Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 15

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|6
|1
|8
|1
|Rice Lake
|6
|1
|7
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Hudson
|4
|3
|5
|4
|New Richmond
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Superior
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Eau Claire North
|0
|7
|1
|8
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 20, Hudson 14
Menomonie 42, Superior 14
Eau Claire Memorial 28, Eau Claire North 14
Rice Lake 44, New Richmond 28
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Phillips
|4
|1
|6
|2
|McDonell
|3
|2
|7
|2
|New Auburn
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Bruce
|1
|4
|1
|7
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|5
|1
|7
Thursday's Game
Phillips 52, Bruce 6
Friday's Games
Gilman 58, McDonell 24
New Auburn 59, Alma Center Lincoln 7
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7
|0
|9
|0
|Durand
|6
|1
|8
|1
|Fall Creek
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Mondovi
|4
|3
|5
|4
|Stanley-Boyd
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Elk Mound
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|7
|0
|9
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 2, Neillsville/Granton 0 (forfeit)
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 27, Elk Mound 21
Fall Creek 19, Iowa-Grant 18
Durand 36, Mondovi 28
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|6
|1
|7
|2
|Boyceville
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Cadott
|4
|3
|5
|4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Glenwood City
|4
|3
|5
|4
|Turtle Lake
|4
|3
|5
|3
|Clear Lake
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Colfax
|0
|7
|1
|8
Friday's Games
Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6
Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0
Glenwood City 55, Colfax 0
Turtle Lake 46, Elmwood/Plum City 14
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|7
|0
|9
|0
|Cumberland
|6
|1
|8
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|5
|2
|5
|4
|Spooner
|4
|3
|5
|4
|Bloomer
|3
|4
|3
|6
|Barron
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Cameron
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|6
|1
|8
Friday's Games
Spooner 43, Bloomer 14
Northwestern 56, Cumberland 30
Saint Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Athens
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Athens
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Owen-Withee
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Almond-Bancroft
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Lake Holcombe
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Cornell
|0
|4
|1
|7
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0
Athens 58, Thorp 14
Owen-Withee 47, Almond-Bancroft 14
Statewide Scores
Adams-Friendship 42, Platteville 19
Algoma 58, Gillett 14
Alma/Pepin 39, Melrose-Mindoro 20
Altoona 39, Black River Falls 27
Amherst 28, Stratford 14
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 8
Aquinas 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0
Arrowhead 21, Oconomowoc 14
Assumption 49, Loyal 14
Athens 58, Thorp 14
Augusta 28, Eleva-Strum 0
Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 6
Bangor 17, Cashton 13
Baraboo 34, Portage 19
Bay Port 39, Ashwaubenon 34
Belleville 35, Mineral Point 7
Belmont 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Southwestern, forfeit
Blair-Taylor 46, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
Bonduel 34, Peshtigo 0
Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0
Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18
Brodhead/Juda 22, Prairie du Chien 19
Brookfield Academy 35, Kenosha Christian Life 21
Brookfield Central 42, Menomonee Falls 28
Burlington 9, Waterford 7
Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6
Campbellsport 18, Mayville 13
Catholic Memorial 64, Pius XI Catholic 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Random Lake 0
Cedarburg 21, West Bend East 14
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8
Chilton 41, Valders 22
Chippewa Falls 20, Hudson 14
Clinton 48, Cambridge 6
Clintonville 18, Oconto 14
Colby 54, Auburndale 7
Coleman 58, Menominee Indian 0
Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 21
Crivitz 39, Crandon 24
Cuba City 64, Parkview/Albany 14
Darlington 48, Lancaster 26
De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7
De Soto 12, Royall 6
DeForest 48, Janesville Parker 35
Dodgeland 29, Palmyra-Eagle 21
Durand 36, Mondovi 28
Eau Claire Memorial 28, Eau Claire North 14
Edgar 42, Benton/Shullsburg 0
Edgewood 31, Monroe 28
Ellsworth 57, Amery 0
Evansville 42, Whitewater 0
Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
Fall River/Rio 32, Cambria-Friesland 0
Florence 28, Elcho/White Lake 20
Fond du Lac 14, Oshkosh West 13
Fort Atkinson 7, Monona Grove 6
Franklin 76, Racine Case 0
Freedom 26, Wrightstown 14
Germantown def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Gibraltar 43, Sevastopol 36
Gilman 58, McDonell Central 24
Glenwood City 55, Colfax 0
Grafton 62, Cudahy 0
Greendale 31, Greenfield 7
Greenwood 66, Tigerton/Marion 22
Hamilton 35, Brookfield East 28
Hartford Union 48, West Bend West 20
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 38, Lakeland 20
Highland 44, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 8
Hilbert 42, Oostburg 8
Homestead 35, Nicolet 20
Hurley 54, Abbotsford 14
Hurley def. Flambeau, forfeit
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Pittsville 22
Iowa-Grant def. Pecatonica/Argyle, forfeit
Ithaca 46, Hillsboro 18
Jefferson 42, East Troy 0
Johnson Creek 28, Deerfield 22
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 31, Racine Horlick 20
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Living Word Lutheran 18
Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Waupun 0
Kewaunee 33, Southern Door 0
Kiel 56, Roncalli 8
Kimberly 56, Kaukauna 17
La Crosse Central 42, La Crosse Logan 20
Lac Courte Oreilles 38, Lakeland 20
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0
Little Chute 15, Menominee Indian 6
Little Chute 15, Menominee, Mich. 6
Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Lourdes Academy 43, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Luck 45, Clayton 14
Luther 35, Brookwood 6
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Denmark 21
Madison La Follette 22, Madison West 21
Madison Memorial 17, Beloit Memorial 14
Marathon 32, Rosholt 8
Marathon def. Athens, forfeit
Marquette University 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Marshall 33, Markesan 22
Martin Luther 33, Saint Thomas More 7
McFarland 28, Edgerton 7
Medford Area 30, Merrill 12
Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0
Menomonie 42, Superior 14
Middleton 47, Madison East 6
Milton 42, Janesville Craig 15
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 21, Milwaukee King 19
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 27
Mosinee def. Antigo, forfeit
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20, Reedsburg Area 13
Mukwonago 35, Waukesha West 33
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Neenah 40, Appleton East 0
New Auburn 59, Lincoln 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 40, Wauwatosa East 24
New Glarus/Monticello 40, Dodgeville 0
New Lisbon 42, Necedah 38
New London 44, Marinette 20
Newman Catholic 55, Tri-County 0
Northern Elite def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Northwestern 56, Cumberland 30
Northwood/Solon Springs 48, Winter/Birchwood 0
Notre Dame 30, Sheboygan South 0
Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Tremper 19
Oconto Falls 38, Tomahawk 23
Omro 63, North Fond du Lac 6
Onalaska 51, Tomah 13
Oregon 10, Watertown 0
Osceola 28, Prescott 21
Owen-Withee 47, Almond-Bancroft 14
Ozaukee 31, Howards Grove 22
Pacelli 62, Wild Rose 0
Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Plymouth 28, Berlin 14
Port Washington 34, Kewaskum 13
Potosi/Cassville 40, Fennimore 8
Poynette 28, Wautoma 18
Racine Park 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Racine St. Catherine's 36, Saint Francis 23
Randolph 41, Mishicot 0
Reedsville 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 19
Rhinelander 36, Ashland 18
Rib Lake/Prentice 35, Ladysmith 7
Rice Lake 44, New Richmond 28
Richland Center 10, River Valley 7
River Falls 43, Sparta 14
River Ridge 25, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0
Riverdale 29, Boscobel 6
Rosholt def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Saint Croix Central 28, Westby 8
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 66, Oakfield 8
Shawano 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Sheboygan Falls 21, Ripon 7
Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay West 6
Shell Lake 28, Prairie Farm 14
Siren 54, Frederic 32
Somerset 30, Baldwin-Woodville 19
South Milwaukee 34, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 19, Shiocton 6
Spooner 43, Bloomer 14
St. Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8
St. Marys Springs 24, Laconia 14
Stanley-Boyd 27, Elk Mound 21
Stevens Point 29, Marshfield 6
Stoughton 35, Sauk Prairie 0
Sun Prairie 38, Verona Area 35, OT
Turner 49, Big Foot 19
Turtle Lake 46, Elmwood/Plum City 14
Two Rivers 20, New Holstein 14
Union Grove 35, Elkhorn Area 7
Unity 26, Grantsburg 20
University School of Milwaukee 26, Brown Deer 6
Waterloo 44, Pardeeville 29
Waunakee 50, Beaver Dam 12
Waupaca 26, Seymour 6
Wausau East 24, Chequamegon 14
Wausau West 30, Hortonville 22
Wauwatosa West 54, New Berlin West 0
Webster def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
West De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 14
West Salem 28, Holmen 21
Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 8
Weyauwega-Fremont 21, Manawa 14
Whitefish Bay 21, Slinger 14
Williams Bay 29, North Crawford 12
Wilmot Union 35, Westosha Central 14
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Lomira 14
Wisconsin Dells 40, Mauston 32
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 31, Appleton West 17
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 79, Nekoosa 8
Xavier 13, Winneconne 0
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 20, Hudson 14
|Chi-Hi
|0
|7
|0
|13
|20
|Hudson
|0
|7
|7
|0
|14
Second Quarter—Hudson: Jaiden Warner 1 run (Jack Strong kick), 10:57.
Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 2 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 5:12.
Third Quarter—Hudson: Evan Tyler 8 fumble return (Jack Strong kick), 6:21.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Gavin Goodman 80 interception return (Esubalew Mason kick), 11:43.
Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 20 run (Kick failed), 8:26.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 12-45, Collin Beaudette 8-39, Judah Dunham 4-21, Brayden Warwick 9-16, Owen Krista 6-12, Mason Tester 1-10. Hudson: Jaiden Warner 20-74, Carter Mears 11-45, Tim Hasapopoulous 4-16, Zach Kochendorfer 3-11. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 6-15-64-0-0. Hudson: Carter Mears 13-23-160-0-2, Jake Busson 1-1-9-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 4-56, Mason Monarski 1-9, Mason Howard 1-(-1). Hudson: Riley Anderson 4-55, Grant Jamieson 3-20, Tim Hasapopoulous 2-21, Spencer Krueger 2-37, Brooks Bluske 1-0, Jaiden Warner 1-17. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 142-64-206. Hudson: 146-169-315.
Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6
|Spring Valley
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Cadott
|7
|7
|14
|0
|28
First Quarter—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 1 run (Peter Weir kick), 2:08.
Second Quarter—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 6 run (Peter Weir kick), 0:16.
Third Quarter—Cadott: Tristan Drier 29 pass from Gavin Tegels (Peter Weir kick), 6:32.
Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 20 pass from Tristan Drier (Peter Weir kick), 4:31.
Rushing—Cadott: Kaleb Sonnentag 9-71, Gavin Tegels 13-50, Tegan Ritter 10-22, Nick Fasbender 7-8, Tristan Drier 5-4. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Direr 4-5-46-1-0, Gavin Tegels 1-1-29-1-0. Receiving—Cadott: Tristan Drier 1-29, Ryn Sonnentag 1-20, Gavin Tegels 1-15, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-10, Tegan Ritter 1-1. Total Yards—Spring Valley: 143-21-164. Cadott: 155-75-230.
New Auburn 59, Alma Center Lincoln 7
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|New Auburn
|22
|22
|8
|7
|59
Rushing—New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 13-138, Braden Johnson 5-114, Ethan Lotts 12-92, Triton Robey 8-68, Caleb Gotham 2-25, Braden Lotts 2-12, Nate Fedie 1-7, Michael Lauterbach 1-3. Passing—New Auburn: Caleb Gotham 1-3-54-1-0, Ethan Lotts 1-5-21-1-0. Receiving—New Auburn: Braden Lotts 1-54, Braden Johnson 1-21. Total Yards—New Auburn: 479-75-544.