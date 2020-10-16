 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 16
Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 16

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
River Falls 2 0 2 0
Hudson 3 1 3 1
Menomonie 3 1 3 1
Chippewa Falls 2 2 2 2
New Richmond 1 2 1 2
Rice Lake 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6

Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19

River Falls at New Richmond (cancelled)

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 4 0 4 0
McDonell 3 1 3 1
New Auburn 2 2 2 2
Phillips 1 2 1 2
Alma Center Lincoln 1 3 1 3
Bruce 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Gilman 44, McDonell 8

New Auburn 42, Alma Center Lincoln 36

Bruce at Phillips (canceled)

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 4 0 4 0
Eau Claire Regis 4 0 4 0
Stanley-Boyd 3 1 3 1
Mondovi 2 2 2 2
Elk Mound 1 3 1 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 3 1 3
Osseo-Fairchild 1 3 1 3
Fall Creek 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7

Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6

Eau Claire Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14

Durand 33, Mondovi 27 (OT)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 3 0 3 0
Boyceville 3 1 3 1
Turtle Lake 3 1 3 1
Cadott 2 2 2 2
Clear Lake 2 2 2 2
Glenwood City 1 2 1 2
Elmwood/Plum City 1 3 1 3
Colfax 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7

Spring Valley 42, Cadott 0

Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16

Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 4 0 4 0
Spooner 4 0 4 0
Northwestern 3 1 3 1
Barron 2 2 2 2
Bloomer 1 3 1 3
Cameron 1 3 1 3
Saint Croix Falls 1 3 1 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Spooner 35, Bloomer 34

Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0

Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Cameron 35, Saint Croix Falls 13

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 3 0 3 1
Hurley 3 0 3 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 2 2 2 2
Webster 2 2 2 2
Rib Lake/Prentice 1 0 1 0
Unity 1 2 1 2
Ladysmith 0 3 0 3
Flambeau 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

Hurley 35, Flambeau 0

Grantsburg 42, Unity 6

Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22

State Scores

Amherst 28, Stratford 13

Aquinas 46, Westby 26

Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17

Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29

Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0

Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19

Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20

Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16

Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22

Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15

Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6

Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13

Catholic Central 49, Dominican 13

Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium def. Random Lake, forfeit

Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22

Chilton 44, Valders 21

Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22

Colby 20, Marathon 0

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0

D.C. Everest 41, Hortonville 13

Durand 33, Mondovi 27, OT

Edgar 47, Thorp 6

Ellsworth 55, Amery 7

Freedom 18, Little Chute 12

Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24

Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8

Grantsburg 42, Unity 6

Greenwood 50, Marion 6

Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3

Hayward 14, Lakeland 6

Highland 32, Potosi/Cassville 27

Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0

Homestead 40, Nicolet 25

Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19

Hurley 35, Flambeau 0

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0

Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24

Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8

Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0

Luck 40, Clayton 18

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14

Marshall 12, Markesan 8

Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0

Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7

Medford Area 42, Merrill 6

Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14

Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14

Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6

Mosinee 35, Antigo 6

Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13

Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7

Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14

Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16

Osceola 26, Prescott 13

Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6

Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7

Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6

Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 0

Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16

Racine St. Catherine's 52, Saint Francis 0

Randolph 34, Cambridge 22

Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14

Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7

Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22

River Valley 33, Richland Center 13

Rosholt 47, Almond-Bancroft 0

Shawano 48, Marinette 27

Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8

Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6

Shiocton 26, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22

Siren 40, Frederic 22

Spooner 35, Bloomer 34

Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0

Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7

University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0

Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26

Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6

Wautoma 31, Adams-Friendship 14

Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7

Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6

Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6

Box Scores

Menomonie 24, Chi-Hi 6

Chi-Hi00066
Menomonie1437024

First Quarter—Menomonie: Devauntaye Parker 4 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 9:27.

Menomonie: Will Ockler 4 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 4:02.

Second Quarter—Menomonie: Kaleb Kazmarek 35 FG, 2:15.

Third Quarter—Menomonie: Devauntaye Parker 95 kickoff return (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 11:44.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 24 pass from Brayden Warwick (Jack Meyer kick), 11:55.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Jack Spaeth 1-28, Karson Bowe 6-22, Ben Steinmetz 5-2, Bruce Sanborn 1-1, Judah Dunham 1-(-3), Brayden Warwick 9-(-31). Menomonie: Will Ockler 14-60, Devauntaye Parker 18-50, Parker Schultz 2-22, Nick Haviland 1-5, Max Sample 1-3, Isaac Hoyt 2-3, Reed Styer 3-(-12), Ryan Kahl 4-(-19). Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 20-33-223-1-2. Menomonie: Ryan Kahl 2-8-27-0-0, Reed Styer 0-3-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 11-169, Karson Bowe 4-19, Judah Dunham 2-21, Bruce Sanborn 1-6, Ben Steinmetz 1-5, Jeffrey Dvoracek 1-3. Menomonie: Parker Schultz 1-20, Will Ockler 1-7. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 19-223-242. Menomonie: 112-26-138.

Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8

Colfax00088
Elmwood/Plum City01222842

Second Quarter—E/PC: Ethan Rupakas 13 run (run failed), 11:12.

E/PC: Luke Webb 91 run (Run failed), 6:00.

Third Quarter—E/PC: Trevor Asher 4 run (Luke Webb run), 8:35.

E/PC: Ryden Carson 44 INT return (Run failed), 6:48.

E/PC: Luke Webb 32 run (Luke Webb run), 6:19.

Fourth Quarter—E/PC: Luke Webb 18 run (Trevor Asher run), 10:41.

Colfax: Julio Hernandez 10 run (Julio Hernandez run), 4:15.

Rushing—Colfax: Aiden McKee 12-29, Julio Hernandez 10-26, Hunter Rebak 5-18, Drew Gibson 1-0, Nick Jensen 1-(-1). Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 22-163, Trevor Asher 12-85, Ethan Rupakas 10-44, Ben Luther 1-0, Frank Weix 2-(10). Passing—Colfax: Drew Gibson 16-31-174-0-3. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 0-4-0-0-1. Receiving—Colfax: Hunter Rebak 10-135, Tanner Hoffman 6-39. Total Yards—Colfax: 72-174-246. Elmwood/Plum City: 282-0-282.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

Lake Holcombe/Cornell8020028
Webster8180026

First Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 15 run.

Third Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 36 run.

LH/C: Colton Minnick 2 run.

LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 7 run.

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 19-149, Colton Minnick 12-20. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Colton Minnick 3-8-43-0-1, Tate Sauerwein 1-5-30-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Sam Ewer 1-30, Tate Sauerwein 2-19, Ian Lebal 1-2. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 167-73-236. Webster: 130-136-266.

New Auburn 42, Alma Center Lincoln 36

New Auburn61414842
Alma Center Lincoln16140636

First Quarter—Alma Center Lincoln: Blake Hansen 9 pass from Jack Anderson (Anderson run).

New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 14 run (Run failed).

Alma Center Lincoln: Jake Ross 24 pass from Jack Anderson (Run good).

Second Quarter—Alma Center Lincoln: Trent Tondola 6 pass from Jack Anderson (Anderson run).

Alma Center Lincoln: Blake Hansen 7 pass from Jack Anderson (Pass failed).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 14 run (Ethan Lotts run).

New Auburn: Nick Walker 6 run (Run failed).

Third Quarter—New Auburn: Nick Walker 6 run (Braden Johnson pass from Caleb Gotham).

New Auburn: Nick Walker 2 run (Conversion failed).

Fourth Quarter—Alma Center Lincoln: Jack Anderson 24 run (Pass failed).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 7 run (Gotham run).

Rushing—New Auburn: Nick Walker 25-169, Braden Johnson 6-67, Zachary Fedie 6-61, Caleb Gotham 8-35, Ethan Lotts 2-18, Brady Bischel 1-8. Alma Center Lincoln: Trent Tendola 16-102, Jack Anderson 13-63, Blake Hansen 4-21. Passing—New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 1-3-25-0-0, Caleb Gotham 4-6-10-0-0. Alma Center Lincoln: Jack Anderson 15-28-119-4-0. Receiving—New Auburn: Caleb Gotham 1-25, Ethan Lotts 2-8, Braden Johnson 2-8. Alma Center Lincoln: Victor Ruzic 1-10, Trent Tendola 5-19, Blake Hansen 6-62, Jake Ross 1-24. Total Yards—New Auburn: 358-35-393. Alma Center Lincoln: 186-119-305.

