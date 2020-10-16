Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 16

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|River Falls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Hudson
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Menomonie
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|2
|2
|2
|New Richmond
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Rice Lake
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19
River Falls at New Richmond (cancelled)
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|4
|0
|4
|0
|McDonell
|3
|1
|3
|1
|New Auburn
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Phillips
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bruce
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Gilman 44, McDonell 8
New Auburn 42, Alma Center Lincoln 36
Bruce at Phillips (canceled)
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Mondovi
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Elk Mound
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Fall Creek
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6
Eau Claire Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14
Durand 33, Mondovi 27 (OT)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Boyceville
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Turtle Lake
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Cadott
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Clear Lake
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Glenwood City
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Colfax
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Spring Valley 42, Cadott 0
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Spooner
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Barron
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Bloomer
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Cameron
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Cameron 35, Saint Croix Falls 13
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Hurley
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Webster
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Unity
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Ladysmith
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Flambeau
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22
State Scores
Amherst 28, Stratford 13
Aquinas 46, Westby 26
Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29
Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22
Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15
Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13
Catholic Central 49, Dominican 13
Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium def. Random Lake, forfeit
Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22
Chilton 44, Valders 21
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22
Colby 20, Marathon 0
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Cumberland 28, Northwestern 0
D.C. Everest 41, Hortonville 13
Durand 33, Mondovi 27, OT
Edgar 47, Thorp 6
Ellsworth 55, Amery 7
Freedom 18, Little Chute 12
Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24
Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Greenwood 50, Marion 6
Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3
Hayward 14, Lakeland 6
Highland 32, Potosi/Cassville 27
Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0
Homestead 40, Nicolet 25
Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0
Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24
Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8
Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0
Luck 40, Clayton 18
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14
Marshall 12, Markesan 8
Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0
Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7
Medford Area 42, Merrill 6
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence/Gilmanton 14
Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Mosinee 35, Antigo 6
Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14
Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16
Osceola 26, Prescott 13
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6
Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7
Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6
Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 0
Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16
Racine St. Catherine's 52, Saint Francis 0
Randolph 34, Cambridge 22
Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14
Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7
Rib Lake/Prentice 24, Ladysmith 22
River Valley 33, Richland Center 13
Rosholt 47, Almond-Bancroft 0
Shawano 48, Marinette 27
Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8
Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6
Shiocton 26, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22
Siren 40, Frederic 22
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7
University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0
Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6
Wautoma 31, Adams-Friendship 14
Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7
Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6
Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6
Box Scores
Menomonie 24, Chi-Hi 6
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Menomonie
|14
|3
|7
|0
|24
First Quarter—Menomonie: Devauntaye Parker 4 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 9:27.
Menomonie: Will Ockler 4 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 4:02.
Second Quarter—Menomonie: Kaleb Kazmarek 35 FG, 2:15.
Third Quarter—Menomonie: Devauntaye Parker 95 kickoff return (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 11:44.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 24 pass from Brayden Warwick (Jack Meyer kick), 11:55.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Jack Spaeth 1-28, Karson Bowe 6-22, Ben Steinmetz 5-2, Bruce Sanborn 1-1, Judah Dunham 1-(-3), Brayden Warwick 9-(-31). Menomonie: Will Ockler 14-60, Devauntaye Parker 18-50, Parker Schultz 2-22, Nick Haviland 1-5, Max Sample 1-3, Isaac Hoyt 2-3, Reed Styer 3-(-12), Ryan Kahl 4-(-19). Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 20-33-223-1-2. Menomonie: Ryan Kahl 2-8-27-0-0, Reed Styer 0-3-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 11-169, Karson Bowe 4-19, Judah Dunham 2-21, Bruce Sanborn 1-6, Ben Steinmetz 1-5, Jeffrey Dvoracek 1-3. Menomonie: Parker Schultz 1-20, Will Ockler 1-7. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 19-223-242. Menomonie: 112-26-138.
Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8
|Colfax
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|12
|22
|8
|42
Second Quarter—E/PC: Ethan Rupakas 13 run (run failed), 11:12.
E/PC: Luke Webb 91 run (Run failed), 6:00.
Third Quarter—E/PC: Trevor Asher 4 run (Luke Webb run), 8:35.
E/PC: Ryden Carson 44 INT return (Run failed), 6:48.
E/PC: Luke Webb 32 run (Luke Webb run), 6:19.
Fourth Quarter—E/PC: Luke Webb 18 run (Trevor Asher run), 10:41.
Colfax: Julio Hernandez 10 run (Julio Hernandez run), 4:15.
Rushing—Colfax: Aiden McKee 12-29, Julio Hernandez 10-26, Hunter Rebak 5-18, Drew Gibson 1-0, Nick Jensen 1-(-1). Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 22-163, Trevor Asher 12-85, Ethan Rupakas 10-44, Ben Luther 1-0, Frank Weix 2-(10). Passing—Colfax: Drew Gibson 16-31-174-0-3. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 0-4-0-0-1. Receiving—Colfax: Hunter Rebak 10-135, Tanner Hoffman 6-39. Total Yards—Colfax: 72-174-246. Elmwood/Plum City: 282-0-282.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|8
|0
|20
|0
|28
|Webster
|8
|18
|0
|0
|26
First Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 15 run.
Third Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 36 run.
LH/C: Colton Minnick 2 run.
LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 7 run.
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 19-149, Colton Minnick 12-20. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Colton Minnick 3-8-43-0-1, Tate Sauerwein 1-5-30-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Sam Ewer 1-30, Tate Sauerwein 2-19, Ian Lebal 1-2. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 167-73-236. Webster: 130-136-266.
New Auburn 42, Alma Center Lincoln 36
|New Auburn
|6
|14
|14
|8
|42
|Alma Center Lincoln
|16
|14
|0
|6
|36
First Quarter—Alma Center Lincoln: Blake Hansen 9 pass from Jack Anderson (Anderson run).
New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 14 run (Run failed).
Alma Center Lincoln: Jake Ross 24 pass from Jack Anderson (Run good).
Second Quarter—Alma Center Lincoln: Trent Tondola 6 pass from Jack Anderson (Anderson run).
Alma Center Lincoln: Blake Hansen 7 pass from Jack Anderson (Pass failed).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 14 run (Ethan Lotts run).
New Auburn: Nick Walker 6 run (Run failed).
Third Quarter—New Auburn: Nick Walker 6 run (Braden Johnson pass from Caleb Gotham).
New Auburn: Nick Walker 2 run (Conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter—Alma Center Lincoln: Jack Anderson 24 run (Pass failed).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 7 run (Gotham run).
Rushing—New Auburn: Nick Walker 25-169, Braden Johnson 6-67, Zachary Fedie 6-61, Caleb Gotham 8-35, Ethan Lotts 2-18, Brady Bischel 1-8. Alma Center Lincoln: Trent Tendola 16-102, Jack Anderson 13-63, Blake Hansen 4-21. Passing—New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 1-3-25-0-0, Caleb Gotham 4-6-10-0-0. Alma Center Lincoln: Jack Anderson 15-28-119-4-0. Receiving—New Auburn: Caleb Gotham 1-25, Ethan Lotts 2-8, Braden Johnson 2-8. Alma Center Lincoln: Victor Ruzic 1-10, Trent Tendola 5-19, Blake Hansen 6-62, Jake Ross 1-24. Total Yards—New Auburn: 358-35-393. Alma Center Lincoln: 186-119-305.
