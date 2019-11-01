{{featured_button_text}}

Playoff Scores

Division 1 Second Round

Kimberly 55, Neenah 28

Appleton North 42, D.C. Everest 6

Marquette 55, Milwaukee Marshall 6

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 14

Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 0

Sun Prairie 34, Fond du Lac 30

Muskego 17, Mukwonago 7

Franklin 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 7

Division 2 Second Round

Superior 36, Pulaski 27

Kaukauna 20, Hortonville 14

Brookfield East 20, Brookfield Central 0

Menomonee Falls 32, Homestead 19

Hartford 26, Holmen 10

Waunakee 35, Milton 28

Burlington 24, Waterford 18

Waukesha West 35, Wilmot 0

Division 3 Second Round

Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13

Medford 16, River Falls 14

West De Pere 56, Grafton 17

Menasha 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

DeForest 20, Reedsburg 0

Monroe 14, Stoughton 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 13

Plymouth 10, Pewaukee 6

Division 4 Second Round

Freedom 49, Saint Croix Central 43 (OT)

Kiel 17, Denmark 0

Berlin 24, Winneconne 7

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Evansville 6

River Valley 46, Edgerton 3

Catholic Memorial 39, Kewaskum 0

Lake Mills 54, Martin Luther 28

Division 5 Second Round

Northwestern 42, Saint Croix Falls 7

Stratford 51, Spencer/Columbus 0

Amherst 31, New Holstein 13

Chilton 41, Kewaunee 26

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 38, La Crosse Aquinas 0

Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14

Lake Country Lutheran 13, Lomira 6 (OT)

Racine Saint Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Division 6 Second Round

Eau Claire Regis 36, Colby 0

Spring Valley 47, Unity 20

Abbotsford 26, Auburndale 21

Coleman 46, Manawa 28

Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 28

Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7

Saint Mary's Springs 48, Johnson Creek 0

Division 7 Second Round

Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0

Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6

Edgar 40, Hurley 0

Gilman 35, Almond-Bancroft 16

Black Hawk 40, Ithaca 6

Hilbert 48, Catholic Central 7

Oshkosh Lourdes 59, Reedsville 14

River Ridge 29, Potosi/Cassvile 18

