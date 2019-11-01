Playoff Scores
Division 1 Second Round
Kimberly 55, Neenah 28
Appleton North 42, D.C. Everest 6
Marquette 55, Milwaukee Marshall 6
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 14
Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 0
Sun Prairie 34, Fond du Lac 30
Muskego 17, Mukwonago 7
Franklin 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
Division 2 Second Round
Superior 36, Pulaski 27
Kaukauna 20, Hortonville 14
Brookfield East 20, Brookfield Central 0
Menomonee Falls 32, Homestead 19
Hartford 26, Holmen 10
Waunakee 35, Milton 28
Burlington 24, Waterford 18
Waukesha West 35, Wilmot 0
Division 3 Second Round
Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13
Medford 16, River Falls 14
West De Pere 56, Grafton 17
Menasha 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
DeForest 20, Reedsburg 0
Monroe 14, Stoughton 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 13
Plymouth 10, Pewaukee 6
Division 4 Second Round
Freedom 49, Saint Croix Central 43 (OT)
Kiel 17, Denmark 0
Berlin 24, Winneconne 7
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Evansville 6
River Valley 46, Edgerton 3
Catholic Memorial 39, Kewaskum 0
Lake Mills 54, Martin Luther 28
Division 5 Second Round
Northwestern 42, Saint Croix Falls 7
Stratford 51, Spencer/Columbus 0
Amherst 31, New Holstein 13
Chilton 41, Kewaunee 26
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 38, La Crosse Aquinas 0
Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14
Lake Country Lutheran 13, Lomira 6 (OT)
Racine Saint Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Division 6 Second Round
Eau Claire Regis 36, Colby 0
Spring Valley 47, Unity 20
Abbotsford 26, Auburndale 21
Coleman 46, Manawa 28
Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 28
Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7
Saint Mary's Springs 48, Johnson Creek 0
Division 7 Second Round
Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0
Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6
Edgar 40, Hurley 0
Gilman 35, Almond-Bancroft 16
Black Hawk 40, Ithaca 6
Hilbert 48, Catholic Central 7
Oshkosh Lourdes 59, Reedsville 14
River Ridge 29, Potosi/Cassvile 18