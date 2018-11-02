Try 1 month for 99¢
Scores

Third round

Division 1

Kimberly 38, Bay Port 20

Fond du Lac 33, Sun Prairie 7

Marquette 34, Racin Horlick 13

Muskeo 20, Franklin 3

Division 2

Homestead 42, Slinger 12

Marshfield 32, Pulaski 29

Brookfield Central 52, Waukesha West 28

Waunakee 33, Monona Grove 7

Division 3

Rice Lake 42, Sparta 31

West De Pere 17, Notre Dame 3

Catholic Memorial 38, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Greendale 6

Division 4

Saint Croix Central 21, Northwestern 6

Luttle Chute 28, Wrightstown 14

Lakeside Lutheran 45, Edgerton 14

Racine St. Catherine's 48, Martin Luther 35

Division 5

Spencer/Columbus 13, Westby 12

Stratford 42, Kewaunee 12

Lake Country Lutheran 47, Horicon/Hustisford 115

Saint Mary's Springs 12, Amherst 0

Division 6

Grantsburg 31, Eau Claire Regis 29

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Abbotsford 28

Lancaster 21, Fennimore 14

Racine Lutheran 41, Cambridge 21

Division 7

Edgar 25, Loyal 6

Reedsville 17, Pittsville 15

Bangor 48, Highland 6

Black Hawk 36, Benton/Scales Mound 12

8-Player Championship

Luck vs. Sevastopol, Saturday, 1 p.m.

