Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
River Falls 2 0 2 0
Chippewa Falls 1 1 1 1
Hudson 1 1 1 1
Menomonie 1 1 1 1
New Richmond 1 1 1 1
Rice Lake 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14

Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0

River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 2 0 2 0
McDonell 2 0 2 0
Phillips 1 1 1 1
Alma Center Lincoln 1 1 1 1
New Auburn 0 2 0 2
Bruce 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Gilman 45, Phillips 0

Alma Center Lincoln 28, Bruce 12

Saturday's Game

McDonell 50, New Auburn 8

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 2 0 2 0
Eau Claire Regis 2 0 2 0
Stanley-Boyd 2 0 2 0
Elk Mound 1 1 1 1
Mondovi 1 1 1 1
Fall Creek 0 2 0 2
Neillsville/Granton 0 2 0 2
Osseo-Fairchild 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0

Eau Claire Regis 22, Mondovi 0

Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Turtle Lake 2 0 2 0
Glenwood City 1 0 1 0
Spring Valley 1 0 1 0
Boyceville 1 1 1 1
Cadott 1 1 1 1
Clear Lake 1 1 1 1
Colfax 0 2 0 2
Elmwood/Plum City 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0

Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6

Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 2 0 2 0
Northwestern 2 0 2 0
Spooner 2 0 2 0
Bloomer 1 1 1 1
Saint Croix Falls 1 1 1 1
Barron 0 2 0 2
Cameron 0 2 0 2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Saint Croix Falls 45, Barron 0

Spooner 37, Cameron 6

Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 2 0 2 0
Hurley 1 0 1 1
Unity 1 0 1 0
Webster 1 1 1 1
Rib Lake/Prentice 0 0 0 0
Flambeau 0 1 0 1
Ladysmith 0 1 0 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Unity 48, Flambeau 8

Rib Lake/Prentice at Hurley (cancelled)

Colby 37, Hurley 14

Webster 16, Ladysmith 13

State Scores

Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7

Amherst 48, Nekoosa 12

Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13

Arrowhead 34, Waukesha South 7

Ashland 41, Hayward 14

Baraboo 33, Edgewood 0

Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14

Bonduel 31, Clintonville 14

Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27

Brillion 42, Roncalli 6

Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14

Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Catholic Memorial 17, Brookfield Central 10

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18

Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14

Coleman 30, Mishicot 6

Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

D.C. Everest 42, Hortonville 7

Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Edgar 12, Onalaska 7

Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0

Elkhorn Area 46, Westosha Central 41

Ellsworth 35, Prescott 12

Fall River 22, Palmyra-Eagle 14

Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Freedom 38, Denmark 7

Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14

Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17

Highland 28, Ithaca 14

Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Pacelli 33

Kaukauna 39, Martin Luther 7

Kenosha Bradford 30, Kenosha Tremper 13

Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6

Lake Country Lutheran 30, University School of Milwaukee 7

Lakeland 34, Merrill 6

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Watertown Luther Prep 15

Little Chute 41, Marinette 20

Lourdes Academy def. Johnson Creek, forfeit

Luck 38, Solon Springs 6

Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13

Marshall 28, Cambridge 3

Mauston 12, Wautoma 7

Medford Area 43, Antigo 0

Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14

Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0

Mineral Point 44, Lake Mills 36

Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7

Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0

New Holstein 48, Valders 15

Nicolet 27, Slinger 7

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Oconto Falls 40, Northland Pines 23

Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Osceola 47, Altoona 6

Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0

Pittsville 26, Loyal 12

Plymouth 21, Port Washington 0

Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20

Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6

Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0

Regis 22, Mondovi 0

Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 21

River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14

River Ridge 44, Luther 0

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8

Saint Croix Central 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8

Sevastopol 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Seymour 26, Waupaca 21

Shawano 44, New London 27

Sheboygan Falls 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10

Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14

Somerset 34, Amery 21

Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Manawa 49, OT

Spooner 37, Cameron 6

Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0

Two Rivers 21, Kiel 7

Union Grove 27, Badger 21

Unity 48, Flambeau 8

Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 8

Watertown 31, Portage 26

Wauwatosa East 10, New Berlin West 7

Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

West Bend East 35, West Bend West 10

Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23

Wild Rose 22, Almond-Bancroft 8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6

Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16

Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 17, Hudson 14

Hudson770014
Chi-Hi0601117

First Quarter—Hudson: Owen Anderson 2 run (Carter Mears kick), 1:15.

Second Quarter—Hudson: Troy Bounting 8 pass from Owen Anderson (Carter Mears kick), 6:07.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 8 pass from Brayden Warwick (Kick failed), 0:50.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 43 FG, 11:02.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2 run (Brayden Warwick run) 6:20.

Rushing—Hudson: Hunter Danielson 9-48, Owen Anderson 14-32, Troy Bounting 7-27, Zach Kochendorfer 3-11, Carter Mears 1-(-1), Sage Lewis 1-(-4). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 19-79, Brayden Warwick 11-34, Isaac Frenette 2-27, Collin Beaudette 3-8, Bruce Sanborn 1-8, Mason Howard 1-7, Karson Bowe 1-0. Passing—Hudson: Owen Anderson 9-21-121-1-0, Carter Mears 1-1-25-0-0. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 7-11-109-1-0. Receiving—Hudson: Troy Bounting 5-73, Grant Jamieson 2-24, Hunter Danielson 1-21, Carter Herink 1-18, Sage Lewis 1-10. Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 3-55, Isaac Frenette 2-35, Bruce Sanborn 2-19. Total Yards—Hudson: 113-146-259. Chi-Hi: 163-109-272.

McDonell 50, New Auburn 8

New Auburn08008
McDonell141281650

First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 49 pass from Tanner Opsal (Tanner Opsal run), 9:06.

McDonell: Tanner Opsal 1 run (Pass fail), 0:56.

Second Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 32 pass from Tanner Opsal (Pass fail), 4:33.

New Auburn: Nick Walker 7 run (Wyatt Gotham run), 0:51.

McDonell: Tanner Opsal 1 run (Pass fail), 0:22.

Third Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 16 pass from Tanner Opsal (Tanner Opsal run), 5:58.

Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Tanner Opsal 6 run (Tanner Opsal run), 9:24.

McDonell: Andrew Bauer 34 run (Andrew Bauer run), 6:12.

Rushing—New Auburn: Nick Walker 21-63, Caleb Gotham 14-19, Braden Johnson 5-13, Wyatt Gotham 2-5, Brady Bischel 3-2, Ethan Lotts 4(-12). McDonell: Tanner Opsal 25-146, Andrew Bauer 4-40, Xayvion Mathews 8-36, Aidan Misfeldt 1(-8). Passing—New Auburn: Caleb Gotham 2-6-17-0-0, Braden Johnson 0-1-0-0-1. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 7-18-174-3-1. Receiving—New Auburn: Nick Walker 2-15, Ethan Lotts 1-2, Braden Johnson 1-2. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 6-164, Ben Biskupski 1-10. Total Yards—New Auburn: 90-17-107. McDonell: 212-174-386.

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Bloomer06006
Northwestern71371441

First Quarter—Northwestern: Brennan Werner 2 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 6:46.

Second Quarter—Northwestern: Greg Ohman 8 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 8:30.

Northwestern: Colin Trautt 26 run (Conversion failed), 6:24.

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5 pass from Jack Strand (conversion failed).

Third Quarter—Northwestern: Colin Trautt 11 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 6:28.

Fourth Quarter—Northwestern: Brennan Werner 5 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 11:56.

Northwestern: Austin Schlies 24 run (Dawson Kriske kick), 6:14.

Rushing—Northwestern: Colin Trautt 27-221, Brennan Werner 10-43, Greg Ohman 5-38, Austin Schlies 2-32, Harrison Nelson 5-26,  Luke Sedin 5(-7). Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 11-31, Marcus Harelstad 6-9, Dalton Cook 3-9, Jack Strand 9-5, Brock Haseltine 1-2, Team 1(-6). Passing—Northwestern: Colin Trautt 0-1-0-0-0, Braden Trautt 0-3-0-0-0. Bloomer: Jack Strand 3-13-21-1-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Dalton Cook 2-19, Charlie Herrick 1-2. Total Yards—Northwestern: 353-0-353. Bloomer: 50-21-71.

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Neillsville/Granton00000
Stanley-Boyd9147737

First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 27 FG, 4:42.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10 run (Conversion failed), :07.

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 26 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 8:55.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:21.

Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:15.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 11:06.

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 13-90, Michael Karlen 15-61. Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 18-67. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 12-15-117-1-1. Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 4-10-32-0-2. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 3-53, Cooper Nichols 4-35. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 227-117-344. Neillsville/Granton: 131-32-163.

Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Elmwood/Plum City808016
Cadott211414049

First Quarter—Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 15 4un (Peter Weir kick).

Cadott: Teagan Ritter 4 fumble return (Peter Weir Kick).

Cadott: Nelson Wahl 72 kickoff return (Peter Weir kick).

Second Quarter—Cadott: Gevin Tegels 9 run (9 run (Peter Weir kick).

Cadott: Tyler Matherne 24 pass from Gavin Tegels (Peter Weir kick).

Third Quarter—Cadott: Nelson Wahl 8 run (Peter Weir kick).

Cadott: Tyler Matherne 39 pass from Gavin Tegels (Peter Weir kick).

Rushing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 8-67, Nelson Wahl 4-39, Ryan Sonnentag 5-33, Teagan Ritter 6-30, Team 1-20, Easton Goodman 3-15, Conner Roth 1-8, Nolan Blum 5-8, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-7, Jordan Peterson 1(-19). Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 5-7-66-2-0, Nelson Wahl 1-1-7-0-0, Jordan Peterson 0-1-0-0-1. Receiving—Cadott: Tyler Matherne 2-63, Gavin Tegels 1-7, Ryan Sonnentag 1-5, Nelson Wahl 1-0, Nick Fasbender 1-(-2). Total Yards—Elmwood/Plum City: 229-(-4)-225. Cadott: 208-73-281.

Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0

Fall Creek00000
Elk Mound141514043

First Quarter—Elk Mound: Ethan Levra 2 run (Pass failed), 5:48.

Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 8 run (Michael Jenson pass from Ryan Bohl), 2:43.

Second Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 36 pass from Ryan Bohl (Carson Steinhorst pass from Ryan Bohl), 5:04.

Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 21 pass from Ryan Bohl (Ryan Bohl kick), 1:52.

Third Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 25 pass from Ryan Bohl (Ryan Bohl kick), 10:19.

Elk Mound: Carsen Steinhorst 40 INT return (Ryan Bohl kick), 6:36.

Rushing—Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 19-226. Fall Creek: Soren Johnson 3-14, Ben Kelly 2-13, Kaden Stabenow 8-6, Riley Wathke 7(-22). Passing—Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 5-10-88-3-1. Fall Creek: Riley Wathke 20-36-105-0-4. Receiving—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 2-61, Michael Jenson 2-24, Carson Steinhorst 1-3. Fall Creek: Cameron Martzke 7-41, Teigan Plockleman 2-25, Ryan Whittlinger 2-23. Total Yards—Elk Mound: 312-88-400. Fall Creek: 11-105-116.

Spring Valley 56, Colfax 6

Colfax00066
Spring Valley33136056

First Quarter—Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 36 run (Brady Bednarek run), 11:07.

Spring Valley: Safety, 4:58.

Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 35 run (Brayden Wolf pass from Connor Ducklow), 4:03.

Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 1 run (Brayden Wolf run), 2:13.

Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf INT return (Coy Stasiek kick), 0:03.

Second Quarter—Spring Valley: Tyler Bowman 60 punt return (Coy Stasiek kick), 9:47.

Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 11 run (Coy Stasiek kick), 5:10.

Third Quarter—Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 66 run (Run failed), 8:56.

Fourth Quarter—Colfax: Max Knutson 39 pass from Drew Gibson (Run failed), 8:31.

Rushing—Colfax: Hunter Rebak 11-21, Julio Hernandez 7-10, Coltin Lemon 1-9, Aiden McKee 11-9, Drew Gibson 2-6, Max Knutson 1-0. Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 3-91, Brayden Wolf 3-66, Nathan Fesenmaier 4-55, Brady Bednarek 1-19, Tristan Neisinger 2-18, Blake Allen 6-15, Jackson Stein 2-4, Connor Ducklow 4-2, Diego Schmitt 1-0, Wyatt Goveronski 5(-5). Passing—Colfax: Drew Gibson 7-15-80-1-3. Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 1-1-34-0-0. Receiving—Colfax: Max Knutson 1-39, Tanner Hoffman 3-25, Hunter Rebak 3-16. Total Yards—Colfax: 55-80-135. Spring Valley: 265-34-299.

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Lake Holcombe/Cornell067013
Grantsburg30287065

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 23-177, Colton Minnick 8-44, Brock Flater 8-20. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 1-1-24-0-0, Colton Minnick 2-3-14-0-0, Tate Sauerwein 2-4-12-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Sam Ewer 1-24, Kaden Crank 1-10, Avery Turany 1-9. Total Yards—Grantsburg: 146-123-269. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 244-50-294.

