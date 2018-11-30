Boys Basketball
Scores
Arrowhead 74, Kettle Moraine 69
Assumption 44, Abbotsford 38
Bay Port 63, Stevens Point 61
Bowler/Gresham 43, Gillett 32
Burlington 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63
Catholic Central 64, Shoreland Lutheran 63
Clintonville 72, Oconto Falls 65
Colfax 78, Ellsworth 60
Columbus 59, Belleville 42
Crivitz 66, Algoma 46
DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 43
Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 57
Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16
Elkhorn Area 69, Lakeside Lutheran 50
Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 57
Greendale 48, Waterford 39
Hartford Union 68, Cedarburg 45
Hilbert 52, Random Lake 51
Hudson 94, Hastings, Mich. 68
Ironwood, Mich. 71, Bayfield 58
Kickapoo 68, Weston 13
La Crosse Central 82, Marshfield 68
Lourdes Academy 103, Wayland Academy 44
Luck 59, Flambeau 55
Marinette 61, Little Chute 58
Mauston 87, Tomah 69
Merrill 76, Antigo 66
Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 52
Milwaukee Madison 78, West Allis Central 62
Monroe 62, Fort Atkinson 46
Mount Horeb 64, Baraboo 26
Mukwonago 52, Waukesha South 39
New Berlin West 59, Racine Horlick 50
New Glarus 92, Dodgeville 54
Nicolet 89, Slinger 25
Oostburg 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Oregon 71, Milton 68, OT
Oshkosh West 73, Fond du Lac 71
Plymouth 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Port Edwards 63, Gresham Community 37
River Falls 69, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 43
Saint Thomas More 79, Whitnall 73
Shullsburg 66, Argyle 34
Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48
Sturgeon Bay 82, Gibraltar 55
Suring 62, Laona-Wabeno 52
Waukesha North 37, Waukesha West 35
Waupun 61, Kewaskum 31
Webster 83, Shell Lake 25
West Bend East 68, Grafton 65
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 83, Kiel 62
Wisconsin Dells 65, Mineral Point 63
Girls Basketball
Scores
Albany 66, Juda 26
Appleton West 54, Appleton East 52, OT
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Ellsworth 41
Big Foot 44, Jefferson 30
Brodhead 62, Turner 53
Chippewa Falls 63, Hudson 44
Cudahy 51, Brown Deer 44
Darlington 55, Mineral Point 54
De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 37
East Troy 76, Clinton 60
Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16
Elkhorn Area 66, Burlington 17
Fall Creek 53, Osseo-Fairchild 44
Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 23
Germantown 66, Brookfield Central 57
Gilman 62, Flambeau 44
Grafton 41, West Bend East 33
Green Bay Preble 61, Pulaski 41
Greenfield 57, Shorewood 23
Hamilton 73, Brookfield East 48
Homestead 66, West Bend West 43
Kenosha Tremper 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
La Crosse Central 49, Baraboo 45
Madison Memorial 55, Madison East 48
Martin Luther 65, The Prairie School 36
McDonell Central 76, Stanley-Boyd 56
Milwaukee Academy of Science 96, Hope Christian 54
Milwaukee School of Languages 92, Destiny 6
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 30
New Richmond 57, Somerset 23
Northwestern 70, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55
Oak Creek 67, Racine Case 31
Osceola 48, Saint Croix Central 41
Osseo-Fairchild 45, Ellsworth 33
Pius XI Catholic 42, Pewaukee 37
Platteville 52, Lancaster 44
Potosi/Cassville 63, Seneca 39
Prairie du Chien 47, River Valley 18
Prescott 48, Amery 40
Rhinelander 58, Mosinee 47
Riverdale 71, Highland 52
Shoreland Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 52
St. Marys Springs 64, Lomira 35
Union Grove 52, Westosha Central 38
Verona Area 47, Janesville Craig 44
Waterford 66, Badger 60
Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
West De Pere 35, New London 34
West Salem 73, Viroqua 25
Wilmot Union 49, Delavan-Darien 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 80, Omro 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, West Allis Central 26
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 63, Hudson 44
|Chi-Hi
|28
|35
|63
|Hudson
|14
|30
|44
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 6, Alexis Zenner 12, Caelan Givens 16, Alisia Palms 2, Kaylee Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 20, Savannah Hinke 5. (24 7-10 16 63).
Hudson: Sophia Jonas 2, Livi Boily 7, Melanie Carli 9, Annika Lewis 2, Lauren Stolzman 10, Audrey Hatfield 10, Grace Johnson 2, Allison Michaels 2. (17 8-18 14 44).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Zenner 1, Givens 1, McMillan 3. Hudson (2): Stolzman 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: none.
McDonell 76, Stanley-Boyd 56
|McDonell
|47
|29
|76
|Stanley-Boyd
|28
|28
|56
McDonell: Maggie Craker 16, Anna Geissler 5, Abby Wampler 28, Hannah Sykora 8, Lauryn Deetz 10, Jessica Eisenreich 9. (25 18-24 8 76).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 5, Leslie Derks 3, Hannah Hause 14, Lily Hoel 15, Arianna Mason 11, Marissa Gustafson 6, Brooke Noonan 2. (24 3-5 15 56).
3-Pointers—McDonell (8): Craker 4, Geissler 1, Wampler 3. Stanley-Boyd (5): Moore 1, Derks 1, Mason 1, Gustafson 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: Hause.
Eau Claire Regis 48, Cadott 40
|Eau Claire Regis
|27
|21
|48
|Cadott
|21
|19
|40
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Vinopal 3, Morgan Rohrscheib 12, Teryn Karlstad 19, Gabby Semerad 2, Mandi Van Brunt 6, Marne Milanowski 6. (16 10-21 17 48).
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 3, Mary Jo Prokupek 5, Abby Eiler 6, Autumn Bremness 8, Kaitlyn Tice 12, Jada Kowalczyk 6. (15 5-13 15 40).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (6): Vinopal 1, Rohrscheib 3, Van Brunt 2. Cadott (9): Prokupek 1, Eiler 2, Bremness 2, Tice 4.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Cadott: none.
Lake Holcombe 40, Eau Claire Immanuel 38
|Lake Holcombe
|18
|22
|40
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|27
|11
|38
Lake Holcombe: Megan Lechleitner 16, Allison Golat-Hattamer 12, Emma Elberg 7, Orianna Lebal 3, Ashley Burns 2. (14 8-27 10 40).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): M. Lechleitner 2, Elmberg 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Marquette University 8, Greendale 0
Waunakee 4, Menomonie 1
Winona, Minn. 2, Avalanche 0
Girls Hockey
Scores
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 4, Lakeland 1
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|1
|0
|3
|4
First Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin (Claire Walter), 16:54, PP.
Third Period—CH/M: Madelyn Hebert (Emme Bergh), 12:24.
L: Asucena Boyer (Bri Carlsin), 14:50.
CH/M: Kendall Rudiger, 15:56.
CH/M: Rudiger (Bergh), 16:34, PP.
Saves—Lakeland: Anna Maulson 12-11-7-30. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 9-10-11-30. Shots on Goal—Lakeland: 9-10-12-31. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 13-11-10-34. Penalties—Lakeland: 6-12:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.
