Fourth round

Division 1

Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21 (OT)

Muskego 24, Marquette 21

Division 2

Homestead 12, Marshfield 7

Brookfield Central 20, Waunakee 13

Division 3

West De Pere 35, Rice Lake 14

Catholic Memorial 41, New Berlin Eisenhower 14

Division 4

Saint Croix Central 48, Little Chute 25

Racine St. Catherine's 30, Lakeside Lutheran 28

Division 5

Stratford 22, Spencer/Columbus 6

Saint Mary's Springs 41, Lake Country Lutheran 12

Division 6

Iola-Scandinavia 27, Grantsburg 25

Racine Lutheran 55, Lancaster 28

Division 7

Edgar 41 Reedsville 0

Black Hawk 24, Bangor 6

