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Hurley 4 0 4 1
Grantsburg 4 1 4 2
Unity 4 2 4 2
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4 3 4 3
Webster 3 3 3 3
Rib Lake/Prentice 1 2 1 3
Flambeau 1 4 1 4
Ladysmith 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7

Spring Valley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

State Scores

Adams-Friendship 46, Westfield Area 0

Amery 28, Prescott 12

Arrowhead 50, Hamilton 17

Ashland 29, Mosinee 26

Athens 2, Altoona 0

Badger 27, Burlington 20

Baraboo 38, Portage 0

Belmont 60, Luck 6

Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22

Brookfield Central 47, Marquette University 14

Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0

Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7

Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8

Colby 44, Abbotsford 6

Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0

Darlington 50, Platteville 13

Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12

Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25

Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20

Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12

Franklin 35, Oak Creek 3

Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT

Grafton 45, Watertown 23

Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7

Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16

Highland 41, Hillsboro 14

Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7

Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16

Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12, OT

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12

Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14

Ithaca 34, River Ridge 30

Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41

Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14

Lakeland 8, Antigo 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14

Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River 14

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Manawa 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20

Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21

Marshall 14, Waterloo 2

Martin Luther 21, Lake Country Lutheran 16

Medford Area 27, Rhinelander 7

Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21

Mineral Point 42, Lancaster 20

Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14

Muskego 54, Hudson 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 31, New Berlin West 14

New London 35, Little Chute 0

Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0

Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26

Northwestern 35, Cameron 0

Osceola 34, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16

Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21

Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14

Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT

Racine St. Catherine's 54, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23

Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0

Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14

Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30, Amherst 29

St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0

Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20

Tomah 35, Aquinas 20

Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14

Valders 49, Roncalli 22

Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0

Waukesha West 35, Oconomowoc 14

West Bend East 31, Slinger 0

West De Pere 20, Shawano 12

Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0

Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27

Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0

Xavier 43, Seymour 20

Box Scores

Thursday

Gilman 53, McDonell 14

Gilman161423053
McDonell1400014

First Quarter—McDonell: Tanner Opsal 2 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 8:24.

Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 60 pass from Julian Krizan (Kade Kroeplin run), 7:14.

McDonell: Tanner Opsal 2 run (Run failed), 5:25.

Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 2 run (Julian Krizan run), 2:59.

Second Quarter—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 12 run (Bryson Keepers pass from Julian Krizan), 8:40.

Gilman: Brayden Boie 7 run (Pass failed), 0:23.

Third Quarter—Gilman: Brayden Boie 22 run (Julian Krizan run), 11:22.

Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 3 run (Brayden Boie pass from Julian Krizan), 7:26.

Gilman: Isaac Wininger 31 pass from Julian Krizan (Brayden Boie kick), 5:01.

Rushing—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 16-107, Brayden Boie 9-77, Julian Krizan 7-16, Grace Kroeplin 1-11, Troy Duellman 1-3. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 21-50, Xayvion Matthews 3-7, Andrew Bauer 2-(-6). Passing—Gilman: Julian Krizan 4-7-169-2-0. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 18-39-220-0-0, Aiden Misfeldt 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 2-91, Bryson Keepers 1-47, Isaac Wininger 1-31. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 10-94, Noah Hanson 5-71, Clemett Matthews 1-42, Ben Biskupski 1-6, Chase Berg 1-5. Total Yards—Gilman: 214-169-383. McDonell: 51-220-271.

Tags

