Scores
Third round
Division 1
Kimberly 38, Bay Port 20
Fond du Lac 33, Sun Prairie 7
Marquette 34, Racin Horlick 13
Muskeo 20, Franklin 3
Division 2
Homestead 42, Slinger 12
Marshfield 32, Pulaski 29
Brookfield Central 52, Waukesha West 28
Waunakee 33, Monona Grove 7
Division 3
Rice Lake 42, Sparta 31
West De Pere 17, Notre Dame 3
Catholic Memorial 38, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Greendale 6
Division 4
Saint Croix Central 21, Northwestern 6
Luttle Chute 28, Wrightstown 14
Lakeside Lutheran 45, Edgerton 14
Racine St. Catherine's 48, Martin Luther 35
Division 5
Spencer/Columbus 13, Westby 12
Stratford 42, Kewaunee 12
Lake Country Lutheran 47, Horicon/Hustisford 115
Saint Mary's Springs 12, Amherst 0
Division 6
Grantsburg 31, Eau Claire Regis 29
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Abbotsford 28
Lancaster 21, Fennimore 14
Racine Lutheran 41, Cambridge 21
Division 7
Edgar 25, Loyal 6
Reedsville 17, Pittsville 15
Bangor 48, Highland 6
Black Hawk 36, Benton/Scales Mound 12
8-Player Championship
Luck vs. Sevastopol, Saturday, 1 p.m.
