Scores
Fourth round
Division 1
Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21 (OT)
Muskego 24, Marquette 21
Division 2
Homestead 12, Marshfield 7
Brookfield Central 20, Waunakee 13
Division 3
West De Pere 35, Rice Lake 14
Catholic Memorial 41, New Berlin Eisenhower 14
Division 4
Saint Croix Central 48, Little Chute 25
Racine St. Catherine's 30, Lakeside Lutheran 28
Division 5
Stratford 22, Spencer/Columbus 6
Saint Mary's Springs 41, Lake Country Lutheran 12
Division 6
Iola-Scandinavia 27, Grantsburg 25
Racine Lutheran 55, Lancaster 28
Division 7
Edgar 41 Reedsville 0
Black Hawk 24, Bangor 6
