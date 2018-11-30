Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo
Buy Now

Boys Basketball

Scores

Arrowhead 74, Kettle Moraine 69

Assumption 44, Abbotsford 38

Bay Port 63, Stevens Point 61

Bowler/Gresham 43, Gillett 32

Burlington 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63

Catholic Central 64, Shoreland Lutheran 63

Clintonville 72, Oconto Falls 65

Colfax 78, Ellsworth 60

Columbus 59, Belleville 42

Crivitz 66, Algoma 46

DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 43

Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 57

Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16

Elkhorn Area 69, Lakeside Lutheran 50

Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 57

Greendale 48, Waterford 39

Hartford Union 68, Cedarburg 45

Hilbert 52, Random Lake 51

Hudson 94, Hastings, Mich. 68

Ironwood, Mich. 71, Bayfield 58

Kickapoo 68, Weston 13

La Crosse Central 82, Marshfield 68

Lourdes Academy 103, Wayland Academy 44

Luck 59, Flambeau 55

Marinette 61, Little Chute 58

Mauston 87, Tomah 69

Merrill 76, Antigo 66

Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 52

Milwaukee Madison 78, West Allis Central 62

Monroe 62, Fort Atkinson 46

Mount Horeb 64, Baraboo 26

Mukwonago 52, Waukesha South 39

New Berlin West 59, Racine Horlick 50

New Glarus 92, Dodgeville 54

Nicolet 89, Slinger 25

Oostburg 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Oregon 71, Milton 68, OT

Oshkosh West 73, Fond du Lac 71

Plymouth 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Port Edwards 63, Gresham Community 37

River Falls 69, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 43

Saint Thomas More 79, Whitnall 73

Shullsburg 66, Argyle 34

Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48

Sturgeon Bay 82, Gibraltar 55

Suring 62, Laona-Wabeno 52

Waukesha North 37, Waukesha West 35

Waupun 61, Kewaskum 31

Webster 83, Shell Lake 25

West Bend East 68, Grafton 65

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 83, Kiel 62

Wisconsin Dells 65, Mineral Point 63

Hudson 94, Hastings, Minn. 68

Girls Basketball

Scores

Albany 66, Juda 26

Appleton West 54, Appleton East 52, OT

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Ellsworth 41

Big Foot 44, Jefferson 30

Brodhead 62, Turner 53

Chippewa Falls 63, Hudson 44

Cudahy 51, Brown Deer 44

Darlington 55, Mineral Point 54

De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 37

East Troy 76, Clinton 60

Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16

Elkhorn Area 66, Burlington 17

Fall Creek 53, Osseo-Fairchild 44

Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 23

Germantown 66, Brookfield Central 57

Gilman 62, Flambeau 44

Grafton 41, West Bend East 33

Green Bay Preble 61, Pulaski 41

Greenfield 57, Shorewood 23

Hamilton 73, Brookfield East 48

Homestead 66, West Bend West 43

Kenosha Tremper 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

La Crosse Central 49, Baraboo 45

Madison Memorial 55, Madison East 48

Martin Luther 65, The Prairie School 36

McDonell Central 76, Stanley-Boyd 56

Milwaukee Academy of Science 96, Hope Christian 54

Milwaukee School of Languages 92, Destiny 6

New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 30

New Richmond 57, Somerset 23

Northwestern 70, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55

Oak Creek 67, Racine Case 31

Osceola 48, Saint Croix Central 41

Osseo-Fairchild 45, Ellsworth 33

Pius XI Catholic 42, Pewaukee 37

Platteville 52, Lancaster 44

Potosi/Cassville 63, Seneca 39

Prairie du Chien 47, River Valley 18

Prescott 48, Amery 40

Rhinelander 58, Mosinee 47

Riverdale 71, Highland 52

Shoreland Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 52

St. Marys Springs 64, Lomira 35

Union Grove 52, Westosha Central 38

Verona Area 47, Janesville Craig 44

Waterford 66, Badger 60

Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

West De Pere 35, New London 34

West Salem 73, Viroqua 25

Wilmot Union 49, Delavan-Darien 41

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 80, Omro 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, West Allis Central 26

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 63, Hudson 44

Chi-Hi283563
Hudson143044

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 6, Alexis Zenner 12, Caelan Givens 16, Alisia Palms 2, Kaylee Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 20, Savannah Hinke 5. (24 7-10 16 63).

Hudson: Sophia Jonas 2, Livi Boily 7, Melanie Carli 9, Annika Lewis 2, Lauren Stolzman 10, Audrey Hatfield 10, Grace Johnson 2, Allison Michaels 2. (17 8-18 14 44).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (3): Zenner 1, Givens 1, McMillan 3. Hudson (2): Stolzman 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: none.

McDonell 76, Stanley-Boyd 56

McDonell472976
Stanley-Boyd282856

McDonell: Maggie Craker 16, Anna Geissler 5, Abby Wampler 28, Hannah Sykora 8, Lauryn Deetz 10, Jessica Eisenreich 9. (25 18-24 8 76).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 5, Leslie Derks 3, Hannah Hause 14, Lily Hoel 15, Arianna Mason 11, Marissa Gustafson 6, Brooke Noonan 2. (24 3-5 15 56).

3-Pointers—McDonell (8): Craker 4, Geissler 1, Wampler 3. Stanley-Boyd (5): Moore 1, Derks 1, Mason 1, Gustafson 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: Hause.

Eau Claire Regis 48, Cadott 40

Eau Claire Regis272148
Cadott211940

Eau Claire Regis: Emma Vinopal 3, Morgan Rohrscheib 12, Teryn Karlstad 19, Gabby Semerad 2, Mandi Van Brunt 6, Marne Milanowski 6. (16 10-21 17 48).

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 3, Mary Jo Prokupek 5, Abby Eiler 6, Autumn Bremness 8, Kaitlyn Tice 12, Jada Kowalczyk 6. (15 5-13 15 40).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (6): Vinopal 1, Rohrscheib 3, Van Brunt 2. Cadott (9): Prokupek 1, Eiler 2, Bremness 2, Tice 4.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Cadott: none.

Lake Holcombe 40, Eau Claire Immanuel 38

Lake Holcombe182240
Eau Claire Immanuel271138

Lake Holcombe: Megan Lechleitner 16, Allison Golat-Hattamer 12, Emma Elberg 7, Orianna Lebal 3, Ashley Burns 2. (14 8-27 10 40).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): M. Lechleitner 2, Elmberg 2.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Marquette University 8, Greendale 0

Waunakee 4, Menomonie 1

Winona, Minn. 2, Avalanche 0

Girls Hockey

Scores

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 4, Lakeland 1

Lakeland0011
Chi-Hi/Menomonie1034

First Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin (Claire Walter), 16:54, PP.

Third Period—CH/M: Madelyn Hebert (Emme Bergh), 12:24.

L: Asucena Boyer (Bri Carlsin), 14:50.

CH/M: Kendall Rudiger, 15:56.

CH/M: Rudiger (Bergh), 16:34, PP.

Saves—Lakeland: Anna Maulson 12-11-7-30. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 9-10-11-30. Shots on Goal—Lakeland: 9-10-12-31. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 13-11-10-34. Penalties—Lakeland: 6-12:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.